Jaguar secure 1-2 finish in Berlin, Gunther wins Maserati first racing podium since 1957

BERLIN: Jaguar secured a 1-2 in the first round of the Formula E Berlin E-Prix on Saturday, with Mitch Evans winning the race ahead of teammate Sam Bird.
Meanwhile, Maserati MSG Racing battled to an emphatic podium in the first race of the double-header 2023 Berlin E-Prix, with local hero Maximilian Gunther securing third place.
The German racer scored the Maserati brand’s first single-seater podium in 66 years since five-time F1 world champion Juan Manuel Fangio won the 1957 German Grand Prix.
Gunther started from the fourth row of the grid after extracting strong pace in the group qualifying stages to secure his place in the head-to-head duels.
Team-mate Edoardo Mortara lined up 11th after qualifying but the duo made good progress in the race and remained in contention throughout.
“This is such an incredible feeling,” Gunther said. “After the season we’ve had and the challenges we’ve faced — and now overcome — it feels so good to be on the podium. Achieving this at my home race, in Berlin, makes it an even more satisfying way to celebrate, and knowing that I’m the first driver since Fangio to finish on the podium for Maserati in single-seater motorsport is a great honor.
He continued: “The race was hard-fought throughout, and my battle with Seb at the end – knowing that so much was on the line – was intense. I’m so proud of everyone in the team for achieving this result, and with the benefit of a double-header, we will try to keep this momentum going.”
James Rossiter, Maserati team principal, said the race was a “rollercoaster” of emotions.
“What an incredible way to start our weekend in Berlin by scoring our first double points finish and our first podium of the season,” he said. “Results like this one are special, and I’m immensely proud of everyone in the team. It comes from the hard work and dedication we put in every single day.”
He continued: “Berlin has historically been a strong circuit for us, and after seeing some encouraging signs in practice, we were quietly optimistic.”
The 2023 Berlin E-Prix will continue on Sunday, 23 April, for a second round at Tempelhof.