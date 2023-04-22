Jaguar secure 1-2 finish in Berlin, Gunther wins Maserati first racing podium since 1957

You are here

BERLIN: Jaguar secured a 1-2 in the first round of the Formula E Berlin E-Prix on Saturday, with Mitch Evans winning the race ahead of teammate Sam Bird.

Meanwhile, Maserati MSG Racing battled to an emphatic podium in the first race of the double-header 2023 Berlin E-Prix, with local hero Maximilian Gunther securing third place.

The German racer scored the Maserati brand’s first single-seater podium in 66 years since five-time F1 world champion Juan Manuel Fangio won the 1957 German Grand Prix.

Gunther started from the fourth row of the grid after extracting strong pace in the group qualifying stages to secure his place in the head-to-head duels.

Team-mate Edoardo Mortara lined up 11th after qualifying but the duo made good progress in the race and remained in contention throughout.

“This is such an incredible feeling,” Gunther said. “After the season we’ve had and the challenges we’ve faced — and now overcome — it feels so good to be on the podium. Achieving this at my home race, in Berlin, makes it an even more satisfying way to celebrate, and knowing that I’m the first driver since Fangio to finish on the podium for Maserati in single-seater motorsport is a great honor.

He continued: “The race was hard-fought throughout, and my battle with Seb at the end – knowing that so much was on the line – was intense. I’m so proud of everyone in the team for achieving this result, and with the benefit of a double-header, we will try to keep this momentum going.”

James Rossiter, Maserati team principal, said the race was a “rollercoaster” of emotions.

“What an incredible way to start our weekend in Berlin by scoring our first double points finish and our first podium of the season,” he said. “Results like this one are special, and I’m immensely proud of everyone in the team. It comes from the hard work and dedication we put in every single day.”

He continued: “Berlin has historically been a strong circuit for us, and after seeing some encouraging signs in practice, we were quietly optimistic.”

The 2023 Berlin E-Prix will continue on Sunday, 23 April, for a second round at Tempelhof.

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided
Updated 22 April 2023
John Duerden

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided
  • Saudi lawyer calls for Al-Nassr’s Portuguese superstar to be deported over his response to taunts from Al-Hilal fans
  • Saudi Arabian Football Federation will not punish Ronaldo after finding no evidence of wrong-doing
Updated 22 April 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: When a player like Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at a new club, there are always going to be fireworks, both on and off the pitch, and that has been the case in the Roshn Saudi League.

For the first time since Al-Nassr shocked the world by announcing the arrival of the star at the end of December, the five-time Ballon D’Or winner has split opinion in Saudi Arabia.

Almost inevitably, the controversy came in that biggest of games, the Riyadh derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. The match ended in a 2-0 loss for the Portuguese star’s team last Tuesday, a result that put a huge dent in their title hopes.

As Ronaldo left the area in obvious frustration, he was taunted by gleeful home fans who chanted the name of Lionel Messi, his long-time rival at the top of world football. Ronaldo then grabbed his crotch in a gesture that many saw as obscene toward the blue-clad supporters.

There were even calls for the former Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid star to be deported. Lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed was one such voice, posting on social media: “It is considered a crime of public dishonor, and it is one of the crimes that entails arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner.” 

On social media, too, opinion was divided, with many of Ronaldo’s supporters, inevitably, playing down the incident, while fans of rival clubs, and of Messi, criticizing what they saw as an obscene gesture.

Al-Nassr’s explanation was that the player had sustained an injury in the groin area following a challenge from Gustavo Cuellar, for which the Al-Hilal player was booked by English referee Michael Oliver. 

Ethics experts have said that it is impossible to know the meaning behind the gesture, and in such situations a player usually receives the benefit of the doubt. There has been no punishment forthcoming from the Discipline and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, though Al-Nassr were fined as their players took the field late in the second half.

It is one of those incidents where only the player truly knows what happened and why he did what he did.

What can be said for sure, however, is that this is the first time that there have been negative headlines surrounding Ronaldo since he first pulled on the famous yellow shirt that can now be seen on sale in markets around the world. There will be even more eyes on his next appearance — assuming he has recovered from the injury — in the King’s Cup semi against Al-Wehda on Monday.

It is also true that Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure as he left the pitch. He had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR, contentiously so, and the video assistant also overturned a penalty decision, a kick that would have been taken by the international star. It is that passion and desire to be number one that has enabled Ronaldo to become one of the best players in the history of the game and his displeasure when the highest standards are not met are there for all to see. 

For Ronaldo, whether he is competing for titles in Spain, England, Italy and the Champions League or the Roshn Saudi League, the desire and will to win remain undimmed. 

There have been foreign imports in many leagues around Asia — Carlos Tevez in China is one example that springs to mind, especially as he described his time in Shanghai as a seven-month holiday — who have come, collected hefty pay packets and then gone without making much effort or any impact. Ronaldo’s passion is simply immense, which is why his army of fans love him. It helps in Saudi Arabia that he has scored 11 goals in 11 games. 

Off the pitch, too, he has embraced life in his new home. On Feb. 22, he was filmed celebrating the Kingdom’s Founding Day by wearing traditional attire, and has been spotted with his family visiting many of the country’s historic and tourist landmarks. On Friday, Al-Nassr posted the player’s Eid Al-Fitr greeting and he also posted similar sentiments on his personal channels.

He has barely put a foot wrong in any field, but this week, for the first time, there are some who think he has. Expect more fireworks on Monday and in the coming weeks as Ronaldo seeks to drive Al-Nassr to the title.

Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal

Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal
Updated 22 April 2023
Rashid Hassan
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal

Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal
  • Saudi batsmen comfortably hit winning target of 217 in 34.2 overs
Updated 22 April 2023
Rashid Hassan SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by seven wickets on Saturday in their second Group A fixture of the ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal.

The national cricket team lost their opening match against Malaysia by eight wickets on Thursday. Their win against Qatar leaves Saudi Arabia in fourth place in the group standings after two rounds of matches. Nepal lead the table with four points, with Malaysia and Oman in second and third on two points each. Qatar remain in fifth and last spot with no points.

"Saudi Arabia stun Qatar to pick up their first win in the tournament! Seamers Istiaq and Atif starred with the ball and Abdul Waheed batted out of his skin – scoring 124 runs off just 108 balls to help Saudi Arabia to a 7-wicket victory," tweeted the ACC after the victory.

Saudi Arabia won the toss, and elected to field first.

The Qatari batsmen were bowled out for a total of 216. Mohammed Tanveer was top scorer with 46, with opener Kamran Khan contributing 36 and captain Mohammed Rizlan 28. Ishtiaq Ahmad had the best bowling spell for the men in green with four wickets in 9.5 overs at cost of 46 runs.

The Saudi top order proceeded to reach 220 in 34.2 overs for the loss of only three wickets.

Abdul Waheed was top scorer for Saudi Arabia with 124 runs, with Waqar Ul-Hassan next on 55. Captain Hisham Sheikh chipped in with 21 runs.

Qatar's Ikramullah Khan, who bowled five overs, was successful in taking two Saudi wickets for 28 runs, while Khurram Shahzad claimed the other wicket for two runs.

In their remaining group-stage matches the Saudis will face Nepal on April 24 and Oman on April 26. The teams in Group B are the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

“We have a lot of talent and we have the skillset. We will go match by match and then based on that situation, we will look into the scenario later on in the tournament,” Saudi captain Hisham Sheikh told Arab News before the match with Qatar.

“We don’t take any team easily.”

Saudi Arabia’s emergence in the Asian cricket circuit is quite new and the team’s rise has been a significant one. Associate nations rose their eyebrows when Saudis outplayed all the opponents on the course to win the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup held in Thailand in late February, by which they qualified for the ACC Men's Premier Cup in Nepal, which is the second tier of the qualifier pathway for the Asia Cup.

As the team will take on the host, Nepal, on Monday, Sheikh expects a huge turnout and says the team is already looking forwards the game.

“That is one experience our boys are always waiting for because we haven’t seen such atmosphere and spectators before this,” he said.

“I’ve already told my boys to enjoy the game and take it with their chins up.”

Experts and cricket fans are thrilled. Irish commentator Andrew Leonard told Arab News he was excited about the talent and plans in place in the Saudi cricket scenario.

“I had a big, long chat to head coach Kabir Khan before the start of the tournament and I think the word ‘sleeping giant’ would be a good way to describe them,” he said. “A number of other sports have seen heavy investment and there’s lots of talk that that is going to be the the case for cricket going forward.”

The Saudis are ranked 33rd in the World T20I rankings. The International Cricket Council’s move to award T20I status to all member nations has seen an increase in cricketing activity among associate members. This and the Saudi government’s positive approach in developing the game, is helping its cricket move forward.

“They’ve got a long-term plan in place. They’re bringing cricket into the schools and they want to develop it over,” Leonard said. “It’s generational. You build up a good generation of cricketers and then you reap the rewards in 10 to 15 years.”

The ACC Premier Cup, which started on April 18 and concludes on May 1, is an integral part of the Asian Cricket Council’s new pathway structure, acting as a final qualification stage for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, itself a preparatory competition for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup in September will be contested by six teams, with the five full members of the ACC — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — being joined by the winners of the ACC Premier Cup.

 

Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya

Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya
Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News

Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya

Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya
  • Frenchman aiming to extend his winning record in Mexico for Bahrain Raid Xtreme
Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News

HERMOSILLO: Sebastien Loeb will be aiming to build on a brilliant winning record in Mexico as he looks to protect the lead held by Bahrain Raid Xtreme in the World Rally Raid Championship this week.

Loeb, partnered by Fabian Lurquin in the BRX Prodrive Hunter, holds a 16-point advantage over arch-rival Nasser Al-Attiyah heading into the Sonora Rally, which gets underway with a prologue in Hermosillo on Sunday.

The Frenchman has won nine of the 19 stages run so far in the first two rounds of the WRRC series, the Dakar Rally and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, and is relishing his return to action in Mexico, where he previously won six times on his way to nine World Rally Championship titles.

“Of course, I have very good memories from Rally Mexico in the WRC as I always enjoyed that rally, so hopefully it wll be the same with this WRRC round, too,” said Loeb.

“It’s always a new adventure whenever there’s a new event for anyone, and Sonora certainly has that feel to it. We’re leading the championship, so the goal will be to finish the rally still in front in the standings — that’s the target.

“It’s been quite a few weeks that Fabian and I have been out of the car, so we’ll be happy to get back behind the steering wheel and have some fun on the stages.”

With the prologue and five stages adding up to more than 1200 km, Bahrain Raid Xtreme are prepared for another tense examination, with 55 points at stake in temperatures approaching 40 C, and higher inside the Prodrive Hunter.

The team has taken steps to cool down the four crews competing under the BRX umbrella in Mexico.

Guerlain Chicherit and Alex Winocq are back in action in the Prodrive Hunter which they took to two stage wins on the Dakar earlier this year.

The French duo expect to be fighting again for stage wins, as they did in giving the Hunter a historic first victory in last year’s Rallye du Maroc.

Standing out in their resplendent yellow will be a further two new Prodrive Hunters for the Brazilian based X Rally crews of Cristian Baumgart and Alberto Andreotti, and Marcos Baumgart with Kleber Cincea.

Cristiano Ronaldo tweets ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings to his fans

Cristiano Ronaldo tweets ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings to his fans
Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo tweets ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings to his fans

Cristiano Ronaldo tweets ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings to his fans
  • Short clip was posted by Al-Nassr as the team prepared for Monday night’s King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Wehda
Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent out Eid Al-Fitr greeting to his fans via two tweets on Friday night.

Al-Nassr’s official Twitter account posted a short video of Ronaldo wishing his fans “Eid Mubarak”  and giving two thumbs up after the Portuguese superstar had finished training with his team-mates ahead of the club’s King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Wehda on Monday night.

 

 

Ronaldo, who joined the Riyadh club in December, retweeted the post from his own account, which has 103.8 million followers.

He also posted his own tweet with photos from the training session with the comment: “Focus in preparation for semifinal

#EidMubarak to all those celebrating today.” 

 

 

In the four months since moving to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has been keen to embrace his new lifestyle. On Feb. 22, he was filmed celebrating the Kingdom’s Founding Day by wearing traditional attire, and has been spotted with his family visiting many of the country’s historic and tourist landmarks.

Nuggets take 3-0 lead over Timberwolves, Knicks dominate Cavs

Nuggets take 3-0 lead over Timberwolves, Knicks dominate Cavs
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

Nuggets take 3-0 lead over Timberwolves, Knicks dominate Cavs

Nuggets take 3-0 lead over Timberwolves, Knicks dominate Cavs
  • The Hawks clawed back to 2-1 after dropping the first two games against the Celtics in Boston with a 130-122 triumph
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Denver Nuggets, fueled by a Nikola Jokic triple-double, beat Minnesota 120-111 on Friday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on their NBA Western Conference playoff series as the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks notched big home wins.

The Knicks had Madison Square Garden rocking with a dominant 99-79 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers that put New York up 2-1.

The Hawks clawed back to 2-1 after dropping the first two games against the Celtics in Boston with a 130-122 triumph.

Atlanta crucially avoided falling into a 3-0 hole — a deficit no NBA team has ever recovered from to win a best-of-seven series.

And that’s exactly where Western Conference top seeds Denver have the Timberwolves after two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic’s seventh career playoff triple-double.

Jokic scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and when he was limited by foul trouble in the third quarter his teammates kept the pressure on.

Michael Porter Jr scored 25 points to lead six Nuggets players in double figures and Denver’s reserves out-scored the Timberwolves bench 29-10.

They kept the Timberwolves at bay despite a sparkling 36 points from Anthony Edwards, whose three-pointer early in the third pulled Minnesota within three points.

They were down by five with less than five minutes remaining, but couldn’t break through.

Jokic, who led the league with 29 triple-doubles in the regular season, said he knows they’ll be even more determined on Sunday to prevent a sweep on their home floor.

“We know they’re going to go even more aggressive in two days,” Jokic said. “So we just need to keep our composure and we know what to expect.”

In New York, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and RJ Barrett added 19 for the Knicks, who rebounded from a humbling game two defeat in Cleveland.

The Knicks’ suffocating defense contributed to a dismal night for Cleveland’s Darius Garland, who missed 17 of his 21 shot attempts on the way to 10 points.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 to lead the Cavs, who became the first team this season to be held under 80 points in an NBA game.

To top it off, Garland — who scored 32 points in the Cavs’ win on Tuesday — needed treatment on his left ankle in the second half after stepping on a courtside photographer’s foot.

The game was the first playoff contest at Madison Square Garden in two years and the “chaos” that New York native and Cavs star Mitchell predicted materialized.

Both teams made sloppy starts in the raucous atmosphere, but the Knicks steadied to take a 13-point halftime lead that they pushed to as many as 27.

“This was great,” said Brunson, but he warned that the Cavs would punch back in game four on Sunday.

“You want to carry it over, but at the same time we’ve got to be focused, we’ve got to be ready to go.”

In Atlanta, Trae Young scored 32 points and Dejounte Murray added 25 as the hot-shooting Hawks clawed back into their series against the Celtics.

Young shook off two sub-par performances with a stellar display, connecting on 12 of 22 shots from the field with six rebounds and nine assists.

“Our whole team was making plays all night and it was up to me to go make the right one,” Young said. “It’s not only to score, sometimes it’s to get everybody involved.”

He also produced a pair of blocks as the Hawks out-hustled the second-seeded Celtics — who fell to Golden State in the NBA Finals last year.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Boston. Marcus Smart added 24 and Jaylen Brown had 15 for the Celtics, who drained 21 three-pointers but were out-rebounded 48-29.

Smart said there was no secret to the Hawks’ advantage on the boards, which led to their 23-9 edge in second-chance points.

“It’s just a matter of will,” Smart said, “and they wanted it more tonight.”

Tatum still had a chance to tie it with 58.1 seconds left but his three-point attempt bounced off the rim and the Hawks pulled away.

“I’ve got to play better,” said a dejected Tatum, who said he made too many untimely turnovers and poor decisions. “This one tonight is on me.”

Atlanta will try to level the series when they host game four on Sunday.

