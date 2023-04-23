SABIC wins 5 Edison Awards for its innovative products  

You are here

This is the second year in a row that SABIC has received at least five Edison Awards. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi chemical manufacturer SABIC has won five of the Edison Awards 2023, an honor given to the world’s most innovative new products and services.  

SABIC has been conferred these awards for its innovative solutions designed to meet the need of the customers and the broader value chain, the company said in a press release. 

The Saudi Aramco-backed firm won three gold and two bronze awards for its new products and solutions across three separate areas: food and agriculture, material science and sustainability.  

This is the second year in a row that SABIC has received at least five Edison Awards.  

In the food and agriculture advancements category, SABIC was honored with a gold award for its blue urea solution, a sustainable, low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer.  

SABIC Agri-Nutrients developed the solution using ammonia — a zero-carbon chemical — and recently achieved the world’s first independent certification for its production.  

In the same category, the annual competition bestowed a bronze award to SABIC’s next-generation fertilizer, which increases crop yield while reducing the need for large amounts of fertilizer.  

For its sustainability initiatives, SABIC has been recognized for innovatively developing a frozen food packaging solution that uses recycled ocean-bound plastic.  

In the material science category, the Edison Awards recognized SABIC for its innovative heat-resistant resins that can be used in electric vehicles and on cutting-edge circuit boards. 

“SABIC is proud to be recognized for the third consecutive year by Edison Awards, demonstrating our continued leadership in new technology and innovation advancements,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO of SABIC.  

He added: “These are key elements of our continued business growth on our journey to be the preferred world leader in chemicals and provide innovative solutions for the future that create a more sustainable world.”  

Established in 1897, the Edison Awards are named after legendary scientist Thomas Alva Edison. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. 

Earlier in February, SABIC reported a 13 percent rise in total revenue to SR198.47 billion ($52.88 billion) in 2022, up from the SR174.88 billion recorded in 2021.  

However, according to a bourse filing, the company’s net profit fell by 28.35 percent to SR16.53 billion in 2022 due to a lower profit margin amid rising distribution costs.  

“SABIC 2022 results remain strong despite challenging market conditions. Our sales volumes continue to grow, exceeding the previous year’s sales by 9 percent and driven by growth projects, improved reliability, inventory optimization and synergies with Saudi Aramco,” said Al-Fageeh, after announcing the financial results. 

UAE Islamic banks’ gross assets rise to $169bn by end of January  

UAE Islamic banks’ gross assets rise to $169bn by end of January  
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

UAE Islamic banks’ gross assets rise to $169bn by end of January  

UAE Islamic banks’ gross assets rise to $169bn by end of January  
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The gross assets of Islamic banks in the UAE rose 5.6 percent to 620.9 billion dirhams ($169 billion) by the end of January 2023, compared to the same period last year, the latest data from the Central Bank of UAE showed.  

According to the CBUAE report, Islamic banks also witnessed a yearly increase of 3.5 percent in credit by the end of January, to 396.9 billion dirhams.  

The report further noted that deposits in Islamic banks increased to 434.1 billion dirhams in January 2023, an annual increase of 3.1 percent, compared to nearly 421 billion dirhams in January 2022, news agency WAM reported.  

The total investments in Islamic banks also witnessed a 20.1 percent year-on-year rise to 106 billion dirhams.  

On April 19, Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE’s biggest Shariah-compliant lender by assets, reported a net profit rise of 11 percent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year.  

The bank revealed that its net profit for the first quarter hit 1.47 billion dirhams.  

“The UAE’s economy continues to expand at a fast rate supported by high energy prices, increasing business trade and activities and the return of tourism which has boosted domestic retail spending,” said Mohammed Al Shaibani, chairman of DIB. 

He added: “The banking sector remains well-insulated from the global contagion and continues to be on a solid footing with steady growth in their balance sheets and rising profitability levels with DIB closing the first quarter of the year with very strong and remarkable set of results.”  

These developments in the UAE come at a time when the emirate is witnessing strong economic growth despite global economic headwinds.  

After growing 7.6 percent in 2022, the highest in 11 years, the UAE economy is expected to expand 3.9 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2024, the CBUAE said in March. 

Business activity in the UAE’s non-oil private sector also expanded at the strongest pace in five months in March, while employment grew at the fastest rate since 2016, a recent Purchase Managers' Index report from S&P Global revealed.  

The latest S&P Global report suggested that UAE’s PMI rose to 55.9 in March, from 54.3 in February.  

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
REUTERS 

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
REUTERS 

RIYADH: The Group of Seven economic powers called on Sunday for the "extension, full implementation and expansion" of a critical deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, the group's agriculture ministers said in a communique. 

Brokered by the UN and Turkey, the deal was signed in Istanbul last July, allowing Ukraine to export more than 27 million tons of grain from several of its Black Sea ports. 

Russia, which invaded its neighbor in February 2022, has strongly signaled that it will not allow the deal to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports has not been met. 

In the communique after a two-day meeting in Miyazaki, Japan, the G7 agriculture ministers "recognized the importance" of the deal, saying: "We strongly support the extension, full implementation and expansion of (the Black Sea Grain Initiative) BSGI." 

G7 members "stand ready" to support recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including by providing expertise in de-mining of agricultural land and reconstruction of agricultural infrastructure, the document said. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to discuss the Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York this week. 

Meanwhile, Ukraine's prospects of unblocking grain shipments to Eastern Europe improved last Friday as Romania opted against a unilateral ban on food imports, but there was no progress on extending a deal on Black Sea exports. 

Grain sales are a vital revenue source for Kyiv, and food import bans imposed by four EU member states in Eastern Europe have increased Ukraine's concerns about its food exports. 

Offering Kyiv some relief, Romania said it would not join Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia in banning food imports from Ukraine to protect local producers hit by an influx of cheaper Ukrainian supplies. 

Instead, Bucharest will wait for the European Commission, the EU executive, to enforce measures to help farmers in central and eastern Europe. 

"I think it is necessary we wait ... to see what the Commission decides, and then we will meet again to establish long-term rules, because Romania and Ukraine are large grain producing countries," Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said. 

A major grain transit hub for Ukraine, Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta shipped some 12 million tons of Ukrainian grains in 2022 and the first quarter of this year. 

Daea said, after talks with Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky, that Romania and Ukraine would consult weekly on expected grain volumes, as Romania tries to limit imports. 

Solsky told reporters it was obvious the situation required quick decisions, adding: "We understand these decisions must be comfortable for Romanian farmers and ... we wait for the European Commission." 

GRAIN DEAL HANGS IN BALANCE 

The European Commission has announced plans to offer farmers in eastern and central Europe compensation for some products if the unilateral import bans are lifted, but the countries affected want the list of products widened. 

Black Sea grain exports are more significant for Kyiv than exports to Eastern Europe, and talks are under way on the status of the Black Sea Grain Initiative deal agreed last July to create a safe shipping channel. 

The initiative unblocked three Ukrainian Black Sea ports five months after Russia's invasion, and was designed to alleviate a global food crisis as well as to support Ukraine. 

Russia says it has agreed to extend the deal only until May 18 even though Kyiv and its allies say the terms of the agreement stipulate that it should continue beyond that date. 

Worried about its ability to ship grain from its Black Sea ports, Ukraine has stepped up exports via ports on the Danube River that flows though central and southeastern Europe. 

 

Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr revive GCC region’s hospitality industry

Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr revive GCC region’s hospitality industry
Updated 23 April 2023
Reem Walid

Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr revive GCC region’s hospitality industry

Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr revive GCC region’s hospitality industry
  • Saudi Arabia’s hotel sector witness significant resurgence due to the huge surge in demand
Updated 23 April 2023
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The holy month of Ramadan is a period of self-reflection and spiritual growth for Muslims all around the world. This year was no different.

Other than increase in worship, giving charity and helping others in need, one practice that tends to increase manifold during the month of Ramadan is the performance of Umrah, a pilgrimage to Makkah that can be undertaken at any time of the year.

During the first 10 days of Ramadan alone over 9 million pilgrims were reported to have performed Umrah, according to Gulf News. This was reflected in Saudi Arabia’s hotel sector which witnessed a significant resurgence.

Surge in hotel occupancy and rates

Room occupancy in Makkah’s central areas hit 100 percent during the last 10 days of the holy month, the highest level since the pandemic, according to Bassam Khanfar, manager of one of the hotels in the Aziziyah neighborhood. Umrah pilgrims increase significantly during the last 10 days of the month as they are considered the holiest and most blessed days of the month.

This resulted not only in high room occupancies in Makkah but also in record room rates which climbed to new highs due to the huge surge in demand, according to the chairman of the Hajj and Umrah Committee of the Makkah Chamber, Abdullah Al-Qadi.

Al-Qadi noted that hotel rates, particularly in Makkah, are determined by certain factors including supply and demand, proximity to the Grand Mosque, room views and amenities.

Well-being of Umrah pilgrims

There is no doubt that Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has a significant role to play when it comes to the well-being of Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan.

In fact, this year, the ministry worked on raising pilgrim capacity in Makkah and Madinah ahead of the holy month to meet the growing demand for accommodation during the season. 

Back in February, the Kingdom’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, on his Twitter page, said that the ministry was planning to operate an additional 9,000 hotel rooms in Madinah before Ramadan.

By March, Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, one of the nine imams of the Grand Mosque, announced that all services provided at the Two Holy Mosques namely the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque were fully ready.

The operational status of all escalators, elevators, the sound system and all technical service, engineering, awareness and guidance services were ready to accept visitors from all over the world, Al-Sudais stressed.

In addition to this, there was a specialized team that supervised the provided services to ensure that they were implemented in accordance with certain established standards using top-notch technologies.

Rise in demand from GCC countries

Other Gulf Cooperation Council countries like Qatar and the UAE also witnessed a significant jump in demand for Umrah pilgrims this year especially in the period prior to and during the holy month.

For instance, owners and managers of Umrah and Hajj campaigns in Qatar disclosed that the number of pilgrims during Ramadan surged 100 percent mainly due to the fact that land travel has resumed further boosting demand, according to Gulf Times newspaper.

Similarly, the UAE experienced an increase in Umrah pilgrimage both prior and during the holy month to the extent that Umrah operators in the country confirmed that over 5,000 people traveled from the UAE to Makkah by bus on a weekly basis, according to Jaffer Pulappatta, who facilitates Umrah pilgrimage for large groups.

In general, since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi government has taken major steps to enhance the Hajj and Umrah experience. 

One of the steps undertaken by the government in an attempt to enhance and further elevate the Umrah experience is to apply digital transformation and artificial intelligence to play an active role in the mobility of worshipers and visitors to holy sites.

The newly introduced AI technologies around the mosques have been helping to control crowds, ensuring that the right number of people is present anywhere around the sites at any given time. AI will be a game-changer for the ease and convenience of crowd mobility, which will reduce risks of unfortunate accidents or stampedes.

Impact of Eid Al-Fitr holidays

After Ramadan season comes Eid Al-Fitr holidays, which is also seen to have quite a significant impact on hotel occupancy in key markets in the GCC region.

According to an STR report, which is a benchmarking tool that compares a hotel’s performance in relation to a group of similar hotels, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have showed a spike in occupancy bookings on Saturday, April 22, at 59.7 percent and 60.3 percent respectively.

“While typically slower during Ramadan, leisure travel within the Middle East is set to resume during Eid,” said STR’s account executive, Middle East and Africa, Kostas Nikolaidis.

FASTFACTS

• Hotel rates, particularly in Makkah, are determined by certain factors including supply and demand, proximity to the Grand Mosque, room views and amenities.

• The UAE experienced an increase in Umrah pilgrimage both prior and during the holy month to the extent that local Umrah operators confirmed that over 5,000 people traveled from the UAE to Makkah by bus on a weekly basis.

“Many countries offer paid holidays for three to five days post-Ramadan, which is where we typically see spikes in occupancy,” he added.

In Qatar, for instance, the occupancy on the books is at its peak on Sunday, April 23, at 42.3 percent.

This comes as “this year Qatar announced an 11-day holiday, further extending the length of travel time available to celebrate the end of the holy month,” Nikolaidis explained.

“Qatar naturally operates at a lower occupancy when compared to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The extended Eid holiday period in the market this year may lead to lower occupancy peaks as demand could spread across more days,” he continued.

Overall, Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr holidays are playing a key role in reviving the hospitality industry, signaling a return to the strong and sturdy performance recorded across the GCC region.

Ramadan e-commerce surge boosts Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial space

Ramadan e-commerce surge boosts Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial space
Updated 23 April 2023
Farida Elgazzar

Ramadan e-commerce surge boosts Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial space

Ramadan e-commerce surge boosts Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial space
  • Saudi citizens were expected to spend more in Ramadan 2023 than they did in last year’s holy month
Updated 23 April 2023
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Driven by the giving-back mindset, the spike in e-commerce during the holy month of Ramadan presents abundant potential for the entrepreneurship environment in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi citizens were expected to spend more in Ramadan 2023 than they did in last year’s holy month, with online purchases at the forefront, despite the global price hikes and economic instability seen across the world.

Startups and small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom have latched on to this trend through transitioning into the online world and adopting tools such as social media to boost sales and expand their reach.

The Ramadan-led expenditure growth is accelerated by the Kingdom’s e-commerce boom, its advantageous business structures, and its consistent efforts towards achieving its Vision 2030 goals.

Ramadan trends

In Ramadan of 2023, consumer shopping intention in the Saudi market will grow 44 percent across all sectors compared to the comparative period in 2022, according to a study conducted by Toluna, a leading provider of market research and consumer insights.

Locals plan to spend 44 percent more on entertainment, 51 percent more on grocery shopping, and 35 percent more on travel.

Consumer shopping intentions also rose 42 percent regarding so-called staycations, 39 percent on food delivery, as well as 31 percent on beauty treatments this year. 

Around 91 percent of the survey participants plan to give Eid presents this year, while 46 percent intend to spend more on these gifts in 2023 than in last year’s holy month.

Almost half of those who participated in the survey ranked sweets, dates, and chocolates as their gifts of choice, with cash coming in second at 42 percent, followed by toys and games with 38 percent.

“We saw a considerable rise in plans to spend, with customers prioritizing purchases connected to food, apparel, and gifts for their loved ones,” said George Akkaoui, enterprise account director at Toluna MEA.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s shoppers display distinct buying behaviors during the holy month, according to a report published by Google in collaboration with the leading market research company Kantar.

Startups and SMEs are looking at these traditional businesses to see which products and services can be more effectively and efficiently offered online.

Jeff Hoffman, Global Entrepreneurship Network chairman

Yearning for a new or up-to-date product or service is among the top shopping triggers during the Ramadan period, showed the report.

In addition, people also tend to want to buy products for personal rewards, as well as for the purpose of diversity and inclusion.

SME’s and startups utilization

To effectively take advantage of the spike in consumer demand, Saudi Arabia’s businesses should integrate the culture of the holy month, make use of the e-commerce shift, and utilize social media platforms.

Assessing and incorporating shoppers’ buying activities during Ramadan into business strategies also strengthens the position of entrepreneurs in the market.

It is vital that brands comprehend the cultural importance of Ramadan and adjust their marketing activities accordingly, noted Akkaoui.

There is a huge opportunity especially for new startups and SMEs focusing on social media e-commerce, as use of social media platforms continues to rise in KSA and more widely in the region.

Mohammed Elhorishy, Taager co-founder and CEO

He stated that discounts, promotions, and content that are aligned with the spirit of the holy month will engage customers on a deeper level and embed brands in the community.

“There is a huge opportunity especially for new startups and SMEs focusing on social media e-commerce, as use of social media platforms continues to rise in KSA and more widely in the region.” Mohammed Elhorishy, co-founder and CEO of Taager, told Arab News.

In addition, the chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, Jeff Hoffman, reported that entrepreneurs and startups increasingly convert numerous traditional and offline businesses into e-commerce platforms and digital stores.

“Startups and SMEs are looking at these traditional businesses to see which products and services can be more effectively and efficiently offered online.  They are also using social media and other new digital marketing techniques to expand the reach and customer base of SMEs beyond their traditional reach.  These trends will bring rapid growth to SMEs in KSA,” Hoffman told Arab News.

Due to the giving back nature of Ramadan, the month opens the door for new and upcoming businesses to penetrate the market in Saudi Arabia.

Hoffman noted that as people actively search for products and services they can offer to others, it serves as an engine for upcoming startups.

“New products entering the market provide an opportunity for shoppers to surprise loved ones with purchases of items that they don’t already have, or were not previously available, so Ramadan is a good time for new startups to introduce themselves to the Saudi market,” said Hoffman.

Nevertheless, it is important to consider the type of products sold, adopt suitable messaging, and have robust business solutions to maximize business success during the Holy month, explained Taager’s founder and CEO.

With 30 million social media users in Saudi Arabia, using social media platforms as sales and marketing tools are a big growth opportunity for the Kingdom’s entrepreneurship environment.

“Entrepreneurs in KSA are not yet gaining the full advantage that social media offers as a sales channel, not only to increase customers in the Kingdom and the region, but across MENA and globally as well,” said Hoffman.

Saudi Arabia fosters growth

Since the country’s Vision 2030 plan was launched in 2016, the Kingdom’s economy has transformed the business environment, specifically the SME’s sector, into an engine for growth.

The increase in SMEs in 2022 was monumental, as the number registered in Saudi Arabia hit 892,063 at the end of June —  a 25.6 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, known as Monsha’at, offers entrepreneurial platforms such as business incubators, business accelerators, and co-working spaces for SMEs to evolve and thrive in the market.

The authority also facilitates government fee refunds, direct and indirect lending programs for SMEs and fast-growing unicorns.

In its report titled SME Monitor, Monsha’at said Saudi Arabia has successfully narrowed the gender gap in the Kingdom, as 45 percent of SMEs are now headed by women.

According to the report, regulatory reforms over the first half of 2022 have played a crucial role in increasing the number of female entrepreneurs in the country, with most of them leading firms in the food, wholesale and retail, health and professional sectors and supporting service industries.

With an array of new regulations, reforms and financial support, the government laid out a robust structure for entrepreneurs, further easing their chances of success in the market.

Saudi Arabia’s Thiqah plans expansion to Egypt

Saudi Arabia’s Thiqah plans expansion to Egypt
Updated 23 April 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi Arabia’s Thiqah plans expansion to Egypt

Saudi Arabia’s Thiqah plans expansion to Egypt
  • Thiqah was established in 2012 to provide smart solutions, business services
Updated 23 April 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s business service provider Thiqah has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cairo-based e-Finance Investment Group to facilitate the company’s entry into the Egyptian market.

The agreement will enable both companies to provide digital solutions, electronic payment services and integrated technological systems to Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“Our partnership with Thiqah is perfectly aligned with the group’s investment strategy, which aims to expand our activities and business operations outside Egypt, especially in markets that present attractive growth opportunities and allow us to maximize value for shareholders,” said Ibrahim Sarhan, the chairman of e-Finance Investment Group.

The agreement will support Thiqah’s position in the Egyptian market and facilitate e-Finance’s expansion to international markets.

Founded in 2005, e-Finance has been instrumental in building and developing Egypt’s governmental financial network.

Thiqah, on the other hand, was established in 2012 to provide smart solutions and business services to the Saudi market.

Noon lays off 10% of its workforce

Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce giant Noon has cut 10 percent of its workforce in its Dubai office to reduce costs.

The layoffs included roles in marketing and advertising as well as other departments. The company has been reducing its staff for a while. 

Thiqah was established in 2012 to provide smart solutions, business services.

“We’ve been cutting costs and reducing staff for the past year and a half,” said Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Noon, in a statement.

Alabbar owns 50 percent of Noon, while Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund owns the rest.

Nigeria’s Autochek acquires majority stake in Egypt’s Autotager

Nigeria-based car financing platform Autochek has acquired a majority stake in Egypt’s used car marketplace AutoTager for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will enable Autochek to deepen its presence in North Africa, with Egypt being the second-largest automotive market in Africa.

“We are thrilled to partner with Autochek to pursue several sizable and unique opportunities in the automotive space. Autochek has deep automotive expertise and brings a proven playbook and several all-weather strategies that have been tested and validated in multiple complex high-growth markets,” said Amr Rezk, CEO and founder of AutoTager.

The Nigerian firm is in nine countries across East, West and North Africa, with AutoTager being its third acquisition in less than a year.

“The company’s track record of concurrently operating various business models in the automotive space is stellar and provides us with a wide menu of options and cutting-edge tools to offer AutoTager’s customers a truly unique proposition,” Rezk added.

Founded in 2021, AutoTager is a venture-backed startup that aims to remove friction from buying and reselling in Egypt.

UAE launches global competition for cleantech startups

The UAE launched “The Make it in the Emirates” startup competition for cleantech companies to support the country’s sustainability goals.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology will enable 24 tech startups focusing on sustainability and decarbonization to participate in the competition ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

Taking place from May 31 to June 1, the competition invites transformative startups seeking to have a global impact to showcase and pitch innovations and technologies. In addition, it allows them to learn from industry experts working in the fields of sustainability, manufacturing and technology.

“We are living in an age in which startups have the power to disrupt entire industries and rewrite the playbook. These startups also have promising solutions for some of the world’s most pressing issues, including climate change,” Tariq Al-Hashimi, director of the advanced technology adoption and development department in the MIAT.

The competition will also allow the startups to further develop and deploy their technologies in the UAE in collaboration with various industry partners.

“That is why the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is leveraging the Make it in the Emirates Forum as a platform to provide promising tech-driven, sustainability-focused companies with a stage at one of the region’s largest and most attended industrial investment events to pitch, learn and connect,” Al-Hashimi added.

The competition is one of several initiatives launched under the “Make it in the Emirates” umbrella that aims to attract investors, industrialists and innovators to the UAE to benefit from the country’s advantages.

Abu Dhabi’s Ryse  Energy secures $15m in a funding round

Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy systems provider Ryse Energy secured $15 million in a funding round led by RWE Energy Transition Investments, the investment arm of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH.

The funding will enable Ryse Energy to accelerate its international growth and diversify its business model into energy as a service.

“This investment will enable us to accelerate our growth and expand our product offering while continuing to deliver innovative decentralized renewable energy systems to our customers around the world, at the same time reducing greenhouse gas emissions and client energy costs,” said Alistair Munro, CEO and founder of Ryse Energy.

The company is a primary manufacturer of small wind turbine technologies and offers a range of renewable energy systems and energy storage.

The company has manufacturing facilities in the UK and Spain, with sales offices in the US, Europe, the UAE and India.

Ryze Energy will also utilize its funding to expand its manufacturing capacity in the UAE, US and India.

