Ramadan 2023

2.5m 911 calls made during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia

The center received just over 1 million calls from Riyadh, 987,470 from Makkah and 489,470 from the Eastern Province. (@MOI__911)
The center received just over 1 million calls from Riyadh, 987,470 from Makkah and 489,470 from the Eastern Province. (@MOI__911)
2.5m 911 calls made during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia

The center received just over 1 million calls from Riyadh, 987,470 from Makkah and 489,470 from the Eastern Province. @MOI__911
RIYADH: The National Center for Security Operations received almost 2.5 million calls during Ramadan via the unified emergency number 911 in Riyadh, Makkah and the Eastern Province.

All of the calls were transferred to the relevant authorities by specialist staff operating around the clock and providing the service in several languages.

The center received just over 1 million calls from Riyadh, 987,470 from Makkah and 489,470 from the Eastern Province.

Saudi FM receives phone call from British counterpart after Sudan evacuations

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his British counterpart James Cleverly spoke on the phone on Sunday.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his British counterpart James Cleverly spoke on the phone on Sunday.
Saudi FM receives phone call from British counterpart after Sudan evacuations

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his British counterpart James Cleverly spoke on the phone on Sunday.
  • The ministers discussed the rapid development of events in Sudan and the conditions of the foreigners stranded there
  • Call comes after Saudi Arabia and the UK separately evacuated people from Sudan
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his British counterpart James Cleverly on Sunday.

The ministers discussed the rapid development of events in Sudan and the conditions of the foreigners stranded there.

They stressed the importance of stopping the military escalation, providing necessary protection for civilians and residents in Sudan, and providing safe humanitarian corridors for those wishing to leave the country.

They also reviewed the strong relations between the two kingdoms and ways of enhancing and developing them in various fields.

The call comes after Saudi Arabia evacuated more than 150 people, including foreign diplomats and officials, from Sudan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday the country’s armed forces had evacuated diplomatic staff and their family members from Sudan.

Other foreign governments also evacuated diplomats, staff, and others trapped in Sudan on Sunday as rival generals battled for a ninth day with no sign of a truce that had been declared for Eid Al-Fitr.

Madinah mosques, historical monuments a big hit during Eid 

Madinah mosques, historical monuments a big hit during Eid 
Rashid Hassan

Madinah mosques, historical monuments a big hit during Eid 

Madinah mosques, historical monuments a big hit during Eid 
  • Visiting mosques and monuments is part of the tour program for the millions of visitors Madinah receives a year
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Mosques and historical monuments in Madinah have proved a big hit during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays, attracting huge numbers of visitors.

Visiting mosques and monuments is part of the tour program for the millions of visitors Madinah receives a year due to its high religious status as the site of the Prophet’s Mosque, one of one of the Two Holy Mosques.

The city has undergone renovation and expansion, including at the Uhud Martyrs’ Square, which commemorates the Battle of Uhud in the third year of migration by Prophet Muhammed and his companions from Makkah to Madinah.

Visitors can also ascend Archers’ Mountain overlooking the Sayyid Al-Shuhada Mosque, which has recently undergone extensive expansion to accommodate 15,000 worshipers.

The Quba Mosque, which is considered the first built by the Prophet after his migration to Madinah, also receives large numbers of visitors.

Expansion work will double the Quba’s capacity, as will work at the Qiblatain Mosque of the Two Qiblas, where the revelation came down to the Prophet in the second year of migration during noon prayers.

Also popular is the Al-Fateh Mosque at the foot of Mount Silaa, opened a few years ago at the site of defense works dug during the invasion of Al-Ahzab in the month of Shawwal in the fifth year of migration.

Madinah’s other historical and archaeological sites include Al-Ghamama, Al-Ijabah, Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq and Al-Suqia mosques.

Dr. Waquar A. Khan, who teaches at the Taibah University in Madinah, told Arab News that the city is well cared for.

“We, with family and friends and our visiting guests from other cities in the Kingdom, visit these landmarks during Eid holiday as well as during other vacations with the purpose to enrich our experience and learn more about our Islamic history and culture,” he said.

In various regions of Saudi Arabia, traditional dances and folklore activities are reviving the spirit of past Eid celebrations. photos
Saudi Arabia
Eid in Saudi Arabia’s olden days

Mayor marks Eid Al-Riyadh event ceremony on behalf of governor

Eid Al-Riyadh boasts many attractions, mainly held in the eight entertainment areas of the East Ring Showgrounds. (SPA)
Eid Al-Riyadh boasts many attractions, mainly held in the eight entertainment areas of the East Ring Showgrounds. (SPA)
Arab News

Mayor marks Eid Al-Riyadh event ceremony on behalf of governor

Eid Al-Riyadh boasts many attractions, mainly held in the eight entertainment areas of the East Ring Showgrounds. (SPA)
  • Eid Al-Fitr is being celebrated at 22 venues that constitute Eid Al-Riyadh
Arab News

RIYADH: The Mayor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz inaugurated the Eid Al-Riyadh on behalf of Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

The ceremony, which was organized by the municipality and took place in the Riyadh showground, included various performances by several acts, and included the Saudi Ardah.

Eid Al-Riyadh boasts many attractions, mainly held in the eight entertainment areas of the East Ring Showgrounds, and included the launching of a hovercraft to celebrate Eid.

Eid Al-Fitr is being celebrated at 22 venues that constitute Eid Al-Riyadh.

Third Taif Rose festival celebrates city's heritage

Third Taif Rose festival celebrates city’s heritage
Arab News

Third Taif Rose festival celebrates city's heritage

Third Taif Rose festival celebrates city’s heritage
  • Festival comprises several activities, among which the first was held at the Taif International Airport which had halls decorated with roses
Arab News

RIYADH: The third Taif Rose Festival began on Saturday to celebrate the cultural heritage of the tourist city in the Makkah province.

The Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Taif Municipality, and the support of the Quality of Life Program, a Saudi Vision 2023 Realization Program, organized the Taif Rose Festival.

The festival aims to celebrate the cultural value of centuries of  rose cultivation.

It comprises several activities, among which the first was held at the Taif International Airport which had halls decorated with roses.

Visitors to the airport were greeted with Taif rose necklaces, and rose decorations were placed on the road sides leading the visitors from the airport to the event venue in Al Rudaf Park.

A parade of vehicles decorated with the flowers also traveled through the streets to launch the event.

The parade reached Al Rudaf Park which included several events, such as the village of roses, the market area, the theater area, the food area, and the children’s area.

It also included the exhibition, The Kings’ Fragrance, which introduced visitors to the history of Taif roses and their link with royal perfumery.

The Rose Market area displayed products of sellers and productive families, as well as the brands made of Taif roses.

The Muntazah Theater hosted Saudi artists who presented artistic, musical, and theatrical performances.

Culinary arts were also celebrated in the festival through the Food and Roses event with the participation of specialized chefs. There was also a children’s activity area.

The Our Land event presented an artistic performance highlighting culture. The Perfume Forum meanwhile brought farmers and international brands together to explore investment opportunities. 

The Ministry of Culture aims to highlight Taif city, promote its products and celebrate the city’s history and culture by organizing the Taif Rose Festival each year.

Saudi foreign minister discusses de-escalation efforts in Sudan with EU's Borrell

Saudi foreign minister discusses de-escalation efforts in Sudan with EU’s Borrell
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister discusses de-escalation efforts in Sudan with EU's Borrell

Saudi foreign minister discusses de-escalation efforts in Sudan with EU’s Borrell
  • Both officials stressed on providing protection for Sudan’s civilians and residents
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed on Sunday efforts needed to stop the violence in Sudan during a phone call with the European Union's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

Both officials stressed the need for a de-escalation of the tensions in Sudan and the protection required for the civilians and residents, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a tweet, Borrell said he agreed with Prince Faisal “to continue to collectively push for an immediate ceasefire.”

“We share concerns on military escalation.” He added, “Protection of civilians is a priority.”

 

 

Both officials also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and discussed efforts to bring international peace and security.

Fighting continued Sunday with the crackle of automatic gunfire echoing across Khartoum and Sudanese military aircraft roaring overhead, according to media reports.

Many countries are scrambling to evacuate their citizens and diplomats from Sudan amid the bloody clashes.

