Indian firm JV Ventures to spend $1bn to acquire school assets across Middle East and Asia 

RIYADH: India-based JV Ventures, which is focused on education, life sciences and industrial sectors, plans to invest $1 billion to acquire 12 to 15 schools across the Middle East and in some other Asian countries, the company’s top executive revealed.

The firm, which runs Sancta Maria International schools in Hyderabad, is exploring opportunities in countries including Bahrain, Oman, and Dubai, as well as Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, co-founder of JV Ventures Jaspreet Chhabra told local daily Times of India.

“We are in the advanced stages of discussion with the first batch of schools and are likely to close them soon,” he said.

Chhabra further noted that the schools that they are going to acquire follow international curriculums, with a fee structure ranging between $12,000 to $25,000.

“Dubai alone has over 280 of these schools that have students from India, Russia, Ukraine, Pakistan along with kids of the local expatriate population,” he added.

Currently, the portfolio of JV Ventures also includes Jain Group of Institutions, an educational institution chain, located in Bengaluru, besides student housing projects at an investment worth $250 million, the report added.

“As part of our model of investment, we will buy the infrastructure from the current owner, and collect a lease amount on it. The day-to-day function will be carried out by international operators, many of whom have made a foray into India,” said Chhabra.

He further noted that schools will be able to invest more in the institute if the burden of infrastructure is taken off the shoulders of the school operator.

The company also has under its portfolio a global Edu Infra platform Ecolehouse which is backed by school operators that focus on building education infrastructure assets.

The demand for high-quality education continues to rise in the Middle East and North Africa region, with investors scouting for opportunities in countries like the UAE and Egypt.

According to market analyst Industry Arc, the education market in the region is estimated to grow to $175 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.5 percent from 2022.

In October last year, global investment house Safanad partnered with international education platform Global School Management to acquire school assets in the region, with an investment outlay of $200 million.