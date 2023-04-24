You are here

  • Home
  • Indian firm JV Ventures to spend $1bn to acquire school assets across Middle East and Asia 

Indian firm JV Ventures to spend $1bn to acquire school assets across Middle East and Asia 

Indian firm JV Ventures to spend $1bn to acquire school assets across Middle East and Asia 
The demand for high-quality education continues to rise in the Middle East and North Africa region. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nwd4q

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Indian firm JV Ventures to spend $1bn to acquire school assets across Middle East and Asia 

Indian firm JV Ventures to spend $1bn to acquire school assets across Middle East and Asia 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: India-based JV Ventures, which is focused on education, life sciences and industrial sectors, plans to invest $1 billion to acquire 12 to 15 schools across the Middle East and in some other Asian countries, the company’s top executive revealed.

The firm, which runs Sancta Maria International schools in Hyderabad, is exploring opportunities in countries including Bahrain, Oman, and Dubai, as well as Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, co-founder of JV Ventures Jaspreet Chhabra told local daily Times of India.

“We are in the advanced stages of discussion with the first batch of schools and are likely to close them soon,” he said.  

Chhabra further noted that the schools that they are going to acquire follow international curriculums, with a fee structure ranging between $12,000 to $25,000.  

“Dubai alone has over 280 of these schools that have students from India, Russia, Ukraine, Pakistan along with kids of the local expatriate population,” he added.  

Currently, the portfolio of JV Ventures also includes Jain Group of Institutions, an educational institution chain, located in Bengaluru, besides student housing projects at an investment worth $250 million, the report added.  

“As part of our model of investment, we will buy the infrastructure from the current owner, and collect a lease amount on it. The day-to-day function will be carried out by international operators, many of whom have made a foray into India,” said Chhabra.  

He further noted that schools will be able to invest more in the institute if the burden of infrastructure is taken off the shoulders of the school operator.  

The company also has under its portfolio a global Edu Infra platform Ecolehouse which is backed by school operators that focus on building education infrastructure assets. 

The demand for high-quality education continues to rise in the Middle East and North Africa region, with investors scouting for opportunities in countries like the UAE and Egypt. 

According to market analyst Industry Arc, the education market in the region is estimated to grow to $175 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.5 percent from 2022. 

In October last year, global investment house Safanad partnered with international education platform Global School Management to acquire school assets in the region, with an investment outlay of $200 million. 

Topics: India Education Investment

Related

World Bank lauds Saudi education commission for plan to evaluate, accredit schools
Saudi Arabia
World Bank lauds Saudi education commission for plan to evaluate, accredit schools

China’s industrial capacity utilization rate hits 74.3% in Q1

China’s industrial capacity utilization rate hits 74.3% in Q1
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

China’s industrial capacity utilization rate hits 74.3% in Q1

China’s industrial capacity utilization rate hits 74.3% in Q1
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: China’s industrial capacity utilization rate reached 74.3 percent during the first quarter of 2023, registering a 1.5 percent decline compared to the same period in 2022, Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to data from the National Statistics Authority of China, the figure also reflected a 1.4 percent drop compared to the final quarter of 2022.

Capacity utilization rate refers to the ratio of actual output to production capacity.

The higher the rate, the better, as it indicates that an economy is producing in accordance with its resources.

The NSAC data further revealed that the mining sector’s utility rate reached 75.2 percent in the first quarter of 2023, taking a 1.8 percent dip compared to the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the utilization rate of power, heat, gas and water production and supply industries fell from 1.9 percent to 71.9 percent during the period under review.

Similarly, the manufacturing sector stood at 74.5, down 1.4 percent from the first quarter of 2022.

However, China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in February, an official index showed, smashing expectations as production zoomed after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions late last year, Reuters reported.

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index shot up to 52.6 from 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity.

The PMI exceeded an analyst forecast of 50.5 and was the highest reading since April 2012.

The world’s second-largest economy recorded one of its worst years in nearly half a century in 2022 due to strict COVID-19 lockdowns and subsequent widespread infections.

Official data showed that China grew by 3 percent in 2022, less than half the previous year’s 8.1 percent rate.

The curbs were abruptly lifted in December as the highly transmissible omicron spread nationwide.

Topics: china economy capacity utilization rate National Statistics Authority of China China manufacturing mining sector

Related

China industrial output, retail sales surge in pandemic rebound
Business & Economy
China industrial output, retail sales surge in pandemic rebound
China GDP growth revised up by Morgan Stanley, but IMF's fears over COVID-19 weigh heavy 
Business & Economy
China GDP growth revised up by Morgan Stanley, but IMF's fears over COVID-19 weigh heavy 

Saudis constitute 82.2% of workforce in financial and insurance activities

Saudis constitute 82.2% of workforce in financial and insurance activities
Updated 43 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudis constitute 82.2% of workforce in financial and insurance activities

Saudis constitute 82.2% of workforce in financial and insurance activities
Updated 43 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Reflecting the success of localization efforts, Saudis constituted 82.2 percent of the number of workers in the financial and insurance sectors in 2022.   

Saudi citizens who are working in financial and insurance activities reached 75,001, while foreigners totaled only 16,290 or 17.8 percent, bringing the total number of workers to 91,291 last year. 
Male workers made up 93 percent of the workforce in financial and insurance activities – reaching 71,648 workers in 2022, while the number of females working in these activities hit 19,643, according to Al-Eqtisadiyah.
Saudi females made up the majority in these jobs constituting 18,983 workers, whereas the remaining 660 females were foreigners.   

With 71,387 workers, the Riyadh region accounted for 78.2 percent of all Saudi workers in these sectors.   

Makkah ranked second with 11,487 workers and Al-Sharqiyah region came in third with 7,202 workers.  

In April, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development implemented the initial stage of localizing 30 percent of consultancy professions and businesses across the Kingdom.   

In October last year, HRSD minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi said these decisions have contributed to raising the number of Saudi workers in the private sector to over 2.12 million.  

Additionally, the moves by the minister have contributed to reducing the unemployment rate of Saudi citizens to 9.7 percent, as well as increasing women’s economic participation rate to 35.6 percent.     

Al-Rajhi added that private sector establishments’ compliance rate with the labor system and its regulations reached 98 percent during 2022.    

Across the board, authorities and ministries are also implementing Saudization initiatives.     

This aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 goal to reduce unemployment rates by increasing employment opportunities in the Kingdom.  

Saudization is officially known as the Saudi nationalization scheme, Nitaqat.  

The Kingdom’s efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030 are showing fruition with the country coming first in the labor force growth rate among the Group of 20 countries during the period 2012-2021, according to a report launched by the National Labor Observatory last year.     

According to Saudi Arabia’s Central Department of Statistics and Information, the unemployment rate in the Kingdom decreased to 5.80 percent in the second quarter of 2022, from 6 percent in the first quarter of 2022.  

To achieve its Vision 2030 goals, the Kingdom is not only encouraging the recruitment of nationals to private sector jobs but is also encouraging adequate investment in their future to ensure their retention by employers as well as their contribution to a vibrant and diverse economy.    

Topics: #saudization

Related

Saudization drive expands to new sectors amid efforts to increase job opportunities
Business & Economy
Saudization drive expands to new sectors amid efforts to increase job opportunities

Saudi geospatial authority to align its project with UN framework for better ground information 

Saudi geospatial authority to align its project with UN framework for better ground information 
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi geospatial authority to align its project with UN framework for better ground information 

Saudi geospatial authority to align its project with UN framework for better ground information 
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Geospatial studies, map production and marine surveys in Saudi Arabia will soon be on par with global standards as the Kingdom is set to align its projects with the UN framework in this pioneering field. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information participated in the inaugural meeting of the international advisory committee of its UN counterpart between April 20 and 22 in Deqing, China. 

During the meeting, the Kingdom presented the experience of the GASGI in developing a national strategy in line with global standards prescribed by the UN’s Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Centre Framework. 

This integrates location information to plan cities, build infrastructure, develop disaster management strategies and manage natural resources such as green spaces, water and minerals. 

Mohammed Bin Yahya Al Sayel, president of the GASGI, reviewed the experiences of member states and emphasized the importance of the nine strategic pathways outlined in the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework.

These cover governance and institutions, legal and policy, and financial and data standards. 

They also take in innovation, partnerships, capacity and education, and communication and engagement. 

According to Al Sayel, these nine strategic pathways provide guidance for addressing challenges in the survey and geospatial information sector.  

Moreover, the presentation also shed light on integrating geospatial and statistical information with satellite data to discover and manage land resources and apply the knowledge in regional planning. 

The meeting also discussed the proposed agenda and reviewed the experiences of some member states. 

Saudi Arabia signed a deal with the UN last April to offer consultation services in the geospatial survey to boost its national capacity. 

The GASGI and the UN’s Development Program agreed on the third phase of a project that will allow the authority to improve its services and increase public awareness of its operations. 

Adam Bouloukos, the UNDP’s resident representative for Saudi Arabia, said the partnership aimed at providing consultation services to conduct geospatial works effectively and efficiently. 

The partnership also aimed to provide the necessary infrastructure to gather data to support Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals.

Topics: Geospatial studies General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Centre framework Mohammed Bin Yahya Al Sayel

Related

Business & Economy
UNDP backs Saudi geospatial and marine surveys
Business & Economy
UNDP backs Saudi geospatial and marine surveys

ACWA Power gets $174m loan for two Uzbekistan wind power projects

ACWA Power gets $174m loan for two Uzbekistan wind power projects
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power gets $174m loan for two Uzbekistan wind power projects

ACWA Power gets $174m loan for two Uzbekistan wind power projects
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy firm ACWA Power will develop two wind power plants in Uzbekistan financed by loans of $174 million from Asian Development Bank, it has been announced, 

Some $40.5 million is for a facility in Bash, and $46.5 million is set aside for a development in Dzhankeldy, with both funded by ADB’s regular capital resources, according to a statement from the bank.

Each power station has 79 wind turbines that will create 3,235 gigawatt-hours of electricity and displace the equivalent of roughly 2 million tons of carbon dioxide each year. 

Bash and Dzhankeldy will form the largest utility-scale wind power facility in Central West Asia. 

“Uzbekistan is one of the fastest-growing economies in Central Asia, and with it comes a growing demand for energy,” said Suzanna Gaboury, director general for Private Sector Operations at ADB.

“Bash and Dzhankeldy are landmark greenfield wind power projects which have a significant demonstrative impact of private sector participation across the region’s energy sector,” she added. 

The loans will also be used to build 282.5 kilometers of 500-kilovolt, single-circuit overhead transmission line to connect to the electricity system. 

Last month, ACWA Power – owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – signed agreements worth $2.5 billion with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan to develop three solar photovoltaic projects in the Tashkent, Bukhara, and Samarkand regions of the country.

The contracts also include three battery energy storage systems with a total combined capacity of 1,500 megawatts. 

In August 2022, ACWA Power revealed Uzbekistan was the largest market for its investments outside of Saudi Arabia. 

This came as the company signed three final agreements with the Central Asian country to establish a power station with a capacity of 1.5GW, with investments amounting to $2.4 billion. 

Topics: ACWA Power Uzbekistan Wind Power

Related

ACWA Power to develop 1,000 MW solar plant in Iraq
Business & Economy
ACWA Power to develop 1,000 MW solar plant in Iraq

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low 

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low 
Updated 24 April 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low 

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low 
Updated 24 April 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday as concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed support from the prospect of tighter supplies by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+.  

Brent crude slipped 98 cents, or 1.20 percent, to $80.68 a barrel at 10.10 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $76.92 a barrel, also down 95 cents, or 1.22 percent lower. 

Both contracts fell more than 5 percent last week, their first weekly drop in five, as US implied gasoline demand fell from a year ago, fueling worries of a recession at the world’s top oil consumer. 

Norway’s oil fund to vote against climate resolution at BP 

Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world’s largest investors, said it will vote against a resolution calling on British oil major BP to adopt tougher greenhouse gas targets. 

While BP already aims to reduce emissions, the motion filed by activist group Follow This ahead of an April 27 shareholder vote calls on the company to align with the Paris climate deal’s goal to limit global warming. 

Norges Bank Investment Management, which operates the Norwegian fund, said last year that it plans to take a tougher line on companies that do not adopt credible climate plans. 

It did not give a reason for rejecting the motion. But the fund has said in the past that while it sometimes backs environmental, social and governance proposals put forward by activist groups, it carefully judges each case on its merits. 

Follow This in an emailed statement said NBIM as a major investor should show leadership on climate issues. 

“NBIM failed the first real test of its new climate voting policy,” Follow This founder Mark van Baal wrote. 

The Norwegian fund, itself built on oil and gas revenue, owned 2.73 percent of BP’s shares worth some $2.8 billion at the end of 2022. 

BP’s board has recommended that shareholders vote against the resolution saying it was “unclear” what it wanted the company to do. 

Investor advisers ISS and Glass Lewis also recommended BP shareholders oppose the resolution, while Britain’s Local Authority Pension Fund Forum asked investors to back it. 

In February, BP rowed back on plans to slash its 2019 oil and gas output levels by 40 percent by 2030, and now it envisages a 25 percent cut, angering climate activists. 

Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low 

The share of OPEC's India’s oil imports fell at the fastest pace in 2022/23 to the lowest in at least 22 years, as intake of cheaper Russian oil surged, data obtained from industry sources show, and the major producers’ share could shrink further this year. 

Members of the OPEC, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, saw their share of India’s oil market slide to 59 percent in the fiscal year to March 2023, from about 72 percent in 2021-2022, a Reuters analysis of the data that dates back to 2001-2002 showed. 

Russia overtook Iraq for the first time to emerge as the top oil supplier to India, pushing Saudi Arabia down to No. 3 in the last fiscal year, the data showed. 

OPEC’s share shrank as India, which in the past rarely bought Russian oil due to high freight costs, is now the top oil client for Russian seaborne oil, rejected by Western nations following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. 

India shipped in about 1.6 million barrels per day of Russian oil in 2022/23, the data showed, about 23 percent of its overall 4.65 million bpd imports. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia India BP

Related

Oil updates – Commodity heads for weekly loss on economic uncertainty
Business & Economy
Oil updates – Commodity heads for weekly loss on economic uncertainty
Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude

Latest updates

Indian firm JV Ventures to spend $1bn to acquire school assets across Middle East and Asia 
Indian firm JV Ventures to spend $1bn to acquire school assets across Middle East and Asia 
China’s industrial capacity utilization rate hits 74.3% in Q1
China’s industrial capacity utilization rate hits 74.3% in Q1
Britain’s migrant deal unlawful as Rwanda is unsafe, lawyers say
A protester stands outside the Home Office in central London.
Saudis constitute 82.2% of workforce in financial and insurance activities
Saudis constitute 82.2% of workforce in financial and insurance activities
Saudi geospatial authority to align its project with UN framework for better ground information 
Saudi geospatial authority to align its project with UN framework for better ground information 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.