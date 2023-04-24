You are here

  • Home
  • KSA relief group offers medical services to Syrians

KSA relief group offers medical services to Syrians

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom provides to countries and people in need in various countries worldwide. (SPA)
1 / 3
This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom provides to countries and people in need in various countries worldwide. (SPA)
KSA relief group offers medical services to Syrians
2 / 3
This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom provides to countries and people in need in various countries worldwide. (SPA)
KSA relief group offers medical services to Syrians
3 / 3
This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom provides to countries and people in need in various countries worldwide. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gbnke

Updated 25 April 2023
SPA

KSA relief group offers medical services to Syrians

KSA relief group offers medical services to Syrians
  • More than 30 tons of food packages were distributed in Niger, and in excess of 64 tons was received in Bangladesh and 3 tons in Albania
Updated 25 April 2023
SPA

JEDDAH: Supported by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Urgent Medical Response Project, which aims to help relieve the suffering of people affected by the earthquake in Syria, provided various medical services to 70,896 beneficiaries during March.
About 20 mobile clinics were operated in areas affected by the earthquake, providing healthcare services and distributing infant milk formula and wheelchairs to needy people there.
The beneficiaries consisted 43 percent males and 57 percent females.
Meanwhile, the center distributed 253 tons and 500 kg of food baskets to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and needy families in several Lebanese regions.
This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom provides to countries and people in need in various countries worldwide.
Elsewhere, the center recently distributed 127 tons and 200 kg of food baskets in the districts of Midi, Haradh, Hiran, and Abs in the Yemeni governorate of Hajjah, benefiting 16,632 people.
The center also distributed food packages in Niger and Bangladesh.
More than 30 tons of food packages were distributed in Niger, and in excess of  64 tons was received in Bangladesh and 3 tons in Albania.

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

(Twitter @Adahi_org)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia distributes sacrificial meat to world’s needy
The aid, which included 87 tents, 240 blankets, 80 rugs, benefited 522 individuals. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia distributes aid among flood-hit in Yemen

Saudi jeweler crafts AlUla stones into peerless creations

Saudi jeweler crafts AlUla stones into peerless creations
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Saudi jeweler crafts AlUla stones into peerless creations

Saudi jeweler crafts AlUla stones into peerless creations
  • Saudi jeweler Hanan Al-Balawi’s creations are carved from her father’s colorful AlUla stones collection
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Saudi jeweler Hanan Al-Balawi turned her father’s hobby of collecting stones into a business to give travelers the chance to carry part of AlUla with them wherever they go.

“My father has been collecting natural stones for a long time, he used to polish some of them and keep them for himself,” said the a 24-year-old owner of Peerless from AlUla.

“I lost the pearl of my favorite ring once and I was so upset, and my father said that he will find an alternative for it, a few hours later he brought the ring with a polished stone on it instead.”

Peerless offers modern jewelry made from colorful precious stones collected from the AlUla desert over decades. (Photos by Khalid Al-Anazy/Supplied)

Peerless offers modern jewelry designed and made of pure silver and gold-plated silver, as well as precious stones that Al-Balawi collects from the AlUla desert during trips with her father and sister.

“Every stone I put in our jewelry is connected with a beautiful memory from our stone-collecting trips since I was six years old,” she said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• AlUla’s desert is characterized by many interesting types of stone due to its rocky nature, including the finest types of agate, amazonite, jasper, quartz, amethyst, and howlite, among others.

• The Saudi jewelry brand can transform visitors’ favorite stones into unique pieces of jewelry so that they can wear and keep a memento inspired by AlUla.

“We compete on finding the best stones, and the desert here surprises us with plenty of interesting gemstones every time.”

AlUla’s desert is characterized by many interesting types of stone due to its rocky nature, including the finest types of agate, amazonite, jasper, quartz, amethyst, and howlite, among others.

A man wearing a ring created by Peerless. (Instagram/alulatourism)

Al-Balawi works in the family workshop, where they all cut and shape stones and craft unique pieces of jewelry. “Sometimes one stone can make two completely different pieces, and that is where all the natural fascination can be found.”

Peerless also provides the possibility of transforming visitors’ favorite stones into unique jewelry so that they can wear a piece inspired by their love for AlUla and its history. “We try very hard to produce visitors’ pieces quickly to ensure that they take a piece of precious AlUla with them around the world.”

The brand also offers stone slices on metal or acrylic stands and rosaries.

Peerless offers modern jewelry made from colorful precious stones collected from the AlUla desert over decades. (Photos by Khalid Al-Anazy/Supplied)

Al-Balawi and her sister learned the craft of polishing stones from their father. “We displayed our stone collection consisting of a group of polished natural stones from different parts of the AlUla desert for the first time in the second Tantora Festival in AlUla in 2019.”

In 2021, Al-Balawi joined the jewelry program at Addeera School, an arts and design center, where she is learning silversmithing and jewelry design, to further enhance her skills and knowledge.

Every stone I put in our jewelry is connected with a beautiful memory from our stone-collecting trips since I was six years old.

Hanan Al-Balawi, Saudi jeweler

Located in Al-Jadidah, Addeera School offers weekly workshops on topics ranging from painting with natural earthen pigments to building collaborative 3D geometric structures.

Al-Balawi was among the very first batches to join the Addeera School before it was officially launched last year. “Next year, I will complete three years, and I will receive an accredited certificate in jewelry making.”

Al-Balawi said that the efforts made by Addeera School for her to acquire such skills are “tremendous,” as the jewelry-crafting courses offered cannot be found elsewhere in the Kingdom. “We learned everything from scratch, including all the techniques related to the jewelry industry, from welding to melting, wax molds, copying, casting, and mixing of metal titers.”

 

Topics: Jewellery craft AlUla Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Jewelry Show sparkles with $53m gem suite, more than 100 global luxury brands
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Jewelry Show sparkles with $53m gem suite, more than 100 global luxury brands
Saudi National Museum announces Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry exhibition
Lifestyle
Saudi National Museum announces Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry exhibition

Perfumes are an expression of personality, says Saudi perfumer

Saudi-owned perfume brand Nabdh was launched in 2021. (Supplied)
Saudi-owned perfume brand Nabdh was launched in 2021. (Supplied)
Updated 24 April 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Perfumes are an expression of personality, says Saudi perfumer

Saudi-owned perfume brand Nabdh was launched in 2021. (Supplied)
  • Zaynah Al-Hamza has nose for scents and local olfactory sensibilities
  • Launched in 2021, approved by Kingdom’s drug and food authority
Updated 24 April 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: For many Saudis like Zaynah Al-Hamza, perfume is an integral part of their grooming routines for hair, clothing and the home — whether it is oud, an oil extracted from resinous wood, or the burning of bukhoor, which are wood chips soaked in oil.

Al-Hamza’s love for fragrances prompted her to start her own perfume brand Nabdh, meaning “Pulse.” “I chose the name because the placement of perfume is always in the places of our pulse. Perfume always leaves a beautiful imprint in any meeting or memory. It has a special language that brings out your emotions.”

“Perfumes and scents give an impression of a person’s personality when attending an occasion,” said Al-Hamza.

Al-Hamza has participated in several exhibitions, festivals and events where influencers were invited to promote local brands. (Supplied)

Nabdh currently has four fragrances that Al-Hamza created for customers that are particular about their scents.

“The perfumes I designed are for people with sophisticated, difficult and distinguished taste in their choice of fragrances,” said Al-Hamza.

Made up of French oils and traditional notes such as musk, amber and incense, each scent has its own flair.

Perfume always leaves a beautiful imprint in any meeting or memory. It has a special language that brings out your emotions.

Zaynah Al-Hamza, Saudi perfumer

“Fragrance I is a mixture of patchouli, wood and tonka bean, which is very distinctive and attractive. Fragrance II is a mixture of the scent of tobacco, incense and wood, and has a striking presence for those who are interested in drawing attention.”

Nabdh’s fragrances are marketed as unisex for their versatile notes that project a unique scent on each person depending on their skin.

“Fragrance III is the title of luxury because it is a special combination of Indian oud, musk, incense and amber, and it is considered an oriental fragrance. Fragrance IV is composed of bergamot, musk and lychee, which is designed in a very cool way for daily use and is suitable for children as well.”

FASTFACT

Zaynah Al-Hamza’s perfume brand Nabdh offers four fragrances that are marketed as unisex due to their versatility. Each perfume has a distinct flair that is made up of French oils and traditional notes such as musk, amber and incense.

Launched in 2021, Nabdh was tested by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to ensure their safety and give the brand the green light to sell in pharmacies.

For the past two years, the brand has participated in events and has gained exposure through advertisements. “Nabdh was the first perfume brand in the Kingdom to have advertisements on the streets of the Eastern Province. For National Day, we had an advertisement car drive around Alkhobar to promote the exclusive offers we had for the celebration,” said Al-Hamza.

Al-Hamza has participated in several exhibitions, festivals and events where influencers were invited to promote local brands. Beauty influencers on social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat have promoted a plethora of Arab perfumes, many of them Saudi-owned brands, resulting in good sales.

“The process of marketing and advertising on social media is a bit costly, but I have participated in several perfume exhibitions and festivals in the Eastern region, such as the Hilda Festival in Al-Qusaibi Triangle in Alkhobar,” said Al-Hamza.

Al-Hamza sees a bright future for her brand. “My wish is that I will be supported and my dream of my brand being known, and that my name will become bright in the arena of perfume makers. And I have full confidence in God that it will come (to fruition).”

 

Topics: Zaynah Al-Hamza Saudi scents Saudi perfurmes Saudi Arabia

Related

Scents complete personality, says passionate Saudi perfumer video
Saudi Arabia
Scents complete personality, says passionate Saudi perfumer
Special Coveted Thai oud is heady new entry into Saudi perfume market
World
Coveted Thai oud is heady new entry into Saudi perfume market

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to EU presents credentials to European Council president

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the European Union Haifa Al-Jedea meets the president of the European Council Charles Michel.
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the European Union Haifa Al-Jedea meets the president of the European Council Charles Michel.
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to EU presents credentials to European Council president

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the European Union Haifa Al-Jedea meets the president of the European Council Charles Michel.
  • Al-Jedea and Michel discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the European Union Haifa Al-Jedea presented her credentials to the president of the European Council Charles Michel on Monday.

During the meeting, Al-Jedea conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Michel.

Al-Jedea and Michel discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation.

Michel praised the developmental renaissance the Kingdom is witnessing, including its ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, and the strength of Saudi-European relations.

Al-Jedea hailed the distinguished relations between the Kingdom and the EU and highlighted their ongoing development in all fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia EU Haifa Al-Jedea

Related

Saudi robotics teams inspire crowds at FIRST Championship in US
Saudi Arabia
Saudi robotics teams inspire crowds at FIRST Championship in US
South Korean citizens are greeted on arrival in the Kingdom with roses and sweets. (Screenshot)
Saudi Arabia
South Korean nationals arrive in Saudi Arabia after Sudan evacuation

Saudi robotics teams inspire crowds at FIRST Championship in US

Saudi robotics teams inspire crowds at FIRST Championship in US
Updated 24 April 2023
SALEH FAREED

Saudi robotics teams inspire crowds at FIRST Championship in US

Saudi robotics teams inspire crowds at FIRST Championship in US
  • The Saudi Makers team won the coding award for the FLL Explorer category and ranked for the first time in the FTC category, marking a significant achievement for the team and the Kingdom
Updated 24 April 2023
SALEH FAREED

HOUSTON: Young Saudi students marked another global achievement at one of the world’s most prestigious robotics competitions held in Houston, US.

The 2023 FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Championship was hosted at the George R. Brown Convention Center in the Texas city from April 19-22.

Some 974 student robotics teams from 59 countries around the world competed and exhibited across FIRST programs, including the LEGO League, Tech Challenge and Robotics Competition.

Teams earned honors for design excellence, competitive play, research, business plans, creativity and teamwork.

This year, Saudi Arabia was represented by four teams.

The first, QPS_Saudi, from Jeddah, competed in the FTC Challenge category. The second team, the Riyadh-based Emerald League, competed in the FLL Challenge category.

The third team, Saudi Maker-Jr, overseen by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, competed in the FLL Explorer category. The last team, the Vision Innovators, from Riyadh and Tabuk, also competed in the FTC Challenge category.

Saudi Arabia recorded its best ever results at the event this year, competing for the first time in the FTC Challenge and demonstrating a high level of skill and creativity.

The Saudi Makers team won the coding award for the FLL Explorer category and ranked for the first time in the FTC category, marking a significant achievement for the team and the Kingdom.

Dr. Aiman Al-Barakati, CEO of the Saudi Federation for Robotics and RC Sports, told Arab News that the Saudi participation in the FIRST Championship represented the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing young talent in the fields of science and technology.

“Through events like this, Saudi Arabia hopes to inspire a new generation of young leaders who will shape the future of the country’s technological advancement.

He said: “We are proud of our national teams’ performance in this year’s FIRST Championship. Their success is a testament to their dedication and hard work in developing their technical and analytical skills.”

The Saudi participation was in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program, he added.

By investing in STEM education and promoting a culture of innovation, Saudi Arabia seeks to develop a skilled workforce capable of leading the country’s technological transformation and economic growth.

Al-Barakati added: “The success of Saudi Arabia’s national teams in the FIRST Championship demonstrates the country’s potential to be a global leader in robotics and technology.

“The participation of Saudi youth in such events also serves as a platform for networking and exchanging ideas with students and professionals from around the world, contributing to the country’s vision of becoming a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

FIRST is a nonprofit organization that inspires young people to become leaders in science and technology.

The competition, which includes various categories for different age groups, challenges teams to build robots capable of performing specialized tasks.

 

Topics: The 2023 FIRST For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology

Related

World’s teenage students tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest
World
World’s teenage students tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest
Saudi world's robotics competition debut to pave way for 4IR progress: RPDC CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi world's robotics competition debut to pave way for 4IR progress: RPDC CEO

Saudi FM: Kingdom will continue efforts to evacuate foreign nationals from Sudan

Saudi FM: Kingdom will continue efforts to evacuate foreign nationals from Sudan
Updated 25 April 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi FM: Kingdom will continue efforts to evacuate foreign nationals from Sudan

Saudi FM: Kingdom will continue efforts to evacuate foreign nationals from Sudan
  • People from 13 countries have been rescued from Sudan
  • US, UK diplomats tell Arab News they are thankful for Saudi support
Updated 25 April 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A Saudi ship transporting 199 evacuees of different nationalities from Sudan arrived at the King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah on Monday.

A Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement issued Monday read: “In continuation of the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the directives of its wise leadership in evacuating its citizens and nationals of brotherly and friendly countries from the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom, 10 Saudi citizens arrived in the city of Jeddah this evening, and the number of nationals of brotherly and friendly countries who were evacuated reached 189 people.”

It continued: “This brings the total of those who have been evacuated from Sudan since the start of the evacuation operations to about 356 people, 101 Saudi citizens and 255 others belonging to 26 nationalities.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday said: “We are actively engaged with our brothers in Sudan to ensure safe and secure passages with the aim of facilitating the evacuations. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will continue its efforts and offer assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of foreign nationals to their destinations.”

Saudi Arabia also renewed a call on Monday for a speedy cessation of military activities in Sudan. 

The evacuees included 104 Libyan citizens, 45 Lebanese, 15 Syrians, four Sudanese, three Iraqis, two Turkish people and one Swedish national.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

As well as the 10 Saudi citizens also on board the ship, there were five British people and two evacuees from each Qatar, US and Italy, in addition to three nationals from the Netherlands and a Tanzanian person.

“Let me repeat what President Biden said on Sunday, we are thankful to Saudi Arabia and the people of Saudi Arabia,” Faris Y. Asad, Consul General of the US, told Arab News. “We are also thankful to our friends and partners in the Kingdom for all their assistance.”

He continued: “The Saudi government has been very forthright with us, with what's going on, so we're very appreciative of that, we look forward today to the arrival of our citizens.

“We have people from all different countries, we have been very impressed and thankful for that, for us, as a US government, there is no higher priority than the safety of our citizens abroad,” he added.

GALLERY

Saudi ship arrives in Jeddah carrying evacuees from Sudan

Speaking partly in Arabic, Cecille El-Beleidi, the British Consul-General, thanked the Kingdom for its efforts.

“I can confirm that a number of British nationals have made their way from Sudan to Jeddah,” she told Arab News. “They have been met by British diplomats and are receiving the full consular services,” she added.

Irene Buongiorno, deputy consul-general of Italy, also told Arab News that the communication between her office and Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had been “very effective.”

She continued: “I have no other feeling than appreciation, for all this happening tonight. It is a very nice feeling (inside), we are waiting for two Italian ladies who are arriving.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia Sudan

Related

Indonesian nationals are evacuated by bus from Khartoum to Port Sudan. (AFP)
World
Asian nations rush to evacuate citizens from Sudan
Two men walk past a building damaged during battles in the southern part of Khartoum, on April 23, 2023. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
UAE thanks Saudi Arabia for evacuating nationals from Sudan

Latest updates

US president Joe Biden to launch reelection bid, betting record will top age worries
US president Joe Biden to launch reelection bid, betting record will top age worries
Powerful earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland
Powerful earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland
Sudan’s warring rivals agree to 72-hour ceasefire
Sudan’s warring rivals agree to 72-hour ceasefire
Fake ‘Hitler diaries’, one of world’s biggest hoaxes, head for German archive
Fake ‘Hitler diaries’, one of world’s biggest hoaxes, head for German archive
Guterres proposes ‘way forward’ for Ukraine grain initiative
Guterres proposes ‘way forward’ for Ukraine grain initiative

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.