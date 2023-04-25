You are here

  • Home
  • India planning ‘power grid with Saudi Arabia, UAE’

India planning ‘power grid with Saudi Arabia, UAE’

India planning ‘power grid with Saudi Arabia, UAE’
According to the report, India will sign bilateral agreements with Saudi Arabia and the UAE (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bjj2

Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

India planning ‘power grid with Saudi Arabia, UAE’

India planning ‘power grid with Saudi Arabia, UAE’
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: India is planning to link its power grid with Saudi Arabia and the UAE through undersea cables, Indian media reported, citing Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh. 

The report said that Singh’s ministry has already circulated Cabinet notes for inter-ministerial consultation to expand access to reliable power and enhance the country’s energy security.

According to the report, India will sign bilateral agreements with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, once the Cabinet approves the decision.

“The India-UAE agreement is in its final stages,” said the minister. 

Earlier in January, India and the UAE announced plans to conduct a feasibility study for linking their power grids via undersea cables as part of the One Sun, One World, One Grid initiative.

Singh was quoted as saying that an interconnection power grid with Saudi Arabia is currently under review. 

In March, the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority awarded Japan’s Hitachi Energy a contract to upgrade the Al-Fadhili high-voltage direct current converter station in Saudi Arabia.

After the upgrade, the power station is expected to exchange up to 1,800 MW between the six Gulf states.

GCCIA also awarded five contracts worth $220 million for the construction of infrastructure linking the region’s electricity grid with Iraq.

The Saudi Electricity Co. is also considering the development and construction of a power transmission link between the Kingdom and Iraq.

Middle East Economic Digest reported that the SEC has undertaken preliminary studies to carry out the project. The project is expected to extend between Arar in northern Saudi Arabia and Yousifiyah, a township in Iraq’s Baghdad governorate.

The MEED report further added that tendering process for the project’s consultancy package is underway. 

In January, Majeed Al-Moneef, chairman of the Saudi Association of Energy Economics, during an interview with Arab News said that international and regional cooperation is crucial to meeting the growing power demand. 

Al-Moneef pointed out that creating a common grid will solve the issue of power shortage. 

He added that a common energy market, supported by a proper regulatory framework, will soon become a reality in the Middle East.

Topics: India Power Grid

Related

Saudi Electricity Co. signs contracts worth $720m to implement smart grid projects 
Business & Economy
Saudi Electricity Co. signs contracts worth $720m to implement smart grid projects 

Closing bell: Saudi stock market rises as it reopens after Eid Al-Fitr 

Closing bell: Saudi stock market rises as it reopens after Eid Al-Fitr 
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi stock market rises as it reopens after Eid Al-Fitr 

Closing bell: Saudi stock market rises as it reopens after Eid Al-Fitr 
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend, increasing 101.54 points — 0.91 percent — to 11,265.11 as the Kingdom’s bourses re-opened after the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

The parallel market Nomu also went up by 443.53 points, or 2.12 percent, to 21,351.97, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up by 0.67 percent to 1,521.47. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.29 billion ($1.68 billion).

The top performer of the day was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., whose shares went up by 7.67 percent to SR25. 

Other top companies were Astra Industrial Group and Electrical Industries Co., with their shares rising by 6.89 percent and 6.41 percent respectively. 

The worst performer was Al Moammar Information Systems Co., which saw its shares dip by 2.62 percent to SR118.80. 

On the announcements front, Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. turned a profit of SR224,000 last year, compared to the SR33.44 million loss it incurred in 2021. 

This change was attributed to a rise in revenue, which increased by SR36 million in 2022, compared to 2021. 

Meanwhile, Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, announced that its net profit fell 56 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to SR470.3 million, down from SR1.07 billion in the same period in 2022. 

Ahead of earnings results being published for the first quarter of 2023, Al-Rajhi Capital released a report noting that the overall outlook for Saudi Arabian equities in the period seems mixed, with sectors including petrochemical and energy expected to witness pressures due to rising costs and weak product spreads. 

The financial services company noted the performance of the telecom industry is expected to be positive due to the cost optimization which is happening in the sector. 

The retail sector is expected to see an improvement, driven by the drop in shipping costs which are expected to positively contribute to the margins, especially for those importing from abroad, it added.

“For the petrochemical and energy sectors, we expect most companies to continue to witness pressure on earnings sequentially, mainly due to pressure on product spreads amid a weak demand outlook,” said Al-Rajhi Capital in the report. 

The food industry is also expected to report a growth in earnings on the back of repricing and healthy volumes thanks to Ramadan, but would be partially offset by higher interest rates pressuring the bottom line, Al-Rajhi further noted.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing bell: Tasi continues upward trend as exchange closes for Eid Al-Fitr
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Tasi continues upward trend as exchange closes for Eid Al-Fitr

AWPT secures $431m contract from National Water Co. to run 3 sewage plants 

AWPT secures $431m contract from National Water Co. to run 3 sewage plants 
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

AWPT secures $431m contract from National Water Co. to run 3 sewage plants 

AWPT secures $431m contract from National Water Co. to run 3 sewage plants 
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Sewage plants in Riyadh will benefit from an SR1.62 billion ($431 million) operation and maintenance contract handed out to Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. by the National Water Co..

AWPT sealed the 15-year contract to operate and maintain the Manfouha Northern, Manfouha Eastern, and Al Manfouha sewage treatment plants.

Under the contract terms, AWTP will modernize the design of the facilities, as well as testing and commissioning the three plants. 

According to the statement, rehabilitation work is expected to be finalized in two phases within 36 months of the commencement of the contract. 

The company further said that the total design capacity — or the maximum amount of solid waste the plant can accept — for all three facilities amounted to 700,000 cubic meters per day. 

Proceeds from the deal would reflect on the firm’s financials in the fourth quarter of 2023. 

The company reported a net profit of SR107.4 million in 2022, up 4 percent from SR103 million in 2021. 

Its revenues rose 44.46 percent to SR822 million in 2022 from SR569 million in 2021 due to higher earnings in the integrated water solutions, water and wastewater segments generated from new projects. 

However, total income took a hit because of an increase in the costs of Murabaha financing contracts from SR3.8 million to SR19.2 million due to a rise in interest rates and the resulting surge in project costs.  

AWPT had also bagged an SR33.5million contract from NWC to operate and maintain water networks, treatment plants and wells in Hafar Al-Batin and Al Qaisumah. 

Topics: sewage Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Saudi National Water Co. (NWC)

Related

Saudi Arabia to kick off new sewage plant pre-qualification in 2023: MEED
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to kick off new sewage plant pre-qualification in 2023: MEED

Saudi Investment Ministry inks MoU with Wemade to foster gaming industry in KSA 

Saudi Investment Ministry inks MoU with Wemade to foster gaming industry in KSA 
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Investment Ministry inks MoU with Wemade to foster gaming industry in KSA 

Saudi Investment Ministry inks MoU with Wemade to foster gaming industry in KSA 
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s esports industry will gain a major boost as the Kingdom has signed a memorandum of understanding with the South Korean firm Wemade to foster its ambition to become a global gaming hub by 2030.  

The partnership between the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Wemade — the developer behind the global blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY — will see the South Korean firm expanding its presence to accelerate the gaming industry in the Kingdom.

The move is part of MISA’s strategy to join forces with international companies to streamline investment and expansion initiatives in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom looks to diversify its energy-based economy under Vision 2030.   

“This progress would be yet another step further into realizing the national objective of becoming a hub for gaming and esports in line with the National Gaming and Esports Strategy,” said a MISA representative in a statement.  

This development comes as the ministry aims to facilitate business opportunities for foreign entities in the Kingdom by providing arrays of services and networks to leading players in the local ecosystem.

“The MoU and partnership with MISA mark a significant milestone for Wemade’s expansion plans in Saudi Arabia,” said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade.   

He added that it demonstrates their sustained ambition to collaborate with leading strategic partners throughout the Middle East and North Africa region.  

In January, the company established its offices in Abu Dhabi with plans to collaborate with local projects and companies.   

The partnership with MISA comes in the backdrop of Wemade’s participation at the Saudi-Korea Investment Forum in November 2022, where it held meetings with Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and other Saudi officials.   

This resulted in a collaboration between Wemade and Savvy Games Group’s Nine66 in February for exploring various programs aimed at training, educational content, localization of games and sponsorship of regional events.  

In the first week of April, Savvy Games, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, signed an agreement to acquire US-based gaming company Scopely for $4.9 billion.   

Saudi Arabia is on its way to becoming a gaming hub, and the most important move toward that goal was taken in September 2022, when the Kingdom’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, established the Savvy Games Group plan. 

Topics: MISA Saudi investment ministry wemade South Korea gaming esport

Related

Update PIF’s Savvy Games to acquire gaming firm Scopely for $4.9bn
Business & Economy
PIF’s Savvy Games to acquire gaming firm Scopely for $4.9bn
Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference
Sport
Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference

SAPTCO, Jazan Municipality inks $24m deal for public transport project

SAPTCO, Jazan Municipality inks $24m deal for public transport project
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

SAPTCO, Jazan Municipality inks $24m deal for public transport project

SAPTCO, Jazan Municipality inks $24m deal for public transport project
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Road connectivity is set to improve in the Saudi cities of Jazan, Sabya and Abu Arish after a SR93 million ($24 million) contract was awarded to the Saudi Public Transport Co. to operate the network in the province.  

In a filing to the Saudi Stock Exchange on Tuesday, SAPTCO said the five-year project includes operating the new network and is projected to positively impact the firm’s revenues during the second quarter of 2023. 

The contract was awarded by the Jazan Regional Municipality.

The development comes after the company launched a public bus transport project in Dammam and Qatif. 

The Dammam transport project, also a five-year contract, is valued at SR149.6 million and serves a network of different lines in Dammam, Khobar, Dhahran and Qatif. 

Last month, the company signed a five-year transportation contract worth SR115 million with Qassim Municipality to operate a public bus transport network in Buraydah and Unaizah governorates. 

In September 2022, Taif Municipality awarded the transporter an SR88 million bus project. 

The company’s improving order book was reflected in its results when it narrowed its net losses after zakat and tax to SR90.9 million in 2022, from SR216.2 million a year earlier. 

The company attributed the decline in net losses to higher revenue, incremental other income, the lower loss recognized on joint venture investments, and a decrease in zakat and tax expenses. 

SAPTCO revenues for 2022 surged 37.4 percent to SR1.32 billion from SR960 million in 2021. 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, net losses after zakat and tax narrowed by 40.3 percent to SR93.3 million, from SR66.51 million in the same period a year earlier. 

Founded in 1979, SAPTCO operates urban buses in Riyadh, Jeddah and Mecca. 

It also runs buses to the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain. 

Topics: Saudi Public Transport Co. bus transport network

Related

SAPTCO wins $23m bus transportation project with Taif Municipality
Business & Economy
SAPTCO wins $23m bus transportation project with Taif Municipality
SAPTCO launches ride-sharing service in KAUST
Corporate News
SAPTCO launches ride-sharing service in KAUST

ACWA Power gets approval to work on 2nd phase of Abu Dhabi’s desalination plant

ACWA Power gets approval to work on 2nd phase of Abu Dhabi’s desalination plant
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power gets approval to work on 2nd phase of Abu Dhabi’s desalination plant

ACWA Power gets approval to work on 2nd phase of Abu Dhabi’s desalination plant
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s electricity and water company has granted approval for Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power to commence work on the second phase of its Al Taweelah desalination project.

The seawater reverse osmosis plant began initial operations at 50 percent capacity, producing 454,610 cubic meters per day of desalinated water in June 2022.

The second phase will see the plant achieve its full capacity of 909,200 cubic meters per day. 

Connected to the Abu Dhabi network, Al Taweelah provides over 100 million gallons of desalinated water daily. It will eventually reach 200 million gallons per day, making it the world’s largest reverse osmosis facility. 

The plant supports the industries and the community at Al Taweelah and the surrounding areas. 

The facility, partially powered by solar energy, employs low carbon-intensive reverse osmosis technology. However, solar energy will be used to power 30 percent of the plant within eight years.

ACWA Power acts as the lead developer and operator of the project with a 40 percent ownership. 

Topics: Saudi ACWA Power Abu Dhabi desalination project

Related

ACWA Power gets $174m loan for 2 Uzbekistan wind power projects
Business & Economy
ACWA Power gets $174m loan for 2 Uzbekistan wind power projects
ACWA Power’s Jazlah water desalination project gets commercial operation certificate   
Business & Economy
ACWA Power’s Jazlah water desalination project gets commercial operation certificate   

Latest updates

Saudi delegation takes part in ECOSOC Youth Forum 2023
Saudi delegation takes part in ECOSOC Youth Forum 2023
Shoura Council delegation starts official visit to Sweden
Shoura Council delegation starts official visit to Sweden
Al-Zayani Middle Eastern art collection sells for $2.9m at Sotheby’s auction
Al-Zayani Middle Eastern art collection sells for $2.9m at Sotheby’s auction
Tunisia’s UN envoy urges civil society to overcome ‘scourge’ of terrorism
Tunisia’s UN envoy urges civil society to overcome ‘scourge’ of terrorism
Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef slams Kevin Hart, Afrocentric movement for ‘cultural appropriation’ amid Cleopatra backlash
Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef slams Kevin Hart, Afrocentric movement for ‘cultural appropriation’ amid Cleopatra backlash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.