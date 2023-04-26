Taty Castellanos scores 4 goals as Girona stun Real Madrid

You are here

Girona's Taty Castellanos, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Real Madrid, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain, Tuesday. (AP)
  • Castellanos, a 24-year-old Argentine, got his four goals in just over an hour of play
  • The loss further damaged Madrid’s hopes of catching Barcelona at the top of the standings
MADRID: Former Major League Soccer scoring leader Taty Castellanos netted four times as Girona defeated Real Madrid 4-2 in the Spanish league on Tuesday.

Castellanos, playing on a one-season loan from New York City FC, scored twice in each half to help the Catalan club stun the defending league champions.

The loss further damaged Madrid’s hopes of catching Barcelona at the top of the standings. Barcelona can increase their lead to 14 points with seven matches remaining with a win at mid-table Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

The result may also allow third-place Atletico Madrid to cut their gap to Madrid to three points. Atletico host Mallorca on Wednesday.

Madrid’s focus has been on the Champions League semifinal against Manchester City and the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna. Coach Carlo Ancelotti did use some of his regular starters, though, including Vinícius Junior, who several times exchanged provocations with Girona fans in the stands and players on the field.

The Brazilian scored Madrid’s first goal with a header in the 34th minute and set up Lucas Vázquez’s goal in the 85th.

After scoring his goal, Vinícius looked toward the stands and started laughing. Fans at one point chanted “How bad you are, Vinícius.” The forward, who is Black, has been targeted by racist insults this season.

Castellanos, a 24-year-old Argentine, got his four goals in just over an hour of play. He scored in the 12th, 24th, 46th and 62nd minutes and received a standing ovation from the Girona fans at Montilivi Stadium when he was substituted in the 72nd.

Girona moved to ninth place with the victory, their second in three matches, and guaranteed their place in the first division next season. The Catalan club are back in the top flight after a three-year absence. Like NYC, they are controlled by City Football Group, the parent company of Manchester City.

  • The Norwegian forward has scored an incredible 48 goals in 42 matches ahead of league leaders Arsenal’s potentially pivotal Premier League visit to the Etihad on Wednesday
It is not often manager Pep Guardiola heaps praise on individual players at Manchester City, certainly not to the extent where he might put them in the same category as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is especially true of comparisons with the former, a player who helped Guardiola to many of his greatest managerial triumphs at Barcelona. The Argentine forward, who hit 73 goals for Barca in all competitions during the 2011-12 season, is the greatest player of all-time, according to the City boss.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo’s highest tally for a season, meanwhile, was 61 for Real Madrid in 2014-15, and he has consistently rivaled Messi in terms of standing and statistics.

While constantly demanding his team strive to achieve more, Guardiola usually tends to temper expectations when it comes to individual achievements. Yet as City prepare for Arsenal’s visit to the Etihad on Wednesday for what is surely a pivotal meeting between the Premier League’s top two sides, Erling Haaland’s 48 goals in 42 matches during his debut season for the Sky Blues cannot be ignored or brushed aside.

The 22-year-old’s remarkable statistics have prompted much debate about just how good he is and whether he might reach the heights of football icons such as Messi, 35, and Al-Nassr’s 38-year-old forward, Ronaldo.

City team-mate Bernardo Silva, who plays alongside Ronaldo for Portugal, said Haaland has the “Midas Touch” and everything he touches turns to goal, rather than gold.

“The goal figures, it’s unbelievable; it’s Cristiano and Messi level, that amount of goals,” Silva said, speaking exclusively to Arab News. “Hopefully Erling can keep going that way because we need his goals until the last game of the season.

“He has definitely got the same mentality as Cristiano, always wanting to be in the box, always wanting to score. He doesn’t care if he touches the ball one or two times, when he touches he scores. He’s just a proper striker.”

Silva said that his teammates know that if they can put the ball into the box, Haaland will be waiting to snap up the opportunities.

“We knew what Erling could do before he arrived because he’s been doing that for a few years before he joined us, in Norway, Austria and Germany,” he added. “We watched him and we played against him, but you never know when he comes here, what level he can get to.

“But what he’s done so far this season has been amazing and we are really happy to have him with us. He’s definitely a special player and he’s helping us very much. I hope he can get even better.”

So special is his teammate, Silva believes that Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s 24-year-old Kylian Mbappe, and perhaps Real Madrid’s 22-year-old Brazilian, Vinicius Junior, might develop an exciting and fearsome future forward rivalry in the manner of Messi and Ronaldo.

“Probably yes,” said Silva, who played with France captain Mbappe at Monaco before joining City in 2017. “You have a few players apart from them (Haaland and Mbappe) who are doing very well, like Vinicius as well. But it’s true those two are very young and doing very well.”

Silva said that aside from their shared hunger for goals, Haaland and Mbappe are two very different players, style-wise.

“Kylian is more of a dribbler with the ball and Haaland is mainly inside the box and like a proper striker, but both are very very good at what they do,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy to match the level that Cristiano and Messi did but they are up there at the top.”

Having Kevin De Bruyne in midfield to help create chances will no doubt help Haaland’s cause with City.

When the Belgium playmaker provided the assist for Haaland’s goal against Bayern Munich last week, to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory and book City a mouthwatering Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid, it was the 12th time De Bruyne had done so this season.

“Erling has a special combination with Kevin, who loves those kind of players like Erling,” said Silva. “Because when he’s got the ball you need to make runs and Erling is so strong, so quick going in behind. It’s a perfect combination and they are doing so well, as we have seen this season.”

Haaland’s goals have helped propel City to within reach of lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies, a treble achieved by only one other English club, Manchester United, in 1999 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

While City have fallen short of their own high standards at times this season, they appear to have regained their focus during a potentially defining period, putting together a 16-match unbeaten run.

A 13th victory during that impressive streak came on Saturday in the form of a 3-0 success over Championship side Sheffield United, to book an FA Cup final date with Manchester United on June 3.

Next though, they will host league leaders Arsenal, managed by former City assistant Mikel Arteta, with two games in hand but a five-point deficit to make up.

This is often the time, late in a season, when their experience and quality has come to the fore and why Guardiola’s men have won four league titles in five seasons, including two on the final day.

“We’ve been there before,” said Silva. “The last few years we have had winning runs of 20 games, or been unbeaten, and now we are in good form again.

“We hope to keep it that way because we want to win the trophies.”

Most goals in a season in all competitions

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 2011/12 – 73 goals.

Scored a La Liga-record 50 times in 37 games and 14 times in the Champions League. However, Barca finished second in the league and only reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

2. Ferenc Deak (Szentlorinci) – 1945/46 – 66 goals

The Hungarian forward hit 66 league goals in 34 matches, a record for the number of goals scored in a European league season.

3. Gerd Muller (Bayern Munich) – 1972/73 – 66 goals

The German legend scored 36 league goals, seven in the German Cup, 12 in the League Cup and 11 in the European Cup.

4. Dixie Dean (Everton) – 1927/28 – 63 goals

The most scored by a player in English football. At the age of 21, Dean netted a hat-trick on the final day of the season to reach 60 league goals. He also scored three times in a cup game.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 2014/15 – 61 goals.

The Al-Nassr striker scored 48 times in 35 league appearances and another 10 in the Champions League for Real Madrid.

  • Heading into Wednesday’s game at Etihad Stadium, City are on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions
  • That Arsenal still hold a five-point lead is testament to their extraordinary, improbable start to the season
LONDON: Arsenal are discovering the brutal reality about going toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the final stretch of a Premier League title race.

Perfection is pretty much essential. And at the moment, Arsenal are far from perfect.

Three straight draws — the most recent coming at home against Southampton, the league’s last-place team — has seen the long-time leaders lose the initiative, but not quite first place.

Arsenal’s credentials are being seriously questioned ahead of the ultimate test in English soccer and what many are billing a title decider: An away match against City.

“We really want it and we are going to show it again tomorrow night, but you have to deliver in the right moment the right performance, and it has to be perfection,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Tuesday. “Because that’s what this last level demands — absolute perfection.”

It’s something City are getting used to producing at this stage of the season. Just ask Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose team fell short of the title despite posting points totals of 97 (in 2018-19) and 92 (in 2021-22) while up against the City juggernaut.

In the first of those duels, City closed the league campaign with 14 straight victories to win the title by a point. Last season, the difference between the teams was also a point after City went their final 12 games unbeaten, winning 10 of them.

And the team coached by Pep Guardiola are at it again. Heading into Wednesday’s game at Etihad Stadium, City are on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, taking 25 points from a possible 27 in the league in that period.

Put simply, City have become a master at pacing their season.

“When we won our first Premier League title (under Guardiola) with 100 points (in 2017-18), we started the season like every game is a final,” Guardiola said Tuesday. “I remember perfectly that feeling — and Arsenal had that this season at the beginning.

“When we started this season, the first game, second game, third game, after back-to-back Premier League titles, they weren’t finals. But now the last few months, we had that feeling — in the FA Cup, Champions League, Premier League. That is the truth. We see the end is real, real close. Now we know exactly what we are playing for.”

That Arsenal still hold a five-point lead is testament to their extraordinary, improbable start to the season when the team had 50 points from a possible 57 at the halfway stage. These Gunners are young, though, and aren’t used to handling the pressure of a title race.

It’s why many view City as the favorites, considering their form, their two games in hand and their pedigree in these situations.

Asked whether nerves were to blame for throwing away two-goal leads in draws against Liverpool and West Ham and then dropping two more points in the 3-3 draw with Southampton on Friday, Arteta said: “I think it’s more about the situation — the key moments in games haven’t gone our way. It could have been different.”

Like Bukayo Saka missing a penalty against West Ham that would have put Arsenal ahead 3-1. Or goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale gifting Southampton the lead inside 30 seconds with a sloppy pass out from his area.

What might really be hurting at the moment is the back injury to center back William Saliba, which has robbed Arsenal of one of their most reliable defenders and appears to have unsettled central defensive teammate Gabriel, too.

Saliba will be absent again on Wednesday, Arteta said, while midfielder Granit Xhaka remains a doubt after missing the game against Southampton because of illness.

What might have gone unnoticed amid Arsenal’s recent slip-ups is that the team are still on a 10-match unbeaten run in the league itself. It’s why Arteta retains hope and belief in his players, even if they lose to City.

“We are toe-to-toe with them,” he said. “We knew we had to go to the Etihad and we knew after that we’re going to have another five very difficult games.

“So is it going to define our season? The answer is no.”

As for Guardiola, he is just happy Arsenal have let City back in the race.

“After the first (half) of the Premier League that Arsenal has done,” he said, “it’s difficult to think at that moment that we’d be here now.”

  • Tyrone Mings scored the only goal at Villa Park as the England international headed in John McGinn’s corner after 21 minutes
  • Leeds and Leicester remain perilously poised just above the relegation zone after the points were shared in an entertaining encounter
LONDON: Aston Villa moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Fulham on Tuesday, as Leeds and Leicester played out a 1-1 draw in the battle to beat the drop.

Villa are now unbeaten in 10 games as they make a late push for Europe thanks to a remarkable turnaround since Unai Emery took charge.

Tyrone Mings scored the only goal at Villa Park as the England international headed in John McGinn’s corner after 21 minutes.

Emery’s men did not reach the heights they have in recent weeks, but did enough to edge above Tottenham and to climb within five points of the top four, albeit having played more games than Newcastle and Manchester United in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Leeds and Leicester remain perilously poised just above the relegation zone after the points were shared in an entertaining encounter at Elland Road.

The Foxes had won for the first time since February against Wolves on Saturday in Dean Smith’s first home game in charge and looked to have made the perfect start when Youri Tielemans’ strike found the top corner, but the goal was ruled out for offside against Boubakary Soumare.

Leeds swiftly went up the other end to go in front when Luis Sinisterra headed in Jack Harrison’s brilliant cross.

Jamie Vardy had not scored in the Premier League for six months, but picked the perfect time to net a huge goal 10 minutes from time when he latched onto James Maddison’s pass.

Vardy then had the ball in the net again only to be denied by the offside flag.

But Leeds will feel they should have snatched a vital win at the death as Patrick Bamford fluffed a great chance after Daniel Iversen saved from Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson.

A draw leaves Leeds still one point ahead of Leicester, who themselves edge one point clear of the bottom three.

Wolves moved to the brink of survival by pulling nine points clear of the relegation zone after inflicting Roy Hodgson’s first defeat since returning as Crystal Palace manager with a 2-0 win at Molineux.

The goals came early and late as Joachim Andersen’s own goal gave Wolves the perfect start after just three minutes.

Ruben Neves then made sure of the victory from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time to take Wolves level on points with Palace in 13th.

  • The annual youth football tournament, which began in 2017, is open to boys and girls from around the world of all backgrounds and ability levels, across a wide range of ages
  • This year’s event, which took place on Feb. 18 and 19, attracted more than 1,700 players from 13 countries on four continents, and 6,000 spectators
The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup will return in February 2024 and organizers said they aim to build on the success of this year’s tournament.

Hosted by the English Premier League side, the event is a youth football tournament open to boys and girls from all around the world, of all ability levels across a range of ages, with the aim of inspiring youngsters to play the game and develop their skills.

The annual competition was launched in 2017, though the 2023 event was the first since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has steadily grown in stature. This year’s tournament, which took place on Feb. 18 and 19, attracted more than 1,700 players from 13 countries on four continents, including Manchester City Academy players from the UK, and 6,000 spectators. More than 1000 goals were scored during 400 matches.

Off the pitch, the young players and their families were able to enjoy live entertainment, a screening of a Premier League fixture and other fun activities in the “City Village.”

Full details of next year’s plans are yet to be announced but the tournament will take place over the weekend of Feb. 17-18, 2024, at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the largest multipurpose sports venue in the UAE. The age categories for teams will be U-8s, U-10s, U-12s, U-14s and U-16s for boys, and U-12s, U-14s and U-16s for girls.

“We were delighted to stage this fabulous event (this year) for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, and really overwhelmed by the response we received from the teams, players and families,” said Talal Al-Hashemi, the executive director of the sports development sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“We always try to improve on the past events and 2024 will not be an exception. It’s a great opportunity for young footballers to gain experience of playing against top-notch visiting teams.”

Simon Hewitt, the tournament director, said: “Following on from the success of the 2023 event, we can’t wait to see so many young footballers with a smile on their faces and having fun at the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup in February 2024.

“The tournament returns for another year and will be a great experience for everyone involved, from the players to the families and the coaches.

“The tournament is very inclusive, catering to all levels of abilities, with day two ending in a selection of finals, with the City Cup, City Plate, City Trophy and City Shield all up for grabs. One lucky team will be winning an all-expenses-paid, once-in-a-lifetime trip to the City Football Academy in Manchester.”

The City Cup-winning teams from each age group are entered into a live draw, with one of them winning the trip.

  • Dubai club 1 win away from being crowned champions after 2-2 draw with city rivals Al-Wasl
DUBAI: Matchweek 24’s high drama sparked by a torrent of late goals has left Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club on the cusp of their opening ADNOC Pro League title, while Al-Bataeh’s relegation fears are now real.

An astounding Sunday evening witnessed 97th-minute equalizers in both of the top-two teams’ games.

Leaders Shabab Al-Ahli were pegged back to 2-2 by substitute Ghanem Ahmed’s last-gasp leveller for city rivals Al-Wasl, while – most consequentially – second-placed holders Al-Ain saw essential victory at Baniyas devolve into another 2-2 stalemate courtesy of Ahmed Barman’s heart-breaking own goal.

Monday’s 2-0 triumph for third-placed Al-Wahda at Khor Fakkan has put the two Abu Dhabi outfits three-points off top. But with only two fixtures to fulfil and the pair owning inferior head-to-head records, Shabab Al-Ahli are within one win of a guaranteed first league success since 2017’s historic merger.

Elsewhere, 12th-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah clawed their way out of the drop zone for the first time this season with a timely 2-1 victory versus 10-man Al-Nasr. Sinking fellow promoted side Al-Bataeh swapped places and fell to 13th when a 3-1 defeat at Al-Jazira ensured their 14th successive winless league outing.

Miralem Pjanic came off the bench for star-laden Sharjah but could not prevent a painful 2-1 home reversal to mid-table Al-Ittihad Kalba which caused the pre-season title favorites to hit seventh. Fourth-placed Ajman, meanwhile, remain well set for their best-ever campaign of the professional era with their 2-1 dispatching of already relegated Al-Dhafra.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week – Nicolas Gimenez (Baniyas)

Conjecture and rumor surround the future of Baniyas’ coveted star man.

Yet, there is certainty about the decisive impact Nicolas Gimenez is having on this season’s title race despite his current employer’s lowly 11th place.

Concurrent kick-offs and collapses were recorded by Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain, on an unforgettable day. Baniyas’ soon-to-be free agent would play a lead role.

Second-half injury time approached in both fixtures with Al-Ain 2-0 up, their usual suspects 26-goal Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba and Moroccan flyer Soufiane Rahimi netting. A retreating Shabab Al-Ahli were 2-1 ahead in the derby with Al-Wasl.

Gimenez converted a 90th-minute penalty for Baniyas to half the deficit and make it 2-1 in both fixtures.

Then, at the same time as Al-Wasl youngster Ahmed’s scrambled strike made it 2-2 at the death in Dubai, panic catalysed by the unmarked Gimenez’s positioning would witness loyal servant Barman put into his own net on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city center to replicate that score line.

Devastation was the emotion at Al-Ain, while relief pervaded at leaders Shabab Al-Ahli – who have now drawn three of their last four league games.

Unlikely results must continue for Leonardo Jardim’s men versus Baniyas and Ajman for another twist in the tale. In truth, Gimenez appears to have written the eulogy on champions Al-Ain’s comeback.

Goal of the week – Aymen Hussein (Al-Jazira)

A strike both worth the wait and marked with significance was netted by striker Aymen Hussein.

Much was expected of the 27-year-old winter capture from Qatar’s Al-Markhiya because of a strong 25th Arabian Gulf Cup campaign with host-victors Iraq and a possible limited role for resident superstar Ali Mabkhout in this season’s final months.

The latter did not come to pass, and no top-flight starts have been handed to Hussein. But this opening goal for the Pride of Abu Dhabi against bedraggled Al-Bataeh was worth the wait.

An 85th-minute chop stylishly won him space on the penalty box’s edge. Hussein’s burst of acceleration, rare for a man of his imposing size, left another visiting defender behind, with a punishingly accurate low strike making Al-Jazira’s triumph ironclad.

Evaluation of where this leaves him is complex. A sublime solo effort came on a night when 32-year-old Mabkhout’s brace pushed him onto 25 top-flight strikes for the campaign and up to a record-extending 206 UAE top-flight goals in total.

It is difficult for anyone to shadow a legend. Even an Iraq international of Hussein’s repute.

Coach of the week – Hassan Al-Abdooli (Dibba Al-Fujairah)

Dibba’s great escape became tangible in matchweek 24.

Hassan Al-Abdooli’s engineering of victory against in-form Al-Nasr came when Al-Bataeh unsurprisingly fell at Al-Jazira. With both promoted teams possessing 1-0 away victories against each other, the former’s goal difference of minus 24 is keeping them afloat as the latter’s minus 26 threatens to sink them.

Neither side can be accused of not dreaming big. Al-Bataeh embarked on an extensive summer recruitment drive, while Dibba’s gleaming new stadium is a hallmark of rampant ambition.

Former UAE assistant Al-Abdooli could have protected Dibba’s top-flight status in a late drive, including 14 points from the last-available 18. In the same period, Al-Bataeh’s caretaker Said Chkhit has notched only two.

Much could happen before the season finale on May 12. But momentum is firmly with Dibba – and it is full credit to Al-Abdooli.

Cup successes cannot mask Sharjah’s significant disappointment

Sharjah sit in the remarkable position of potentially winning the President’s Cup twice in one season.

October’s delayed 2021-22 showpiece victory versus Shabab Al-Ahli could be repeated in Friday’s 2022-23 showdown against Al-Ain. These are welcome successes. But, so much more was expected.

Serial title winner Cosmin Olaroiu was bequeathed last summer with ex-Barcelona stars Paco Alcacer and Pjanic, plus former Roma center-back Kostas Manolas. A sure-fire hit looked set.

Stale Sharjah, however, possess only the division’s sixth-best attack, despite leading the way in defence with 19 conceded. A distant seventh place ADNOC Pro League campaign was not countenanced.

It is intriguing to analyze how twin President’s Cup glories may influence the short-term future of a project lauded globally in the off-season. Substantial changes may still follow on and off the pitch.

