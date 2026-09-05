LIVERPOOL: Hughes, who is reportedly set to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, is leaving less than two months after Michael Edwards exited as CEO of football for Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group.

Liverpool said Saturday that Hughes wanted to “seek a fresh challenge.”

Hughes had joined the club in 2024 and oversaw the appointment of head coach Arne Slot after iconic manager Jurgen Klopp stepped down.

OFFICIAL: Richard Hughes leaves Liverpool director role to sign for Al Hilal.



“Liverpool FC can confirm Richard Hughes has stepped down as sporting director.



Hughes departs with the best wishes of everyone at LFC having informed the club’s ownership of his desire to seek… pic.twitter.com/g9CvtJAYmF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2026

Liverpool went on to win the Premier League title the following season but endured a disappointing campaign last term despite spending around $500 million on new signings. Slot was fired at the end of the season and replaced by Andoni Iraola.

“Richard joined us at the start of a period of change, embracing that responsibility by leading our football operations department and overseeing recruitment while also providing valuable support to our coaching staff,” FSG president Mike Gordon said. “The results we achieved in these areas during this period are testament to this contribution. Nevertheless, we respect Richard’s life choices and wish him and his family well in their next venture.”

Edwards left in July, bringing to an end his second spell at the club. During his first stint at Liverpool, he was heavily credited with the club’s success in the transfer market when players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk were key figures in a trophy-laden run for Klopp’s team, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Liverpool said the process had already begun to find a new sporting director.