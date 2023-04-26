King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah receives the largest evacuation yet from Sudan

RIYADH: A ship carrying another batch of evacuees from Sudan arrived in Jeddah early on Wednesday as the Saudi Arabian government continues efforts to move its citizens, as well as foreign nationals, into safety.
The ship transported 1,687 people from 58 nationalities from Port Sudan on east coast of Sudan on the Red Sea.
There were 46 Americans, 40 Britons, 11 Germans, 4 French, 13 Saudis, 560 Indonesians, 239 Yemenis, 198 Sudanese and 26 Turkish citizens on board the ship. The Saudi-flagged ship “Amana” docked at King Faisal Naval Base just before 5 a.m.
Members of Saudi Arabia’s naval force welcome evacuees at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah on April 26, 2023 following a rescue operation from Sudan. (AFP)
As passengers disembarked, they were welcomed by base officials and diplomatic authorities from various nationalities.
Saudi Arabia has received several rounds of evacuees by air and sea, starting with boats that arrived in Jeddah on Saturday carrying 150 people including foreign diplomats and officials.
On Monday, a C-130 Hercules military plane flew dozens of South Korean civilians to Jeddah’s King Abdullah Air Base, and a boat ferried nearly 200 people from 14 countries across the Red Sea from Port Sudan.
Dr. Abdulaziz Alwasil, Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, earlier stressed on the importance of preserving the current truce in Sudan.
At the UN Security Council in New York, he said the Kingdom is working with all its partners to stabilize the truce in Sudan, praising the cooperation of the Sudanese parties to facilitate the evacuation of civilians.
Why Saudi patents still matter for growth and innovation
For inventors and entrepreneurs, the protection of intellectual property rights can spur innovation
Updated 25 April 2023
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Throughout modern history, revolutionary inventions have shaped societies, transformed economies and improved quality of life. Nowadays, protecting the intellectual property rights to such creations is considered a crucial driver of innovation. And it all starts with a patent.
In some industries, patents are essential, although they do not strictly protect the technology from being infringed upon by competitors. The merely provide legal recourse if someone does so.
For inventors and entrepreneurs, intellectual property in the form of patents, trademarks and copyrights can be especially valuable, as patent registration protects the invention from being marketed, promoted and sold by a second party.
It is difficult to say exactly how many patents have been filed throughout history. The first is thought to date back to 1421, when an architect in Florence named Filippo Brunelleschi developed a crane for transporting marble from the nearby Carrara mountains.
Others believe the first patent was awarded to an inventor named John of Utynam, a Flemish glassmaker, in 1449.
All patents are subject to review and examination. Some might be granted, others rejected based on technical reports and the grant condition must be met, including ‘innovation.’
Khalid Alashgar, Patent manager and examiner at SAIP
The Apple keyboard used to write this article is patented by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The laptop was granted a design patent and the programs and systems to deliver the electronic document are patented as well.
In 2021, annual global intellectual property filings for patents, trademarks and designs reached an all-time high, with 3.4 million patent applications filed, 67.6 percent of which came from Asia.
In 2018, Saudi Arabia established the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, whose work was previously entrusted to the Saudi Ministry of Commerce. The move came as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reforms plan, which placed IP among its top priorities.
In 2022, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the National Intellectual Property Strategy, aimed at building an IP ecosystem that supports innovation and a creative economy by developing an IP value chain that stimulates innovation and competitiveness, while promoting economic growth to ensure Saudi Arabia becomes a leader in IP. Some $267 million was allocated to support the strategy, to be distributed over five years until 2028.
IP protection and patent filing are not new concepts in the Kingdom, however. Saudi Arabia joined the World Intellectual Property Organization in 1982. Although there were relatively few Saudi patents in the early 1980s, the sector has boomed.
In 2022, the number of Saudi patents filed shot up compared with 2021. Some 5,837 patent applications were filed at SAIP, representing a 46.7 percent increase on the previous year, when the number was 3,979.
Institutions filed 81.8 percent of all patent applications, while individuals filed 18.1 percent. About 43 percent of the applications filed were in chemistry, metallurgy, and human needs affiliated with the oil, gas and health sectors.
Saudi Aramco held the highest number of patents globally as of 2021, with more than 40,000 filed and 16,882 granted. According to SAIP, Aramco topped the list of the top five institutions in terms of the number of patent documents issued, with 31 percent.
Khalid Alashgar, patent manager and examiner at SAIP, told Arab News that one of the reasons for the growing number of patents filed and registered could be the Kingdom’s move toward industrial expansion.
He also attributed the increase to “Saudi Arabia’s support and encouragement of research institutions for innovation and bearing the financial costs and burdens of patent registration.”
Alashgar added: “The reason the number of filed applications is high and grants low is also because all patents are subject to review and examination. Some might be granted, others rejected based on technical reports and the grant condition must be met, including ‘innovation.’ Applicants must ensure that their patent has never been used before and can be manufacturable.”
He also said that some patents are dropped due to late annual payment or examination or publication fees, and “not all patent applications are granted.”
Every few years the number of patents increases depending on particular circumstances, said Alashgar. For instance, the number of patents and IP applications surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and were primarily vaccine-related.
Nowadays, many companies are exploring patents in new nanotechnologies. In 2022, the highest number of patent applications filed were in computer technology, followed by digital communications — two fields that have grown thanks to the rise of tech-savvy entrepreneurs.
Many inventions and innovations are created to serve humanity. For Dr. Firas Alqarawi, a dentist based in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the thought of registering a patent was not even on his mind when he developed a method for better-fitting, ceramic, fixed partial dentures.
“It wasn’t until my supervisor pointed it out to me in grad school that I should patent this method,” Alqarawi told Arab News.
“I was finishing up my PhD at the time in the US and we were experimenting in the laboratory. Through trial and error, I found that the material used really held well and could be considered as a treatment method with long-term positive results that also saves time instead of starting a treatment plan from scratch.”
Doctors, inventors and entrepreneurs can use specific medical patents to protect a wide range of inventions, including drugs, devices, procedures and software. By giving such inventors a competitive edge, medical patents serve the essential purpose of promoting medical innovation.
Like many other technological fields, the medical industry enables its inventors to use patents and trade secrets to protect their innovations, providing them with the competitive advantage needed to build value and identity for their products or businesses.
“As with any treatment plan, all options are considered and that’s not to say that my patent is perfect,” said Alqarawi. “It is still in the initial phases and could be considered as an option for certain patients.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach, nor is it a quick fix. The time and effort it takes to create something is worthy of a patent and as a doctor, I swore to do no harm and care for a patient’s well-being as a priority.”
Filed in 2015 at the US Patent and Trademark Office, it was only after several reviews that his patent was eventually granted in 2019. As with many patents, advancing to the manufacturing stage could take some time.
“With this patent granted, another is in the works as well, and as I’m back living and working in the Kingdom, I will be applying through SAIP,” said Alqarawi.
“I believe that many are aware of the importance of protecting their inventions.”
Saudi railways carry more than 818,000 passengers during Ramadan
As part of its operational plan for Ramadan, the company increased the frequency of Haramain train services, providing more than 1 million seats through the line’s five stations
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Haramain High Speed Railway carried more than 818,000 passengers over 2,540 journeys during Ramadan, a 265 percent increase on the same period last year.
The figures, revealed by Saudi Arabia Railways, showed the number of daily trips operated during the holy month exceeded 115, with a commitment rate of more than 97 percent.
As part of its operational plan for Ramadan, the company increased the frequency of Haramain train services, providing more than 1 million seats through the line’s five stations.
SAR’s director general of marketing and corporate communications, Mohammed bin Muath Hamidaddin, said the integrated action plan had been implemented in coordination with the Saudi-Spanish Train Project Co., the operator of the Haramain High Speed Railway, and relevant government agencies.
In a speech, the minister conveyed the greetings King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to the WHO on the occasion of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the organization
Updated 26 April 2023
SPA
RIYADH: Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajil affirmed Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support for the World Health Organization to achieve health for all.
He said that this comes as a continuation of the Kingdom’s generous support for the WHO’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and for the Kingdom’s practical efforts at the national, regional, and international levels in various health issues, such as comprehensive health coverage, digital health, patient safety, and antimicrobial resistance.
In a speech, the minister conveyed the greetings King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to the WHO on the occasion of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the organization.
He added that Saudi Arabia has been an active member of the WHO since 1948 and a vital partner in achieving its global health agenda, which includes pandemic prevention and response, leading to an increase in human life expectancy and the eradication of widespread diseases. He further said that despite all the achievements made over the past 75 years, the world still needs more integrated efforts to support the WHO in achieving its goals to protect and promote public health.
Saudi delegation takes part in ECOSOC Youth Forum 2023
Event at UN headquarters offers platform for young people to engage with member states
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A Saudi delegation is taking part in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum in New York City.
The event is being hosted at UN headquarters from April 25- 27, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Held under the theme “Accelerating the recovery from COVID-19 and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels,” the event offers a platform for young people to engage in dialog with member states on how to make the world fairer, greener and more sustainable.
The Saudi delegation taking part in the forum, which includes representatives from the Salam Project for Cultural Communication and energy company Amec Foster Wheeler, is led by Othman Al-Muammar, an adviser at the Ministry of Economy and Planning.
The forum will assess progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, including clean water and sanitation, cheap and clean energy, industry, innovation and infrastructure, sustainable cities and communities, and goal-related partnerships.
Shoura Council delegation starts official visit to Sweden
Ties between the Saudi council and Swedish parliament will be discussed
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A delegation from the Shoura Council, headed by assistant to the Speaker of the Council, Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi, started an official visit to the Kingdom of Sweden on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Ahmadi said in a statement that, during the visit, the delegation will discuss parliamentary relations between the Shoura Council and the Swedish Parliament, ways of boosting and supporting their ties, while emphasizing Saudi Arabia's position towards various regional and international issues and the Kingdom’s pioneering role in supporting international peace and stability.
The meeting will tackle humanitarian aid efforts internationally by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and its influential role in alleviating human suffering worldwide, the statement added.