You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power closes $123m financing package to develop 200MW solar plant in Egypt   

ACWA Power closes $123m financing package to develop 200MW solar plant in Egypt   

ACWA Power closes $123m financing package to develop 200MW solar plant in Egypt   
Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g6hat

Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power closes $123m financing package to develop 200MW solar plant in Egypt   

ACWA Power closes $123m financing package to develop 200MW solar plant in Egypt   
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has closed a $123 million financing package with a group of international banks to develop the 200MW Kom Ombo project, a utility-scale solar power plant in Egypt, the firm said in a statement.  

The Kom Ombo project will be located about 20 km away from Africa’s biggest solar park, the 1,465MW Benban complex — another ACWA Power development — the company said, adding that the new utility-scale plant will serve 130,000 households once it is commercially operational in January 2024.  

The loan was obtained from several regional and international financial institutions, including $36 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, $14.6 million from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ Fund for International Development, and $14.4 million from the African Development Bank.  

The EBRD had earlier provided $14 million in equity bridge loans to the project, with another $45 million coming from the Arab Petroleum Investments Corp., the firm said.  

The package also includes $34.5 million from the Green Climate Fund, $4.8 million from the Arab Bank, and $10 million from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa as part of the COVID-19 innovation public procurement aid program. 

“The Kom Ombo solar project further demonstrates the private sector's active involvement in Egypt's energy transition. This accomplishment highlights the shared vision and purpose of various global financing institutions in achieving the Republic’s targets, which would not be possible without the trust and support of the government, the Egyptian people, and communities,” Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, said.  

He noted that the financing documentation was initially signed in April 2021 with EBRD, the OPEC Fund, GCF, ADB, and Arab Bank. 

However, the changes in global supply chains caused by COVID-19 resulted in Kom Ombo’s timescale being extended.  

The Kom Ombo facility will support Egypt in reaching its goal of producing 42 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035, while also offering one of the lowest generating tariffs in Africa.

Topics: ACWA Power solar Egypt

Related

ACWA Power gets approval to work on 2nd phase of Abu Dhabi’s desalination plant
Business & Economy
ACWA Power gets approval to work on 2nd phase of Abu Dhabi’s desalination plant
ACWA Power gets $174m loan for 2 Uzbekistan wind power projects
Business & Economy
ACWA Power gets $174m loan for 2 Uzbekistan wind power projects

Saudi Arabia surpasses local content targets as diversification efforts gain momentum  

Saudi Arabia surpasses local content targets as diversification efforts gain momentum  
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia surpasses local content targets as diversification efforts gain momentum  

Saudi Arabia surpasses local content targets as diversification efforts gain momentum  
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi firms are increasingly playing an important role in driving the economy, with the share of local content continuing to rise in various sectors, as the Kingdom’s diversification efforts gain momentum.  

This comes as Saudi Arabia has achieved 59.5 percent of local content in the oil and gas sector as opposed to the targeted baseline of 37 percent in 2022, revealed an annual report tracking the Vision 2030 blueprint.   

Local content refers to the percentage of goods, services, and skills sourced from local suppliers and workforce within the Kingdom.   

The aim of promoting local content is to increase the participation of local businesses and citizens in the industry’s supply chain, which can lead to economic growth, job creation and technology transfer.  

According to the annual Saudi Vision 2030 report for 2022, the Kingdom also surpassed its targets for the share of non-oil exports in the non-oil gross domestic product by 6.3 percent.  

While the target set for the share of non-oil exports in the non-oil GDP was 18.7 percent, the Kingdom achieved 25 percent in 2022.  

The small and medium enterprises loans as a percentage of bank loans also outscored the baseline target of 2 percent last year by attaining 8 percent.  

This helped the Kingdom reduce its unemployment rate to 8 percent among locals against the intended target of 12.3 percent.  

Women’s participation was also brought to fruition, with their percentage reaching 34.5 percent compared to the planned 22.8 percent in 2022.  

The report further revealed that the percentage of university graduates joining the labor market within six months of graduation touched 32 percent against the targeted 13.3 percent.  

The Kingdom also excelled on the UN E-Government Development Index, securing 31st rank last year. Its target for 2022 was 44.   

“The future of the Kingdom is blessed and promising. Our country deserves more than what has been achieved. We have capabilities; we will double their role and increase their contribution in making this future,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is quoted as saying in the report.  

“Our history records the greatest and most successful collection of directed purposes to building a modern state whose foundation is the citizen, its pillar is development and its goal is prosperity,” King Salman added in the report.

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi local content oil and gas small and medium enterprises unemployment rate women's participation bank loans UN E-Government Development Index

Related

Local content will drive Saudi growth, AmCham forum told
Saudi Arabia
Local content will drive Saudi growth, AmCham forum told
Saudi Local Content Forum sees series of cooperation agreements on second day 
Business & Economy
Saudi Local Content Forum sees series of cooperation agreements on second day 

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $248m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals 

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $248m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals 
Updated 26 April 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $248m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals 

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $248m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals 
Updated 26 April 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi families have received more support to own their homes after SR933 million ($248 million) was deposited into their Sakani accounts in April. 

The amount — paid out by Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing — is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals which aim to provide adequate housing opportunities for Saudi families. 

The amount was allocated to support various housing support contracts, according to the REDF CEO Mansour bin Madi. 

Sakani is a real estate initiative to support and enable Saudi citizens to own their first home. 

In January, the fund deposited SR912 million in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries. 

The CEO further indicated that the total amount deposited in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries since the program’s announcement from June 2017 until April 2023 exceeded SR47.1 billion. 

Over half of the total beneficiaries who completed an initial period of up to three years after signing their financing contracts were able to update the construction stages through the fund’s website, Madi disclosed. 

Madi also stressed the importance of updating stages of self-construction to ensure that the fund supports the beneficiaries of the product as well as the continuity of housing support for them. 

The Sakani program seeks to raise the proportion of housing ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030. 

Ongoing initiatives implemented by the government, including access to finance and regulations standardizations, are reforming the housing market and improving access for Saudi families, according to a report from PwC Middle East.  

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 by 2030. 

Topics: Real Estate Development Fund (REDF)

Related

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $243m in Sakani accounts to further boost Saudi housing goals
Business & Economy
Real Estate Development Fund deposits $243m in Sakani accounts to further boost Saudi housing goals

Freighters worldwide go slow on Sudan operations amid clashes 

Freighters worldwide go slow on Sudan operations amid clashes 
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Freighters worldwide go slow on Sudan operations amid clashes 

Freighters worldwide go slow on Sudan operations amid clashes 
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Danish shipping giant Maersk has stopped taking new bookings of goods and cargo for Sudan in light of the ongoing conflicts in the country, according to a company statement.

The firm will monitor the situation and search for solutions to stabilize its supply chain services in the country, it added.

Due to the escalating violence and political unrest in Sudan, global supply chains strained by the Russia-Ukraine crisis are now experiencing additional disruptions, reported supply chain news agency, The Loadstar.  

It added that other significant container carriers, including German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, have halted cargo bookings for the African country until further notice out of concern for operational risks.   

Hapag-Lloyd stated: “Any bookings placed up to this date will be honored and shipped to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.” 

French container transportation company CMA CGM announced this morning that it would merely tack on a $500 “extra risk coverage surcharge” for dry and reefer shipments from Europe, the Middle East, and India starting May 1.   

Currently, all roads and bridges of Port Sudan are open for the transportation of goods, and load and discharge operations are proceeding normally inside the port, reported leading maritime insurer West of England P&I Club on Tuesday. 

Port Sudan is crucial for oil exports from the landlocked neighboring country of South Sudan. 

⁠⁠“Furthermore, the oil terminal at Bashayer, an essential facility that handles Sudan’s oil exports located near Port Sudan, is operating normally,” added West of England P&I Club.   

In December, a consortium led by AD Ports Group and Invictus Investment signed a preliminary agreement with Sudan to build and operate the Abu Amama port and economic zone on the Red Sea with a $6 billion investment. 

As the Sudanese conflict unravels, it is unclear how the deal will develop further.   

Moreover, most Gulf airlines stopped operating in Sudan following a recent incident involving a Saudia passenger flight being shot down earlier this month.   

According to an industry advisory, Emirates has announced a prolonged suspension of flight connections to Khartoum, the busiest airport in Sudan, through to May 31. 

“The air space has been closed, disrupting air cargo shipments to Khartoum. Supply chain managers are dealing with difficult times to fulfill their customers’ requirements.” Joy John, director of sea and air freight at Mumbai-based Jet Freight Logistics, told The Loadstar. 

Topics: Maersk global supply chain shipping Sudan conflict Sudan crisis Hapag-Lloyd CMA CGM Bashayer

Related

Disruption of global supply chain not ending soon: DP World head 
Business & Economy
Disruption of global supply chain not ending soon: DP World head 
Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US back UN talks on Sudan crisis
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US back UN talks on Sudan crisis

Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil 2 hotels in Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil 2 hotels in Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil 2 hotels in Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil 2 hotels in Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost tourism in Saudi Arabia, Diriyah Co., formerly known as Diriyah Gate Development Authority, has joined hands with Switzerland-based hospitality firm Aman Group to unveil two new hotels in the Kingdom. 

Aman Wadi Safar will be located near Riyadh, and will feature 78 rooms, 34 branded residences, and amenities such as a spa and dining outlets, according to a press release. 

Janu Diriyah, a hotel from Aman’s sister brand Janu, will be located near the UNESCO world heritage site of At-Turaif. This hotel will have 120 rooms, a wellness center and dining outlets. 

“We are very proud to launch Diriyah’s partnership with Aman, delivering two outstanding projects in Wadi Safar and Diriyah. Diriyah, the City of Earth, will be the world’s largest cultural and heritage destination and these projects will enhance our luxury offerings to guests who come to explore our identity,” said Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Co. 

He added: “Aman Group have developed these projects by harnessing our unique setting at the heart of 300 years of Saudi history, while embracing our shared future as a city and a community. We are delighted to celebrate the beginning of our journey together.” 

Vlad Doronin, chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said this announcement is once again affirming the commitment of the company toward Saudi Arabia. 

“Aman Wadi Safar and Janu Diriyah will build upon Aman Group’s existing pipeline of properties in Saudi Arabia and reinforce our strategic vision to offer our clients the opportunity to experience the breadth of this fascinating, previously undiscovered country with journeys that encompass city experiences, remote desert landscapes and UNESCO World Heritage Sites,” added Doronin. 

Topics: Diriyah Co Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Related

Diriyah Gate Development Authority announces Eid Al-Fitr entertainment lineup
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Gate Development Authority announces Eid Al-Fitr entertainment lineup

Closing bell: Aramco displaces Microsoft as world’s second largest company by value amid stock gain 

Closing bell: Aramco displaces Microsoft as world’s second largest company by value amid stock gain 
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Aramco displaces Microsoft as world’s second largest company by value amid stock gain 

Closing bell: Aramco displaces Microsoft as world’s second largest company by value amid stock gain 
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. briefly displaced tech giant Microsoft to become the world’s second-largest company by value at SR7.92 trillion ($2.11 trillion) as the company’s stock prices hit SR36.15 on Wednesday. 

By the close of trading, the share price had dropped to SR36 — the same value as at the market opening. 

By 1:45 p.m. GMT, the US firm had climbed back into second place, with a value of $2.19 trillion, while Apple still held the top spot, with a market capitalization of nearly $2.6 trillion.  

Saudi Aramco’s stock moves came just a few days after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the energy giant would transfer 4 percent of its shares to Sanabil Investment Co., which the Public Investment Fund wholly owns. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed in the green for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as it went up by 42.11 points, or 0.37 percent, driven by rising investor confidence due to favorable market conditions.  

The parallel market Nomu edged down by 26.05 points, or 0.12 percent, to 21,325.92, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.18 percent to 1,524.22. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.88 billion.  

The top performer of the day was National Co. for Learning and Education, with its shares going up by 9.90 percent to SR115.40.  

Other top performers were Saudi Advanced Industries Co. and Raydan Food Co., whose shares increased by 7.90 percent and 6.45 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer on Wednesday was Electrical Industries Co. The company’s share prices dropped by 2.70 percent to close at SR39.60. 

Other losers of the day were Saudi Marketing Co. and Arab National Bank, as their shares dipped by 2.65 percent and 2.40 percent, respectively.  

Meanwhile, shares of Saudi Lime Industries Co. will begin trading on Nomu on April 27. 

Tadawul said in a statement that the upper and lower limits of the daily and static fluctuation of the company’s shares would be 30 percent and 10 percent, respectively. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Aramco Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing bell: Saudi stock market rises as it reopens after Eid Al-Fitr 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi stock market rises as it reopens after Eid Al-Fitr 
Aramco forms strategic partnership with Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Sport
Aramco forms strategic partnership with Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Latest updates

Mattel unveils Barbie doll with Down syndrome
Mattel unveils Barbie doll with Down syndrome
Israeli ‘desecration’ of Al-Aqsa chapel angers Palestinians
Israeli ‘desecration’ of Al-Aqsa chapel angers Palestinians
France thanks Saudi Arabia after Sudan evacuation
French Navy frigate Lorraine arrives with UN staff who were evacuated from Sudan to the Kingdom on board. (@ludovic_pouille)
Lebanese army deploys in response to calls for Syrian refugees to protest
Lebanese army deploys in response to calls for Syrian refugees to protest
Loeb grabs stage victory to give Bahrain Raid Xtrme lead in Mexico
Loeb grabs stage victory to give Bahrain Raid Xtrme lead in Mexico

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.