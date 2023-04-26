You are here

  • Home
  • Freighters worldwide go slow on Sudan operations amid clashes 

Freighters worldwide go slow on Sudan operations amid clashes 

Freighters worldwide go slow on Sudan operations amid clashes 
Due to the escalating violence and political unrest in Sudan, global supply chains strained by the Russia-Ukraine crisis are now experiencing additional disruptions. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/67ntr

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Freighters worldwide go slow on Sudan operations amid clashes 

Freighters worldwide go slow on Sudan operations amid clashes 
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Danish shipping giant Maersk has stopped taking new bookings of goods and cargo for Sudan in light of the ongoing conflicts in the country, according to a company statement.

The firm will monitor the situation and search for solutions to stabilize its supply chain services in the country, it added.

Due to the escalating violence and political unrest in Sudan, global supply chains strained by the Russia-Ukraine crisis are now experiencing additional disruptions, reported supply chain news agency, The Loadstar.  

It added that other significant container carriers, including German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, have halted cargo bookings for the African country until further notice out of concern for operational risks.   

Hapag-Lloyd stated: “Any bookings placed up to this date will be honored and shipped to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.” 

French container transportation company CMA CGM announced this morning that it would merely tack on a $500 “extra risk coverage surcharge” for dry and reefer shipments from Europe, the Middle East, and India starting May 1.   

Currently, all roads and bridges of Port Sudan are open for the transportation of goods, and load and discharge operations are proceeding normally inside the port, reported leading maritime insurer West of England P&I Club on Tuesday. 

Port Sudan is crucial for oil exports from the landlocked neighboring country of South Sudan. 

⁠⁠“Furthermore, the oil terminal at Bashayer, an essential facility that handles Sudan’s oil exports located near Port Sudan, is operating normally,” added West of England P&I Club.   

In December, a consortium led by AD Ports Group and Invictus Investment signed a preliminary agreement with Sudan to build and operate the Abu Amama port and economic zone on the Red Sea with a $6 billion investment. 

As the Sudanese conflict unravels, it is unclear how the deal will develop further.   

Moreover, most Gulf airlines stopped operating in Sudan following a recent incident involving a Saudia passenger flight being shot down earlier this month.   

According to an industry advisory, Emirates has announced a prolonged suspension of flight connections to Khartoum, the busiest airport in Sudan, through to May 31. 

“The air space has been closed, disrupting air cargo shipments to Khartoum. Supply chain managers are dealing with difficult times to fulfill their customers’ requirements.” Joy John, director of sea and air freight at Mumbai-based Jet Freight Logistics, told The Loadstar. 

Topics: Maersk global supply chain shipping Sudan conflict Sudan crisis Hapag-Lloyd CMA CGM Bashayer

Related

Disruption of global supply chain not ending soon: DP World head 
Business & Economy
Disruption of global supply chain not ending soon: DP World head 
Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US back UN talks on Sudan crisis
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US back UN talks on Sudan crisis

Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil two hotels in Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil two hotels in Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil two hotels in Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil two hotels in Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost tourism in Saudi Arabia, Diriyah Co., formerly known as Diriyah Gate Development Authority, has joined hands with Switzerland-based hospitality firm Aman Group to unveil two new hotels in the Kingdom. 

Aman Wadi Safar will be located near Riyadh, and will feature 78 rooms, 34 branded residences, and amenities such as a spa and dining outlets, according to a press release. 

Janu Diriyah, a hotel from Aman’s sister brand Janu, will be located near the UNESCO world heritage site of At-Turaif. This hotel will have 120 rooms, a wellness center and dining outlets. 

“We are very proud to launch Diriyah’s partnership with Aman, delivering two outstanding projects in Wadi Safar and Diriyah. Diriyah, the City of Earth, will be the world’s largest cultural and heritage destination and these projects will enhance our luxury offerings to guests who come to explore our identity,” said Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Co. 

He added: “Aman Group have developed these projects by harnessing our unique setting at the heart of 300 years of Saudi history, while embracing our shared future as a city and a community. We are delighted to celebrate the beginning of our journey together.” 

Vlad Doronin, chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said this announcement is once again affirming the commitment of the company toward Saudi Arabia. 

“Aman Wadi Safar and Janu Diriyah will build upon Aman Group’s existing pipeline of properties in Saudi Arabia and reinforce our strategic vision to offer our clients the opportunity to experience the breadth of this fascinating, previously undiscovered country with journeys that encompass city experiences, remote desert landscapes and UNESCO World Heritage Sites,” added Doronin. 

Topics: Diriyah Co Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Related

Diriyah Gate Development Authority announces Eid Al-Fitr entertainment lineup
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Gate Development Authority announces Eid Al-Fitr entertainment lineup

ACWA Power closes $123m financing package to develop 200MW solar plant in Egypt   

ACWA Power closes $123m financing package to develop 200MW solar plant in Egypt   
Updated 8 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power closes $123m financing package to develop 200MW solar plant in Egypt   

ACWA Power closes $123m financing package to develop 200MW solar plant in Egypt   
Updated 8 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has closed a $123 million financing package with a group of international banks to develop the 200MW Kom Ombo project, a utility-scale solar power plant in Egypt, the firm said in a statement.  

The Kom Ombo project will be located about 20 km away from Africa’s biggest solar park, the 1,465MW Benban complex — another ACWA Power development, the company said, adding that the new utility-scale plant will serve 130,000 households once commercially operational in January 2024.  

The loan was obtained from several regional and international financial institutions, including up to $36 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, $14.6 million from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ Fund for International Development, and $14.4 million from the African Development Bank.  

The EBRD had earlier provided $14 million in equity bridge loans to the project, as well as $45 million from the Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation, the firm said.  

The package also includes $34.5 million from the Green Climate Fund, $4.8 million from the Arab Bank, and $10 million from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa, as part of the COVID-19 innovation public procurement aid program. 

The project had previously received $14 million in equity bridge loans from the EBRD and $45 million from the Arab Petroleum Investments Corp.  

“The Kom Ombo solar project further demonstrates the private sector's active involvement in Egypt's energy transition. This accomplishment highlights the shared vision and purpose of various global financing institutions in achieving the Republic’s targets, which would not be possible without the trust and support of the government, the Egyptian people, and communities,” Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, said.  

He noted that the financing documentation was initially signed in April 2021 with EBRD, the OPEC Fund, GCF, ADB, and Arab Bank. 

However, the changes in global supply chains caused by COVID-19 impacted the dynamics of solar plant development.  

This resulted in Kom Ombo’s timescale being extended.  

The Kom Ombo facility will support Egypt in reaching its goal of producing 42 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035, while also offering one of the lowest generating tariffs in Africa.

Topics: ACWA Power solar Egypt

Related

ACWA Power gets approval to work on 2nd phase of Abu Dhabi’s desalination plant
Business & Economy
ACWA Power gets approval to work on 2nd phase of Abu Dhabi’s desalination plant
ACWA Power gets $174m loan for 2 Uzbekistan wind power projects
Business & Economy
ACWA Power gets $174m loan for 2 Uzbekistan wind power projects

Closing bell: Aramco displaces Microsoft as world’s second largest company by value amid stock gain 

Closing bell: Aramco displaces Microsoft as world’s second largest company by value amid stock gain 
Updated 8 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Aramco displaces Microsoft as world’s second largest company by value amid stock gain 

Closing bell: Aramco displaces Microsoft as world’s second largest company by value amid stock gain 
Updated 8 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. briefly displaced tech giant Microsoft to become the world’s second-largest company by value at SR7.92 trillion ($2.11 trillion) as the company’s stock prices hit SR36.15 on Wednesday. 

By the close of trading, the share price had dropped to SR36 — the same value as at the market opening. 

By 1:45 p.m. GMT, the US firm had climbed back into second place, with a value of $2.19 trillion, while Apple still held the top spot, with a market capitalization of nearly $2.6 trillion.  

Saudi Aramco’s stock moves came just a few days after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the energy giant would transfer 4 percent of its shares to Sanabil Investment Co., which the Public Investment Fund wholly owns. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed in the green for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as it went up by 42.11 points, or 0.37 percent, driven by rising investor confidence due to favorable market conditions.  

The parallel market Nomu edged down by 26.05 points, or 0.12 percent, to 21,325.92, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.18 percent to 1,524.22. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.88 billion.  

The top performer of the day was National Co. for Learning and Education, with its shares going up by 9.90 percent to SR115.40.  

Other top performers were Saudi Advanced Industries Co. and Raydan Food Co., whose shares increased by 7.90 percent and 6.45 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer on Wednesday was Electrical Industries Co. The company’s share prices dropped by 2.70 percent to close at SR39.60. 

Other losers of the day were Saudi Marketing Co. and Arab National Bank, as their shares dipped by 2.65 percent and 2.40 percent, respectively.  

Meanwhile, shares of Saudi Lime Industries Co. will begin trading on Nomu on April 27. 

Tadawul said in a statement that the upper and lower limit of the daily and static fluctuation of the company’s shares would be 30 percent and 10 percent, respectively. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Aramco Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing bell: Saudi stock market rises as it reopens after Eid Al-Fitr 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi stock market rises as it reopens after Eid Al-Fitr 
Aramco forms strategic partnership with Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Sport
Aramco forms strategic partnership with Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

UAE issues $299.5m worth of Islamic treasury sukuk in dirhams

UAE issues $299.5m worth of Islamic treasury sukuk in dirhams
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

UAE issues $299.5m worth of Islamic treasury sukuk in dirhams

UAE issues $299.5m worth of Islamic treasury sukuk in dirhams
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE has announced launching an Islamic treasury sukuk, also known as T-sukuk, with a benchmark auction size of 1.1 billion dirhams ($299.5 million), as it eyes developing a local currency bond market. 

Issued by the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE, the dirham-denominated T-sukuk will help the emirate diversify its financing resources and strengthen the local financial and banking industry, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, reported.   

The ministry said this will also help to provide safe investment options for both domestic and foreign investors. 

The T-sukuk will be issued initially in two-, three-, and five-year tenures, followed by a 10-year tenure later.  

Mohamed bin Hadi Al-Hussain, minister of state for financial affairs, emphasized the UAE’s aim to build a pioneering investment infrastructure to boost the Islamic economy as one of the fundamental foundations of the national financial system.  

“The T-sukuk are Shariah-compliant financial certificates, and they will be traded to reflect the local return on investment, support economic diversification and financial inclusion, and contribute to achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic and social development goals,” Al-Hussaini said.  

Additionally, he pointed out that this issuance will aid in the development of the yield curve for debt in the UAE, which will strengthen the regional financial system and improve the investment environment.   

The ministry and CBUAE collaborate with key government organizations and international financial bodies to ensure that best practices are followed while constructing T-sukuk, the report added.  

The ministry said it has published a robust “Primary Dealers” code and has onboarded eight banks to participate in the T-sukuk primary market auction while actively developing the secondary market. These banks include Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, as well as Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mashreq, and Standard Chartered.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, governor of CBUAE, also emphasized the importance of issuing Islamic treasury sukuk in developing local sukuk markets, diversifying financing resources, and strengthening infrastructure.  

The move is part of the UAE’s goal to support investment options and alternatives that are compatible with Islamic Shariah provisions. It wants to develop the Islamic financial sector, improve the investment environment, and solidify the emirate’s position as a leading global hub in the area.  

“It will enhance the competitiveness of the local financial markets and enable market participants in the UAE to maintain a single, transparent, diversified, and sustainable liquidity pool in dirhams,” Balama said. 

Topics: UAE Sukuk Bond

Related

Global sukuk outlook for Q2 is positive despite slowdown: Fitch
Business & Economy
Global sukuk outlook for Q2 is positive despite slowdown: Fitch
Saudi Arabia issues riyal-denominated sukuk worth $658.9m in April
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues riyal-denominated sukuk worth $658.9m in April

GCC IPO activity to remain strong as more companies opt to go public: Report  

GCC IPO activity to remain strong as more companies opt to go public: Report  
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

GCC IPO activity to remain strong as more companies opt to go public: Report  

GCC IPO activity to remain strong as more companies opt to go public: Report  
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The trend of initial public offering markets in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council region will continue to remain strong, with more public and private sector firms taking this route, indicated an industry report. 

According to a release from Mashreq Bank and the Middle East Economic Digest, the GCC, led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, has experienced a surge in IPO activity in recent years, with companies raising billions of dollars. 

Saudi Arabia maintained its leadership position for IPO issuances in GCC last year, with 34 of the 48 public offerings debuting on the Tadawul or the Nomu. 

However, the UAE dominated the total proceeds by raising about $14 billion from 11 issuances last year. 

The IPO market continued to grow in the UAE amid strong investor demand, with 12 companies raising $11 billion in 2022, including the $6.1 billion offering from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. 

“The March listing of DEWA was the largest GCC IPO in 2022, while state-owned Salik, Empower and Tecom collectively raised $2.2 billion in June, September and November, respectively. All of these indicate a concrete shift in mindset,” stated the report. 

The Dubai government announced plans to list ten firms on the Dubai Financial Market to raise the bourse’s market capitalization to 3 trillion dirhams ($820 million). 

Additionally, according to the Securities and Commodities Authority, around 11 companies, including those operating in free zones, wish to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange this year. 

ADX had a market value of 2.5 trillion dirhams at the end of 2022, making it the Middle East’s second-largest exchange after Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul. 

“The opportunity to launch IPOs is currently stronger in the Middle East than in most parts of the world,” the report added. 

However, sustained low oil prices since 2014 and the 2020 pandemic have taken a heavy toll on the GCC states’ fiscal positions, with many going into budget deficit for the first time in a decade. 

The report further stated that last year was the best-performing year for the GCC since 2019. 

Topics: initial public offerings (IPOs) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Dubai Financial Market Securities and Commodities Authority

Related

GCC IPOs raised $7.3 billion
Business & Economy
GCC IPOs raised $7.3 billion

Latest updates

Freighters worldwide go slow on Sudan operations amid clashes 
Freighters worldwide go slow on Sudan operations amid clashes 
UN says at least 55 migrants drowned in shipwreck off Libya
UN says at least 55 migrants drowned in shipwreck off Libya
Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil two hotels in Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil two hotels in Saudi Arabia
ACWA Power closes $123m financing package to develop 200MW solar plant in Egypt   
ACWA Power closes $123m financing package to develop 200MW solar plant in Egypt   
Closing bell: Aramco displaces Microsoft as world’s second largest company by value amid stock gain 
Closing bell: Aramco displaces Microsoft as world’s second largest company by value amid stock gain 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.