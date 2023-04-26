Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance hold meeting in Riyadh

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Many people have the talent, but lack the proper space, equipment and strategy to create interesting, engaging content for social media.

To help bridge the gap, production companies such as Foodies Block have stepped in to assist content creators with expert advice on all social media content production needs.

The house offers a variety of services to meet the diverse needs of their clients. As a full-service agency, it takes ideas from concept to social cut-down, specializing in videos for Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

Saudi chef and content creator Hisham Baeshen and the influential family account Fifteen Seconds are regular clients of the company.

Moath Al-Saleh, one of the founders of Foodies Block, had the idea of setting up a production house when he discovered the issues facing food content creators.

“I work in the commercial content sector as a creator of commercial content, which entails establishing business ties between influencers and brand owners. I create marketable products and use them for commercial companies in collaboration with content creators that are experts in the area,” he told Arab News.

Al-Saleh believes that having a specialized production house is important as it focuses on raising the percentage of customer benefit and the performance of the product from a commercial point of view, in addition to lifting the quality of production for influencers in terms of visual and audio content.

“The idea started from how to raise the level of performance and cooperation between the influencer and brand owners, as our focus was on creating content suitable for unusual viewers through social media platforms, provided that it is not at the level of television or cinematic output, which may kill the viewer’s pleasure. We wanted to raise the quality of the content for the viewer without prejudice to the nature of the production.”

Hiring a production house for social media content creation can offer numerous benefits for businesses. One of the primary advantages is the professional quality of content that a production house can provide. These companies have access to state-of-the-art equipment and experienced professionals who can produce high-quality videos, animations and other types of content that can help businesses stand out on social media platforms.

The space is a gathering spot for those in the food and beverage business. The area is available for rent by the hour, and can be used by food stylists, artists, chefs, content creators, producers, and videographers to create their videos.

The facility includes editing rooms, a reception area, an enormous kitchen studio with all the necessary cooking tools and a large oven, a studio for filming, offices for video editing with powerful computers, and a large roof top for shooting outside footage.

Foodies Block aims to be a leading company in its field, specializing in the food sector, as well as becoming an incubator company for Saudi talents specializing in food.

“The name Foodies Block is intended to convey the impression that it is a neighborhood that unites chefs, food pioneers and novices. We established a working atmosphere that encourages this gathering and aims to develop a Saudi social culture conducive to output in this industry,” he said.