Who's Who: Raja Almarzoqi, Gulf Cooperation Council's general coordinator for negotiations

Who’s Who: Raja Almarzoqi, Gulf Cooperation Council’s general coordinator for negotiations
Raja Almarzoqi
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Raja Almarzoqi, Gulf Cooperation Council’s general coordinator for negotiations

Who’s Who: Raja Almarzoqi, Gulf Cooperation Council’s general coordinator for negotiations
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Raja Almarzoqi has been the Gulf Cooperation Council’s general coordinator for negotiations and head of its negotiating team since his appointment on March 22.

His main areas of expertise are in policy modeling for macroeconomic impact assessment, money and banking, and international and general finance.

Prior to taking up his new role he was the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning’s chief economic adviser, a faculty member in the economic division at Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies, and a collaborating expert with the International Monetary Fund.

He has also held leadership and administrative positions with regional and international government and private-sector organizations, including as president of the Gulf Monetary Council.

In addition, he has hosted lectures on economics at institutions including King Saud University in Riyadh, the MIT Sloan School of Management, and the Thunderbird School of Global Management, both in the US.

During his career he has worked for the World Bank, Saudi Aramco, the formerly named Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, the GCC, Alkhabeer Capital, and the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.

Almarzoqi gained a bachelor’s degree in economics from King Saud University, a master’s degree in applied mathematical economics from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and a Ph.D. in economics from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

He has had several research papers published in leading Middle East journals and books and has presented his findings at major regional and international conferences.

Topics: Who’s Who

Saudi air force joins maneuvers in Greece

Saudi air force joins maneuvers in Greece
Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

Saudi air force joins maneuvers in Greece

Saudi air force joins maneuvers in Greece
Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

ATHENS: The Royal Saudi Air Force has been taking part in military exercises in Greece alongside several other countries.

The Iniochos 2023 drills got underway on Monday at Andravida Air Base — a military airport operated by the Hellenic Air Force — and involved the RSAF’s F-15SA fighter aircraft.

Lt. Col. Essam bin Mohammed Khawaji, commander of the RSAF group participating in the maneuvers, said that the exercise had been carried out to high levels of professionalism and safety, adding that the Kingdom’s involvement reflected the global status of its armed forces.

He pointed out that the exercise aimed to raise the level of combat readiness of the RSAF in support of its working relationship with the other participating air forces.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Greece Royal Saudi Air Force

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
SPA

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
SPA

Jeddah Calendar has announced the start of its first events for 2023, with the return of the world-renowned circus, Cirque du Soleil, as part of its Fusion shows.

The circus, which opens on Thursday, April 27 and runs until Friday, May 26 at King Abdullah Sports City, will present performances by some of the world’s most skillful performers and acrobats, featuring stunning performances suitable for the entire family.

Cirque du Soleil is a contemporary circus, which means they are limited to human performers and do not involve the use of animals.

Each show is a combination of designs from different parts of the world, presented in one frame, accompanied by music. Curtains are not used and performers enter and exit with each new segment.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cirque du Soleil Jeddah

Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition

Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition

Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition
  • Event to showcase the latest developments in modern construction
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail announced the second edition of the Maskan real estate exhibition, which will be held from May 25-27 this year.

The exhibition will be held under the auspices of the ministry and the General Real Estate Authority. Participating in the exhibition will be several government agencies, banks, funding companies and real estate development companies.

The exhibition aims to attract investment, increase home ownership in the Kingdom and guide prospective home buyers by facilitating communication with developers and financing agencies and providing the necessary consultations.

In addition to holding workshops, the event will launch real estate investment funds, present real estate projects for developers, share financing opportunities, and showcase the latest developments in modern construction.

Topics: Majed Al-Hogail Maskan real estate exhibition

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators in Saudi Arabia

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators in Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 April 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators in Saudi Arabia

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators in Saudi Arabia
  • The house offers a variety of services to meet the diverse needs of their clients
Updated 26 April 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Many people have the talent, but lack the proper space, equipment and strategy to create interesting, engaging content for social media. 

To help bridge the gap, production companies such as Foodies Block have stepped in to assist content creators with expert advice on all social media content production needs. 

The house offers a variety of services to meet the diverse needs of their clients. As a full-service agency, it takes ideas from concept to social cut-down, specializing in videos for Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.  

Saudi chef and content creator Hisham Baeshen and the influential family account Fifteen Seconds are regular clients of the company. 

Moath Al-Saleh, one of the founders of Foodies Block, had the idea of setting up a production house when he discovered the issues facing food content creators.

“I work in the commercial content sector as a creator of commercial content, which entails establishing business ties between influencers and brand owners. I create marketable products and use them for commercial companies in collaboration with content creators that are experts in the area,” he told Arab News.  

Al-Saleh believes that having a specialized production house is important as it focuses on raising the percentage of customer benefit and the performance of the product from a commercial point of view, in addition to lifting the quality of production for influencers in terms of visual and audio content. 

“The idea started from how to raise the level of performance and cooperation between the influencer and brand owners, as our focus was on creating content suitable for unusual viewers through social media platforms, provided that it is not at the level of television or cinematic output, which may kill the viewer’s pleasure. We wanted to raise the quality of the content for the viewer without prejudice to the nature of the production.” 

Hiring a production house for social media content creation can offer numerous benefits for businesses. One of the primary advantages is the professional quality of content that a production house can provide. These companies have access to state-of-the-art equipment and experienced professionals who can produce high-quality videos, animations and other types of content that can help businesses stand out on social media platforms.  

The space is a gathering spot for those in the food and beverage business. The area is available for rent by the hour, and can be used by food stylists, artists, chefs, content creators, producers, and videographers to create their videos. 

The facility includes editing rooms, a reception area, an enormous kitchen studio with all the necessary cooking tools and a large oven, a studio for filming, offices for video editing with powerful computers, and a large roof top for shooting outside footage. 

Foodies Block aims to be a leading company in its field, specializing in the food sector, as well as becoming an incubator company for Saudi talents specializing in food.  

“The name Foodies Block is intended to convey the impression that it is a neighborhood that unites chefs, food pioneers and novices. We established a working atmosphere that encourages this gathering and aims to develop a Saudi social culture conducive to output in this industry,” he said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Food content creators

Over 200 evacuees arrive in Jeddah from Sudan in latest Saudi evacuation operation

Over 200 evacuees, including five Saudi citizens, arrive in Jeddah after being evacuated from Sudan on board HMS Abha. Supplied
Over 200 evacuees, including five Saudi citizens, arrive in Jeddah after being evacuated from Sudan on board HMS Abha. Supplied
Updated 10 min 30 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Over 200 evacuees arrive in Jeddah from Sudan in latest Saudi evacuation operation

Over 200 evacuees, including five Saudi citizens, arrive in Jeddah after being evacuated from Sudan on board HMS Abha. Supplied
Updated 10 min 30 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

RIYADH: Over 200 evacuees, including five Saudi citizens, have arrived in Jeddah after being evacuated from Sudan, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Five Saudi citizens and 198 people from various countries including Russia, the UK, China, the US, Uzbekistan, Yemen, Singapore , Cambodia, Malaysia, and Pakistan were on board the ship that arrived at King Faisal Naval Base.

This takes the total number of people who have been evacuated by Saudi Arabia to 2,351 people (119 Saudi citizens, and 2232 others of 67 nationalities).

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia

