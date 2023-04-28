You are here

Yen slumps to 9-year low vs euro after BOJ maintains ultra-low rates

Yen slumps to 9-year low vs euro after BOJ maintains ultra-low rates
The yen fell sharply also against the US dollar, down 1.3 percent to 135.78, its lowest since March 10
Yen slumps to 9-year low vs euro after BOJ maintains ultra-low rates

Yen slumps to 9-year low vs euro after BOJ maintains ultra-low rates
SINGAPORE/LONDON: The Japanese yen fell to a nine-year low against the euro on Friday after the Bank of Japan left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged even as it scrapped a pledge to keep interest rates low, according to Reuters.

The euro briefly rose to its highest level against the yen since December 2014 at 149.50. It was last up 1 percent at 148.98 yen with expectations the European Central Bank will hike rates again next week also supporting the single currency.

The outcome of new BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s first policy meeting was closely watched. As expected, the BOJ said it would maintain ultra-low interest rates, and unanimously decided to make no changes to its yield curve control policy.

However, the central bank removed a pledge to keep interest rates at “current or lower levels” and said it would “conduct a broad-perspective review of monetary policy.”

That review is expected to last around one to one-and-a-half years and would lay the groundwork for Ueda to gradually phase out his predecessor’s massive stimulus program.

The yen fell sharply also against the US dollar, down 1.3 percent to 135.78, its lowest since March 10.

“The hopes of a policy change has been somewhat dampened by the review,” said Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore, adding that the likely length of the review might have cooled hopes of an imminent move in the policy setting.

“For now, the outcome is read as a dovish outcome.”

On Friday, however, government data showed core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, rose 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier, beating market forecasts in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure in the world’s third-largest economy.

“This puts pressure on the BOJ, they might do something in the near future,” said Tina Teng, market analyst at CMC Markets.

Elsewhere, the euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.10986, but remained near its recent one-year high, after German first quarter growth came in weaker than expected. Bloc-wide GDP figures are due at 0900 GMT.

The common currency was eyeing a monthly gain of more than 1.3 percent buoyed by expectations that the ECB still has further to go in raising interest rates, analysts said.

The International Monetary Fund called on the ECB on Friday to keep raising interest rates until the middle of 2024 and on European Union finance ministers to tighten fiscal policy, in concerted action to bring down high inflation.

“Investors favor currencies that can offer both an ongoing domestic tightening cycle and still some room for a hawkish surprise at the coming meetings,” said ING analysts.

“In that sense, the euro is one of the very few currencies that can offer this combination at the moment.”

In the wider currency market, the US dollar rose broadly on Friday, drawing support from data pointing to still-sticky inflation in the US, which reinforced expectations for a 25-basis-point rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting. .

The US dollar index gained 0.5 percent to 101.93, rebounding from a near two-week low struck on Wednesday.

However, the index remained on track for a monthly loss of close to 0.8 percent, after having fallen about 2.3 percent in March.

Data released on Thursday showed that while US economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter, consumer spending, which was accompanied by a rise in inflation, accelerated.

“The Fed is widely expected to hike again next week but with inflation remaining sticky, we expect the Fed to stay on hold for the remainder of the year, dashing hopes of a policy pivot in (the second half),” said analysts at Societe Generale.
 

Topics: yen global markets Japan

SINGAPORE: Oil prices posted mild gains on Friday, but headed for a second week of declines as disappointing US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes weighed on the demand outlook, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for June rose 44 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $78.81 a barrel at 04:00 a.m. GMT, while the more actively-traded July contract was up 47 cents, or 0.6 percent, at 78.69 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 40 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $75.16 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts have declined by about 3.5 percent this week as of 04:00 a.m. GMT.

“Crude oil eked out a small gain following two days of heavy selling amid mixed economic signals,” ANZ analysts said on Friday.

US economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter, although jobless claims fell in the week ending April 22, data showed.

Investors are also worried that potential interest rate hikes by inflation-fighting central banks could slow economic growth and dent energy demand in the US, UK and the EU.

The US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are all expected to raise rates at their coming meetings. The Fed meets over May 2-3.

Oil investors are waiting for the Fed and other central bank decisions next week for guidance on the future direction of interest rates and the global economy, said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst at Rakuten Securities.

“The market is quiet due to a mixture of bullish and bearish economic data and as a recovery in the global equity market gave a relief to investors,” he said, referring to oil’s slight rebound on Thursday.

US stocks closed higher on Thursday as strong earnings helped investors look past signs of economic weakness.

On the supply side, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday the OPEC+ group saw no need for further output cuts despite lower-than-expected Chinese demand, but that the organization could always adjust policy if necessary.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, this month announced a combined output reduction of around 1.16 million barrels per day, which sent oil prices higher.

The market rallied following the OPEC+ announcement, but has weakened in response to concerns about recession and the impact that would have on demand.

Earlier this week, Energy Information Administration data showed that US crude oil and gasoline inventories fell more than expected last week, as demand for the motor fuel picked up ahead of the peak summer driving season. 

Topics: oil updates Oil crude

WASHINGTON: The US economy slowed sharply from January through March, decelerating to just a 1.1 percent annual pace as higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced their inventories.

Thursday’s estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — weakened after growing 3.2 percent from July through September and 2.6 percent from October through December. But consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of US economic activity, remained resilient, growing at a 3.7 percent annual pace, the fastest such rate in nearly two years. Spending on goods, in particular, was solid: It rose at its fastest pace since the second quarter of 2021.

Economists had been expecting overall GDP to grow at a 1.9 percent pace in the January-March quarter. Behind much of the quarter’s weakness was a sharp reduction in business inventories, which subtracted roughly 2.3 percentage points from overall growth. Companies typically slash their inventories when they anticipate a coming downturn.

The economy’s slowdown reflects the impact of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to tame inflation. The surge in borrowing costs is expected to send the economy into a recession sometime this year. Though inflation has steadily eased from the four-decade high it reached last year, it remains far above the Fed’s 2 percent target.

“The economy had less forward momentum at the start of this year than previously thought,” Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics wrote in a research note. “We continue to expect the drag from higher interest rates and tightening credit conditions to push the economy into a mild recession soon.”

Many economists say the cumulative impact of the Fed’s rate hikes has yet to be fully felt.

Topics: US economy

RIYADH: China is using “smart” technology to try to improve its safety record in coal mines, as part of a push by the National Energy Administration to bolster output and stem accidents.

Smart-mine sensors monitor aspects such as gas buildup and flooding or ventilation levels, and set off an alert if any reach a dangerous level. The sensors, located inside the mine and on carts and tools, transfer the data via 5G, allowing for real-time monitoring by a central command.

Huawei Technologies Ltd., better known for telecommunications equipment, teamed up with state-owned Shaanxi Coal Industry Co. to pilot its intelligent coal mine technology in Hongliulin and Xiaobaodang.

The system has allowed Shaanxi to reduce the number of people working underground by 42 percent at the Xiaobaodang mine, while increasing production levels. Miners now work with the help of robots, which monitor equipment while centrally controlled shearers are used to collect coal.

Credit support

China’s banking and insurance regulator said it would enhance credit support and lower the actual financing costs of small and micro enterprises this year to better support economic recovery.

In a statement on Thursday, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said financial institutions should provide reasonable credits to small businesses, while preventing the risk of “over-lending.”

The CBIRC said it aims to improve the quality of financial services for small and micro enterprises, to promote market vitality and boost confidence.

FASTFACTS

• The system has allowed Shaanxi to reduce the number of people working underground by 42 percent at the Xiaobaodang mine, while increasing production levels.

• Miners now work with the help of robots, which monitor equipment while centrally-controlled shearers are used to collect coal.

• The sensors, located inside the mine and on carts and tools, transfer the data via 5G, allowing for real-time monitoring by a central command.

Financial institutions should price lending rates reasonably based on the benchmark loan prime rate and the characteristics of small and micro businesses, it said.

The CBIRC added that it would optimize the credit structure for small businesses and meet reasonable financing needs of small businesses with a credit line above 10 million yuan ($1.44 million).

The regulator also said financial institutions should not renew loans for non-business and production purposes, and that financial institutions should not cover up credit risks with loan renewals.

Battery costs

BTR New Material Group sees the price of nickel falling by about two-thirds, an executive from the Chinese battery material supplier said, a prediction that if
fulfilled, points to sharply lower battery costs that could benefit firms like Tesla.

As capacity grows, the price of the metal should fall to $8,000 a ton, down from $24,000 a ton
now, Yang Shunyi, vice general manager of BTR, told the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance forum in Changzhou city on Thursday.

This would bring down costs of cathode materials with 90 percent nickel used in batteries powering electric cars by 30 percent, Yang said.

Yang said he visited nickel producers in Indonesia two weeks ago and he estimated its planned nickel refinery capacity could supply about 4 million tons of nickel-based cathode or 3 gigawatt-hours of batteries annually.

“As those projects roll out production this year, the demand and supply is reversed with supply of nickel outweighing demand in 2023. Nickel price is bound to fall downward and in the middle to long term, it will stay at around $8,000,” he said.

Topics: China

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank announced a 54 percent increase in net profit to 1.1 billion dirhams ($300 million) in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 715 million dirhams in the same period of last year, driven by solid business growth and greater margins.

The bank’s revenues booked a 45 percent rise in the first three months of 2023 to 2 billion dirhams compared to 1.4 billion dirhams in the year-ago period.  

“The UAE economy saw a good start in 2023 supported by higher oil prices and continuation of the diversification strategy. The record return on equity of 23.4 percent reflects the benefit of higher income and significant structural gains from our strategic initiatives,” said Jawaan Awaidah Al-Khaili, chairman of ADIB.

“We continued to attract new customers to the bank, welcoming 46,000 new customers in Q1 2023 and growing our market share,” he added.

He also stated that incorporating sustainability and the environmental, social and governance norms into their strategy has also begun paying off.

“In wholesale banking, we were able to grow financing by 15 percent due to strong momentum in deal execution,” said Al-Khaili, adding that it was driven by demand from existing large corporates and new bank customers.

“Our capital adequacy ratio of 17.54 percent is well above the minimum regulatory thresholds, allowing us to sustain our growth,” he added.

Emirate NBD profits more than doubles in Q1

Dubai’s Emirates NBD registered a whopping 119 percent increase in net profit to 6 billion dirhams in the first quarter of 2023 from 2.74 billion dirhams in the same period last year.

The record earnings were fueled by the performance of the group’s diversified business model and a thriving regional economy.

The bank’s revenues reached 10 billion dirhams for the first time. In addition, it claimed to have issued 144,000 new credit cards and disbursed 8 billion dirhams in retail loans, booking its strongest-ever quarter.

Profits increased by 119 percent year-on-year and 54 percent quarter-on-quarter.

FAB net profits falls 23.2% in Q1

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender, reported a 23 percent decline in net profit to 3.93 billion dirhams in the first quarter of 2023 from 5.12 billion dirhams in the same period last year.

However, the lender reported a 70 percent year-on-year increase in the first quarter’s earnings when excluding gains from the sale of a stake in its payments subsidiary Magnati, which were recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

Total income was 6.7 billion dirhams in the first quarter, down 7 percent year-on-year, but operating income increased 51 percent.

In the first quarter, the bank took 798 million dirhams in impairment costs, up 74 percent from 457.4 million dirhams last year.

Total assets at the bank, which is majority controlled by the Abu Dhabi government, rose 21 percent to 1.2 trillion dirhams, it said.  

This gain was “led by sizable deposit inflows deployed across loans and high-quality liquid assets,” Reuters reported.

DP World posts gross volume growth of 3.7% in Q1

Emirati port operator DP World handled 19.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units across its global portfolio of container terminals in the first quarter of 2023. That helped the operator register a 1.4 percent year-on-year increase in its gross container volumes on a reported basis and 3.7 percent rise on a like-for-like basis.

The robust performance in Asia Pacific and India drove the rise, slightly mitigated by a weaker performance in Europe and the Americas.

In the first quarter of 2023, Jebel Ali handled 3.5 million TEU, a 2.3 percent increase year-on-year.

“Given the geopolitical backdrop, high inflation and currency fluctuations, the near-term outlook remains somewhat uncertain,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World.

“However, we expect our portfolio to deliver a stable performance in 2023 as we remain focused on driving revenue synergies from our recent acquisitions while managing costs and growth capex,” he continued.

DP World terminals handled 11.4 million TEU during the first quarter of 2023, up 0.7 percent year-on-year on a reported basis.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Emirates NBD First Abu Dhabi Bank DP World

RIYADH: Sales from businesses run by Saudi families which received funding from the government-backed Social Development Bank exceeded SR13 billion ($3.46 million) in 2022, according to the National Transformation Program’s annual report. 

The document also showed the number of workers in the so-called productive families sector reached 104,000, with firms receiving more than SR2 billion in government assistance. 

In a move to boost the productive families industry, SDB has started an initiative to promote products from the sector in in various regions of Saudi Arabia. 

The bank has also financed over 30,000 small enterprises, startups, and self-employed business owners to the tune of over SR2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023 in its bid to reinforce the Kingdom’s non-oil private sector in line with Vision 2030 goals.   

 According to the bank’s board report, 2,000 small businesses and startups received SR1 billion in financing during the first quarter, while over 9,000 individuals received SR538 million in social financing.   

During an exclusive interview with Arab News last month, Sultan Al-Hamidi, SDB’s chief business officer, stated that the bank intends to invest SR24 billion in small and medium-sized enterprises over the next three years.   

He said the bank gave SR5 billion in loans to 9,000 SMEs in 2022 alone

Topics: Social Development Bank

