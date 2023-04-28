You are here

Long road to AFC Champions League final reaches its destination for Scholz and Urawa

Urawa Reds' players greet supporters at the end of the AFC Champions League semi-final football match between South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in Saitama. (File/AFP)
Paul Williams

  • Japanese team visit Riyadh on Saturday for first leg of final against reigning champions Al-Hilal
The last time Urawa Red Diamonds played in the AFC Champions League, the Saudi Pro League season had just begun and Cristiano Ronaldo was preparing for a new Premier League season with Manchester United.

That was over eight months ago; a time when neutral venues and bio bubbles were still a thing in Asia’s continental showpiece.

Since that time one J.League season has ended and another is well under way. So it is fair to say this has not been a normal buildup to the final for the Japanese powerhouse, but Danish defender Alexander Scholz is trying to take it all in his stride.

“Actually, for us, the road to the final started even before with the win in the Emperor’s Cup final of two seasons ago,” he told “The Asian Game” podcast this week.

“That was my first half-year here and I feel like everything is connected.

“Each player has to find their way and their own approach to the game and I’m not so much thinking that it’s been a long time, I’m more thinking that it’s connected. So for me it’s positive, but for sure as a spectator (and) as someone watching from outside, it can be a bit confusing.

“I get questions from my friends, ‘is it still the same tournament or is it another tournament?’”

Much has changed in those eight months since they defeated two-time champions Jeonbuk Hyundai of South Korea in a thrilling semifinal at Saitama Stadium.

Aside from the changeover in playing personnel, with the two goalscorers in that game — Kasper Junker and Yusuke Matsuo — both since leaving the club, there has also been a change in the dugout with Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez departing at the end of a disappointing 2022 J.League season, replaced with former Ettifaq coach Maciej Skorza.

“I think the overall picture of our team has changed,” the 30-year-old said.

“I think especially our structures are much better. We’re simply stronger, we have a stronger sense of unity in the team, and I feel like we are going into the games within an attacking mindset.

“We’re training a lot of tactics, a lot of positioning, so we can rely more on each other. We have to know where the other one will be in this (situation) and that situation. This is something that in the long run is going to benefit the team,” Scholz added.

“Of course, we still have a lot of points to improve and I think it’s hard to see the style within the first six months of a new coach. It takes longer. But the signs are there.”

As Scholz explained, the arrival of the experienced Polish coach, who has won numerous Polish league titles, has had an immediate impact, with Urawa impressing in the early stages of the new season in Japan.

Despite back-to-back losses to begin the season, the Reds have since put together an unbeaten run that extends to 11 in all competitions and sit fourth on the J.League table, just two points off top spot.

It is that impressive run of form that is giving Scholz and his teammates all the confidence in the world heading into this weekend’s first leg at the King Fahd Stadium.

“We’ve been on a good run in the league,” he said.

“So we have a lot of confidence going into this game. We’re excited about it, and now we’re mostly preoccupied with the preparation with the travel ahead of us. We have to acclimatise quickly — there’s a time difference of five hours I believe.

“We (had) a game Sunday afternoon, so if we speak about the Al-Hilal game, it’s about recovering from that (league) game and adapting quickly to the new surroundings.”

Scholz, and his central defensive partner Marius Hoibraten, have the unenvious task of trying to quell the influence of Al-Hilal marksman Odion Ighalo, who needs just one goal to claim a share of the Golden Boot this season alongside Edmilson Junior from Al-Duhail.

But Scholz, who played in the UEFA Champions League for Danish side Midtjylland just a few seasons ago, scoring three goals, including one against Liverpool in a 1-1 draw, is not phased by the challenge of facing the former Watford and Manchester United star.

“It’s a great chance for me to prove myself once again,” he said.

“Every game is like an exam for me and this exam is the biggest there is here, so whether it’s him or if it’s another (striker), I always approach the game in the same way.

“But what I also know is that I cannot give him even one centimeter in this game, or he will take advantage of it. Also his playing style will probably be different from the Japanese strikers or Brazilian strikers I usually play against, so I’ll be prepared.

“But he’s like any other striker, of course. I know I have to be ready for him.”

Scholz and his teammates are more than ready — they have waited eight months for this moment.

Topics: AFC Champions League Urawa Red Diamonds

Newcastle United edge closer to making ‘Italian’ dreams a reality with ‘Saudi kit’ demolition of Everton

Newcastle United edge closer to making ‘Italian’ dreams a reality with ‘Saudi kit’ demolition of Everton
Arab News

  • A finish in the Premier League’s top four looks increasingly likely for Newcastle following a 4-1 win at Everton
  • Tottenham are up to fifth place, on goal difference, and lead the chasers behind fourth-place United
Newcastle United fans have adopted Doris Day’s “Que Sera, Sera” to frame their trip to Wembley and the Carabao Cup final, with the song taking on a whole new sound and meaning.

Where trips to London were once warned of, now the Magpies’ faithful, littering the steadily depopulating Goodison Park on Thursday night, whimsically proclaimed to their Merseyside foes that they would not be home “for tea” as they were indeed now destined for Italy. Sounds a little more cultured than North West London, doesn’t it?

And after yet another goal-laden show on the blue half of Liverpool, it’s Champions League football that is undoubtedly on the agenda for Eddie Howe’s clinical Mags. Their fans, downtrodden for so long under the tutelage of skinflint former owner Mike Ashley, are not shy in telling everyone that, too — and why should they be? It’s been 19 years since the Champions League theme tune blasted out at St. James’ Park. Time flies when you’re having fun — and the next four months will pass in the blink of an eye for a continental-starved fanbase, as well as a newly ambitious club, management and team, keen to strut their black and white swagger across the four corners of Europe’s premier competition.

“It was always going to be a really difficult game for us. I thought we handled the occasion really well,” said head coach Howe.

“The first goal was going to be crucial. I thought the first 45 minutes were a bit bitty and transitional for both teams, but second-half, I think you saw us at our best. We were really clinical in front of the goal.

“I think confidence was there; it was evident in that second half. Maybe the edge to the game had gone, but you’ve got to earn the right to get to that point because Everton put us under pressure with a lot of long balls and crosses into our box, but I thought we defended our goal really well. The first goal was probably our best move, and it came at a good time for us.

“In any game, you have to do the basics right. I thought we had to be perfect tonight because Everton would take advantage if we weren’t. Mentally, we had to be really good. I thought we learned from the game here last year, which was very similar in terms of timing and conditions. Really positive night for us.”

Four goals on one night, following on from six on Sunday, and these could easily have been seven, eight or nine had Newcastle taken their many and varied chances.

Everything Howe seems to touch, at the moment, turns to gold.

He took two-goal Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak out — a real luxury of a side playing as fluently as the Magpies at present — and brought in Callum Wilson, who only went and added another two to his tally this season, which, at 13 goals, is his best since signing three years back.

As well as Wilson, Joelinton has recorded his best goalscoring return at Newcastle, albeit from a much deeper position, and netted his eighth goal, a defining second on the night, before some Isak magic laid a fourth on for fellow substitute Murphy.

A bizarre Dwight McNeil curler swirled past Nick Pope to reduce the arrears before VAR ruled out what looked like a goal-of-the-season contender from Fabian Schar, which would have proven not only the icing on the cake but the cherry and sprinkles, too. All of this wearing the lesser spotted “Saudi shirt,” the first win the club has recorded in their recently adopted white and green garb.

Howe added: “I’m very proud to be the manager of the group. They’re individually incredible personalities, and I think that’s reflected in the team you’re seeing at the moment. They’re in a good place, but we know nothing is taken for granted from our perspective.

“It puts us in a much stronger position. We knew the difficulty of the previous two games. Tottenham and Everton are two tough games at any stage of the season, so to get six points is a great return. We have another game this week, which is equally as difficult in a slightly different way. Quick turnaround, we need to rest and go again.

“For us, it’s onto the next game. We want to get as many points as possible and see where we are at the end of the season.”

Eight points clear of fifth-placed Aston Villa, and another one back to Liverpool in sixth. Newcastle United have never positioned themselves so far in the top flight’s top four this season.

Howe urged fans and journalists to bin their calculators and stop worrying about point gaps. He only has eyes for the next game. It’s tough for everyone else to summon that “elite” mindset. They’re all getting a little carried away — and so they should.

This season, these feelings, have been a long, long time in the making. They don’t come cheap. Tears have been shed aplenty in the two decades since the likes of Barcelona graced United’s little cathedral on the hill.

Champions League is back in touching distance — and it’s exactly what Howe’s Newcastle, who have been an energetic, marauding breath of fresh air in the top flight this season, deserve.

Days gone by delivered games against the Rotherhams and Burton Albions of this world, but now, finally, dreams of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, or AC Milan and Ajax, seem set to turn into reality.

Topics: Newcastle United english Premier League everton

Fiorentina eliminate Cremonese to reach Italian Cup final

Fiorentina eliminate Cremonese to reach Italian Cup final
AP

  • A 0-0 draw was enough for Fiorentina to advance after winning the first leg 2-0
  • The Tuscan squad eliminated Cremonese and will also face Basel in the Europa Conference League semifinals next month
FLORENCE, Italy: Fiorentina are in the running for domestic and European trophies this season.

The Tuscan squad eliminated Cremonese on Thursday to reach the Italian Cup final against Inter Milan and will also face Basel in the Europa Conference League semifinals next month.

A 0-0 draw was enough for Fiorentina to advance after winning the first leg 2-0.

Defending champions Inter eliminated Juventus in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Fiorentina produced many more chances than Cremonese but never really came close to scoring.

Fiorentina are aiming for its seventh Italian Cup trophy, which would put them level with Lazio for fourth place on the all-time list behind Juventus (14), Roma (9) and Inter (8). The Viola last won the Italian Cup in 2001.

Cremonese had eliminated Serie A leader Napoli and Roma in succession to get to the last four.

By reaching the final, Fiorentina also qualified for next season’s expanded Italian Super Cup, which will feature the two finalists and the top two finishers in Serie A.

The final will be held May 24 in Rome.

Hamdallah sends Al-Ittihad six points clear on a night of high drama in the Saudi Pro League

Hamdallah sends Al-Ittihad six points clear on a night of high drama in the Saudi Pro League
John Duerden

  • The Jeddah side moved a step closer to the title thanks to a deciding goal in the 100th minute that gave them a 2-1 victory over Al-Shabab
  • Both teams were awarded 2 penalties during the game; Hamdallah scored both of the home side’s but Aaron Boupendza blew the visitors’ second in extraordinary fashion
JEDDAH: A late, late penalty from Abderrazak Hamdallah gave Al-Ittihad a dramatic 2-1 victory over Al-Shabab in Jeddah on Thursday that opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Roshn Saudi League table and leaves them within sight of a first title since 2009.

The story of the game was a tale of four penalties, three of them scored and one missed in the most extraordinary of fashions. Hamdallah converted a first-half spot kick to put the Tigers ahead but Cristian Guanca leveled from the spot after the break.

With just a couple of minutes of regulation time remaining, Aaron Boupendza had a chance to be the hero for Al-Shabab, only to see his penalty saved by Al-Ittihad hero Marcelo Grohe. Then, with 100 minutes on the clock, Hamdallah showed once again how a spot-kick should be taken — and the crowd at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium went crazy.

The game between the league’s first- and third-placed teams was a high-quality, thrilling and dramatic encounter. The result means Al-Ittihad are six points clear of Al-Nassr in second, with six games to play, while Al-Shabab are now nine adrift and surely out of the reckoning.

The initial breakthrough for the league leaders came after 18 minutes. From a free-kick that was rolled into the area, Boupendza brought down a turning Romarinho. The expected checks and protests followed but it all ended with a penalty and another seemingly inevitable outcome as Hamdallah coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner past the diving Kim Seung-gyu.

The goal did provoke a response from the men in white, who wasted no time in trying to get back on level terms. First there were calls for a penalty when a Grzegorz Krychowiak cross appeared to hit the arm of Madallah Al-Olayan.

Shortly after that, Hassan Al-Qahtani headed straight at the goalkeeper, and then Iago Santos fired a low shot just wide. The visitors came even closer just after the half hour but Guanca’s effort from outside the area clipped the top of the crossbar.

An exciting first half ended with Al-Shabab, who had 69 percent of the possession, peppering Al-Ittihad’s goal with shots and Hamdallah taking a blow to the head.

Soon after the restart, the Whites thought they had grabbed a deserved equalizer but the powerful header from Iago Santos was ruled out, just, for offside.

They then came close, in some style, just before the hour mark. Guanca turned inside the area and in one beautiful motion unleashed a shot that looked destined for the bottom corner of the net. But Grohe somehow managed to get a hand to it and turn the ball away.

Al-Shabab finally got the break they were looking for midway through the half when Ahmed Sharahili was adjudged to have handled a cross. After a check with the video assistant referee, a penalty was awarded. Grohe has kept out most of the shots he has faced this season but this time he went the wrong way and Guanca’s low strike ended up in the bottom corner.

It was now anyone’s game as both teams looked for the all-important winner. There were a few scrambles and then, with three minutes remaining, the referee ran to the pitch-side monitor to check a possible handball. He ruled that Ahmed Hegazi, who scored the own goal that knocked Al-Ittihad out of the King’s Cup four days previously, had blocked Guanca’s header illegally and so the third penalty of the night went the way of Al-Shabab.

Up stepped Boupendza, who was presented with an opportunity to blast a hole in the title race. He attempted a Panenka penalty and looked on in horror as Grohe stood his ground and simply plucked the ball from the air.

Early on during what would be 13 minutes of added time, Al-Ittihad were reduced to 10 men when substitute Zakaria Al-Hawsawi was sent off for spitting at an opponent.

The leaders did not sit back, however and, after 100 minutes of football, Hamdallah was bundled over in the box. The referee went to check the screen and then pointed to the spot. The Moroccan striker held his nerve and lightly dinked the ball down the middle into the goal, leaving the home side’s fans and players celebrating together as the league trophy moved almost within touching distance.
 

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-ittihad

Six countries in the running to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Six countries in the running to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations
Arab News

  • Algeria, Botswana and Egypt submit individual bids, while Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania submit joint bid
  • Deadline for interested member associations to submit final bids is May 23, 2023
RIYADH: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has received four initial bids, from six countries, to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). 

Algeria, Botswana and Egypt have submitted individual bids, while Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have submitted a joint bid.

The deadline for final completed bids is May 23, 2023, following which the executive committee of CAF will make inspection visits and come to a final decision.

Senegal won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, when the biannual tournament was hosted by Cameroon.

Topics: Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Senegal

Is tide turning against Ronaldo?

Is tide turning against Ronaldo?
Arab News

  • Renowned columnist questions in Saudi daily if Portuguese football star’s signing was winning or losing bet
Riyadh: Could the honeymoon period in Riyadh be over for star player Cristiano Ronaldo?

What was a match made in heaven between the Portuguese legend and Al-Nassr at the beginning of the year, has recently started to be questioned by football fans and pundits in the Kingdom.

From leading the Roshn Saudi League in Ronaldo’s early weeks in the country, Al-Nassr are now in a mini crisis.

Inconsistent results and unconfirmed reports of dressing room discord led to the sacking of coach Rudi Garcia, with senior players, led by Ronaldo, allegedly unhappy with the team’s tactics.

The 2-0 loss to Al-Hilal on April 18 was a major blow to Al-Nassr’s hopes of winning the league title they crave so much.

It could also be the day that public opinion started to turn on Ronaldo, and not just for events on the field of play.

What was perceived by some pundits as an obscene gesture — grabbing his crotch — toward Al-Hilal fans taunting him with chants of “Messi, Messi” angered many Saudi fans and pundits, with one lawyer calling for Ronaldo to be deported.

And there would be no redemption a few days later as Al-Nassr crashed out of the King’s Cup to Al-Wehda.

Now the murmurs of discontent have turned into outright skepticism, with many fans voicing their displeasure over his behavior on social media.

In a column for Arabic-language newspaper Al-Madinah, titled “Was signing Cristiano a winning or losing bet?”, Dr. Saud Kateb, former deputy minister for diplomacy at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, questioned whether the player’s move to Riyadh had delivered on its early promise, or indeed if it was the correct decision in the first place.

Kateb called for emotion to be put aside when evaluating the pros and cons of such a high-profile move, and other similar ones such as the hosting of major international events.

He said: “One should then differentiate between whether we are seeking to sign such athletes and host such events to enjoy them locally (which is definitely legitimate and required) or to achieve the objectives of our general diplomacy, which are also important.

“These objectives include boosting the nation’s image and branding as well as promoting tourism and investment in the country.

“The importance of this distinction lies in the fact that when these two directions overlap, the results and impact assessment criteria become unclear, while it is fully recognized that together, they represent objectives that are desired and required to sign athletes and host events.”

He noted that while personally welcoming the addition of such an exceptional talent to the Roshn Saudi League, he had questioned from the outset whether the expectations of the move would be realised, and if other high-profile, high-cost targets should be pursued just yet.

“There are several reasons behind my lack of optimism, which has angered some people. Firstly, I am convinced that excessively focusing on attracting the most famous and the biggest is not always the best way to achieve the objectives of our diplomacy and soft power.

“This is the case because, in addition to the huge cost of such moves, they are usually a double-edged sword, as the international media coverage that accompanies them does not only shed light on the positives. It also searches for the negatives and sometimes seeks to exaggerate and fabricate them,” Kateb added.

He pointed out that popularity in itself was not enough.

“In Cristiano’s case, it is wrong to assume that the fact that he has more than 100 million followers on social media is something positive under any circumstance.

“To form a more realistic picture in this regard, by simply scrolling through the comments that the player’s fans have left on international accounts, you will discover that they tend to be more negative than positive, especially during the period that followed the signing announcement.”

Kateb highlighted that while many people will trot out the line that any publicity is good publicity, Saudi Arabia had long surpassed the need to attract attention to its achievements.

On football, he said: “I think that it would be better to attract more useful players, whose excessive fame does not constitute an unnecessary burden for their clubs and the league as a whole.

“It is also important to focus on events, such as the Italian and Spanish super cups, and exert efforts to achieve impactful results similar to qualifying for the World Cup and beating Argentina.”

While not against attracting the best talent to the Kingdom, Kateb suggested that it be done in a calculated manner.

“What I have already mentioned certainly does not mean that we should completely forget the idea of attracting very well-known players and major events.

“However, it means that it should not be an objective by itself. The objectives should be carefully identified, while the priorities and various alternatives should be studied. All of that should be done away from the factors that rapidly cause a state of fascination, the results of which are not guaranteed,” he added.

Ronaldo, no doubt, remains hugely popular with many Al-Nassr supporters, and commands a global army of fans who hang on his every word, move, or social media post.

While their voices will be the loudest, those of Kateb and others like him should not be ignored either.

Topics: Al Nassr FC Cristiano Ronaldo football

