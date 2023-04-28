RIYADH: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 4 million tablets of Captagon through Al-Batha land inlet, it was reported on Friday.
In a statement, the authority said that as many as 4.152 million tablets were found hidden in a consignment shipped into the Kingdom via the land port.
It added three people had been detained in connection with the pills.
The latest bust comes after Saudi authorities made a series of arrests following eight drug busts across the Kingdom on Wednesday.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) carried out raids in Riyadh, Jazan, Jeddah, Tabuk and Eastern Province targeted illegal possession of drugs and firearms.
And the GDNC revealed on Tuesday that it had foiled, in cooperation with the ZTCA, the smuggling of more than 12 million narcotic amphetamine pills, hidden in a shipment of pomegranate fruit.
Attempt to smuggle 4m Captagon tablets foiled by Saudi authorities
https://arab.news/mksk6
Attempt to smuggle 4m Captagon tablets foiled by Saudi authorities
- he latest bust comes after Saudi authorities made a series of arrests on Wednesday
RIYADH: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 4 million tablets of Captagon through Al-Batha land inlet, it was reported on Friday.