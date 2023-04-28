Attempt to smuggle 4m Captagon tablets foiled by Saudi authorities

You are here

The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 4 million tablets of Captagon through Al-Batha land inlet. (Supplied/GDNC/File Photo)
RIYADH: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 4 million tablets of Captagon through Al-Batha land inlet, it was reported on Friday.

In a statement, the authority said that as many as 4.152 million tablets were found hidden in a consignment shipped into the Kingdom via the land port.

It added three people had been detained in connection with the pills.

The latest bust comes after Saudi authorities made a series of arrests following eight drug busts across the Kingdom on Wednesday.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) carried out raids in Riyadh, Jazan, Jeddah, Tabuk and Eastern Province targeted illegal possession of drugs and firearms.

And the GDNC revealed on Tuesday that it had foiled, in cooperation with the ZTCA, the smuggling of more than 12 million narcotic amphetamine pills, hidden in a shipment of pomegranate fruit.

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world

RIYADH: The donor group supporting the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) held its fifth meeting of experts in Geneva, Switzerland, chaired by the Kingdom.
“The donor group supporting the OCHA held the fifth meeting at the expert level. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Aqeel bin Juman Al-Ghamdi, the head of the group and the representative of the Kingdom to the group, who is also the assistant supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Center,” KSrelief said in a statement to Arab News on Friday.
The agenda of the meeting included reforming the humanitarian program cycle, including a strategic plan, the initiative of the humanitarian affairs coordinator and the intersectoral humanitarian analysis framework.
The meeting also discussed the field visit carried out by the group to South Sudan in March this year.
The topics are included in the Kingdom’s presidency plan for the group.
Donor countries made several interventions during the meeting to highlight the importance of applying reforms to the humanitarian program cycle, and to encourage the OCHA to make the necessary arrangements for carrying out the reform process with the participation of all actors in the humanitarian field and local groups targeted for aid.
The group members highlighted the importance of supporting the OCHA in implementing its 2023-2026 strategic plan.
The group’s meeting at the expert level will continue on Saturday with the participation of representatives of donor countries and senior officials of the OCHA, who will resume the discussion of the raised issues and share the outcomes of the first day’s meeting with the office.
The discussion will be presented by the head of the group and the representative of the Kingdom, Al-Ghamdi, who will give the representatives of the OCHA the opportunity to present their points of view and respond to the inquiries of donor group member states.
In February this year, the donor group supporting the OCHA held a meeting in Riyadh chaired by Al-Ghamdi.
The agenda of the meeting included a discussion on proactive work in the humanitarian field, the visit by donor members to South Sudan in March and a presentation on Yemen by the OCHA.
Al-Ghamdi had said that many stakeholders in the international arena agree on the importance of proactive humanitarian action, emphasizing the great opportunities to protect lives and livelihoods, as well as reduce human suffering and losses.
He added that the development of the humanitarian approach among donors has taken a positive upward trend in recent years. More than 75 governments and 60 humanitarian relief agencies are working to mitigate the expected impact of humanitarian crises.
JEDDAH: Nearly 3,000 people, including 119 Saudis and 2,872 individuals from 80 other nationalities, have been transported safely from Sudan to Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom’s evacuation process started on April 24.

On Friday, the Saudi navy’s ship ‘Makkah’ arrived to Jeddah carrying 195 people of 16 nationalities including US, UK, Australia, Iraq and Egypt, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

Earlier in the day, naval ship ‘Al-Jubail’ arrived in Jeddah carrying 52 people from 11 nationalities evacuated from Sudan, bringing the tally of evacuees to 2,991.

On Thursday evening, HMS Riyadh carried 200 evacuees to Jeddah.

The evacuees were from Gambia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Canada, Bahrain, Thailand, the US, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Palestine, Somalia, and Egypt.

On April 26, the largest evacuation was carried out, transporting 1,687 people of 58 nationalities from Port Sudan.

Saudi Arabia’s continuous evacuation efforts have not been limited to ship, but by air as well, helping individuals, diplomats, and officials from all over the world.

On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement promising their continuous efforts to evacuate its citizens and “nationals of brotherly and friendly countries” from Sudan.

Members of the international community have voiced their concerns and discussed possible actions needed to be taken to end the unrest and violence in Sudan since fighting broke out at the end of last week.

Throughout April, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has discussed the situation on the ground in Sudan with numerous foreign ministers and political leaders.

HAJJAH: The mobile medical clinics launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, have provided treatment services to the beneficiaries in Hajjah governorate, Yemen.

The clinics received 294 people with various health conditions and provided them with the necessary medical services.

The clinics also provided 286 individuals with medications.

Meanwhile, the center distributed 73 tons and 59 kilograms of food baskets and 1,700 hygiene bags in the governorates of Aleppo and Idlib in Syria, benefiting 1,700 families as part of the urgent response project for those affected by the earthquake in Syria for the year 2023.

Elsewhere, the center provided diverse relief aid to 180 of the neediest people in Yovon area of Tajikistan.

The relief aid, which included blankets, coal for heating and water heaters, is part of the 2023 project to provide aid to the afflicted people in Tajikistan.

Recently, the Saudi aid agency secured 253 tons of food to Syrian and Palestinian refugees living across Lebanon.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to countries and peoples in need in various countries worldwide.

RIYADH: The Agricultural Development Fund will participate in the Middle East Poultry Expo 2023 set to take place May 1-3. The expo, considered the largest specialized exhibition in the Kingdom’s poultry sector, will be held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The ADF invites investors and people interested in this field to visit its booth and learn about the financing services and products it provides.

Poultry projects are among the most prominent specialized agricultural projects and one of the main sectors supported and financed by the ADF.

They fall within its strategic objectives of enhancing food security while preserving natural resources, supporting the efficient use of resources, and encouraging the use of modern technologies.

The ADF aims to increase support for broiler poultry projects to raise national self-sufficiency and encourage the use of modern technologies to increase production.
 

MAKKAH: The Hajj and Mu’tamer’s Gift Charitable Association, also known as Hadiyah, exchanged gifts with pilgrims before wishing them a fond farewell at Eid Al-Fitr.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah event was held at the pilgrims’ departure center on the Makkah-Jeddah highway.

It provided authentic Arabian hospitality, including Saudi coffee, holiday candies, gifts, light meals, and massage chairs in the center.

Turki Al-Hetershi, Hadiyah’s executive director, said the gathering gave the organization an opportunity to meet pilgrims and share their experiences before they left the Kingdom after performing their Umrah rituals and visiting Al-Mustafa Mosque.

He added that Hadiyah carries out directives in taking care of pilgrims while they perform their rituals.
 

