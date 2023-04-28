Attempt to smuggle 4m Captagon tablets foiled by Saudi authorities

Nearly 3,000 people evacuated from Sudan in Saudi operations

JEDDAH: Nearly 3,000 people, including 119 Saudis and 2,872 individuals from 80 other nationalities, have been transported safely from Sudan to Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom’s evacuation process started on April 24.

On Friday, the Saudi navy’s ship ‘Makkah’ arrived to Jeddah carrying 195 people of 16 nationalities including US, UK, Australia, Iraq and Egypt, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

Earlier in the day, naval ship ‘Al-Jubail’ arrived in Jeddah carrying 52 people from 11 nationalities evacuated from Sudan, bringing the tally of evacuees to 2,991.

On Thursday evening, HMS Riyadh carried 200 evacuees to Jeddah.

The evacuees were from Gambia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Canada, Bahrain, Thailand, the US, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Palestine, Somalia, and Egypt.

On April 26, the largest evacuation was carried out, transporting 1,687 people of 58 nationalities from Port Sudan.

Saudi Arabia’s continuous evacuation efforts have not been limited to ship, but by air as well, helping individuals, diplomats, and officials from all over the world.

On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement promising their continuous efforts to evacuate its citizens and “nationals of brotherly and friendly countries” from Sudan.

Members of the international community have voiced their concerns and discussed possible actions needed to be taken to end the unrest and violence in Sudan since fighting broke out at the end of last week.

Throughout April, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has discussed the situation on the ground in Sudan with numerous foreign ministers and political leaders.