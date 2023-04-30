Masam project clears 836 Houthi mines in Yemen

RIYADH: An ongoing Saudi program to clear landmines in Yemen saw 836 devices laid by the Iran-backed Houthis dismantled in the fourth week of April.
Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, special teams destroyed one anti-personnel mine, 217 anti-tank mines, 614 unexploded ordnance, and four other types of explosive devices.
The KSrelief project, known as Masam, is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people.
It clear routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting the country’s citizens.
The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.
A total of 396,558 mines have been cleared since the start of the project.
More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.
The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.
In June 2022, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.29 million.
He was given personal tour of some of country’s best places to eat
Highlights include the ‘juiciest fried chicken’ he’s ever had
Updated 01 May 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: American food vlogger Mark Wiens, who has more than 10 million followers on YouTube, recently visited the Kingdom to give his views on some of its many culinary delicacies.
The keen traveler was invited by the Ministry of Culture and Culinary Arts Commission to explore Saudi Arabia and experience the different cuisines its regions have to offer.
“Mark was welcomed by a research team from the Culinary Arts Commission who have in-depth knowledge of the culinary heritage of Saudi Arabia, to showcase the rich and diverse culture of Saudi cuisine around the Kingdom,” the ministry told Arab News.
Wiens arrived in Jeddah in February on a Saudia Airlines flight from Bangkok. During the 10-hour journey he got his first taste of the Kingdom: Saudi coffee and dates.
“It is really yellow in color from the cardamom and saffron. So aromatic, so much cardamom in there. That’s incredible,” he said in his first video report of the trip.
“Since we flew on the late-night flight, it was breakfast that was served, which is typically not my favorite meal on an airplane. However, when it’s full medames for breakfast, that’s something I love,” he said in the clip on his YouTube channel Mark Abroad.
While traveling around the Kingdom, Wiens was accompanied by various food experts and aficionados.
In Jeddah, he explored the deep-rooted culture of the coastal city with Hisham Baeshen, a talented chef who himself has more than 10 million followers on YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat.
Baeshen met Wiens by chance during a working trip to Georgia.
“We were sitting next to each other and I asked him to call me once he visits the Kingdom,” Baeshan said.
The chef told Arab News he also took the American on a tour around Jeddah.
“The experience was delightful, he is a totally different personality, a very special foodie than those around the globe. Wiens is looking for the depth within the culture of any country he visits,” he said.
Baeshan said Wiens told him he really wanted “to know how Saudis eat and to understand the essentials of Saudi cuisine.”
“He wanted to explore how food is served in Saudi homes. I wanted to give him a feel of my culture so I took him to Baeshen House in Al-Balad,” he said.
Baeshen House is one of the oldest buildings in Al-Balad — a historical area of Jeddah and UNESCO heritage site. Built in 1273, it became a cultural center in 2014 and represents the Saudi Hijazi culture.
“It is my tripe house and I wanted to give Wiens a brief view of our ancient culture,” Baeshan.
Wiens described it as “a really fascinating place to explore.”
While in Al-Balad, Baeshen took Wiens to Al-Basali, a seafood restaurant that has been around since 1949. The two men enjoyed a feast of delicacies from the Red Sea, including coral trout, trumpet emperor, lobster and shrimp.
Later that day, the pair had mutabbaq for dinner at Olfat Al-Halawani. This is a popular street food made of a minced meat, chiles, herbs, spices and eggs wrapped inside a thin dough and baked on a hot pan. It can also be served with a sweet filling like banana, honey, sugar or chocolate.
Wiens also ate lamb head mandi, Hijazi ta’teema — assorted breads served with cheese and pickles — shakshouka, smoked foul with ghee, falafel and various sweet dishes such as masoob and labaniya.
After Jeddah, Wiens went to Al-Ahsa, an oasis in the Eastern Province, where he stayed with chef Fahad Al-Shuaibi.
Al-Shuaibi prepared kabsah hassawi using red hassawi rice — which grows only in Al-Ahsa and is the most expensive rice in the world — alongside khobz alhamar, a popular snack made of date paste, sunflower and black seeds and baked in a tandoor oven.
Al-Shuaibi also took Wiens to a red rice farm, about which Wiens said: “It is amazing to be in the middle of the desert and yet it is so lush and fertile because of the natural water that comes from the ground here.”
Wiens also visited the Qaisariah souq, a two-century-old spice market, where he wore a shemagh and learnt about bisht, the men’s cloak worn over a thobe in Gulf countries.
The American also took a ferry to the Farasan Islands in the southern region of the Kingdom where he ate more seafood and street dishes, and in Riyadh tucked into haneethe, a roasted lamb dish.
When Wiens posted his review of Albaik restaurant in Jeddah in March it got more than 1.3 million views.
Describing the chicken he ate there, he said: “You’ve got to be kidding me. That has to be the juiciest fried chicken I have ever had in my life.”
Saudi fashion designer adds a modern touch to traditional dresses
Reem Esailan said there has been a huge demand for Saudi-inspired dresses, especially during national occasions
Updated 30 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Saudi fashion designer Reem Esailan is known for creating expensive, high- end dresses inspired by Saudi heritage.
“The official Saudi dress is the one that represents the identity of Saudi citizens and goes along with the various environmental and climatic conditions. Some of its elements are similar to those of the Arabian Peninsula’s dresses, yet their details are different,” said Esailan.
“The Saudi dress is loose and made of several pieces which are usually of white color. It can point out through its elements the status of the wearer and can also indicate the type of occasion, whether formal, festive, or simply regular.”
When asked about the high prices of the traditional dresses, Esailan explained that they are expensive for a reason.
“Our costumes are made of rare materials by few and skilled craftsmen who pour their heart into the very long and delicate process.
“Furthermore, our costumes are of high quality that preserves their luxury and prestige, since only those who know their worth care to wear them. They are worth it.
“I personally provide buyers with a ‘Costume Birth Certificate’ for valuable pieces to serve as a reference for them or their generations.
“This certificate serves as a description of the journey of the product from A to Z. As such, buyers will have to think twice before deciding to get rid of the piece, and they might as well appreciate the richness and histor- ical impulse it comprises,” she added.
Esailan said recently there has been a huge demand for Saudi- inspired dresses, especially during national occasions such as Saudi National Day, Saudi Flag Day, and Founding Day, “as the new generation has become curious” and wants to know about the history of the Kingdom.
“We have witnessed in recent years the beginning of the journey to search for secrets of the dresses and traditions of our ancestors. Various designs with different colors emerged and encouraged a large proportion of the new generation to learn about the arts, design, especially in the heritage field, while getting creative,” she said.
In future, Esailan aims to have herself seated at international fashion houses with her fashion creations. “The Saudi dresses are known as a culture that embodies the authenticity of the past. Visitors and researchers are attracted by expensive pieces, such as jambiyas, among other expensive clothes and accessories,” she added.
“We aim to be the bridge connecting authenticity with modernity among all regions of the Kingdom.”
Saudi commission discusses developing design sector
The meeting reviewed the role of design and its ability to effect positive change
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Architecture and Design Commission organized an open meeting on Sunday in conjunction with the celebration of International Design Day, which falls on April 27 each year.
The meeting reviewed the role of design and its ability to effect positive change. It also reviewed the commission’s role in developing the design sectors.
The commission’s CEO Dr. Sumaya Al-Sulaiman addressed the commission’s objectives under the “Square Strategy,” which reflects the aspiration to launch a new era for architecture and design in Saudi Arabia.
The meeting is part of a series of open meetings that the commission has been organizing as a channel of communication and social engagement. It aims to enrich the cultural landscape of architecture and design, provide a space for constructive dialogues, and exchange visions and ideas to advance the sector.
The main objectives of the strategy include developing the sector, contributing to the gross domestic product, fostering talent, obtaining global recognition, achieving sustainability, and supporting innovation.
Al-Sulaiman said that the commission focuses on impacting the lives of practitioners in the field by providing job opportunities in the creative sectors.
This will be facilitated through simplifying licensing procedures to regulate design professions and raise the quality of output, she said.
Holding events to create a space for Saudi professionals to network while bringing in the latest insights and ideas through direct investment and support for academic institutions in the field will also contribute to the growth of the sector, Al-Sulaiman added.
King Faisal University shortlisted for world sustainability award for third time
Nomination ‘reflects development of university’s corporate identity,’ official says
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: King Faisal University in Al-Ahsa has been shortlisted in the International Green Gown Awards for the third year in a row, this time for its participation in five sustainability-focused initiatives.
The awards, which were established in 2004 by the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the International Association of Universities and the UN Environment Program, recognize the exceptional sustainability initiatives undertaken by universities and colleges around the world.
Khaled Al-Barrak, supervisor of the university’s strategic planning and corporate identity department, said: “This nomination reflects the university’s development of its corporate identity which is aimed at contributing to achieving food security and environmental sustainability, and the projects that have a sustainable impact.”
He added that the university had adopted a “clear and effective institutional identity and strategy, with the impact reflected in its position in international forums and awards.”
Among the initiatives that led to the university’s nomination is its 2020-24 strategy, which was launched to provide a sustainable educational and research environment.
It was also recognized for the efforts of its women’s development unit, which aims to support Saudi women and enable them to contribute more to the academic and research community, the Al-Bilad Bank Chair Project for Food Security, which aims to develop sustainable research solutions, and its Climate Action 2030 initiative.
Saudi shield initiative to train 3,000 mentors in drug prevention
Project aims to equip students with knowledge and life skills and enhance their participation in community development
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education launched the second phase of the Shield initiative for public education, one of the initiatives of the National Drug Control Strategy, to train mentors in educational institutions and proactively protect students from the dangers of drugs.
The project aims to equip students with knowledge and life skills and enhance their participation in community development.
The ministry hopes to train over 3,000 student mentors across all education departments through programs that will qualify them in awareness-building and prevention methods in the fight against drug abuse.
During the first phase of the Shield initiative, the Ministry of Education trained over 100 mentors in all education departments, helping to raise community awareness of the harms of drugs and promote positive behavior in students.