Curry hits 50 as Warriors advance, Butler hurt in Heat's win over Knicks
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots the basketball against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes and guard Terence Davis during the third quarter in Game 7 of the 2023 NBA playoffs first round at Golden 1 Center. (USA TODAY Sports)
AFP

Curry hits 50 as Warriors advance, Butler hurt in Heat's win over Knicks
  • Curry hits 20 of a career-high 38 shot attempts and going 7-of-18 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line
  • The 35-year-old guard ’s 50 points were a career playoff high and the most points in any NBA Game 7
AFP

NEW YORK: Stephen Curry scored 50 points in a record-shattering performance Sunday to send the defending champion Golden State Warriors into the second round of the NBA playoffs while a Jimmy Butler ankle injury raised tensions for the triumphant Miami Heat.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, was nearly unstoppable as the Warriors won 120-100 at Sacramento to capture their best-of-seven Western Conference series 4-3.

“I just wanted to come out and look for shots early, get my teammates going throughout the game,” Curry said. “But when I’m looking for shots, it usually works in our favor.”

The 35-year-old guard delivered an incredible performance, hitting 20 of a career-high 38 shot attempts and going 7-of-18 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

“It was about being aggressive,” Curry said. “I got 38 shots for a reason. We started to see where the holes were and I could be ultra aggressive and it worked.”

Curry also added eight rebounds and six assists.

“Steph was elite. He put these guys on his back and said, ‘We’re not losing,’” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “Give Steph a ton of credit for doing exactly what he’s supposed to do. Heck of a performance.”

Curry’s 50 points were a career playoff high and the most points in any NBA Game 7 — breaking the old mark of 48 set by Kevin Durant for Brooklyn in a 2021 loss to Milwaukee.

“What an incredible all-time performance,” Curry’s backcourt teammate Klay Thompson said. “This is a game seven I’ll forever remember as the Steph Curry game.”

The Warriors next face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference semifinal matchup starting on Tuesday. Golden State faced a James-led Cleveland in four straight NBA Finals, winning three of them.

“It’s special from the first series we played him in Cleveland,” Curry said. “We’re blessed to be playing at this level still and excited about a new chapter.”

In Sunday’s other playoff contest, Butler scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Miami over the host New York Knicks 108-101 in their Eastern Conference second-round opener but suffered a right ankle injury.

The series continues Tuesday at New York but Butler’s status will steal the spotlight until then.

“No idea,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You just don’t know with ankle sprains. I don’t even know if we will know more by tomorrow. We’ll just have to wait and see. It will be a waiting game.”

Asked how the ankle felt, Butler said, “Like a rolled ankle.”

At Sacramento, the Kings had no answer for Curry in the winner-take-all battle. After 20 first-half points, he pressed the attack in the third quarter as the Warriors pulled away along with Kevon Looney, who grabbed 21 rebounds.

“It’s huge for us,” Curry said. “In each series he makes an impact. It’s not loud. It’s all the dirty work and we love him for it.”

Thompson completed a four-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining in the third quarter to give Golden State a 91-81 edge entering the fourth. The Warriors stretched the lead to 104-83 with 6:30 remaining and cruised from there.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points but had only six in the second half.

There was an intense atmosphere at Madison Square Garden, which had not seen a second-round playoff contest since 2013.

The game and Butler’s ankle turned when Butler fell to the court with the Heat up 95-92 and 5:05 to play.

As Butler planted his right foot to drive to the basket, falling Knicks defender Josh Hart’s foot struck Butler’s foot. Butler limped to the bench but returned to make two free throws and remained in the game.

“He did not want to come out of the game so we left him in,” Spoelstra said.

Often standing in a corner far from the run of play, Butler was largely stationary.

“Find a way to win,” Butler said of his reason for staying on the court. “Be out there. Be a presence. I didn’t do too much except airball a three. But I’ll take the dub (W).”

Butler’s teammates stepped up. Gabe Vincent made a 3-pointer and Bam Adebayo and reserve Kyle Lowry, who scored 12 of his 18 in the second half, added hoops in a pivotal 7-0 run for a 104-94 Miami edge.

Topics: NBA Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors basketball

Updated 01 May 2023
AP

Hannah Green wins LPGA event at Wilshire in a playoff
  • Green won for the third time having captured her lone major in the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA, and followed that with a win at the Portland Classic that year
AP

LOS ANGELES: Hannah Green of Australia made a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole to join a three-way playoff, and then made par on the second extra hole to win the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club.

In a wild finish that featured a five-way tie for the lead late in the final round, Green made birdie for a 2-under 69 to join Aditi Ashok of India and Xiyu Lin of China in the playoff.

“Pretty much all day I left every putt short,” Green said. “I knew I had to get it to the hole. I knew I needed to hit it a little bit harder than what I had all day. I don’t often get my caddie to read my putt, but I pulled him in for the last hole, and we both saw the same line, so it was nice to have that confidence that I was seeing the correct line, and yeah, just stroked it and it went perfectly in the hole.”

Ashok, who had the 36-hole lead, and Lin each closed with a 67 and were the first to post at 9-under 275. Green and Lin birdied the first playoff hole on the par-3 18th.

On the second extra hole at No. 18, Lin hit into a bunker and blasted out to some 18 feet and missed the par putt. That left Green to tap in from 2 feet for her first LPGA win since September 2019.

Green was emotional and wiping away tears after the win.

“It’s been a long few years,” Green said. “I was playing well last year but getting across the line’s been really difficult. I’m proud of myself. I’m really happy.”

Green won for the third time. She captured her lone major in the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA at Hazeltine, and followed that with a win at the Portland Classic that year.

She missed the cut last week at the Chevron Championship and talked to a sports psychologist this week.

This win is right up there with the others.

“I think honestly this one is really important because I feel like this is just going to kick start remembering how to — like learning to win,” Green said. “It’s tough to win golf tournaments. Sometimes you can play your best golf and it not be good enough. You’ve just got to hang in there. I think this is honestly just as big as the first two.”

Ashok had a 15-foot putt that lipped out on the 18th in the playoff, ending her bid for her first LPGA title. Lin made a 12-foot putt, and Green made a 4-footer to stay in the game.

Green finished second here last year and third the year before at Wilshire. She won $450,000 from the $3 million purse.

Cheyenne Knight, who had a two-shot lead going into the final round, closed with a 2-over 73 and tied for sixth.

Ruoning Yin won in Los Angeles last month at the DIO Implant LA Open at Palos Verdes Golf Club and had a chance to win again. She birdied the par-4 14th to take the lead and then birdied the par-5 15th to build a two-shot lead. But she finished with two bogeys for a 67 to fall to 8 under and miss the playoff.

She started the day with a mindset to have fun, so her caddie tried to just do that in relaying NBA playoff scores.

“When I was on hole 2, my caddie just talked to me, and he said, ‘Hey, do you want me to tell you the score?’ I was like, ‘Um, no. We’re just having fun here,’” Yin said. “Finally I found out he was talking about the Warriors versus the Kings.”

She tied for fourth with Ayaka Furue of Japan, who had a 65.

Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, had a 67 and tied for sixth.

Topics: LPGA Hannah Green

Landmark goals for Haaland, Kane; Man City go top of Premier League

Landmark goals for Haaland, Kane; Man City go top of Premier League
Updated 01 May 2023
AP

Landmark goals for Haaland, Kane; Man City go top of Premier League
  • The Norwegian’s third minute penalty in City’s 2-1 win saw him score his 34th Premier League goal of the season to tie the record
  • Kane’s 208th goal in the Premier League could not prevent Spurs from a third loss in four games
AP

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland’s goals are propelling Manchester City toward a treble of trophies.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, seems powerless to stop Tottenham’s slide.

English soccer’s two most prolific strikers both scored landmark goals on Sunday.

But while Haaland’s 50th in all competitions this season helped City to go top of the table, Kane’s 208th goal in the Premier League could not prevent Spurs from a third loss in four games, albeit in the most dramatic fashion in a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Kane is now tied with Wayne Rooney as the Premier League’s second-highest scorer of all time, behind only Alan Shearer on 260.

Trophies, however, continue to elude Kane, even in a season when he has become the all-time record scorer for England and Tottenham.

It is a different story for Haaland, who seems destined to end his first year at City with both silverware and individual honors.

The Norwegian’s third minute penalty in City’s 2-1 win at Fulham saw him score his 34th Premier League goal of the season to tie the record jointly held by Shearer and Andy Cole. While their totals were in 42-game seasons, Haaland’s goals have come in a 38-game campaign, in which the Norwegian still has six more matches to set a new benchmark in English soccer’s top flight.

Crucially, those goals are edging City ever closer to the title.

Haaland scored a third-minute penalty, with Carlos Vinicius equalizing for Fulham in the 15th. Julian Alvarez scored the winner in the 36th.

The defending champions moved a point ahead of long-time leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand.

“Congratulations to Erling, but the best goals (are) the ones to help us achieve our goals this season,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Had Guardiola been successful in his pursuit of Kane in the summer of 2021, the Tottenham striker might have already ended his search for a first major trophy of his career.

Instead, Haaland is the man leading City’s attack and their charge toward the title, the Champions League and FA Cup.

Kane has scored 28 goals this season, despite Tottenham unraveling in recent months, with just two wins from its last 11 games.

He volleyed in his 25th league goal to spark an unlikely comeback against Liverpool after Spurs had gone 3-0 down inside 15 minutes at Anfield.

Richarlison headed an equalizer to make it 3-3 in stoppage time, only for Diogo Jota to score the winner almost immediately after.

It left Kane having to front up to explain the latest setback after last week’s humiliating 6-1 loss to Newcastle.

“It was a dreadful start in the first 20 minutes, it’s not the first time it’s happened this season. We need to start understanding big games better,” Kane said. “The table doesn’t lie, where we are doesn’t lie. We’ve got some fantastic players and had moments, but as a team we aren’t playing good enough collectively.”

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CALLING

Bruno Fernandes scored the winner that moved Manchester United closer to Champions League qualification.

The Portugal international struck in the 39th to seal a 1-0 win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford that leaves fourth-place United seven points clear of Liverpool with a game in hand.

Having already won the League Cup, United have also secured an FA Cup final showdown against Manchester City in June.

“It’s really important for us to get top four and then we have to think about winning a trophy so we have to find the energy and aim for the top four and the FA Cup,” Fernandes said.

KLOPP SUFFERS INJURY

As Jota struck a late winner in Liverpool’s victory against Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp could not contain himself on the sidelines.

But the German coach was forced to cut his celebrations when appearing to pull his hamstring when joyously greeting the goal.

Klopp held the back of his leg and hobbled as the rest of Anfield erupted.

“I’m not sure it’s a hamstring. It could be an adductor as well. It’s painful,” Klopp said.

Curtis Jones, Luiz Diaz and Mohamed Salah all scored inside 15 minutes for Liverpool, but Kane and Son Heung-min set up a dramatic finish.

Richarlison equalized in stoppage time, before Jota’s winner.

A fourth straight win moved Liverpool up to fifth in the table and in position for Europa League qualification.

LEEDS SINKING

Leeds’ hopes of avoiding relegation took another blow after a 4-1 loss to Bournemouth.

The Yorkshire club is just one point above the bottom three, having played a game more than 18th-place Leicester and 19th-place Everton, who meet on Monday.

Jefferson Lerma scored twice for Bournemouth, with Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo getting the others. Patrick Bamford pulled one back for Leeds.

The win puts Bournemouth on 39 points, which is likely to be enough to secure Premier League survival.

“Three points today I believe achieves our goal of staying in the Premier League,” said Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil. “Now we can set more goals for the next four games.”

Topics: Man City english Premier League Erling Haaland Fulham

Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid

Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid
Updated 01 May 2023
AP

Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid
  • Second place is especially important because it guarantees a spot in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia
  • Atletico’s only recent setback was a 1-0 loss at leaders Barcelona at Camp Nou two rounds ago
AP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid won’t slow down in their pursuit of Real Madrid for second place in the Spanish league.

Atletico continued their strong push on Sunday by picking up their eighth win in nine matches with a 5-2 victory at Valladolid.

Third-place Atletico scored three times in the first half and added two late goals in a result that kept Diego Simeone’s team two points behind city rival Madrid with six rounds remaining. Madrid beat Almeria 4-2 on Saturday at home. Second place is especially important because it guarantees a spot in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Atletico’s only recent setback was a 1-0 loss at leaders Barcelona at Camp Nou two rounds ago. Barcelona beat Real Betis 4-0 at home on Saturday and has a comfortable 11-point lead over Madrid entering the final stretch.

“We have good momentum, we’ve been competing very well,” Atletico defender José María Giménez said. “There is still a lot of league left and we have to stay on this path.”

Atletico scored through Nahuel Molina in the 20th minute, Gimenez in the 24th, Alvaro Morata in the 38th, an own-goal by Joaquín Fernández in the 86th and Memphis Depay in stoppage time.

Valladolid — sitting in 15th place, four points from the relegation zone — scored with a penalty kick converted by Cyle Larin in the 42nd and with a goal from Sergio Escudero in the 74th. It was the second loss in a row for the team owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

“We were doing well with a 3-0 lead but they suddenly got back into the game and made it difficult for us,” Simeone said.

Atletico are eight points ahead of fourth-place Real Sociedad, which hold the final Champions League spot.

Valencia failed to distance themselves from the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Cadiz.

The defeat ended Valencia’s two-game winning streak and left them in 17th place, two points from danger.

Gonzalo Escalante and Sergi Guardiola scored a goal in each half to move Cadiz to 14th, two points more than Valencia. Samuel Lino scored for the visitors.

Valencia, which last played in the second division in 1986-87, had needed a stoppage-time winner to beat Valladolid 2-1 at home in the previous round. They won 2-0 at last-place Elche before that to end a four-game winless streak.

Valencia avoided dropping into the relegation zone thanks to Espanyol’s 1-0 win against Getafe, a result that left both clubs two points below Valencia.

Joselu converted a first-half penalty kick to end Espanyol’s eight-match winless streak.

Nicolas Jackson scored two goals in the first 12 minutes as fifth-place Villarreal beat Celta Vigo 3-1 to keep pace with Sociedad in the fight for the final Champions League spot.

Ramon Terrats also scored for Villarreal, who trail Sociedad by five points. Sociedad won 2-0 at Osasuna on Friday.

Villarreal have won five of their last seven games. Celta, sitting in 13th place, has only one win in its last six matches.

On Monday, Sevilla host Girona, and Athletic Bilbao visit Mallorca.

Topics: Atletico Madrid Valladolid La Liga

Lorient stun 10-man PSG 3-1 in French league

Lorient stun 10-man PSG 3-1 in French league
Updated 01 May 2023
AP

Lorient stun 10-man PSG 3-1 in French league
  • PSG supporters were unhappy with the players’ lack of effort and booed them off the field at halftime and again after the final whistle
  • Second-place Marseille rallied past Auxerre 2-1 to cut PSG’s lead to five points
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain will have to work harder — much harder — for a record 11th French league title after Lorient stunned the defending champions 3-1 on Sunday.

Second-place Marseille rallied past Auxerre 2-1 to cut PSG’s lead to five points with five games remaining.

“The title is in our hands, we mustn’t let it go like this, especially with such games at home. We must show more than that at home,” PSG defender Marquinhos told Canal Plus television. “We were not good in the duels, we were always late. In the rough moments, we mustn’t concede goals.”

PSG supporters were unhappy with the players’ lack of effort and booed them off the field at halftime and again after the final whistle.

The hosts were down to 10 men after Achraf Hakimi received a second yellow card for a stamp on Darlin Yongwa in the 20th minute. The Morocco right back also got booked for a late tackle on Romain Faivre in the fifth minute.

Lorient capitalized on a spell of possession to take the lead in the 15th with a sliding effort from Enzo Le Fee into the roof of the net.

Kylian Mbappe equalized with a poacher’s goal in the 29th when Yvon Mvogo had a lapse in concentration. The Lorient goalkeeper put the ball on the ground, thinking he had a free kick, but the referee had only waved to play on. Mbappe happily took a touch before tucking into an empty net to consolidate his spot as the top scorer in the league with 23 goals.

Faivre exposed the weakness of PSG in the 39th by strolling past Marco Verratti and Juan Bernat to cut the ball back for Yongwa, who slotted home for a 2-1 lead.

Substitute Bamba Dieng sealed the win by converting a rebound after a counterattack in the 88th.

PSG also produced unconvincing team performances in the past couple of games but was saved by the brilliance of Lionel Messi and Mbappe.

“We have too many players in this second half of the season who perform below par,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said.

Lorient snapped a five-game winless streak to remain in the middle of the table.

Meanwhile, Marseille striker Alexis Sanchez scored the winner by beating the offside trap to fire through the legs of goalkeeper Ionut Radu in the 77th.

Birama Toure volleyed home from the edge of the box to put Auxerre ahead in the 33rd before Marseille winger Cengiz Under leveled with an angled strike in the 75th.

Arnaud Nordin notched two goals and an assist as Monaco’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a hit after a 4-0 loss to Montpellier.

Fourth-place Monaco occupies the Europa League spot, five points behind Lens which has a game in hand, while Montpellier earned three precious points in its fight for safety to move 11 points above the relegation zone.

“We’ve been playing for the podium so far and it’s still possible if we turn things around. But we must act quickly,” Monaco coach Philippe Clement said.

Belgium international Jeremy Doku netted the last two goals to give Rennes a 4-2 win over bottom side Angers, officially relegated to the second division. Rennes stayed in the race for European spots, trailing fifth-place Lille by three points.

Forward Grejohn Kyei scored the lone goal as Clermont edged Reims 1-0 to climb to eighth place. Clermont also officially secured safety with that fifth straight win.

Nice beat relegation-threatened Troyes 1-0 with a goal from Hicham Boudaoui to snap a three-game losing streak.

Topics: Ligue 1 Lorient PSG

Talor Gooch becomes first player in LIV Golf history to win back-to-back titles

Talor Gooch of the RangeGoats GC lifts trophy after winning the final round of the LIV golf tournament at Sentosa Golf course.
Talor Gooch of the RangeGoats GC lifts trophy after winning the final round of the LIV golf tournament at Sentosa Golf course.
Updated 30 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

Talor Gooch of the RangeGoats GC lifts trophy after winning the final round of the LIV golf tournament at Sentosa Golf course.
  • American beats Sergio Garcia in playoff to take top spot in Singapore
  • Gooch’s Range Goats also win team title by three shots from Garcia’s Fireballs
Joy Chakravarty

In what would be another embarrassing week for the Official World Golf Ranking, American Talor Gooch became the first player in the short history of LIV Golf to win back-to-back individual titles, defeating Sergio Garcia in a battle that looked more like a boxing match than a round of golf.

The 18 holes on Sunday, and even the 54 holes this week, were not enough to separate the two as they matched each other blow for blow. At the end of regulation play, both players were tied at the top on 17-under-par 199, thus needing extra holes to decide the champion.

Garcia’s resolve finally wavered on the first extra hole. He pushed his second shot slightly into the greenside bunker, from where he could not make his up and down. Gooch, on the other hand, hit two glorious shots to reach the heart of the par-5 18th green, and two-putted for a birdie to claim the $4 million first place check.

Last week, after winning the LIV Golf Adelaide title, Gooch fell two places in the OWGR to No. 59. The slide will continue in the absence of any points this week as well, despite the fact that he soared above some of the biggest names in the sport.

The 31-year-old from Midwest City, Oklahoma, and Spain’s Garcia started the day at 13-under. Gooch made three birdies and a bogey in his first four holes to be two-under at that stage. Garcia replied with two birdies to move to 15-under as well.

On the eighth hole, Gooch made a terrific birdie from 25 feet, while Garcia needed to save par from 15 feet to prevent a two-shot swing. He then quickly nullified the advantage by making another 15-footer on the ninth hole, this time for birdie.

There seemed an opening for Gooch when Garcia missed a four-footer for par on the 12th hole for bogey, but he bounced back quickly with an imperious 8-iron second shot to three feet on the next. The two were tied again.

On the short par-4 15th, Garcia made another mistake, this time pushing his tee shot with a three-iron into the right trees and making a bogey. However, he struck another beauty on the 16th to again draw level at 16-under-par. Both made birdies on the par-5 18th in regulation to steer one clear of four-time major champion Brookes Koepka (-16) and two ahead of Asian Tour member Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, who punched much above his weight and finished solo fourth at 15-under-par.

After winning the playoff, Gooch said: “Sergio is playing so good right now. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to go down that last hole and have a chance of winning by making par. I knew that I needed to birdie the last. So, I stood on the tee — and I don’t like that tee shot at all — and I just decided to hit the driver. I thought ‘I’m just going to step up and do it. If it doesn’t go well, then we’ll deal with it’.

“But it was just a perfect way to end the day. We were going back and forth all day. Even yesterday, we did the same. It was fun, it was special. I grew up watching Sergio. He’s one of the greatest golfers of this generation. To go and battle with him and come out on top is something I will never forget.”

The Team Championship followed the fate of the individual event, with Gooch’s Range Goats managing to win by three shots on 37 points. Harold Verner III, the 2022 Saudi Invitational champion, played a key role in that win with a six-under-par 66.

Garcia’s Fireballs, with Eugenio Lopez Chaccara contributing 65, were second at 34-under. A crucial birdie putt on his last hole by India’s Anirban Lahiri (67) ensured Crushers zoomed to the podium with a stunning 20-under final-round effort that was set up by fantastic rounds of eight-under-par 63 by both Paul Casey and Charles Howell III.

England’s Laurie Canter scored the third hole-in-one in LIV Golf history and second in as many weeks following Chase Koepka’s unforgettable one at the Watering Hole in Adelaide.

The Englishman, who said “he was gutted” when he felt he thinned his tee shot on the 185-yard 17th hole, realized how good it turned out to be only after hearing the roar from the crowd.

The next LIV Golf tournament is scheduled for May 12-14 at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a course that is an hour’s drive from Gooch’s hometown.

Topics: Talor Gooch LIV Golf

Related

Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success
Golf
Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success
LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event
Golf
LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event

