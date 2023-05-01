You are here

JP Morgan to buy First Republic's assets and assume deposit base

JP Morgan to buy First Republic’s assets and assume deposit base
The Wall Street major bank will take most of First Republic’s assets and all the deposits, including uninsured ones, the regulators said in a statement. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters   

JP Morgan to buy First Republic’s assets and assume deposit base

JP Morgan to buy First Republic’s assets and assume deposit base
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters   

RIYADH: US regulators said on Monday that First Republic Bank has been seized and a deal agreed to sell the bank to JPMorgan Chase & Co, in what is the third major US institution to fail in two months. 

The Wall Street major bank will take most of First Republic’s assets and all the deposits, including uninsured ones, the regulators said in a statement. 

JPMorgan was one of several interested buyers including PNC Financial Services Group, and Citizens Financial Group Inc, which submitted final bids on Sunday in an auction being run by US regulators, sources familiar with the matter said over the weekend. 

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced early on Monday it had taken possession of First Republic and that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. would act as its receiver. 

The FDIC estimated in a statement that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund would be about $13 billion. The final cost will be determined when the FDIC terminates the receivership. 

First Republic had total assets of $229.1 billion as of April 13 and $103.9 billion worth of deposits, the FDIC statement said. 

“Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did,” said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. “Our financial strength, capabilities and business model allowed us to develop a bid to execute the transaction in a way to minimize costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund.” 

The rescue comes less than two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed amid a deposit flight from US lenders, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency measures to stabilize markets. Those failures came after crypto-focused Silvergate voluntarily liquidated. 

The failed bank’s 84 offices in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank from Monday, according to the statement.

Topics: US JP Morgan First Republic Bank

India’s April factory activity hits 4-month high on robust demand

India’s April factory activity hits 4-month high on robust demand
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

India’s April factory activity hits 4-month high on robust demand

India’s April factory activity hits 4-month high on robust demand
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in four months in April, driven by solid growth in new orders and output, a private survey showed on Monday, signaling resilient demand and an encouraging outlook, according to Reuters.

The survey results suggest India will continue to be one of the fastest-growing major economies despite slowing global growth that has undermined momentum across several other countries.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index compiled by S&P Global increased to 57.2 last month from March’s 56.4, remaining above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for a 22nd month and confounding expectations in a Reuters poll for a fall to 55.8.

“Reflecting a robust and quicker expansion in new orders, production growth took another step forward in April. Companies also benefited from relatively mild price pressures, better international sales and improving supply-chain conditions,” Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a release accompanying the survey.

“It seems like Indian manufacturers have abundant opportunities to keep powering ahead. Besides seeing the strongest inflow of new work in 2023 so far, capacities were expanded through job creation, input buying was lifted,” she added.

Both new orders and output grew at their fastest pace since December, and that helped firms resume hiring during April, following the first decline in 13 months in March.

Foreign demand also expanded at the fastest pace in four months in April and optimism improved.

“Manufacturers are certainly upbeat toward growth prospects, with optimism improving from March’s eight-month low on the back of contracts pending approval, rising client enquiries, marketing initiatives and evidence of demand resilience,” De Lima said.

The survey showed input costs rose at a faster pace in April, although improving demand meant firms were able to pass on some of that burden to customers, suggesting retail inflation is unlikely to slow significantly anytime soon.

Inflation was expected to average 5.3 percent this fiscal year and 5.0 percent next, remaining well above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4.0 percent medium-term target, a separate Reuters poll found.

Topics: India factory

Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co. shelves plans for Egypt expansion

Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co. shelves plans for Egypt expansion
Updated 19 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co. shelves plans for Egypt expansion

Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co. shelves plans for Egypt expansion
Updated 19 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, has decided to discontinue its expansion plans in Egypt, it said on Monday, following a feasibility study, according to Reuters.

The expected negative financial impact of shelving the expansion in Egypt is about SR38 million ($10.13 million), the company said in a bourse statement.

“After reviewing the feasibility of the company continuing to move forward with external expansion in the Arab Republic of Egypt, United Electronics Co. announces that the Board of Directors has decided … to discontinue the company’s plans to expand in Egypt,” the statement said.

The Saudi consumer electronics company had announced plans to establish its first subsidiary outside the Gulf Cooperation Council in Egypt in 2021 with an initial investment of 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($32.41 million), which was worth $63.6 million at the time.

Egypt’s already vulnerable economy has been shaken further by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which rocked tourism, raised commodity prices and prompted foreign investors to pull about $20 billion out of its financial markets.

Gulf states have stepped in to support Egypt, pouring in tens of billions through various avenues, but in recent months, the tone has shifted toward a policy of tying financial investments to meaningful reform and efforts to stabilize the currency.

Companies from the Gulf have been eyeing expansion opportunities in Egypt which offers a big market for their goods and services.

Topics: United Electronics Co eXtra

Saudi banks’ aggregate profits surge 23% to $1.98bn in March: SAMA 

Saudi banks’ aggregate profits surge 23% to $1.98bn in March: SAMA 
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi banks’ aggregate profits surge 23% to $1.98bn in March: SAMA 

Saudi banks’ aggregate profits surge 23% to $1.98bn in March: SAMA 
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Banks in Saudi Arabia reported an aggregate profit of SR7.43 billion ($1.98 billion) in March, up 23.2 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank showed. 

According to the SAMA report, the aggregate assets of banks operating in Saudi Arabia also went up by 11.17 percent year-on-year to SR3.74 trillion in March.  

SAMA, in its monthly statistical bulletin, covers the results of Tadawul-listed banks and some foreign banks operating in Saudi Arabia.  

The report further noted that combined deposits in these banks also rose by 11 percent year-on-year in March to SR2.40 trillion.  

The SAMA report revealed that loans given to private entities in the Kingdom rose by over 10 percent year-on-year to SR2.35 trillion by the end of March, indicating a growth in the non-oil private sector. 

Topics: Saudi Banks SAMA Tadawul

OMC Holdings appoints Saleh Al-Ghamdi as CEO of BAE Systems SDT

OMC Holdings appoints Saleh Al-Ghamdi as CEO of BAE Systems SDT
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

OMC Holdings appoints Saleh Al-Ghamdi as CEO of BAE Systems SDT

OMC Holdings appoints Saleh Al-Ghamdi as CEO of BAE Systems SDT
  Al-Ghamdi's experience also includes serving as commercial and procurement director at BAE Systems Saudi Arabia and as a contracts manager at BAE Systems UK
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: OMC Holdings, the majority shareholder of BAE Systems SDT, has announced the appointment of Saleh Al-Ghamdi as the new CEO of the company.

In a statement, OMC Holdings said Al-Ghamdi “brings a wealth of experience and expertise” to the role, having held various leadership positions within BAE Systems and Saudi Arabian Military Industries.

In his previous roles, Al-Ghamdi “demonstrated his proficiency in developing business growth strategies,” and “played a crucial role in achieving andadelivering a range of competitive bids and campaigns,” the statement added.

Al-Ghamdi’s experience also includes serving as commercial and procurement director at BAE Systems Saudi Arabia and as a contracts manager at BAE Systems UK, where he supported Eurofighter Typhoon Aircraft export and support contracts.

Al-Ghamdi holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in the Kingdom and multiple international management and leadership accreditations.

The appointment of Al-Ghamdi is expected to bring a “new level of leadership and direction” to BAE Systems SDT and his expertise is expected to “drive the company’s growth and development in new markets,” OMC said.

Topics: business economy OMC Holdin BAE Systems Saudi Arabia

More than 300,000 hotel rooms to be added in Saudi Arabia by 2030

More than 300,000 hotel rooms to be added in Saudi Arabia by 2030
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

More than 300,000 hotel rooms to be added in Saudi Arabia by 2030

More than 300,000 hotel rooms to be added in Saudi Arabia by 2030
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than $1 trillion worth of real estate and infrastructure projects, including 315,000 hotel rooms, are under development or in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia, according to industry experts speaking ahead of the upcoming Future Hospitality Summit Saudi Arabia to be held in Riyadh from May 7 to 9. 

The number of hotel keys is likely to almost double to around 200,000 in the next four to five years, with at least 50 percent of the proposed supply becoming operational by 2028, with some existing properties exiting from the market to make way for new hotels and resorts. 

Turab Saleem, head of tourism and hospitality at Knight Frank, said: “The Saudi government’s strategy includes attracting 100 million visitors by 2030, and that means creating and delivering first-class gateways and developments, such as the $500 billion NEOM. The $1 trillion projects already underway represent just one-third of the total spending plan, reinforcing the country’s aggressive plan to deliver world-class infrastructure, hospitality, tourism and residential facilities to meet the targets set out in Vision 2030.”

“The outlook for hospitality investment in the Kingdom looks promising, with hotel and tourism development not only focused on the major cities of Riyadh and Jeddah, but spreading quickly to other parts of the country, too. Our analysis shows that the delivery of all planned hotel rooms — which cover the luxury, mid-market and serviced apartment sectors — will cost around $110 billion.”

Echoing similar views, HVS, a leading global consultancy focusing on the hospitality sector, said the government continues to make significant strides in facilitating the growth of different sectors across the country, with notable investments in the hospitality and tourism space. 

Hala Matar Choufany, president – Middle East, Africa and South Asia at HVS, said: “The surge in tourism and arrivals into KSA over the last 18 months alone — largely the result of legislation changes and visa facilitation — is a testament to the country’s growing allure. Interestingly, this uptick is not confined to established destinations and sectors such as commercial and religious tourism. ‘Bleisure’ and leisure tourism are equally on the rise, with secondary cities welcoming new visitors from far and wide. As the country continues to diversify its offering, the outlook looks positive, and, while it is early days in terms of planning and future investment, the hospitality market and investment opportunities are significant.”

Knight Frank’s data research on the Kingdom’s hotels outside of the giga-projects shows that there are currently 129,000 hotel and serviced apartment keys in the country. By 2030, that figure will have grown by more than 60 percent to 212,000 keys in 5-star, 4-star, 3-star and under, and serviced apartment sectors, with 4-star properties accounting for almost half of the total development cost of $21.3 billion. Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s giga-projects represent nearly 73 percent of the hotel supply pipeline, with a 62 percent surge in the number of 4- and 5-star hotel rooms by the end of the decade.

And Saudi Arabia’s tourism expansion is not limited to land-based destinations and attractions. The cruise industry, which is set to create up to 50,000 jobs in the country, is expected to bring in 1.5 million visitors annually within the next five years, according to the Public Investment Fund.

Turab Saleem said: “The herculean, $110 billion task of transforming Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape goes well beyond the delivery of extra hotel room keys, and care and attention must be taken to launch the correct quantum of product in the right locations.” 

HVS anticipates that franchises and lease agreements are set to become a new trend in the Saudi hospitality market.  

 

Topics: FHS Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia hospitality Future Hospitality Summit

