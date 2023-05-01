Saudi firms eye investment at Iraqi real estate exhibition

You are here

The annual exhibition is considered one of the largest gatherings of companies specializing in building and construction materials in the Middle East and North Africa region.  (Shutterstock)
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Top Saudi companies are in Baghdad to attract investment for the Kingdom’s construction sector at the Iraq International Real Estate Investment 2023 Exhibition being held between May 1 and 4. 

The visit is also an opportunity for the delegation to promote the “Made in Saudi Arabia” program in the region, reported the Saudi Press Agency. 

According to the report, the Saudi pavilion comprises 18 construction and real estate companies, besides representation from the Saudi Export Development Authority and the Ministry of Investment. 

The annual exhibition is considered one of the largest gatherings of companies specializing in building and construction materials in the Middle East and North Africa region.   

The SPA report added that Saudi firms are participating in the event to promote national goods and services and penetrate the Iraqi market, seen as one of the most promising opportunities in the region. 

The event is also expected to reveal insights into the latest trends in real estate, construction, pricing and realty investments. 

The Saudi participation in the exhibition extends its growing economic relations with Iraq. 

The Kingdom’s non-oil exports to Iraq reached SR14.8 billion ($3.95 billion) during the past five years, with the building materials sector recording the highest export volume of SR4.42 billion. 

The bilateral trade relationship between the countries also received a major boost following the establishment of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council in 2017, as it opened up significant investment avenues in various fields, including commerce, agriculture and industry.   

The Saudi export authority has been working to enhance and facilitate the process of trade exchange between both countries as they cater to one of the most important regional markets. 

It is promoting Saudi companies and providing them access to more promising markets in line with the plans to diversify the economy and sources of income in accordance with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative. 

  • World Economic Forum report highlights must-have skills for next five years
  • Training workers to use AI, big data will be prioritized by 42% of firms
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The job churn in Saudi Arabia is expected to be 23 percent over the next five years, in line with the global average as 23 percent of jobs are expected to change by 2027, with 69 million new jobs created and 83 million eliminated, according to the latest Future of Jobs report by the World Economic Forum.

The fourth edition of the report, which maps the jobs and skills of the future and tracks the pace of change, aims to analyze how macro trends and technology adoption will transform labor markets and affect demand in the next five years.

The key drivers of job growth are macro trends such as green transition, environmental, social and governance standards, and the localization of supply chains.

On the other hand, high inflation, slower economic growth and supply shortages are the economic challenges resulting from the dwindling of jobs.

As more companies adopt new technologies and accelerate digitization, the job market will see a significant churn.

Advancements in technology, particularly in large language models such as ChatGPT, have caused some to be concerned about AI’s potential to overtake humans, resulting in the loss of jobs.

However, the report said there will be an overall net positive in job creation.

Still, it is worth noting that traits such as reasoning, communicating and coordinating — better suited to humans than machines — are expected to be more automated in the future.

AI, for example, which is expected to be adopted by nearly 75 percent of companies, is estimated to lead to high churn with 25 percent of organizations expecting it to create job losses and 50 percent expecting it to create job growth.

“For people around the world, the past three years have been filled with upheaval and uncertainty for their lives and livelihoods, with COVID-19, geopolitical and economic shifts, and the rapid advancement of AI and other technologies now risks adding more uncertainty,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the WEF.

“The good news is that there is a clear way forward to ensure resilience.”

Unsurprisingly, the fastest growing roles are those being driven by technology and digitization. In Saudi Arabia, AI and machine learning specialists are the top roles for business transformation.

Similarly, among industries in the Kingdom, big data analytics is the technology most likely to drive industry transformation (48 percent), followed by digital platforms and apps (45 percent), encryption and cybersecurity (43 percent) and AI (41 percent).

Globally, the employment of data analysts and scientists, big data specialists, AI machine learning specialists and cybersecurity professionals is expected to grow on average by 30 percent in the next five years.

The increased potential of technology will create jobs in the long term, the report said, but it must be accompanied by reskilling and upskilling talent to better suit the evolving job economy.

Training workers to utilize AI and big data will be prioritized by 42 percent of companies in the next five years, ranking behind analytical thinking (48 percent) and creative thinking (43 percent).

The need for reskilling is evident in the report, with companies reporting that skills gaps and an inability to attract talent are the key barriers to transformation.

Six in 10 workers will require training before 2027, and on average, 44 percent of an individual worker’s skills will need to be updated.

Currently, there is a gap between individuals’ skills and companies’ needs and the responsibility of bridging this gap falls on companies and governments, the report said, with 45 percent of surveyed businesses saying that government funding for skills training would help provide more employment opportunities for talent.

For example, according to research conducted by LinkedIn for the report, despite continued growth in green jobs in the past four years, reskilling and upskilling toward green skills are not moving at the same pace.

Investment in climate-related areas and increasing consumer awareness around sustainability are resulting in new job opportunities in the fields of green energy and agriculture.

The strongest factor contributing to job creation in these fields is investment that facilitates the green transition of businesses, with more than 50 percent of organizations surveyed expecting it.

Moreover, as countries shift to more renewable energy sources, jobs such as renewable energy engineers and solar energy installation and systems engineers will be in high demand, according to the report.

Investment will also drive growth more broadly in roles such as sustainability specialists and environmental protection professionals, which are expected to grow by 33 percent and 34 percent respectively.

Jobs for agricultural professionals, especially agricultural equipment operators, graders and sorters, are expected to see a 15 to 30 percent increase, leading to an additional 4 million jobs.

“The sustained growth of green jobs is really great news, particularly for job seekers who are facing upheaval in the labor market,” said Sue Duke, head of Global Public Policy at LinkedIn.

However, LinkedIn’s data shows that despite a “strong demand for talent with green skills, people are not developing green skills at anywhere near a fast enough rate to meet climate targets,” Duke said.

It is a similar story in the field of education, where jobs are expected to grow by about 10 percent, leading to 3 million additional jobs for vocational education teachers and university and higher education teachers.

While demand for social jobs such as those in health and education has grown faster during the pandemic, these job openings are harder to fill than others, according to the employment website Indeed.

“We believe we must continue to embrace AI and technology to help job seekers and employers as we navigate near-term macroeconomic headwinds and long-term labor market challenges,” said Hisayuki Idekoba, president and CEO of Indeed’s parent company, Recruit Holdings.

The company was anticipating a labor shortage for “many years ahead” across several sectors as “the population ages,” he said.

“Therefore, it is essential that we identify new ways to simplify the hiring process to support a thriving economy and society where everyone can prosper together,” Idekoba said.

It is good news then that four in five surveyed companies plan to invest in learning and training on the job in the next five years.

The value of human capital and skills is only increasing with strong cognitive skills being increasingly valued by employers.

Globally, companies see analytical thinking and creative thinking as the most important skills in 2023, and this is expected to remain so in the next five years. Skills related to technological literacy, specifically AI and big data, will become more important and in the next five years.

In Saudi Arabia, analytical thinking is the skill most prioritized for reskilling and upskilling in the next five years, with 55 percent of companies saying so, followed by AI and big data (52 percent).

Zahidi said: “Governments and businesses must invest in supporting the shift to the jobs of the future through the education, reskilling and social support structures that can ensure individuals are at the heart of the future of work.”

Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Airlines are being asked to apply for carrier licenses to operate out of King Fahd International Airport in Dammam in a further boost to Saudi Arabia’s aviation industry.

The licenses will be issued for domestic as well as international flights from the airport, as the Kingdom aims to elevate its competitiveness in the aviation market as well as boost the quality of services provided to travelers. 

Companies interested in acquiring licenses can apply through official letters addressed to the General Authority for Civil Aviation.  

The winning firms can choose the domestic routes from KFIA to other airports in the Kingdom, and they will also be able to operate global flights in accordance with the international agreements concluded by GACA. 

The step falls in line with the aviation sector’s goal of serving 330 million passengers and covering more than 250 international destinations by 2030. 

In March, KFIA was named the best regional airport in the Middle East for the second year running by the international air transport organization Skytrax, which released the rankings for the world’s top 100 airports for 2023.  

It jumped six places from 2022 to become the world’s 44th best, while other Saudi airports also saw their rankings improve.  

Operated and managed by Dammam Airports Co., KFIA opened for operations in October 1999 and is currently the third-largest international airport in the Kingdom in terms of passenger volume. It handles more than 10 million passengers every year, with 37 airlines catering to 43 destinations, according to its website. 

In March, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the creation of a new national airline “Riyadh Air,” as the Kingdom steps up its aviation industry ambitions.

Wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, the new airline is chaired by PIF Gov. Yasir Al-Rumayyan while Tony Douglas has been appointed its CEO.

In the wake of that announcement, Saudi Arabia agreed a $37 billion deal with US firm Boeing for the manufacture of up to 121 aircraft to help get the Kingdom’s new airline off the ground. 

The deal will see Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes, fitted with General Electric engines, delivered to Saudi Arabia, with 72 of them set for the newly announced Riyadh Air carrier.

Updated 01 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index lost 22.16 points — or 0.20 percent — to finish at 11,258.61 on Monday, driven by falling oil prices and fears the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates.

On Monday, Brent crude dropped $1.68, or 2.09 percent, to $78.65 a barrel at 4:10 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude slid $1.78, or 2.32 percent, to $75. 

Reuters reported that the Fed, which meets on May 2 and 3, is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points. 

While the parallel market Nomu also dropped 169.11 points to close at 21,162.80, the MSCI Tadawul Index slightly gained 0.13 percent to 1,521.24. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Monday was SR5.80 billion ($1.55 billion). 

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the top performer of the day as its share prices went up by 6.45 percent to SR41.25. 

Other top performers were BinDawood Holding Co. and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co., whose share prices advanced 4.05 percent and 3.79 percent, respectively. 

United Cooperative Assurance Co. was the worst performer, as the firm’s share prices edged down 3.04 percent to SR8.60. 

On the announcements front, SABIC Agri-Nutrients, revealed in a bourse filing that its net profit slumped by 61 percent to SR981 million in the first quarter of 2023 from SR2.51 billion in the same period of 2022. 

The company attributed the fall in net profit to a 40 percent decline in the average selling prices of the firm’s products. 

As the net profit of SABIC Agri-Nutrients declined, the company’s share prices dropped 1.20 percent to SR131.80. 

Saudi National Bank also announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The bank revealed that its net profit for the first quarter jumped 11.5 percent year-on-year to hit SR5.02 billion. Driven by the rise in income, the bank’s share prices edged up 0.51 percent to SR49.65. 

Saudi Investment Bank was another financial institution that declared its results, and in a bourse filing, it announced a 43 percent leap in its first quarter net profit to SR408.9 million, compared to SR287 million in the same period a year ago. 

Shareholders of Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., also known as Luberef, approved the board’s recommendation to pay a cash dividend of 50 percent, or SR5 per share, for the first half of 2022. 

According to a Tadawul statement, Luberef shareholders also approved authorizing the board of directors to distribute an interim dividend for 2023 on a semiannual or quarterly basis. 

Meanwhile, Morabaha Marina Financing Co., also known as MRNA, announced its intention to proceed with an initial public offering of its ordinary shares on the Saudi exchange’s primary market. 

According to a company statement, the Capital Market Authority approved MRNA’s application to register and offer 21.43 million shares, or 30 percent of its capital, on Dec. 26.

“With both social and macroeconomic tailwinds that support our accelerating growth, this is an exciting time to be inviting investors to share and invest in our onward journey of success,” said Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Ghumlas, chairman of MRNA, in the statement.

Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon host the Kingdom’s first integrated steel plant, thanks to an agreement signed by energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co., China-based Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., and the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. 

According to a press release, the joint venture complex is expected to be located in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City, and the facility would have a steel plate production capacity of up to 1.5 million tons per year. 

The press release further noted the Kingdom aims to improve the domestic manufacturing sector with this project. 

The business will also localize heavy steel plate production, transfer knowledge and create export opportunities in the Kingdom. 

“The Kingdom’s first steel plate production facility is expected to enhance Saudi Arabia’s steel industry ecosystem and improve supply chain localization,” said Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser. 

This joint venture will be equipped with a natural gas-based direct reduced iron furnace and an electric arc furnace, which could reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the steel-making process by up to 60 percent compared to a traditional facility.

The DRI furnace will also have the option to use hydrogen as its fuel, which could further reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 90 percent. 

The investment aligns with the Public Investment Fund’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors and strategically important industries that can drive the diversification of the local economy, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Nasser added: “This joint venture is also an example of bringing together expertise from other sectors.” 

Yazeed Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of Middle East and North Africa investments at the PIF, said the fund is diversifying the Saudi economy by unlocking opportunities and enabling vital strategic sectors in the local market. 

“This partnership aims at establishing an integrated steel plate manufacturing facility that will strengthen Saudi Arabia’s industrial development and enable its role as a supplier within the metal industry,” said Al-Humied.

Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports recorded a 17.57 percent increase in cargo throughput volumes to 2.01 million 20-foot equivalent units in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 1.71 million TEUs in the year-ago period. 

According to the Saudi Port Authority, also known as Mawani, containerized cargo across the Kingdom’s ports grew 4.11 percent to 75.6 million TEUs in the first quarter of 2023. 

Exported boxes rose 16 percent to 559,829 TEUs between January and March this year, compared to 513,273 TEUs in the same period last year. 

Similarly, imported containers surged 22.43 percent to 637,277 TEUs from 520,509 in the time frame under review. 

Transshipments also jumped 14.96 percent to reach 778,056 TEUs against the previous year’s 676,826 TEUs.  

“Innovating customer-centric solutions is core to the national maritime regulator’s mission under the guidance of the National Transport and Transport Strategy to build a world-class logistics hub that fosters global trade and reimagines a greener future for the shipping industry,” said Mawani in the report. 

The port authority further revealed that the general cargo throughput reached 1.59 million tons in the first three months.   

Dry bulk cargo amounted to 12.5 million tons, while liquid bulk cargo totaled 39.82 million tons in the first three months of 2023.   

Furthermore, Saudi ports received 2,855 vessels in the first quarter this year, 11.48 percent higher than the year-ago total of 2,561.   

With a 35.52 percent leap, vehicle throughput for the same period equaled 258,051 units versus 190,422 units last year.  

Food volumes touched 5.78 million tons, up 14.97 percent year-on-year from about 5 million tons, whereas livestock imports constituted 1.35 million tons as opposed to 336,581 tons last year.  

Meanwhile, passenger traffic rose 34.29 percent to 304,610, compared to 226,838 during the same period in 2022.      

