Singapore to lift entry visa requirement for Saudi citizens

Saudi citizens no longer need to apply for a visa to enter Singapore.
Updated 01 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

  • New rule will apply from June 1, embassy says
  • Move comes as Saudi-Singaporean committee seeks to boost trade relations
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi citizens will from June 1 be able to enter Singapore without a visa, the island nation’s embassy in Riyadh said.

Citing a statement from the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the mission tweeted: “The ICA has issued the statement: Saudi nationals with passports issued by the KSA will no longer need to apply for an entry visa to enter Singapore from June 1, 2023.

“Other than holders of Saudi diplomatic passports, who are already exempted from Singapore visa requirements, all other Saudi nationals need to apply for an entry visa if they intend to enter Singapore before June 1,” it continued.

“There is strictly no refund of the visa processing fee for those who have already submitted or received the outcome of their entry visa applications.”

The move comes after a Saudi-Singaporean committee met for a second time in Singapore in November to discuss ways to boost trade between the two countries. The Saudi delegation was led by Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser.

The two sides discussed several initiatives in the areas of transport, logistics and infrastructure, energy and industry, the digital economy, investment and finance, tourism and culture.

Al-Jasser also took part in a panel discussion organized by the Singapore Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, during which he stressed the importance of business leaders’ role in driving economy and trade.

He also met his Singaporean counterpart S Iswaran on the sidelines of the meeting and signed two memorandums of understanding in the field of transport.

Last week Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro also lifted their entry visa requirements for Saudi citizens until the end of the year, the Kingdom’s embassy in Albania said. Kazakhstan also offers visa-free entry for Saudi citizens.

Rahaf Jambi

  • Rayan Mal discusses his journey with digital art and the promising future of Saudi talent
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Saudi digital media artist Rayan Mal had a gut feeling that this would be his career when he took his first picture with a camera given to him by his father.

“I felt strange inside as I held this expensive camera. This means a lot to me because the first image I ever took was for my mother, who passed away a few years later,” he said.  

Gradually, Mal expanded beyond photography and entered the field of filmmaking, incorporating digital work into the videos.

To showcase one of the season’s festivals of cosplay talent in the Boulevard world, he shot an incredible movie, edited it, and added his designs and effects to make it nostalgic. (Supplied)

“I use digital art in my images and videos to convey what’s happening in my head. Adding motion graphics and creative designs gives the content a lovely taste and lets the viewer see what's happening in my head. It's kind of like a visual message I offer to others,” Mal said.  

He has received short video prizes, including one from Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment.

 

“I was awarded by Turki Al-Sheikh, which was something that I did not expect, but it feels so good that the officials are focusing on the youth’s talent and supporting them, and this makes me want to do more for my country,” Mal said.  

 

HIGHLIGHT

During the pandemic, Mal recorded a short video on how Makkah dealt with COVID-19 and the efforts made by the authorities. It earned him the Waai Award 2021 in the short film category from the Ministry of Health.

The young artist also made a video in Boulevard Riyadh City on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day, which was also retweeted by Al-Sheikh.

 

During the pandemic, Mal recorded a short video on how Makkah dealt with COVID-19 and the efforts made by the authorities.

 

 

It earned him the Waai Award 2021 in the short film category from the Ministry of Health.

To showcase one of the season’s festivals of cosplay talent in the Boulevard world, he shot an incredible movie, edited it, and added his designs and effects to make it nostalgic. This was part of his ongoing creative projects for the Riyadh Season.

To showcase one of the season’s festivals of cosplay talent in the Boulevard world, Rayan Mal shot an incredible movie, edited it, and added his designs and effects to make it nostalgic. (Supplied)

His “Hajj Feelings” short video, which highlighted pilgrims’ experience and organization of Saudi officials during Hajj, also won him an award in a competition from the Ministry of Interior in 2019.  

I’m from Makkah, the home of Islam and people of all colors and ethnicities. Inmy videos, I like to demonstrate how my hometown treats visitors with grace and humanity.

Rayan Mal, Saudi artist

“I’m from Makkah, the home of Islam and people of all colors and ethnicities. In my videos, I like to demonstrate how my hometown treats visitors with grace and humanity,” he said.

In future, Mal wants to make his own production house to collaborate and connect talents with other people and businesses to expand the digital art community in the Kingdom.  

“I have seen tremendous potential in people younger than me. I also feel that the Kingdom focuses on talents and the art scene and produces art events everywhere. If we only believe, we can outperform international shows,” he said.

 

Red Sea Global launches adventure sports brand

Red Sea Global launches adventure sports brand
Arab News

  • Brand will operate a range of adventure sports at RSG destinations The Red Sea and Amaala
  • Activities will have a close connection to local communities, ancient lands of these destinations
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea Global, the multi-project developer behind The Red Sea and Amaala, launched Akun, a new adventure sports brand that will offer unique experiences for guests at RSG destinations.

“At Red Sea Global, we believe the experiences available for our guests are just as important as the destination itself,” said Red Sea Global Group CEO John Pagano. 

“Akun will offer a diverse range of ‘bucket-list’ adventures set in, over and throughout breath-taking sea and landscapes, and each builds on the exciting sense of exploration we nurture at our destinations,” Pagano added.

At RSG destinations, the brand will operate and manage adventure and sports experiences such as gravel, mountain, fat-tire, and electric biking, as well as trail running and hiking along diverse natural paths. Climbing, scrambling, and a variety of action sports for both beginners and athletes will be offered as well.

Akun will also be closely connected to the local communities in each destination, developing conservation and cultural paths and presenting the history of these ancient sites.

The brand is one of several RSG-owned subsidiary firms that will boost its developments. 

The first two subsidiary businesses — WAMA, which offers water sports activities, and Galaxea, which offers diving experiences — were announced in February.

“Combined with WAMA and Galaxea, our water sports and diving brands, we can now offer a full trio package of sporting experiences ahead of our first guests arriving at The Red Sea this year,” said Pagano.

Akun has already signed two initial partnership deals with operators Bungy New Zealand and Air Sports Group, which will both assess the enormous capacity for adventure tourism at RSG destinations.

Air Sports Group will conduct a 13-week on-site technical evaluation to determine the potential for air sports in Amaala and The Red Sea, featuring sports such as skydiving, paragliding, paramotoring, and hot air ballooning. 

Three Red Sea resorts will open this year, along with the first phase of the Red Sea International Airport, which will welcome domestic flights. When completed in 2030, the destination will have 50 resorts with up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential buildings spread across 22 islands and six inland areas.

US thanks Saudi Arabia for enabling safe evacuation of American citizens from Sudan

US citizens and other nationalities disembark from the US Navy fast transport ship, the USNS Brunswick.
US citizens and other nationalities disembark from the US Navy fast transport ship, the USNS Brunswick.
Arab News

  • Saudi “support allowed the movement of these Americans from Sudan to safety in Jeddah,” Kurilla said
Arab News

RIYADH: The commander of US Central Command General Michael “Erik” Kurilla thanked Saudi Arabia for its support in evacuating US citizens from Sudan on Monday.

During a phone call with the Royal Saudi Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Kurilla said the Kingdom had provided access, basing, and overflights as well as resources to evacuate hundreds of American citizens.

“This support allowed the movement of these Americans from Sudan to safety in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” Kurilla said.

He added that the rapid coordination between the two countries was “allowed due to the firm US-Saudi partnership, which dates back more than seven decades.”

“We will continue to build on that partnership into the future,” he said.

Saudi Arabia evacuated over 200 people from Sudan on Monday and those on board HMS Abha included American citizens.

Value and rights of employees in spotlight at event in Riyadh marking International Workers’ Day

Value and rights of employees in spotlight at event in Riyadh marking International Workers’ Day
Hebshi Alshammari

  • Head of the Saudi National Committee of Workers Committees said: ‘We confirm our commitment to protecting workers and their rights in our country’
  • The aims of the forum included strengthening communication among labor organizations, promoting a labor culture, and showcasing success stories
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi National Committee of Workers Committees hosted a forum on Monday to mark International Workers’ Day and help boost communication and cooperation between labor organizations to benefit the workforce.

“We confirm our commitment to protecting workers and their rights in our country by presenting proposals and initiatives that help address their situation,” said the organization’s chairman, Nasser Al-Jarid.

“We stress the importance of fostering social dialogue among the concerned parties involved in production to achieve optimal solutions and results that balance the interests of all parties and prioritize the national interest. This approach contributes to the development and prosperity of the economy.”

Chairman of the National Committee for Labor Committees in Saudi Arabia, Eng. Nasser Al-Jerayed speaking about the rights of workers during the forum held Monday in Riyadh May 1st on the occasion of International Workers' Day, under the patronage of the Minister of Human Resources, Eng. Ahmed Sulaiman Al-Rajh. (Supplied)

The aims of the forum, which took place in Riyadh under the patronage of Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, included strengthening communication among members of labor organizations, promoting a labor culture, and showcasing success stories, organizers said.

It also set out to provide leaders of labor-related organizations with opportunities to meet, share their experiences, build partnerships, discuss challenges, and encourage the development of positive initiatives designed to benefit all workers.

The event highlighted best practices for labor committees in efforts to achieve their goals, along with topics related to boosting productivity, balancing the interests of workers and their employers, and stable labor relations.

The participants took part in dialogue sessions and workshops that addressed effective ways in which emerging technologies can be leveraged to overcome challenges and realize aspirations; the challenges facing workers in business environments; and ways to raise awareness about the rights of women in the workplace in accordance with Saudi labor laws.

The forum concluded by honoring the trailblazers of the labor movement in Saudi Arabia.

International Workers’ Day, known as Labor Day in some countries and often referred to as May Day, is a celebration of workers that is promoted by the international labor movement and observed every year on May 1 or the first Monday of the month.

 

Saudi geospatial authority participates in UN World Data Forum

Saudi geospatial authority participates in UN World Data Forum
Arab News

  • UN forum aimed to advocate for political and financial support for data
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information took part in the UN World Data Forum in Hangzhou, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. 

The delegation was led by Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel, president of the GASGI.

The event was attended by a number of regional and international government and donor agencies.

The UN forum discussed several critical topics, including innovation and partnerships for more comprehensive data, maximizing the value of data to support decision-making, as well as trends and emerging partnerships to develop data systems. 

The event aims to strengthen collaborations across sectors and to advocate for political and financial support for data, given its critical role in achieving sustainable development goals.
 

