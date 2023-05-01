Singapore to lift entry visa requirement for Saudi citizens

RIYADH: Saudi citizens will from June 1 be able to enter Singapore without a visa, the island nation’s embassy in Riyadh said.

Citing a statement from the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the mission tweeted: “The ICA has issued the statement: Saudi nationals with passports issued by the KSA will no longer need to apply for an entry visa to enter Singapore from June 1, 2023.

“Other than holders of Saudi diplomatic passports, who are already exempted from Singapore visa requirements, all other Saudi nationals need to apply for an entry visa if they intend to enter Singapore before June 1,” it continued.

“There is strictly no refund of the visa processing fee for those who have already submitted or received the outcome of their entry visa applications.”

The move comes after a Saudi-Singaporean committee met for a second time in Singapore in November to discuss ways to boost trade between the two countries. The Saudi delegation was led by Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser.

The two sides discussed several initiatives in the areas of transport, logistics and infrastructure, energy and industry, the digital economy, investment and finance, tourism and culture.

Al-Jasser also took part in a panel discussion organized by the Singapore Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, during which he stressed the importance of business leaders’ role in driving economy and trade.

He also met his Singaporean counterpart S Iswaran on the sidelines of the meeting and signed two memorandums of understanding in the field of transport.

Last week Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro also lifted their entry visa requirements for Saudi citizens until the end of the year, the Kingdom’s embassy in Albania said. Kazakhstan also offers visa-free entry for Saudi citizens.