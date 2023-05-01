Value and rights of employees in spotlight at event in Riyadh marking International Workers’ Day

RIYADH: The Saudi National Committee of Workers Committees hosted a forum on Monday to mark International Workers’ Day and help boost communication and cooperation between labor organizations to benefit the workforce.

“We confirm our commitment to protecting workers and their rights in our country by presenting proposals and initiatives that help address their situation,” said the organization’s chairman, Nasser Al-Jarid.

“We stress the importance of fostering social dialogue among the concerned parties involved in production to achieve optimal solutions and results that balance the interests of all parties and prioritize the national interest. This approach contributes to the development and prosperity of the economy.”







Chairman of the National Committee for Labor Committees in Saudi Arabia, Eng. Nasser Al-Jerayed speaking about the rights of workers during the forum held Monday in Riyadh May 1st on the occasion of International Workers' Day, under the patronage of the Minister of Human Resources, Eng. Ahmed Sulaiman Al-Rajh. (Supplied)



The aims of the forum, which took place in Riyadh under the patronage of Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, included strengthening communication among members of labor organizations, promoting a labor culture, and showcasing success stories, organizers said.

It also set out to provide leaders of labor-related organizations with opportunities to meet, share their experiences, build partnerships, discuss challenges, and encourage the development of positive initiatives designed to benefit all workers.

The event highlighted best practices for labor committees in efforts to achieve their goals, along with topics related to boosting productivity, balancing the interests of workers and their employers, and stable labor relations.

The participants took part in dialogue sessions and workshops that addressed effective ways in which emerging technologies can be leveraged to overcome challenges and realize aspirations; the challenges facing workers in business environments; and ways to raise awareness about the rights of women in the workplace in accordance with Saudi labor laws.

The forum concluded by honoring the trailblazers of the labor movement in Saudi Arabia.

International Workers’ Day, known as Labor Day in some countries and often referred to as May Day, is a celebration of workers that is promoted by the international labor movement and observed every year on May 1 or the first Monday of the month.