Saudi National Bank’s Credit Suisse holding to convert to 0.5% of UBS 

On Dec. 31, 2022, the value of SNB’s investment in Credit Suisse had declined by approximately 20 percent. (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 May 2023
DUBAI: Saudi National Bank’s almost 10% shareholding in Credit Suisse will convert to approximately 0.5 percent of UBS following the merger of the two Swiss lenders, a bourse statement said on Monday. 

Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s top shareholder, said the carrying value of its investment in the troubled Swiss lender was SR1.3 billion ($346.63 million) on March 31, a decline of almost 70 percent during the first quarter. 

“SNB’s shareholding in Credit Suisse of 9.88 percent will convert into a shareholding in UBS of approximately 0.5 percent upon completion of the merger,” the bourse statement said. 

On Dec. 31, 2022, the value of SNB’s investment in Credit Suisse had declined by approximately 20 percent, the statement said. It then posted an additional fall of almost 70 percent during the first three months of 2023. 

In March, Fitch Ratings said the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse would have a neutral impact on SNB’s A- rating, due mainly to the limited contribution of the Credit Suisse investment to its group asset portfolio of less than 0.5 percent of total assets. 

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend on Tuesday, losing 67 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 11,218.61, primarily driven by expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and dropping oil prices. 

While the parallel market Nomu also dropped 299.51 points to close at 20,863.29, the MSCI Tadawul Index slightly gained 0.13 percent to 1,521.24. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday was SR5.52 billion ($1.47 billion). 

On Tuesday, Brent crude dropped $0.26, or 0.33 percent, to $79.05 a barrel at 3:45 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude slid $0.27, or 0.36 percent, to $75.39. 

The top performer of the day was Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., whose share prices surged 5.45 percent to SR294. 

Other top performers of the day were City Cement Co. and City Cement Co., whose share prices increased 3.98 percent and 2.86 percent, respectively. 

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. was the worst performer of the day. The company’s share prices slipped by 2.88 percent to SR45.55. 

On the announcements front, Riyad Bank, revealed that its net profit for the first quarter of 2023 advanced 30 percent to SR2.01 billion, compared to SR1.55 billion in the same period of 2022. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the financial institution attributed the rise in net profit to an increase in total operating income, despite facing an uptick in operating expenses. 

Alinma Bank also announced its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday. The bank posted a net profit of SR969.9 million, up 17.61 percent compared to the same quarter in 2022. 

Yamama Cement Co. revealed its year-on-year net profit almost quadrupled in the first quarter of the year to SR112.4 million compared to SR29.6 million in the same period in 2022. 

However, this did represent a quarter-on-quarter drop of 16.2 percent, as the company’s net earnings in the preceding three months were SR134.15 million. 

Meanwhile, Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology announced it had signed an extension for the share purchase agreement to acquire The Chefz SPV, as the original agreement period has expired.  

The company informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that the signing parties have agreed to extend the share purchase agreement until July 31, 2023.

Saudi AI body launches training program to tackle technology sector gender gap   

Saudi AI body launches training program to tackle technology sector gender gap   
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has kicked off a global training program on artificial intelligence and machine learning with the launch of the first phase of the Elevate Program. 

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has partnered with Google Cloud to launch the scheme, offering free sessions to 1,000 women across 28 countries on these technologies.   

“Elevate is a global program that aims to use AI to reduce the gender gap by empowering more than 25,000 women globally in the next five years,” said Rehab Alarfaj, strategic adviser of SDAIA, while announcing the training sessions. 

The program, which will run until Aug. 30 2023, was first announced during the second edition of the Global AI Summit held in Riyadh in September 2022.  

The SDAIA indicated that the program’s first phase is offered through two tracks — one for technical specialists and the other for non-specialists who wish to develop their skills.   

It offers free training sessions to equip participants with the skills and experience needed to work with cloud, data and machine learning.   

The course seeks to close the gender gap in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, particularly in emerging markets.   

Moreover, SDAIA Academy is advancing the Kingdom’s position as a global leader in AI by providing the knowledge and skills required through specialized programs in line with the most recent international best practices.    

According to a Research and Markets report, the AI market in the Middle East and North Africa region is expected to grow from $500 million in 2020 to $8.4 billion by 2026.   

The study revealed that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading from the front, and the market for advanced technology in the region will witness a compound annual growth rate of 47.8 percent.     

In April, the Kingdom ranked second globally for societal awareness of AI, according to the 2023 AI Index Report by Stanford University.   

At the G20 Summit in Osaka in 2019, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “We live in a time of scientific innovations, unprecedented technologies and unlimited growth prospects.”   

“If used optimally, these new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, can avoid many harms and bring huge benefits,” he added.

Tourist spending in the UAE jumps 70% to $33bn in 2022 as sector rebounds 

Tourist spending in the UAE jumps 70% to $33bn in 2022 as sector rebounds 
RIYADH: With global travel returning to pre-pandemic levels, the UAE saw tourist spending rise 70 percent in 2022 to reach 121 billion dirhams ($33 billion), compared to $18.8 billion the year before, according to the ruler of Dubai.  

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum — also the prime minister of the UAE — took to Twitter to state the country has a target of welcoming 40 million tourists within seven years. 

This comes as the UAE has set a target of increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to 450 billion dirhams in 2031, with an annual increase of 27 billion dirhams. 

“Global tourism has rebounded after three years of decline. The UAE’S tourism sector has also made a strong comeback,” Al-Maktoum said in his tweet.  

“We remain committed to developing all sectors of our national economy, to build the best and most active economy in the world,” he added.  

The Dubai ruler was referring to the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which was introduced in November 2022. It seeks to attract further tourism investments worth 100 billion dirhams.  

At the time, Al-Maktoum said that “tourism is key to diversifying our economy and boosting UAE’s global competitiveness.”  

The strategy incorporates 25 projects and strategies to help the country’s tourist sector grow, as well as encourage investment in a variety of linked industries such as aviation and hospitality. 

It is also expected to attract more foreign companies to the local market, and develop tourism data and statistics.  

The UAE’s tourism rebound is driven by Dubai, which received 14.36 million international overnight visitors in 2022. 

This was almost double the previous year’s figure of 7.28 million, according to data published by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. 

The emirate surpassed global and regional tourism recovery levels, with visitors to the city in 2022 reaching 86 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to figures from the UN World Tourism Organization. 

Saudi Arabia, Egypt rank as top global destinations for MENA travelers: Wego 

Saudi Arabia, Egypt rank as top global destinations for MENA travelers: Wego 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt were the most sought-after destinations for international travelers from the Middle East and North Africa in the first quarter of 2023, according to study by a Singapore-based travel app. 

Wego, the flight-searching and booking app, placed Egypt as the top destination for tourists from the region between January and March, followed by the Kingdom, and then India.

Saudi Arabia’s second spot in the wish list is a strong indication of the progress made by the Kingdom as a global tourist destination, in line with its National Tourism Strategy that aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030. 

“Our data shows that Egypt remains the top destination of choice for MENA travelers for what the country offers from a mix of history, culture, and adventure for every type of traveler,” said Mamoun Hmedan, managing director of MENA and India, Wego, in a statement. 

The study was based on the searches made by travelers as well as hotel-booking figures on its website. 

The report further revealed that the UAE ranked as the fourth favorite destination, followed by Kuwait, Turkiye, and Pakistan.

China climbed up six spots quarter-on-quarter to reach the 26th top destination among MENA travelers. 

“China will be among the fastest risers in the second quarter of this year as the Asian giant has loosened pandemic-related travel restrictions,” stated the report. 

Moreover, several Asian countries lost their rankings as they faced stricter COVID-19 policies, including Japan and Vietnam, both of which fell by nine spots, the Philippines by eight, Malaysia by seven, and Indonesia and Singapore by four each. 

Countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council region with more accommodating travel policies rose up the ranks: Qatar and Oman gained eight spots, while Bahrain climbed five. 

The UK held the top rank among European destinations, followed by Germany and Italy. 

Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy aims to increase the contribution of the sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent, along with creating 1 million additional job opportunities.

Oil Updates — Crude weakens; Kazakhstan’s oil export revenues surge 50%

Oil Updates — Crude weakens; Kazakhstan’s oil export revenues surge 50%
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the market digested weak economic data from China and braced itself for another US interest rate hike. 

Brent crude fell by $0.26 to $79.05 a barrel at 11:50 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $0.33 to $75.33. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 last session. 

China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in April, the first contraction since December in the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index. 

China’s industrial and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was expected to boost demand this year. 

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points, Reuters reported. 

Kazakhstan’s oil export revenues up despite fall in volume sold 

Kazakhstan’s oil export revenues rose 50 percent in 2022 as crude prices surged, although volumes slipped, data from the country’s Bureau of National Statistics showed. 

According to the BNS data, the value of Kazakhstan’s oil exports increased to $46.8 billion in 2022 generated by exports of 65 million tons, versus $31 billion and 65.5 million tons respectively in 2021. 

The increase in 2022 revenues was driven by the rise in oil prices as the central Asian country’s average annual oil export price jumped to $720 per ton last year, from $473 per ton in 2021. 

With no direct access to offshore oil hubs, Kazakhstan depends on transporting its oil through Russia which has been hit by Western sanctions over what Moscow calls a special military operation in Ukraine. 

More than 90 percent of Kazakhstan’s oil reaches export markets via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium and the network of Moscow-controlled oil pipeline operator Transneft. Unlike Russian oil, Kazakhstan’s oil is not under Western sanctions.  

 Brazilian oil-export tax a concerning development: Shell chief 

The head of oil major Shell’s Brazilian operations on Monday said a temporary oil-export tax established in March was a concerning development that could hurt the country’s investment attractiveness.

Brazil’s government insists the temporary, four-month levy would compensate for its decision to partially maintain a tax exemption on fuels for consumers, and help meet the country’s fiscal targets.

“This is a concerning precedent, but hopefully a temporary and isolated one to keep Brazil as a competitive province in the long term,” said Cristiano Pinto da Costa in remarks at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston.

Brazil should not add a “tax burden to an industry that is already exposed,” he added. Shell has 17 floating platforms currently producing oil and gas in Brazil and is the largest producer in the country after state-controlled Petrobras.

Oil giants including Shell, TotalEnergies and Equinor filed an injunction against the tax in March.

