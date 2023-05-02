Saudi police arrest 11 suspects in drug bust

RIYADH: Red Sea Global, the multi-project developer behind The Red Sea and Amaala, launched Akun, a new adventure sports brand that will offer unique experiences for guests at RSG destinations.
“At Red Sea Global, we believe the experiences available for our guests are just as important as the destination itself,” said Red Sea Global Group CEO John Pagano.
“Akun will offer a diverse range of ‘bucket-list’ adventures set in, over and throughout breath-taking sea and landscapes, and each builds on the exciting sense of exploration we nurture at our destinations,” Pagano added.
At RSG destinations, the brand will operate and manage adventure and sports experiences such as gravel, mountain, fat-tire, and electric biking, as well as trail running and hiking along diverse natural paths. Climbing, scrambling, and a variety of action sports for both beginners and athletes will be offered as well.
Akun will also be closely connected to the local communities in each destination, developing conservation and cultural paths and presenting the history of these ancient sites.
The brand is one of several RSG-owned subsidiary firms that will boost its developments.
The first two subsidiary businesses — WAMA, which offers water sports activities, and Galaxea, which offers diving experiences — were announced in February.
“Combined with WAMA and Galaxea, our water sports and diving brands, we can now offer a full trio package of sporting experiences ahead of our first guests arriving at The Red Sea this year,” said Pagano.
Akun has already signed two initial partnership deals with operators Bungy New Zealand and Air Sports Group, which will both assess the enormous capacity for adventure tourism at RSG destinations.
Air Sports Group will conduct a 13-week on-site technical evaluation to determine the potential for air sports in Amaala and The Red Sea, featuring sports such as skydiving, paragliding, paramotoring, and hot air ballooning.
Three Red Sea resorts will open this year, along with the first phase of the Red Sea International Airport, which will welcome domestic flights. When completed in 2030, the destination will have 50 resorts with up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential buildings spread across 22 islands and six inland areas.