Saudi police arrest 11 suspects in drug bust

Makkah digital artist’s unique blend delivers an enthralling view of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi digital media artist Rayan Mal had a gut feeling that this would be his career when he took his first picture with a camera given to him by his father.

“I felt strange inside as I held this expensive camera. This means a lot to me because the first image I ever took was for my mother, who passed away a few years later,” he said.

Gradually, Mal expanded beyond photography and entered the field of filmmaking, incorporating digital work into the videos.

To showcase one of the season’s festivals of cosplay talent in the Boulevard world, he shot an incredible movie, edited it, and added his designs and effects to make it nostalgic. (Supplied)

“I use digital art in my images and videos to convey what’s happening in my head. Adding motion graphics and creative designs gives the content a lovely taste and lets the viewer see what's happening in my head. It's kind of like a visual message I offer to others,” Mal said.

He has received short video prizes, including one from Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment.

“I was awarded by Turki Al-Sheikh, which was something that I did not expect, but it feels so good that the officials are focusing on the youth’s talent and supporting them, and this makes me want to do more for my country,” Mal said.

HIGH LIGHT During the pandemic, Mal recorded a short video on how Makkah dealt with COVID-19 and the efforts made by the authorities. It earned him the Waai Award 2021 in the short film category from the Ministry of Health.

The young artist also made a video in Boulevard Riyadh City on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day, which was also retweeted by Al-Sheikh.

To showcase one of the season’s festivals of cosplay talent in the Boulevard world, he shot an incredible movie, edited it, and added his designs and effects to make it nostalgic. This was part of his ongoing creative projects for the Riyadh Season.

His “Hajj Feelings” short video, which highlighted pilgrims’ experience and organization of Saudi officials during Hajj, also won him an award in a competition from the Ministry of Interior in 2019.

“I’m from Makkah, the home of Islam and people of all colors and ethnicities. In my videos, I like to demonstrate how my hometown treats visitors with grace and humanity,” he said.

In future, Mal wants to make his own production house to collaborate and connect talents with other people and businesses to expand the digital art community in the Kingdom.

“I have seen tremendous potential in people younger than me. I also feel that the Kingdom focuses on talents and the art scene and produces art events everywhere. If we only believe, we can outperform international shows,” he said.