Closing bell: Saudi bourse continues downward trend amid economic uncertainties  
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday was SR5.52 billion ($1.47 billion) (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend on Tuesday, losing 67 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 11,218.61, primarily driven by expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and dropping oil prices. 

While the parallel market Nomu also dropped 299.51 points to close at 20,863.29, the MSCI Tadawul Index slightly gained 0.13 percent to 1,521.24. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday was SR5.52 billion ($1.47 billion). 

On Tuesday, Brent crude dropped $0.26, or 0.33 percent, to $79.05 a barrel at 3:45 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude slid $0.27, or 0.36 percent, to $75.39. 

The top performer of the day was Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., whose share prices surged 5.45 percent to SR294. 

Other top performers of the day were City Cement Co. and City Cement Co., whose share prices increased 3.98 percent and 2.86 percent, respectively. 

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. was the worst performer of the day. The company’s share prices slipped by 2.88 percent to SR45.55. 

On the announcements front, Riyad Bank, revealed that its net profit for the first quarter of 2023 advanced 30 percent to SR2.01 billion, compared to SR1.55 billion in the same period of 2022. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the financial institution attributed the rise in net profit to an increase in total operating income, despite facing an uptick in operating expenses. 

Alinma Bank also announced its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday. The bank posted a net profit of SR969.9 million, up 17.61 percent compared to the same quarter in 2022. 

Yamama Cement Co. revealed its year-on-year net profit almost quadrupled in the first quarter of the year to SR112.4 million compared to SR29.6 million in the same period in 2022. 

However, this did represent a quarter-on-quarter drop of 16.2 percent, as the company’s net earnings in the preceding three months were SR134.15 million. 

Meanwhile, Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology announced it had signed an extension for the share purchase agreement to acquire The Chefz SPV, as the original agreement period has expired.  

The company informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that the signing parties have agreed to extend the share purchase agreement until July 31, 2023.

Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A first-of-its-kind tourism data lab is set for the Middle East after Saudi Arabia reached an agreement with global digital payment solution provider Visa to travel trends insights.

Saudi Tourism Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the financial services company to explore innovative ways to enhance the visitor experience and advance the Kingdom’s hospitality industry. 

The partnership will be supported by the payment database VisaNet, which delivers a variety of data on incoming tourists and substantial information on how governments can maximize their cashless approach, the press release added. 

The collaboration is in line with Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which seeks to attract 100 million visitors by 2030. 

Abdulkarim Aldarwish, president of Middle East and Africa markets at STA, said: “The agreement with Visa, the world leader in digital payments, confirms that the Saudi Tourism Authority is keen to enhance its capabilities by providing, exchanging, and analyzing data as well as offering products and promotional package programs that improve the experience of tourists and attract more segments from the main markets in the region.”  

The MoU, signed at the Arabian Travel Market 2023 being held in Dubai, will also look into options to deploy Visa’s digital payments solutions and exclusive packages, according to a press release.   

“Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a tourism hub with diverse and enriching experiences awaiting visitors. The industry is also a pivotal pillar in achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and create new job opportunities,” said Walter Lironi, senior vice president for Visa consulting and analytics for the central Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. 

He added that the company is pleased to enter this partnership with STA as it will allow them to “explore multiple pathways ... (to) enhance the tourism experience of visitors to Saudi Arabia and support the government’s tourism ambition.”  

One of the fastest-growing destinations in the region, Saudi Arabia has been investing substantial sums to upgrade the country’s tourism infrastructure while launching new projects to attract travelers from across the world.    

During a monthly meeting with citizens in February, the Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khatib revealed that Saudi Arabia’s tourism spending surged 93 percent in 2022 to hit SR185 billion ($50 billion), up from SR95.6 billion the year before.

Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will not “shy away” from boosting its tourism sector as it seeks to become a global hub for travelers, one of the Kingdom’s ministers has pledged. 

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim talked up Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification ambitions, also identifying the venture capital sector as ripe for development. 

The move is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategic plan launched in 2016 to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on oil exports and diversify its economy by developing and expanding into new industries and sectors.  

Tourism is a key part of that, with Saudi Arabia aiming to get 100 million visitors by 2030. 

“We won’t shy away from investing in tourism and tourism-related sectors. These are sectors that did not exist in the past, and we’re trying to catch up,” said Al-Ibrahim, according to Bloomberg. 

He also said that Saudi Arabia has a “very large and rapidly growing venture capital ecosystem,” noting that they still have a “long way” to go, but it is something the Kingdom prioritizes.    

Saudi Arabia’s attempt to diversify its economy beyond oil coincides with new initiatives to attract foreign investment and workers.    

It is part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambition to open the country to global markets.    

During the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative forum held in Riyadh in October 2022, the minister noted that Saudi Arabia would have an industrial base compatible with all the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution as the Kingdom increases its efforts to move away from oil as a dominant source of income.    

Referred to as Industry 4.0, the revolution is a new phase of global industrialization in which robotics, cloud computing, and sensors are employed to boost manufacturing facility productivity.    

“Our long-term economic challenge is to diversify our source of growth and Vision 2030, and everything you see here is for us to diversify our economy and to give it a stronger, more resilient structure,” he told Arab News on the sideline of the FII. 

According to the International Monetary Fund, Saudi Arabia will remain the fastest-growing economy in the G20, despite the turmoil caused by rising inflation and soaring interest rates. 

Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has kicked off a global training program on artificial intelligence and machine learning with the launch of the first phase of the Elevate Program. 

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has partnered with Google Cloud to launch the scheme, offering free sessions to 1,000 women across 28 countries on these technologies.   

“Elevate is a global program that aims to use AI to reduce the gender gap by empowering more than 25,000 women globally in the next five years,” said Rehab Alarfaj, strategic adviser of SDAIA, while announcing the training sessions. 

The program, which will run until Aug. 30 2023, was first announced during the second edition of the Global AI Summit held in Riyadh in September 2022.  

The SDAIA indicated that the program’s first phase is offered through two tracks — one for technical specialists and the other for non-specialists who wish to develop their skills.   

It offers free training sessions to equip participants with the skills and experience needed to work with cloud, data and machine learning.   

The course seeks to close the gender gap in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, particularly in emerging markets.   

Moreover, SDAIA Academy is advancing the Kingdom’s position as a global leader in AI by providing the knowledge and skills required through specialized programs in line with the most recent international best practices.    

According to a Research and Markets report, the AI market in the Middle East and North Africa region is expected to grow from $500 million in 2020 to $8.4 billion by 2026.   

The study revealed that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading from the front, and the market for advanced technology in the region will witness a compound annual growth rate of 47.8 percent.     

In April, the Kingdom ranked second globally for societal awareness of AI, according to the 2023 AI Index Report by Stanford University.   

At the G20 Summit in Osaka in 2019, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “We live in a time of scientific innovations, unprecedented technologies and unlimited growth prospects.”   

“If used optimally, these new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, can avoid many harms and bring huge benefits,” he added.

Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: With global travel returning to pre-pandemic levels, the UAE saw tourist spending rise 70 percent in 2022 to reach 121 billion dirhams ($33 billion), compared to $18.8 billion the year before, according to the ruler of Dubai.  

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum — also the prime minister of the UAE — took to Twitter to state the country has a target of welcoming 40 million tourists within seven years. 

This comes as the UAE has set a target of increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to 450 billion dirhams in 2031, with an annual increase of 27 billion dirhams. 

“Global tourism has rebounded after three years of decline. The UAE’S tourism sector has also made a strong comeback,” Al-Maktoum said in his tweet.  

“We remain committed to developing all sectors of our national economy, to build the best and most active economy in the world,” he added.  

The Dubai ruler was referring to the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which was introduced in November 2022. It seeks to attract further tourism investments worth 100 billion dirhams.  

At the time, Al-Maktoum said that “tourism is key to diversifying our economy and boosting UAE’s global competitiveness.”  

The strategy incorporates 25 projects and strategies to help the country’s tourist sector grow, as well as encourage investment in a variety of linked industries such as aviation and hospitality. 

It is also expected to attract more foreign companies to the local market, and develop tourism data and statistics.  

The UAE’s tourism rebound is driven by Dubai, which received 14.36 million international overnight visitors in 2022. 

This was almost double the previous year’s figure of 7.28 million, according to data published by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. 

The emirate surpassed global and regional tourism recovery levels, with visitors to the city in 2022 reaching 86 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to figures from the UN World Tourism Organization. 

Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt were the most sought-after destinations for international travelers from the Middle East and North Africa in the first quarter of 2023, according to study by a Singapore-based travel app. 

Wego, the flight-searching and booking app, placed Egypt as the top destination for tourists from the region between January and March, followed by the Kingdom, and then India.

Saudi Arabia’s second spot in the wish list is a strong indication of the progress made by the Kingdom as a global tourist destination, in line with its National Tourism Strategy that aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030. 

“Our data shows that Egypt remains the top destination of choice for MENA travelers for what the country offers from a mix of history, culture, and adventure for every type of traveler,” said Mamoun Hmedan, managing director of MENA and India, Wego, in a statement. 

The study was based on the searches made by travelers as well as hotel-booking figures on its website. 

The report further revealed that the UAE ranked as the fourth favorite destination, followed by Kuwait, Turkiye, and Pakistan.

China climbed up six spots quarter-on-quarter to reach the 26th top destination among MENA travelers. 

“China will be among the fastest risers in the second quarter of this year as the Asian giant has loosened pandemic-related travel restrictions,” stated the report. 

Moreover, several Asian countries lost their rankings as they faced stricter COVID-19 policies, including Japan and Vietnam, both of which fell by nine spots, the Philippines by eight, Malaysia by seven, and Indonesia and Singapore by four each. 

Countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council region with more accommodating travel policies rose up the ranks: Qatar and Oman gained eight spots, while Bahrain climbed five. 

The UK held the top rank among European destinations, followed by Germany and Italy. 

Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy aims to increase the contribution of the sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent, along with creating 1 million additional job opportunities.

