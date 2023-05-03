Saudi cultural attaché office in Sudan ransacked

RIYADH: The Saudi Cultural Attaché office in Sudan was ransacked on Tuesday morning by an armed group that vandalized equipment and cameras, seized some of the attaché’s property, and disabled its systems and servers.
In a foreign ministry statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom strongly condemned the ransacking, calling for respect for diplomatic missions and for punishing the perpetrators.
Saudi Arabia renewed the call to halt military escalation, end the violence, and to provide the necessary protection for diplomats, residents, and Sudanese civilians.
Saudi experts highlight importance of digital design to KSA’s future
Hanan Al-Otaibi, a user experience researcher, said that user experience was the cornerstone of every online platform before designing its user interface screens, as changes could be made earlier, quicker, and easier than after a product was launched
Updated 02 May 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The growth of the digital industry in Saudi Arabia has led to an increased focus on user experience and interface design.
User experience is considered a crucial component when designing an app or highly interactive website for any company that offers a physical or digital product, as it aims to offer consumers a seamless experience from their first contact to the last.
User interface is used for digital products only, with a focus on visual touchpoint that allows users to interact with a product.
More firms are recognizing the importance of providing a streamlined digital user experience for their customers.
Legal blindness, color blindness, and visual impairment are three different sorts of vision issues, and each of them has a solution for those who design and create any program from the ground up that aids users with special needs, so they do not need some one to help them buy or pay bills online.
Hanan Al-Otaibi, User experience researcher
“By analyzing user behavior, Amazon discovered that many people abandon their shopping carts because they are too lazy to register and create an account.
“Using this knowledge, Amazon developed a button that allows users to make any purchases as a guest without having to register, and the tactic was a huge success,” Al-Otaibi added.
A user interface design can make or break a website or app, as it is the first thing that users see when they interact with a product, and the user experience can ease access to a site for those with special needs.
Al-Otaibi, who gained a master’s degree in human computer interaction from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, said: “Legal blindness, color blindness, and visual impairment are three different sorts of vision issues, and each of them has a solution, or those who design and create any program from the ground up that aids users with special needs, so they do not need someone to help them buy or pay bills online.”
User experience design involves understanding the needs and behaviors of users and designing products that meet their expectations.
Designer, Ashraf Agili, pointed out that it was important for Saudi Arabia to implement user experience and interface design as a full major in universities.
Currently, the Misk Foundation offers an immersive 11-week user experience design course that equips students with skills to begin working as a designer or researcher.
Hemma UX/UI Development Camp, an intensive technical camp with a focus on user interface and experience development, is offered by the Saudi Digital Academy.
Agili said: “We need more designers in the field because everything is moving toward technology. We buy everything online, and the user numbers are frightening given that 70 percent of global users use the internet before visiting a mall.
“In Saudi Arabia, technology is also booming in terms of governmental or shopping apps.”
He noted that good user experience design led to increased customer satisfaction, improved brand loyalty, and higher conversion rates.
Saudi Arabia’s Ehsan charity platform records over $1bn in donations
Ehsan is the first destination for reliable donations as a national platform that guarantees transparency to donors
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: More than SR4 billion ($1 billion) has been donated to the National Platform for Charitable Work, known as Ehsan, in the two years since its establishment.
Almost 5 million people have so far benefited from the platform, which was launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.
The campaign is an extension of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s interest in supporting and developing the charity sector by making every effort to organize it, enable its activities, and sponsor it to raise its contribution to the development of society.
This focus and support has had a significant impact on Ehsan in its efficiency and credibility in delivering donations to those most deserving of them.
NUMBER
5m
The authority’s president, Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, extended thanks and gratitude to King Salman and the crown prince for their generous donation during Ramadan, which amounted to SR70 million.
Al-Ghamdi expressed sincere thanks to those who got involved in charitable work and donated money to extend a helping hand to the needy through Ehsan.
The platform is supervised by 12 government agencies that form a supervisory committee. It also has a Shariah committee that ensures that the platform’s activities comply with the provisions of Islamic Shariah.
Through its charitable and awareness campaigns, the platform aims to promote the culture of charitable work and community solidarity, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, support community projects and humanitarian cases, and enable the community to donate through reliable official channels.
Ehsan is the first destination for reliable donations as a national platform that guarantees transparency to donors. It is always ready to work with benefactors and motivate them to donate to the needy.
The platform carries out its charity work through donations from individuals, companies, banks and affluent people through the platform’s application and website (https://ehsan.sa/), the call center via the number 8001247000, and through designated bank accounts.
Engineer launches SaudiGovtGPT, an accessible interface for government inquiries
Alhazmi told Arab News: “What I really hope is that this new wave of applications will boost the investment into basic models
Engineer Fahd Alhazmi’s GPT platform hints at a new era of incorporating AI technology in government-related sectors
Updated 02 May 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Fahd Alhazmi, a Saudi engineer, has launched a modern interface to help Saudi citizens and expats configure all their governmental service needs.
SaudiGovtGPT is the first AI platform in the region that is specifically tailored for Saudi citizen and residents.
Avidly following the advancements in AI, especially the GPT family of models, Alhazmi believes they are massively undervalued despite the current hype. Their great impact on the economy and the job market, he predicts, will be realized in the next few years.
Alhazmi told Arab News: “What I really hope is that this new wave of applications will boost the investment into basic models. While we do have agencies that are (incorporating) AI in government, we haven’t yet seen a local model that can use and understand Arabic … We do have the talent and resources (to do so).
“A lot of people need an interface for the most basic things, or something they might be using daily. From my experience, friends and relatives have had issues with some of the government services, because there are a lot of services and ministries.”
What I really hope is that this new wave of applications will boost the investment into basic models. While we do have agencies that are (incorporating) AI in government, we haven’t yet seen a local model that can use and understand Arabic.
Fahd Alhazmi, Saudi engineer
Often, these services overlap, requiring the individual or company to reach out to several sectors in order to find the information they need. The platform streamlines the processes in one conclusive statement.
While issuing a visa to a particular country or acquiring a drivers’ license is fairly straightforward for locals, this can be a helpful tool for businesses or multi-step processes.
SaudiGovtGPT can also help expats, tourists, and non-citizen residents to navigate the ins-and-outs of government procedures.
The platform is based on the original GPT model, a language prediction model designed to generate text outputs using machine learning. The model is able to pick up on different Arabic dialects as well.
Alhazmi explained that it is aligned with basic instructions, such as refusing to answer any questions with unknown information, in order to ensure accuracy. However, the interface is still in its initial stages of development.
HIGHLIGHT
Amongst 2,000 governmental services, the tool is able to accurately answer around 70 percent of queries, Alhazmi explained.
So why not simply use Google for their questions?
What makes the interface distinct is its refrain from using keyword matching such as various other search engines, but rather functions by semantic search, which relies on identifying and understanding the intent of the user.
With AI platforms such as ChatGPT and OpenAI taking over the globe, striking a particular interest due to their accessibility, users have shown their receptiveness to newer technologies in navigating everyday life.
Alhazmi added: “It’s been really incredible. I wasn’t anticipating this sort of reaction … This definitely speaks to a need in the market for such kinds of services. For a lot of people, it showcased what this new wave of AI applications can provide.
“Most of these (AI platforms), you’ll find in English, and this is probably one of the first ‘aha!’ moments for users to put something in Arabic and find some cool results.”
Saudi authorities to benefit from volunteering services offered through Tawakkalna app
The move aims to link citizens’ data in the Tawakkalna application with the electronic application’s healthcare services
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, aiming to benefit from the volunteering services offered through the Tawakkalna app.
The memorandum was signed by Abdulaziz Al-Najem, Tawakkalna’s deputy assistant director of the National Information Center, on behalf of SDAIA, and Abdulaziz Al-Murshid, director general of the Directorate General of Information Technology, on behalf of SRCA.
The move aims to link citizens’ data in the Tawakkalna application with the electronic application’s healthcare services. The services include the volunteer portal, SOS service and the possibility of cooperation in the Hajj and Umrah initiatives to facilitate pilgrims’ services and healthcare.
Cooperation may also be possible in providing joint training and awareness services, such as educational messages and community awareness, as well as first aid awareness presentations.
The cooperation comes within the framework of SDAIA’s efforts to support digital transformation initiatives in order to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, while promoting joint efforts with all government authorities.
These aim to access advanced quality services with digital processes, including the Tawakkalna app which was launched by SDAIA to help in making daily life easier.
Over 200 evacuees arrive in Saudi Arabia from Sudan
The US consulate in Jeddah has welcomed and offered consular services to more than 350 US citizens and US legal permanent residents who have left Sudan
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Over 200 evacuees from Sudan arrived in Jeddah on board HMS Riyadh on Tuesday.
The 220 evacuees included 14 Saudi citizens and 206 foreign nationals from the US, Canada, South Sudan, and Yemen.
The Kingdom is keen to provide all the basic needs of the nationals of friendly countries in preparation for facilitating their departure to their homelands, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said.
The latest evacuation brings the total number of those evacuated from Sudan by Saudi authorities to about 5,629 people including 239 citizens and about 5,390 foreign nationals.
The US consulate in Jeddah has welcomed and offered consular services to more than 350 US citizens and US legal permanent residents who have left Sudan, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Tuesday.
Sudan’s warring military factions agreed to a new and longer seven-day ceasefire from Thursday, neighbour and mediator South Sudan said, even as more air strikes and shooting in the Khartoum capital region undercut their latest supposed truce.