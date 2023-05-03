You are here

Anthony Davis, Lakers hold off Warriors to win opener

Anthony Davis, Lakers hold off Warriors to win opener
Anthony Davis finished with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the Western Conference semifinal playoffs against the Golden State Warriors on May 02, 2023. (Getty Images North America/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Anthony Davis, Lakers hold off Warriors to win opener

Anthony Davis, Lakers hold off Warriors to win opener
  Anthony Davis scored 30 points and led a defensive masterclass for Los Angeles Lakers
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Anthony Davis scored 30 points and led a defensive masterclass as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 117-112 on the road to take a 1-0 lead in their NBA Western Conference playoff series on Tuesday.
The eagerly anticipated showdown between the two Californian glamor clubs lived up to the billing as the Lakers held off a thrilling late Golden State rally to take a crucial early advantage against the NBA champions in the best-of-seven series.
The Lakers appeared to be cruising to victory after opening up a 14-point lead with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after a clinical defensive performance at San Francisco’s Chase Center.
But the Warriors came roaring back with a flurry of three-pointers and Stephen Curry knotted the score at 112-112 to complete a 14-0 Warriors run with 1min 38sec remaining.
Yet just when it looked as if the Warriors were building unstoppable momentum, the Lakers regrouped to snatch victory.
A D’Angelo Russell layup edged them back in front at 114-112 before a LeBron James free throw increased the Lakers lead to three.
Jordan Poole then missed a game-tying 27-foot three-point effort with 9.7sec left on the clock before the Lakers drew two free throws for German international Dennis Schroder to make the game safe.
“We know this team — they’re the defending champions,” Davis said. “No lead is safe against them, they can get hot at any moment.
“But this is just a mindset for our team, knowing we can beat this team, it’s a confidence-booster for us.
“We’ve been able to get this one in game one, but we haven’t done anything yet.”
Davis finished with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks while James chipped in with 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
Russell and Schroder added 19 points each while Austin Reaves finished with 10.
Curry led the Golden State scoring with 27 points including six three-pointers while Klay Thompson had 25, also with six from beyond the arc.
Game two in the series takes place in San Francisco on Thursday.

Topics: basketball NBA Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors anthony davis

Alcaraz gets revenge over Zverev, Medvedev out of Madrid Open

Alcaraz gets revenge over Zverev, Medvedev out of Madrid Open
Updated 54 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Alcaraz gets revenge over Zverev, Medvedev out of Madrid Open

Alcaraz gets revenge over Zverev, Medvedev out of Madrid Open
  In the last eight, the Murcian will face Karen Khachanov who dispatched Andrey Rublev 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 in another all-Russian battle
  World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka was forced to sweat by Mayar Sherif but eventually came through 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 to reach the semifinals in the women's competition
Updated 54 min 40 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz breezed past Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 to reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev crashed out against Russian compatriot Aslan Karatsev, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, while Stefanos Tsitsipas eased through against Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-1.

In the women’s competition world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka was forced to sweat by Mayar Sherif but eventually came through 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 to reach the semifinals.

Top-seeded Spaniard Alcaraz, who also beat Zverev in last season’s Madrid final, gained revenge for the German’s triumph when they met later in the 2022 French Open quarterfinals.

Two-time Madrid winner Zverev, 26, was blown away in the opening set. He improved a little in the second but not sufficiently to trouble Alcaraz, who moved his opponent around at will.

“I played at a great level, I didn’t let him dominate, I went on the attack the whole time, and above all, I returned really well,” said Alcaraz, who won in one hour 22 minutes.

“I played a complete game, and that’s how we have this result — but it’s not a normal result against (Zverev).”

The US Open champion dropped just two points in the first set in his near-immaculate service games, and put strong pressure on the German’s serve.

Alcaraz converted his third break point to take a 2-0 lead in the 11-minute second game, before wresting another from Zverev for 5-1, consolidating to take the set.

The duo traded blows on serve at the start of the second set before Alcaraz carved out a break for 3-2 when Zverev sent a forehand return wide.

Alcaraz again broke for a 5-2 lead with a neat forehand down the line and triumphed on serve when Zverev batted a return long.

In the last eight, the Murcian will face Karen Khachanov who dispatched Andrey Rublev 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 in another all-Russian battle.

Medvedev, second seed in the Spanish capital, has admitted he struggles on clay and fell to another defeat against Karatsev on the dirt, as he did in Rome two seasons ago.

Karatsev triumphed comfortably in the first set tie-break, his ball striking immaculate throughout the clash, hitting 28 winners to just four unforced errors.

Ranked 121st in the world, the qualifier broke the 2021 US Open winner for 3-2 in the second set and only dropped two points on his serve after that to progress.

“Feeling great, playing well, I just have to focus every match. I’ll be preparing for the next round,” said Karatsev.

He will face Zhizhen Zhang, who became the first Chinese player to reach the quarter-finals of a Masters 1000 event.

Zhang eked out a nailbiting victory over world No. 10 Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/8).

World No. 5 Tsitsipas will face lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff, who saw off Pedro Cachin 7-6 (9/7), 6-7 (7/9), 6-3.

The other quarterfinal pits Croatian Borna Coric, ranked 20th, against Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka struggled badly at first against Sherif but turned the two-hour match around convincingly to reach the semifinals.

“I was just trying to keep fighting to keep playing my game and find my rhythm,” said Sabalenka.

“She’s a clay court specialist and I’m very happy with this win. It was a very tough one.”

Sherif, the first Egyptian to reach a WTA 1000 quarterfinal, capitalized on Sabalenka’s erratic start to break in the first game.

The 26-year-old became the first player to take a set off Sabalenka in Madrid.

However the Belarusian, 24, bounced back strongly, converting all four of her break points in the second set and hitting 10 winners to Sherif’s one to force a third.

The 2021 Madrid winner was a break down at 2-1 in the second but won 11 of the next 12 games, dominating her opponent in the third set.

Sabalenka will face Greek world number nine Maria Sakkari after she came from behind to beat Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-2 in the second quarterfinal.

Topics: tennis

Real Sociedad score 2-0 victory over 10-man Real Madrid

Real Sociedad score 2-0 victory over 10-man Real Madrid
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

Real Sociedad score 2-0 victory over 10-man Real Madrid

Real Sociedad score 2-0 victory over 10-man Real Madrid
  Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was sent off after an hour for a second yellow card to make matters worse for Los Blancos
  Barcelona beat Osasuna 1-0 earlier Tuesday to expand the gap on Madrid
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain: Real Madrid fell to a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Tuesday, leaving the champions 14 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with five games remaining.

Former Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea netted for the hosts, who tightened their grip on fourth spot and Champions League qualification.

Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was sent off after an hour for a second yellow card to make matters worse for Los Blancos.

Barcelona beat Osasuna 1-0 earlier Tuesday to expand the gap on Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti’s side could not respond.

The Italian played a makeshift side because of injuries and suspensions, and he also left striker Karim Benzema behind in the Madrid capital ahead of Saturday’s Copa del Rey final clash with Osasuna.

Alex Remiro denied Madrid defender Eder Militao in the opening stages while Martin Zubimendi struck the crossbar at the other end from close range.

Kubo struck at the start of the second half for the hosts after Militao gave the ball away in a dangerous area.

Carvajal was dismissed for a foul on Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal, giving Madrid an uphill struggle.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did well to parry a deflected Barrenetxea strike, but he could not keep out the forward’s next effort, surprising the Belgian at his near post.

Los Blancos’ defeat means Barcelona just need two more points to clinch their first title since 2019, providing Madrid win their remaining matches.

Topics: Real Sociedad La Liga real madrid

NBA MVP: 76ers' Embiid wins league's top individual honor

NBA MVP: 76ers’ Embiid wins league’s top individual honor
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

NBA MVP: 76ers’ Embiid wins league’s top individual honor

NBA MVP: 76ers’ Embiid wins league’s top individual honor
  Embiid becomes the second winner from Africa, joining Hakeem Olajuwon, the Nigerian who won for Houston in 1994
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

Philadelphia 76ers center and league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA MVP trophy Tuesday night, topping two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
The 29-year-old from Yaoundé, Cameroon, averaged 33.1 points to win his second straight scoring title, averaged 10.2 rebounds and tied a career high with 4.2 assists per game. Embiid played in 66 games, the second-highest total of his career, but again has been hit with injuries in the playoffs. Embiid has been sidelined with a sprained right knee that cost him one game of the playoff sweep against Brooklyn and the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston which was won by Philadelphia on Monday night.
Jokic finished runner-up and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was third. Embiid received 73 first-place votes. Jokic received 15 first-place votes, and Antetokounmpo got 12.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Embiid said. “A lot of hard work. I’ve been through a lot. I’m not just talking about basketball. I’m talking about my life. My story. Where I come from. How I got here and what it took for me to be here.”
The 76ers watched on TV in Boston and erupted in applause and started chanting “MVP! MVP!” as the big man buried his head in his hands. He then vowed “I’ll be back” for the playoff series against the Celtics.
Embiid has been determined to win — and campaigned for — the MVP trophy for years. The third overall pick of the 2014 draft, Embiid missed his first two full seasons with injuries before settling in as one of the top big men of his generation. He was at his best this season when he totaled three 50-point games, including a career-high 59 against Utah in November. He had 13 total 40-point games.
When Embiid totaled 52 points and 13 rebounds in a win against the Celtics in April, coach Doc Rivers boldly declared, “The MVP race is over.”
Embiid certainly didn’t argue that night with his coach or Sixers teammates who stumped on his behalf.
“They’re probably right,” Embiid said. “But we have bigger goals in mind.”
Embiid is the first 76er to win league MVP since Allen Iverson in 2001. Julius Erving in 1981, Moses Malone in 1983 and Wilt Chamberlain from 1966-1968 are other 76ers to win NBA MVP awards.
Embiid’s injury could be the deciding factor in the 76ers’ chase for the NBA championship. The Sixers are trying to win their first NBA title since 1983 and advance past the second round for the first time since 2001 — which was the last time a Sixer won the MVP award.
Allen Iverson was named league MVP in 2001. Other 76ers to capture the league’s top individual award: Julius Erving, 1981; Moses Malone, 1983; and Wilt Chamberlain, 1966-1968.
Embiid, who graduated from a Florida high school and played a season in college at Kansas, has been every bit the dominant force in the NBA over the past seven seasons. Once the poster child for load management, Embiid has played 134 regular-season games the last two seasons and his 30.6 points last season made him the first international player ever to win an NBA scoring title. He’s a six-time All-Star and was runner-up each of the last two seasons to Jokic.
“I am absolutely thrilled for Joel on winning the MVP award. He is the real deal and deserves every bit of recognition that comes his way,” Rivers said. “He embodies everything that the honor stands for. His drive to improve is unmatched, and like the saying ‘a dream doesn’t become reality through magic, it takes hard work’, he’s put in the work.”
Embiid, who became an American citizen last year, was known early in his career for sucking down Shirley Temples but has worked with sports dietitians to develop healthier eating habits and streamlined his workouts.
Sixers fans can enjoy him for years. Embiid’s four-year, $196 million contract extension doesn’t kick in until next season and takes him through 2026-27.
The affable center became the face of the 76ers’ rebuilding effort more commonly known as The Process. He embraced the nickname and is introduced before every home game as Joel “The Process” Embiid.
He can now add MVP.
Billboards went up around Philadelphia of Embiid with the slogan “MVPIID” and Sixers fans serenaded him with “MVP!” chants from pregame introductions all the way to his final free throw attempts.
He holds career averages of 27.2 points and 11.2 rebounds in 394 career starts. He’s a four-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive Team selection.
This is the fifth consecutive year an international player has been MVP, extending the longest streak in NBA history. It’s also the second time that international players finished 1-2-3 in MVP voting; the first time was last season.
Embiid becomes the second winner from Africa, joining Hakeem Olajuwon, the Nigerian who won for Houston in 1994.

Topics: NBA joel embiid Philadelphia 76ers MVP

Arsenal back on top of Premier League after beating Chelsea

Arsenal back on top of Premier League after beating Chelsea
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

Arsenal back on top of Premier League after beating Chelsea

Arsenal back on top of Premier League after beating Chelsea
  City will go back into first place if they beat West Ham at home on Wednesday in the first of their two games in hand on Arsenal
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

LONDON: Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League as the Norway midfielder’s double inspired a 3-1 win against woeful Chelsea on Tuesday.
Mikel Arteta’s side lost control of the title race after last week’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.
But the Gunners signalled their intention to push City all the way to the wire with a much-needed first win in five games.
Odegaard’s brace was followed by a Gabriel Jesus strike as the hosts raced into a three-goal before half-time at the Emirates Stadium.
Noni Madueke’s second half goal was no consolation for Chelsea’s wretched performance.
Arsenal are now two points clear of second placed City and while Pep Guardiola’s men remain favorites to win the title, the north Londoners have at least applied a little pressure on the champions.
City will go back into first place if they beat West Ham at home on Wednesday in the first of their two games in hand on Arsenal.
“The first 60 minutes, I thought we played really well. That was everything I want to see from our team,” Arteta said.
“Speed, quality, movement, two beautiful goals, we connected with our crowd and created an incredible atmosphere.
“We wanted to earn the right to be top of the league. We are happy to be there.”
After 10 weeks at the top, Arsenal were knocked down to second place by City’s win at Fulham on Sunday.
Three successive draws, including two blown two-goal leads, and the calamitous loss at City have led Arsenal to be written off as title race chokers.
But Arteta insisted this week that the title was still winnable and his players responded to the Spaniard’s rallying cry.
Troubled Chelsea were ideal opponents for Arsenal to get back on track before a tricky trip to Newcastle on Sunday.
The Blues have now lost all six games since Frank Lampard returned as caretaker boss to replace the sacked Graham Potter.
Languishing in 12th place, Chelsea are on an nine-game winless run in all competitions and face the prospect of failing to finish in the top half of the table for the first time since 1996.
“We were too nice to play against in all aspects in the first half. Not good enough,” Lampard said.
“It’s tough because you want to win games, but it’s our job, we’ll work on it.”
Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his first Chelsea start since the Blues lost 1-0 to the Gunners in November.
But Aubameyang, whose four-year spell with Arsenal ended acrimoniously in 2022, never had a chance of exacting revenge on his old team before being hauled off at half-time.
Arsenal were in complete control from the start and Odegaard gave them a deserved lead in the 18th minute.
Left in acres of space, Granit Xhaka’s low cross eluded Chelsea’s lackadaisical defenders and Odegaard guided a superb curling finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga from just inside the penalty area.
Ben Chilwell threatened a Chelsea equalizer, but Aaron Ramsdale made a fine save to preserve the lead.
That near-miss was a false dawn for abysmal Chelsea as the Gunners turned the screw with a second goal in the 31st minute.
Once again, Chelsea allowed Xhaka time to cross into the area and Odegaard took full advantage of slack marking from Raheem Sterling to fire past Kepa from 12 yards.
Arsenal scented blood against spineless, disinterested opponents and the third goal duly arrived three minutes later.
Ben White’s cross was chested down by Jesus and when Xhaka’s shot was blocked, it was Jesus who stabbed home from close-range.
Arsenal were rampant and Thiago Silva hooked Gabriel’s header off the line, while Kepa saved from Xhaka and Bukayo Saka.
Chelsea awoke from their slumber just long enough to reduce the deficit in the 65th minute.
Mateo Kovacic’s defense-splitting pass found Madueke and he deftly slotted past Ramsdale for his first league goal since signing from PSV Eindhoven in January.

Topics: english Premier League Arsenal Chelsea Martin Odegaard

FIFA warns Europe of Women's World Cup broadcast blackout

FIFA warns Europe of Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

FIFA warns Europe of Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout

FIFA warns Europe of Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout
  Infantino has been clearly rankled that player-led criticism of FIFA not offering equal prize money is amplified by media he believes is undervaluing women's soccer
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

GENEVA: Publicly criticizing broadcasters for offering too little to screen the Women’s World Cup has not worked out yet for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is now threatening a blackout in some major European markets.

Infantino intensified a public standoff that started last October with a warning late Monday to five key countries — England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain — in a statement published less than three months before the tournament starts in Australia and New Zealand.

“To be very clear, it is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Infantino said of the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament.

“Therefore, should the offers continue not to be fair (toward women and women’s football), we will be forced not to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup into the ‘Big 5’ European countries,” he said.

Infantino first aired the issue seven months ago, when in Auckland for the official draw for the 32-team tournament, saying that offers as low as 1 percent of the TV rights price paid for the men’s World Cup were “not acceptable.”

In March, for world soccer’s annual meeting held in Rwanda, Infantino reported no progress with TV broadcasters while also announcing a more than threefold increase in team prize money to $110 million for the tournament.

Infantino has been clearly rankled that player-led criticism of FIFA not offering equal prize money is amplified by media he believes is undervaluing women’s soccer. The Women’s World Cup now has standalone broadcast and sponsor deals rather than being bundled with the men’s tournament.

The FIFA leader suggested Monday “public broadcasters in particular have a duty to promote and invest in women’s sport.”

“Women deserve it! As simple as that!” he said.

This women’s World Cup is far from an ideal time zone for European broadcasters. Daytime games in Australia and New Zealand play in the early hours of the morning in Europe, though Infantino said that is not an excuse.

Acknowledging it was not primetime in Europe, Infantino noted the European times of 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. “is quite a reasonable time” for viewers.

“It doesn’t make any economic sense because the viewing figures are there,” he said.

One option for soccer’s governing body if broadcast deals cannot be reached in Europe is to stream games exclusively on it’s online platform.

Topics: FIFA Women's World Cup Gianni Infantino Women's Football

