Saudi ministry, SAP launch training program to develop national digital capabilities

MCIT, SAP launch training program to develop national digital capabilities. (MCIT)
MCIT, SAP launch training program to develop national digital capabilities. (MCIT)
MCIT, SAP launch training program to develop national digital capabilities. (MCIT)
MCIT, SAP launch training program to develop national digital capabilities. (MCIT)
Updated 03 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

  • Specialized training program is aimed at qualifying national digital talent through both virtual and in-person journeys
  • The program will target 55 trainees from Saudi Arabia in basic and emerging technologies, drawing from talent pools in leading national entities
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in collaboration with Germany-based technology giant SAP Global launched a specialized training program aimed at qualifying national digital talent through both virtual and in-person journeys.

The program launch in Riyadh on Wednesday was attended by Vice Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology Haytham Al-Ohali and a number of company officials and constitutes one of the outcomes of a memorandum of understanding that was signed between the two parties at the global tech conference LEAP. The MoU aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a regional technology hub and the largest digital talent incubator.

Speaking to Arab News after the program launch, Faris Al-Saqabi, deputy minister of future jobs and capabilities at the Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology, said: “As proud as we are of our accomplishment today and this partnership, we are also eager to witness young talents work to be future engineers and realize their ambitious goals that will help shape our country’s journey toward Vision 2030.”

The program, he said, will offer an educational experience “at the intersection of technology, business and the humanities, building multi-dimensional competencies that will enable participants to be future-ready, to contribute to the journey of digital transformation and to become lifelong learners.”

Al-Saqabi added: “During this exceptional experience, participants will acquire both technical skills and soft skills in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analysis, various SAP software technologies, leadership and communication.”

The program will target 55 trainees from Saudi Arabia in basic and emerging technologies, drawing from talent pools in leading national entities such as NEOM, Qiddiya, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Sports, Riyadh Airports, the Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co., the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Solutions by STC and Saudi Entertainment Ventures.

It will feature the participation of a selection of top graduates from the Saudi Digital Academy who are beneficiaries of the Future Skills initiative by the Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology, which offered specialized courses for students to excel in the digital sector as part of the Vision 2030 Human Capability Development Program.

The launch of the new training program with SAP highlights the ministry’s keenness to support and empower persons interested in pursuing a career in digital technology and equip them with the tools, including training in SAP software, to do so.

SAP software involves data analysis, machine learning, AI, metaverse, quantum statistics and application development using SAP HANA, an in-memory, column-oriented, relational database management system developed by SAP SE. 

The Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology aims to develop digital capabilities in the Kingdom, to invest in the growth of its future projects, and to encourage innovation, entrepreneurship and investment in the digital sector, according to Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) SAP Global Haytham Al-Ohali Faris Al-Saqabi

Saudi Arabia reports 176 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 176 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 176 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

  Total number of recoveries reached 827,475
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 841,196.

The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,645.

Of the new infections, 51 were recorded in Riyadh, 25 in Jeddah and 10 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 200 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 827,475. 

It said 4,076 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 6,673 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. 

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

Exhibition on history of camels kicks off in Riyadh 

Exhibition on history of camels kicks off in Riyadh 
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Exhibition on history of camels kicks off in Riyadh 

  • King Abdulaziz library hosts book launch on the subject
  • Research took 7 years, published in Arabic and English
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Public Library hosted the launch of the book “The Camel Through the Ages,” alongside an exhibition on the animals in Riyadh recently.

The event was attended by Princess Adila bint Abdullah, president of the consultative committee of the National Museum, Prince Faisal bin Abdullah, who gave a speech at the event, the leaders of several cultural and scientific bodies, and ambassadors.

The exhibition is a joint project between the library and the Layan Cultural Foundation and will conclude on June 2. It highlights the heritage and culture surrounding camels since antiquity, and the intimate relationship between humans and the animal.

“Many academics and researchers have been recruited to work on the book which took about seven years to be completed. The book focuses on camels throughout history until the Islamic period,” explained Dr. Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Rashed, a Saudi historian and archaeologist, and one of the book’s leading authors. 

The exhibition was a tribute to Saudi archaeologist Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Tayyib Al-Ansari (Photo by Saad Aldossari)

The publication consists of two volumes and includes various academic articles written by expert scholars from the Kingdom and beyond. It has been published in Arabic and English and includes images of archaeological finds and artifacts from several international museums, depicting the history of camels and recent archeological discoveries in the Arabian Peninsula.

“One volume is research-based, and the other is a catalog. It is a tribute to the famous Saudi archaeologist Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Tayyib Al-Ansari, who was on the scientific committee of the “Horses Through the Ages” book, which also took a long time and included two editions,” said Al-Rashed.

As part of the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve Arabic and Islamic culture and heritage, the exhibition covers various aspects of the history of the Arabian Peninsula, which includes the use of camels. 

“We take pride in everything related to heritage. The Arabian Peninsula is the cradle of ancient human civilizations,” said Al-Rashed.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia camels

Shoura Council speaker meets Algerian National People's Assembly president

Shoura Council speaker meets Algerian National People’s Assembly president
Arab News

Shoura Council speaker meets Algerian National People’s Assembly president

Arab News

RIYADH: Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Asheikh held talks on Wednesday with the President of the Algerian National People’s Assembly Ibrahim Boughali.

Al-Asheikh, who is on a visit to Algeria, focused on the deep ties between the two countries and said that the Kingdom was looking forward to strengthening and developing them at all levels.

Boughali praised the progress and development of the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He also commended the efforts made by Saudi Arabia in support of the Algerian government and its people, stressing the importance of working to strengthen relations between the two countries.
 

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council Saudi Arabia Algeria

Masam campaign raises awareness on land mines in Yemen

Masam campaign raises awareness on land mines in Yemen
Arab News

Masam campaign raises awareness on land mines in Yemen

  The media center of the Masam project, which aims to dismantle land mines in Yemen
Arab News

RIYADH: In conjunction with the International Day for Mine Awareness, which falls on May 4, Masam launched a campaign to disseminate information on the dangers of land mines in the governorates of Marib and Taiz in Yemen.

On the occasion, Masam teams installed banners, warning about the dangers of tampering with mines and emphasizing the importance of reporting any suspicious objects, as well as informing Yemenis about the extent of crimes committed by the Houthi militia against civilians.

The campaign comes as part of a series of initiatives aimed at raising community awareness of the dangers of mines and highlighting the humanitarian efforts of Masam’s engineering teams across several Yemeni governorates.

The media center of the Masam project, which aims to dismantle land mines in Yemen, also published its monthly report, which revealed that in April, 3,059 mines, unexploded ordnance and explosive devices were cleared as part of the project’s ongoing humanitarian mission.

Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia at the directives of King Salman to help the Yemeni people. 

By demining swathes of land, Masam helps to clear routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting the country’s citizens.

The center noted that since its launch in June 2018, 396,558 mines, unexploded ordnance and explosive devices randomly planted by the Houthi militia throughout Yemeni provinces have been cleared.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

Topics: MASAM land mines Yemen

Islamic Ministry launches Qur'an exhibition in Brazil

Islamic Ministry launches Qur’an exhibition in Brazil
Arab News

Islamic Ministry launches Qur’an exhibition in Brazil

  • Eight-day exhibition, which began on May 1, will take guests and visitors through a tour of the Prophet’s Mosque using cutting-edge virtual reality technology
  • Exhibit will also showcase a large number of publications of the King Fahad Complex for the Printing of the Qur’an in Madinah with 77 translations of Qur’an verses
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs launched the “Exhibition of the Noble Qur’an” in Sao Paulo, Brazil, using virtual reality technology.

The eight-day exhibition, which began on May 1, will take guests and visitors through a tour of the Prophet’s Mosque using cutting-edge virtual reality technology.

The exhibit will also showcase a large number of publications of the King Fahad Complex for the Printing of the Qur’an in Madinah with 77 translations of Qur’an verses.

According to Saudi Press Agency, Head of the Middle East Department at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sidney Leon Homeron praised the Kingdom’s relief efforts in line with religion, describing Saudi Arabia as a leading country in humanitarian, relief and development work around the world.

Head of the Center for Global Tolerance Dr. Abdul Hameed Metwally said that the efforts of the Kingdom are being witnessed by everyone, especially in the service of Islam, and that the Sao Paulo exhibition provides a simple definition of the religion for people to understand.

Metwally described Saudi Arabia as the “Kingdom of goodness and peace,” to which millions come during the Hajj season every year to return ambassadors to their countries carrying messages of peace and tolerance.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Dr. Abdul Hameed Metwally Sidney Leon Homeron Brazil

