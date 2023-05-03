Saudi ministry, SAP launch training program to develop national digital capabilities

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in collaboration with Germany-based technology giant SAP Global launched a specialized training program aimed at qualifying national digital talent through both virtual and in-person journeys.

The program launch in Riyadh on Wednesday was attended by Vice Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology Haytham Al-Ohali and a number of company officials and constitutes one of the outcomes of a memorandum of understanding that was signed between the two parties at the global tech conference LEAP. The MoU aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a regional technology hub and the largest digital talent incubator.

Speaking to Arab News after the program launch, Faris Al-Saqabi, deputy minister of future jobs and capabilities at the Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology, said: “As proud as we are of our accomplishment today and this partnership, we are also eager to witness young talents work to be future engineers and realize their ambitious goals that will help shape our country’s journey toward Vision 2030.”

The program, he said, will offer an educational experience “at the intersection of technology, business and the humanities, building multi-dimensional competencies that will enable participants to be future-ready, to contribute to the journey of digital transformation and to become lifelong learners.”

Al-Saqabi added: “During this exceptional experience, participants will acquire both technical skills and soft skills in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analysis, various SAP software technologies, leadership and communication.”

The program will target 55 trainees from Saudi Arabia in basic and emerging technologies, drawing from talent pools in leading national entities such as NEOM, Qiddiya, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Sports, Riyadh Airports, the Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co., the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Solutions by STC and Saudi Entertainment Ventures.

It will feature the participation of a selection of top graduates from the Saudi Digital Academy who are beneficiaries of the Future Skills initiative by the Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology, which offered specialized courses for students to excel in the digital sector as part of the Vision 2030 Human Capability Development Program.

The launch of the new training program with SAP highlights the ministry’s keenness to support and empower persons interested in pursuing a career in digital technology and equip them with the tools, including training in SAP software, to do so.

SAP software involves data analysis, machine learning, AI, metaverse, quantum statistics and application development using SAP HANA, an in-memory, column-oriented, relational database management system developed by SAP SE.

The Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology aims to develop digital capabilities in the Kingdom, to invest in the growth of its future projects, and to encourage innovation, entrepreneurship and investment in the digital sector, according to Saudi Vision 2030.