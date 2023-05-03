You are here

  BOTIM, Etihad Airways sign deal to allow bookings using AI within chat app

BOTIM, Etihad Airways sign deal to allow bookings using AI within chat app

BOTIM is one of the top three digital remittance providers in the UAE. (AFP/File)
BOTIM is one of the top three digital remittance providers in the UAE. (AFP/File)
Updated 11 sec ago
  • Clients will be able to book flights just by typing in the basic details of the service they require
  • New feature is part of BOTIM’s “ultra app” plan
DUBAI: Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi’s state carrier, on Tuesday signed an agreement with technology firm Astra Tech that allows customers to make flight bookings using artificial intelligence within chat app BOTIM, Astra Tech said.
BOTIM, which is mostly known in the region as a voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) app, relaunched as what it calls an “ultra app” on Monday.
One of the services it provides is a generative pre-trained transformer (GPT), AI technology that rose sharply in popularity following the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November.
Under the deal between Etihad and Astra Tech, the airline’s clients will be able to book flights just by typing in the basic details of the service they require, with the technology then completing the booking itself.
Astra Tech has said its GPT is the first that works in the Arabic language. It is also available in English.
“Through the BOTIM GPT module developed by Astra Tech, flights and other travel-related services are integrated into the Botim app, offering a convenient and innovative way for customers to book Etihad flights,” Astra Tech said.
Astra Tech bought BOTIM last year for an undisclosed sum from about 12 investors, Astra Tech founder and BOTIM CEO Abdallah Abu Sheikh told Reuters last month.
BOTIM is one of the top three digital remittance providers in the UAE, one of the other services the app provides, Sheikh said.
Sheikh is the main shareholder of Astra Tech. He said one of its bigger investors is Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence firm G42, which is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, a brother of the country’s president and the UAE’s national security adviser, who oversees a sprawling business empire.
“We also had a few more strategic investors that we’ll be announcing hopefully soon,” Sheikh said, adding they include “strategic” institutions from the region as well as one or two international institutions.

Related

Astra Tech unveils world’s first Arabic Chat GPT
Media
Astra Tech unveils world’s first Arabic Chat GPT

Saudis slam Twitter for not taking down account glorifying late terrorist Osama bin Laden

Saudis slam Twitter for not taking down account glorifying late terrorist Osama bin Laden
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

Saudis slam Twitter for not taking down account glorifying late terrorist Osama bin Laden

Saudis slam Twitter for not taking down account glorifying late terrorist Osama bin Laden
  • Account allegedly belonging to Bin Laden’s son Omar cannot be verified due to lack of blue tick
  • Tweet claims Bin Laden was ‘martyr’ who ‘made history,’ ‘built nations’
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Twitter account claiming to belong to the son of Al-Qaeda’s deceased founder, Osama bin Laden, has praised the memory of the terrorist organization’s leader, sparking outrage among Arab social media commentators.

Omar, son of Osama bin Laden, the Saudi-born Al-Qaeda leader, on Tuesday shared a tweet in which he commemorated the anniversary of his father’s death.

He said: “History is only written with the blood of such people – to tell the stories of those martyrs who made history, built nations, and brought about glory. Their blood is the lifeline of our faith until the Day of Judgement. May you rest in peace.”

The social media platform claims, under its Twitter Rules, that the “promotion of terrorism and violent extremism” is prohibited.

Twitter’s policy states that “any accounts maintained by individual perpetrators of terrorist, violent extremist, or mass violent attacks” will be removed even if the person has not been “confirmed as members of terrorist organizations or other violent and hateful entities, nor that they have any official affiliation with any group, organization, or ideology, for us to enforce on content under this aspect of our policies.”

However, the tweet and its owner were still on the platform at the time of writing this report.

Many Arabs, including Saudis, took to social media to express outrage, slamming the tweet, and condemning the crimes of Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan, the Arab world, and around the globe.

In response to Omar’s tweet, Noor Alotaibi from Saudi Arabia said: “Your father was lost, and he led many astray. He has the blood of innocent people on his hands.

“He distorted the Prophet’s hadiths and misinterpreted Qur’anic verses to justify the killing of our children, leaders, and soldiers – this is a great sin.”

Abdullah Al-Hazza, from Kuwait, said: “The massacres and follies committed by your father, which he described as ‘jihad,’ gave the West a reason to oppress Muslims around the world. Look at how he destroyed Afghanistan.

“The bloodshed he started never stopped, and these are sins that he and the likes of him will always carry. May you and your father get what you deserve.”

Another Twitter user, Yahya, from Riyadh, said: “The faith I follow has nothing to do with what you and your cursed criminal father believe in.”

Others cited the Sept. 11 attacks on the US, which were carried out by Al-Qaeda militants in 2001, as well as the terrorist group’s crimes in the Middle East and Africa.

Responding to Omar bin Laden’s original tweet, Sonia said: “Your father killed 2,977 innocent people in New York in one day.

“Your father killed 60 people and maimed 115 others in one hour in the Amman bombings (of 2005).

“Your father killed hundreds in Iraq, Yemen, Africa, and other places. Until today, he is responsible for the killing taking place because he ignited all (the terrorism) we see today.

“Your father is a terrorist, not a martyr.”

Mohammed Al-Rouqi said: “What glory did (your father) create? He targeted Muslims in Saudi Arabia and collaborated with the enemies of Muslims. Those who made your father made others, and your father and his likes have brought calamities on Muslim countries and gave Americans the right to invade Afghanistan.”

He added that Osama bin Laden had “attempted, by collaborating with adversaries, to frame Saudi Arabia for the bombing of the Twin Towers.”

On May 2, 2011, Osama bin Laden was shot dead when a US Navy SEALs special operation unit raided his hideout in northern Pakistan. Following the success of the operation, then-US President Barack Obama said: “Bin Laden was not a Muslim leader; he was a mass murderer of Muslims.”

Topics: Osama bin Laden Twitter

Related

Osama bin Laden was planning a second terrorist attack targeting the US just three years after masterminding the atrocities of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP/File Photo)
World
Osama bin Laden was planning more attacks on the US three years after 9/11, documents reveal
UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show
World
UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show

Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics

Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics

Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics
  • The $30 AirTag has become a popular item since its 2021 release, helping users pinpoint the locations of a wide variety of lost property
  • Apple and AirTag hope to have a plan in place by the end of this year to thwart stealth tracking
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple and Google are teaming up to thwart unwanted tracking through Bluetooth devices that were created to help people find lost keys, keep tabs on luggage or to locate other things that have a tendency to be misplaced or lost.
The two companies behind the iPhone and the software that powers Android phones on Tuesday submitted a proposal to set standards for combatting secret surveillance on Apple’s AirTag trackers and similar gadgets. The concept also has the backing of Samsung, which sells the most Android smartphones worldwide, as well as tracking products similar to the AirTag such as Tile, Chipolo, and Pebblebee.
The $30 AirTag has become a popular item since its 2021 release, helping users pinpoint the locations of a wide variety of lost property. But stalkers have also deployed AirTags and similar products to shadow former love interests and other people who don’t realize they are being tracked.
“Bluetooth trackers have created tremendous user benefits, but they also bring the potential of unwanted tracking, which requires industrywide action to solve,” said Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of Engineering for Android.
Apple and AirTag hope to have a plan in place by the end of this year to thwart stealth tracking. The solution would be distributed through software updates to iPhones and Android phones.
Erica Olsen, the senior director of National Network to End Domestic Violence’s Safety Net Project, applauded the effort to set an industry standard that she believes will help protect survivors of abusive relationships and other people that have been targets of stealth technology. “These new standards will minimize opportunities for abuse of this technology and decrease the burden on survivors in detecting unwanted trackers,” Olsen said.

Topics: Google Apple bluetooth

Related

Apple marks major expansion in India with first flagship store
World
Apple marks major expansion in India with first flagship store

Vice Media preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, sources say

Vice Media preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, sources say
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

Vice Media preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, sources say

Vice Media preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, sources say
  • The business, once valued at $5.7 bn but now likely to be worth less than $1bn, has been trying to find a buyer but hopes are reportedly fading
  • Largest debtholder, Fortress Investment Group, could end up controlling the business if it goes bankrupt, and a 45-day auction period would begin
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Once valued at $5.7 billion, Vice Media could be heading toward bankruptcy, according to a New York Times report that cited two sources familiar with the group’s operations.

Three insiders, who said they were not permitted to talk on the record, told the newspaper that the US-Canadian digital media company, which is behind websites including Vice and Motherboard, could file for bankruptcy within weeks.

The report was published on Monday, days after Vice announced the cancellation of its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program, and as other media companies, including CNN, Vox and the Washington Post, announced layoffs and closures

In an attempt to avoid declaring bankruptcy, Vice has been looking for a potential buyer and at least five are said to have shown interest. However, the chances of a deal are “growing increasingly slim,” according to the report.

Vice’s largest debtholder, Fortress Investment Group, could end up controlling the business if it is declared bankrupt. The digital media disrupter would continue to operate normally during a 45-day auction period to sell the company.

“Vice Media Group has been engaged in a comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives and planning,” Vice said on Monday, adding that “the company, its board and stakeholders continue to be focused on finding the best path for the company.”

Vice Media is likely to be valued below $1 billion, CNBC reported. In 2017, after a funding round from the private-equity firm TPG, Vice was worth $5.7 billion.

The company rose to prominence alongside its co-founder, Shane Smith, who built a media empire that began with a single Canadian magazine.

Topics: Vice Media

Related

MBC Group, Vice Media announce exclusive content partnership
Media
MBC Group, Vice Media announce exclusive content partnership
News Corp. announces job cuts, misses estimates for earnings
Media
News Corp. announces job cuts, misses estimates for earnings

Sudan: BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service

Sudan: BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

Sudan: BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service

Sudan: BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service
  • Online, shortwave pop-up broadcast to provide life-saving information on supplies and services
  • Twice-daily program ‘crucial at a time of great uncertainty,’ says director-general
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The British Broadcasting Corporation World Service will launch an Arabic emergency radio service for Sudan, aiming to provide news to people in the North African country as fighting rages.

Launched on BBC News Arabic, the pop-up news service will broadcast live from London twice daily for three months, the BBC said in a press statement.

The service will feature eyewitness accounts, analysis from teams in the Jordanian capital Amman and Egypt’s Cairo, and news on diplomatic efforts, in addition to factual coverage countering disinformation.

The emergency broadcast can be accessed through shortwave radio in Sudan and online, where listeners can find information on essential supplies and services.

“The World Service provides an essential lifeline to many around the world, where access to accurate news and information is scarce,” said BBC Director-General Tim Davie.

“The enhanced emergency service for Sudan will be crucial at a time of great uncertainty in the country,” he added.

Clashes between Sudan’s government and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary broke out on April 15, throwing the country into chaos within the first week of conflict.

“The situation in Sudan has escalated quickly with its citizens seeking clear, independent information and advice at a time of critical need,” said Liliane Landor, director of the World Service, adding: “BBC Arabic’s Emergency Radio Service for Sudan will bring vital live updates of the situation on the ground and inform listeners of lifesaving resources.”

The program, set to launch on Tuesday afternoon, will broadcast at 7 a.m. GMT on 21,510 kHz and 3 p.m. GMT on 15,310 kHz.

Topics: Sudan BBC Arabic radio

Related

BBC Arabic was also embroiled in another controversy last year. (Screenshot)
Media
BBC Arabic accused of withholding guest pay for 2 years

Guardian apologizes for ‘antisemitic’ cartoon of BBC chief

Guardian apologizes for ‘antisemitic’ cartoon of BBC chief
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Guardian apologizes for ‘antisemitic’ cartoon of BBC chief

Guardian apologizes for ‘antisemitic’ cartoon of BBC chief
  • Cartoon depicting Richard Sharp featured a series of antisemitic motifs
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Guardian has issued an apology following the publication of a satirical cartoon of outgoing BBC chairman Richard Sharps which was widely condemned as antisemitic.

The newspaper apologized over the weekend and removed Martin Rowson’s drawing from its website saying it “does not meet our editorial standards.”

“We understand the concerns that have been raised,” added a spokesperson for the Guardian in the statement.

“The Guardian apologizes to Mr Sharp, to the Jewish community and to anyone offended.”

The cartoon, which was published the day after Sharp’s resignation, depicted the former chairman, who is Jewish, with exaggerated features and carrying what it appears to be a box stuffed with a squid, gold coins and a puppet of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The cartoon was condemned by Jewish groups as “explicitly racist” for its use of “outsized, grotesque features” that “falls squarely into an antisemitic tradition."

Such caricatures had been used by both the Nazis and the Soviet Union to derogatorily depict Jewish people.

Dave Rich, an author and antisemitism expert, said on Twitter that squid and money are also recurring antisemitic motifs “used to depict a supposed Jewish conspiracy with its tentacles wrapped around whatever parts of society the Jews supposedly control. Especially money.”

Stephen Pollard, editor-at-large of the Jewish Chronicle, said that “it takes a lot to shock me. But I still find it genuinely shocking that not a single person looked at this and said, ‘No, we can’t run this.’”

Richard Sharp resigned as chairman of the BBC on Friday after a report found he had broken conflict of interest rules when he was appointed.

He had been under pressure from the broadcaster’s board for months over his role in facilitating a loan of up to £800,000 for Boris Johnson, the prime minister who appointed him.

Rowson has also apologised, saying that the artwork was a failure “on many levels” and Sharp was not “the main target of the satire”.

He added that even though he went to school with Sharp and knew he was Jewish, he never considered offending or including any discriminatory connotations.

“To work effectively, cartoons almost more than any other part of journalism require eternal vigilance, against unconscious bias as well as things that should be obvious and in this case, unforgivably, I didn't even think about,” Rowson wrote.

“There are sensitivities it is our obligation to respect in order to achieve our satirical purposes.”

The incident comes a week after the Guardian published a letter by former Labour Shadow Minister Diane Abbott suggesting that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people were not subject to racism “all their lives.”

She was suspended as a Labour MP and party leader Keir Starmer described her remarks as antisemitic.

Topics: The guardian BBC antisemitism

Related

Human rights groups tell UN not to adopt, endorse IHRA’s antisemitism definition
World
Human rights groups tell UN not to adopt, endorse IHRA’s antisemitism definition
France 24 cuts ties with Lebanon-based correspondent over ‘antisemitic’ tweets
Media
France 24 cuts ties with Lebanon-based correspondent over ‘antisemitic’ tweets

