Oil Updates — Crude price recovers after 3-day plunge; Shell posts $10bn profit in Q1 

Oil Updates — Crude price recovers after 3-day plunge; Shell posts $10bn profit in Q1 
Brent futures rose $0.89, or 1.23 percent, to $73.22 a barrel at 12:10 p.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude price recovers after 3-day plunge; Shell posts $10bn profit in Q1 

Oil Updates — Crude price recovers after 3-day plunge; Shell posts $10bn profit in Q1 
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday but could not claw back the more than 9 percent decline seen during the previous three days as demand concerns in major consumers overrode signals the US may pause its interest rate increases. 

Brent futures rose $0.89, or 1.23 percent, to $73.22 a barrel at 12:10 p.m. Saudi time. 

Since Friday, however, Brent has dropped more than 9 percent and fell to as low as $71.28 earlier on Thursday. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude also rose $0.67, or 0.98 percent, to $69.27 a barrel. 

Russia sticks to its oil output cuts: Deputy PM Novak 

On Thursday, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said his country was abiding by its voluntary pledge to cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day from February until the end of the year. 

Russia is part of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, which announced a combined reduction of more than 1 million bpd in April. 

“Taking into account the unfounded speculation in the press regarding oil production levels, Russia reaffirms its full commitment to and implementation of voluntary oil production cut levels,” Novak said in a statement. 

“The target level of voluntary production cuts is 500,000 bpd from the February level until the end of 2023. Monitoring will be carried out according to independent sources.” 

He also said a two-thirds reduction in Russia’s oil pipeline exports to the EU was only partially compensated by seaborne exports. 

Shell posts $10bn profit in Q1 

Shell has posted a first-quarter net profit of $9.65 billion, topping analysts’ forecasts, as strong earnings from fuel trading and higher liquefied natural gas sales offset cooling energy prices. 

The stronger-than-expected profits followed a string of forecast-beating results from rivals, including BP and ExxonMobil, as the sector continues to benefit from strong demand and price volatility. 

Lower natural gas prices in the quarter weighed on Shell’s giant integrated gas business, with profits slumping 18 percent to $4.9 billion. This was broadly offset by a 139 percent jump in profits to $1.8 billion in its chemicals and refined products unit. 

Shell kept its dividend unchanged at $0.2875 per share and also kept the rate of its share repurchase program stable at $4 billion over the next three months, even as its cash generation fell in the quarter.  

It bought back $19 billion in shares in the year to February 2023, nearly double the total in pre-pandemic 2019. 

“In Q1, Shell delivered strong results and robust operational performance against a backdrop of ongoing volatility,” CEO Wael Sawan said in a statement. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates crude oil

SABIC’s quarterly net profit for Q1 rises 128% to $176m

SABIC’s quarterly net profit for Q1 rises 128% to $176m
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

SABIC’s quarterly net profit for Q1 rises 128% to $176m

SABIC’s quarterly net profit for Q1 rises 128% to $176m
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. reported a 127.59 percent increase in net profit in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous three months. 

The firm registered SR660 million ($176 million) in net profit in the three months to the end of March 2023 — up from SR290 million in the final quarter of 2022.

In a statement to Tadawul, the chemical manufacturing giant said improved profit margins and lower operating costs drove the quarterly net profit rise. 

However, SABIC’s net profit dipped 89.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, as the company had clocked a profit of SR6.47 billion in the same quarter of 2022.

The company noted that the slump was due to lower average selling prices, sales volumes and weak results from associates and joint ventures. 

The Tadawul statement further noted that SABIC’s total revenue for the first quarter stood at SR39.69 billion, down 24.6 percent compared to the same period a year ago. 

The firm’s total revenue in the first three months of 2023 was also down 8 percent compared to the final quarter of 2022. 

“We are closely monitoring the changes and the recovery of the global market demand. New capacities in Q1 2023 are adding more pressure on global prices, while there is limited relief on variable cost,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO of SABIC. 

He added: “We continue to keep our operating costs under control and maintain our strong balance sheet. Despite current market uncertainties, our determination to deliver on growth, innovation and sustainability remains intact.” 

Al-Fageeh further noted that the Shareek program in Saudi Arabia is pivotal in catalyzing the next phase of SABIC’s growth. 

Launched in 2021, the initiative aims to unlock SR5 trillion in domestic private sector investments by 2030 and contribute to the goals in Vision 2030, which target an increase in private sector gross domestic product contribution to 65 percent. 

“The Shareek program will play a key role in the next growth phase of SABIC. The first package of initiatives was launched during this first quarter of 2023, whereby SABIC will contribute to the transformation of Saudi Arabia into a manufacturing hub for specialized materials through a strategic project to build and manufacture catalysts,” Al-Fageeh added. 

Regarding the future outlook, SABIC said it expects an average global GDP rate of 2.1 percent for 2023, while high inflation and interest rates will continue to add to the uncertainty of global demand growth. 

Topics: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

WEF: Inclusion, societal resilience should be at heart of global economic growth agenda

WEF: Inclusion, societal resilience should be at heart of global economic growth agenda
Updated 04 May 2023
ANAN TELLO

WEF: Inclusion, societal resilience should be at heart of global economic growth agenda

WEF: Inclusion, societal resilience should be at heart of global economic growth agenda
  • Desirable growth “builds on people and ideas,” Saudi Economy Minister tells summit
Updated 04 May 2023
ANAN TELLO

GENEVA: Experts at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday agreed that inclusion, sustainability and societal resilience should be at the forefront of global economic growth efforts in light of changes in the economic landscape, including the advancement of artificial intelligence, the green transition and demographic changes.

During the second day of the “Growth Summit: Jobs and Opportunities for All” in Geneva, Switzerland, economists, ministers and policymakers called for better integration of urgent priorities such as reducing inequality, addressing climate change and managing the disruptive power of new technologies.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said that desirable growth “builds on people and ideas,” adding that “it needs to be an inclusive, sustainable growth.”

This was especially important, said Alibrahim, when taking into account the intersection of economic opportunity, social responsibility and social development globally, “especially as demographic profiles are changing.”

“At the intersection of these three things, we have what we call inclusive growth,” he said, highlighting that “it would be a shame and a waste” if, at the end of this disruptive period, “we do not crack the code on inclusive growth.”

Experts at the summit did not reach a consensus on whether there would be a recession in 2023. The Chief Economists Outlook, launched during the event, showed that 45 percent of the participants expected a recession while 45 percent believed it would avoidable.

“We will not have a recession globally,” said Christian Keller, head of economics research at Barclays Bank, despite suggesting that the US was going into “a shallow recession” while China, which contributed “20-30 percent to global growth every year,” was coming out of a prolonged lockdown.

China, however, had experienced “a very dramatic demographic change,” arguing that “labor force growth has been a driver in many economies” but not only has it been slowing, labor growth had been “turning negative.”

Keller concluded that economic growth and productivity, rather than population and growth were intertwined.

Learning and education experts at the summit pointed out that “49 percent of people work in jobs unrelated to their formal education,” identifying ten skill priorities for the job market in 2027, including analytical and creative thinking, AI and big data, empathy and active listening, agility and flexibility, and curiosity and lifelong learning, among others.

Access to education has been a hindrance to lifelong learning for many, said Saudi Education Minister Yousef Al-Benyan.

“In order for you to allow everybody (to) get into it, there are requirements to engage with the entire ecosystem,” he said. “There are rapid technology advancements, and the education system is lagging behind.”

Al-Benyan said that, as per the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the main pillars for lifelong learning were a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation, stressing the need for a policy that gave people incentive, and in which technology would play a major role.

“We cannot demand lifelong learning where the values and culture are not really there for it,” he said.

To address inequalities, Zubaida Bai, president and CEO of Grameen Foundation, underscored the need “to focus on the bottom of the pyramid, and we really need to lead with gender. We need to bring women and girls to the center of everything we do, and we need to bring men to the table, and we do not leave boys behind.”

Stressing the importance of developing resilient societies that can face economic shocks, she said: “Building resilience requires encouraging women and talking about their strengths,” adding that “investing in the power of these women is actually what’s going to help build a resilient economy.”

Significant financing for skill advancement is necessary to prepare the workforce for the future, experts at the summit agreed, discussing the benefits of harnessing generative AI to improve productivity, which brings about the need for upskilling and reskilling to reduce the skills gap.

“AI will not take your job — it is someone using AI who will take your job,” said Richard Baldwin, professor of international economics at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

This year’s WEF agenda shed light on cities as a key driver for global growth. Experts discussed how creating jobs in well-serviced cities would result in less migration and mobility.

“In the dynamics of the pandemic, we see that cities are rapidly digitalizing,” said Erika Kraemer Mbula, economics professor at the University of Johannesburg.

“We have seen an acceleration of digitization in African cities, including e-commerce and digital payment solutions,” she said. “There is huge opportunity in targeting the base of the pyramid.”

Asked about the transformation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rashed Al-Blooshi, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said that Abu Dhabi has been the world’s first city in fiber optics, which allows it to immediately transfer education, business and services to the digital sphere.

He tapped into why the UAE’s capital emirate has been an attractive investment destination, pointing out that rules and regulations were among the main reasons why business owners preferred Abu Dhabi.

“In the last two years, more than a hundred radical laws were introduced — rules (and) regulations — protecting the investors,” he said. “Investors come, they want capital. They have different channels of getting the capital.”

Al-Blooshi added that the infrastructure was also ideal for investment. “Today, Abu Dhabi in the Ease of Doing Business (Index) ranked number ninth.”

In addition, he said that life in Abu Dhabi was also part of what made the emirate attractive: “We have the best schools, the best environments, best buildings . . . it makes the life of the businessman with his family happier.”

More than 20 high-impact initiatives were introduced during this year’s WEF summit, targeting primarily education, reskilling and upskilling the labor force, and improving equity.

One of the initiatives was the Moroccan government’s first Jobs Accelerator, part of a network of more 30 country accelerators working with the World Economic Forum.

Jobs Accelerators aim to establish and enhance cooperation between public and private sectors to future-proof labor markets, create good-quality employment opportunities, and help people to upskill and reskill for the jobs of the future.

Topics: World Economic Forum (WEF) growth summit

Global gas markets rebalancing, to remain tight in 2023: IEA

Global gas markets rebalancing, to remain tight in 2023: IEA
Updated 04 May 2023
Reuters

Global gas markets rebalancing, to remain tight in 2023: IEA

Global gas markets rebalancing, to remain tight in 2023: IEA
Updated 04 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Global gas markets are gradually rebalancing but are expected to remain tight in 2023 amid lower Russian pipeline gas deliveries to Europe, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

The European and global gas markets suffered a major supply shock in 2022 when Russia reduced its pipeline gas deliveries to the EU by 80 percent, triggering a global energy crisis.

Mild weather, an increase in liquefied natural gas exports and a strong decline in demand helped to cushion the shock, leaving Europe’s storage 60 percent full.

“The reduced market strains and relatively well-stocked storage sites ahead of the summer are reasons for cautious optimism for supply security,” the IEA said in its quarterly gas market report.

“The improved outlook for gas markets in 2023 is no guarantee against future volatility ... global gas supply is set to remain tight in 2023, and the global balance is subject to an unusually wide range of uncertainties,” the report added.

The risks, which include adverse weather, such as a dry summer, lower availability of LNG, and the possibility of a further decline in Russian deliveries to Europe, could renew market tensions and price volatility.

In Europe, gas consumption fell by a record 16 percent, or 55 billion cubic meters, during the 2022/23 heating season.

The report said that the EU only needs half of the storage injection level seen in summer 2022 to reach its 90 percent storage target by the start of the 2023/24 heating season.

LNG now accounts for two-thirds of Europe’s gas imports, meeting around one-third of its gas demand during the 2022/23 heating season. European LNG imports rose by 25 percent, or 20 bcm during the heating season, with the US supplying over 45 percent of incremental supply.

But global LNG supply is forecast to increase by just 4 percent — or over 20 bcm — in 2023, which would not be sufficient to offset the expected reduction in Russia’s piped gas supplies to Europe.

Meanwhile, China’s LNG imports, which declined by 20 percent in 2022 and therefore enabling higher LNG flows to Europe, recovered in March, supported by higher domestic demand.

LNG inflows to China are expected to increase by 10-15 percent compared with 2022, but will remain below 2021 levels, the IEA said.
 

Topics: International Energy Agency (IEA) gas gas markets

World markets fall after US Fed’s rates increase despite change in tone  

World markets fall after US Fed’s rates increase despite change in tone  
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

World markets fall after US Fed’s rates increase despite change in tone  

World markets fall after US Fed’s rates increase despite change in tone  
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: European shares fell on Thursday as investors digested mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve on its interest rate path while awaiting the European Central Bank’s rate decision later in the day. 

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.8 percent, with automobile shares leading the losses, falling 2.3 percent. 

The oil and gas index was the sole gainer, rising 1.3 percent. 

The Fed raised its key benchmark rate by 25 basis points to the 5 percent-5.25 percent range as expected but dropped from its statement that it “anticipates” further hikes would be needed. 

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell later said it was too soon to say the rate hike cycle is over. 

All eyes will now be on the ECB’s rate decision, due at 12:15 p.m. GMT, at which the central bank is expected to deliver another quarter percentage point rate hike, but a bigger hike is not ruled out either, as the bloc grapples with sticky inflation. 

London’s FTSE 100 also fell, with losses from miners dragging the commodity-heavy index down, while broader market sentiment was also downbeat after Federal chair Jerome Powell said inflation was still a concern. 

The blue-chip index and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index shed 0.5 percent each as of 7:18 a.m. GMT. 

Base metal miners fell 1.8 percent, even as metal prices rose, as a weaker-than-expected demand recovery in top consumer China prevented dented sentiment. 

Oil and gas stocks, however, rose 1.5 percent, led by a 2.2 percent rise in Shell as the oil giant posted a first quarter net profit of $9.65 billion, topping analysts’ forecasts. 

All major Asian currencies strengthened and regional bonds rallied on Thursday after the Fed’s announcement, with South Korea’s won and Indonesia’s rupiah leading gains. 

The rupiah appreciated as much as 0.8 percent to 14,570 per US dollar, hitting its highest level since June 10, 2022. 

Commodities also felt the impact of the change in tone from the Fed. 

Gold took a breather on Thursday after surging to a near all-time high after the signal of a pause in the rate tightening cycle, with analysts predicting further gains for the safe-haven asset as economic risks persist. 

Spot gold was steady at $2,038.19 per ounce as of 7:04 a.m. GMT, after earlier jumping to $2,072.19, just shy of a record high of $2,072.49 in 2020, with analysts attributing the slight pullback to profit-taking. 

US gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $2,047.70. 

“With the Fed meeting out of the way, the focus will remain on any contagion risks from the US banking sector ... that’ll put a cautious stance in the risk environment, drawing continued safe-haven flows for gold in the event of further fallouts,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG. 

Most base metals prices rose on Thursday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals less expensive to holders of other currencies, but a weaker-than-expected demand recovery in top consumer China prevented a stronger rally. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: US Federal Reserve interest rates FTSE 100 Gold

SAMA raises interest rates following US Fed’s move

SAMA raises interest rates following US Fed’s move
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

SAMA raises interest rates following US Fed’s move

SAMA raises interest rates following US Fed’s move
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points in line with the US Federal Reserve as it seeks to try to counter inflation.

The bank raised its repurchase agreement rate by 25 bps to 5.75 percent, and the rate of reverse repurchase agreement by 25 bps to 5.25 percent.

The move followed the Fed increasing US interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, the tenth consecutive rise since March 2022. 

Most central banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council track the Fed’s policy rate moves as their currencies are pegged to the US dollar, so the announcement from SAMA was immediate. 

The Central Bank of UAE raised its base rate on overnight deposits by 25 bps to 5.15 percent effective from Thursday, the state news agency WAM said. 

Bahrain’s central bank also lifted its key interest rates by 25 bps. Its one-week deposit facility rate was raised from 5.75 percent to 6 percent and the overnight deposit rate to 5.75 percent.  

The four-week deposit rate was increased to 6.75 percent, a statement from the bank said. 

The central bank of Qatar also increased the lending and deposit rates by 25bps to 6 percent and 5.50 percent. In addition, the monetary authority  hiked the repo rate by 25bps to 5.70 percent. 

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank gives loans to commercial banks against securities, while the reverse repo is the rate at which the commercial banks lend money to the central bank. 

The Fed’s quarter-point interest rate hike follows months of larger increases, with a rise of 25 bps in February, 50 bps in December, and 75 bps in November, September, July and June. 

Rising interest rates increase the cost of borrowing for consumers, leading to more expensive mortgage bills and loan repayments — something that can lead to reduced spending on other items as people seek to cut outgoings.

However, savers benefit from the interest rates rise, with money stored away gaining a greater return. Yet, with inflation across the globe still running hot, any extra interest gained by savings is lower than the rising cost of goods and services.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) US Federal Reserve interest rates

