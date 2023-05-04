You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-US trade and investment volume hits $55bn, US Embassy in Riyadh reveals 

Saudi-US trade and investment volume hits $55bn, US Embassy in Riyadh reveals 

Saudi-US trade and investment volume hits $55bn, US Embassy in Riyadh reveals 
The volume of trade and investment between the Kingdom and the US is now more than double the $24.7 billion recorded in 2021 (Shutterstock) 
Short Url

https://arab.news/zy6rm

Updated 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi-US trade and investment volume hits $55bn, US Embassy in Riyadh reveals 

Saudi-US trade and investment volume hits $55bn, US Embassy in Riyadh reveals 
Updated 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Trade between the US and Saudi Arabia has rocketed by 122 percent since 2021, according to new figures released by the North American country’s embassy in Riyadh. 

The volume of trade and investment between the Kingdom and the US is worth $55 billion, more than double the $24.7 billion recorded in 2021. 

The figure was revealed as the embassy announced the launch of the Shared Vision series, a project to highlight the most prominent contributions of US companies in various sectors throughout the Kingdom, according to a statement. 

“From healthcare to construction, consumer goods, technology and much more, American companies across sectors are contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms and economic diversification,” said James Goulson, adviser on commercial affairs at the US embassy in Riyadh. 

“We believe that Saudi talents can partner with Americans to lead American companies in the Kingdom,” he added before saying: “We are committed to supporting the Kingdom’s economy and encouraging more US businesses to open in Saudi Arabia.” 

In June 2022, the US Chamber of Commerce organized a Saudi-US business forum in Washington, attended by a high-level Saudi delegation, including the minister of commerce. 

During the forum, Majid Al-Qasabi stressed the deep-rooted trade relations between the two countries. 

The minister also highlighted that Saudi reforms aimed at diversifying the economy and developing trade and investment in the Kingdom are attributed to the Vision 2030 program launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016. 

The Saudi delegation also held workshops and discussions with US business figures, which saw the participation of entrepreneurs from large, medium and small enterprises in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Saudi-US trade

Related

Saudi Ministry of Commerce spots 10 priority areas in trade for 2023
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Commerce spots 10 priority areas in trade for 2023

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister seeks to boost energy ties with Germany during visit

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister seeks to boost energy ties with Germany during visit
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister seeks to boost energy ties with Germany during visit

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister seeks to boost energy ties with Germany during visit
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Germany are set for increased cooperation in the fields of electricity, clean energy, and hydrogen after top officials from the two countries met in the European country.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held talks with German Minister of Economy and Climate Action Robert Habeck to discuss potential cooperation in those areas, as well as collaboration on carbon capture, utilization, recycling, and storage projects within the circular carbon economy approach.

At the beginning of this visit, the Saudi energy minister organized the “Saudi-German Energy Day,” which saw participation from more than 120 Saudi and German companies.

Both sides reviewed the preparations for the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, also referred to as COP28, which is set to be held in the UAE toward the end of the year.  

On the Saudi side, representatives of the Public Investment Fund, as well as several energy companies, participated in the meeting. Several major German energy firms also took part.

In March, the Kingdom and Germany signed seven agreements following a high-level delegation’s three-day visit to Berlin, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandums of understanding dealt with enhancing cooperation in chemicals, waste management, and renewable energy.

They also covered engineering, advanced industries, the automotive industry, and technology.

In September 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and said he wanted to deepen the energy partnership between the two countries.

Scholz said that the partnership should go beyond fossil fuels to include hydrogen and renewables.

Germany has been seeking to diversify its energy supply since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Topics: Saudi-Germany electricity Renewable Energy

Related

Germany focuses on sustainable tourism at ATM 2023
Corporate News
Germany focuses on sustainable tourism at ATM 2023
UAE, Germany explore advancing industrial collaboration
Middle-East
UAE, Germany explore advancing industrial collaboration

SABIC Agri-Nutrients dispatches first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India

SABIC Agri-Nutrients dispatches first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India
Updated 32 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC Agri-Nutrients dispatches first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India

SABIC Agri-Nutrients dispatches first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India
Updated 32 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Affirming its long-standing partnership with India, SABIC Agri-Nutrients has exported its first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to Asia’s second-largest economy, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The firm, 50.1 percent owned by Saudi Basic Industries Corp., shipped 5,000 metric tons of low-carbon ammonia to India, in line with its long-term cooperation with the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative.

India has vowed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, and the country is accelerating the use of renewable energy through various initiatives and programs.

Abdulrahman Shamsaddin, CEO of SABIC Agri-Nutrients, said that the first shipment of low-carbon ammonia will catalyze India’s journey to achieve its net-zero targets.

Meanwhile, SABIC CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh said that the firm has a long-standing relationship with India.

“India is one of the most strategic countries for SABIC that we are looking for. We have been serving the Indian market for the last 40 years, and we have existing local sales and local production, as well as one of our biggest research and innovation centers in Bengaluru, India,” Al-Fageeh told Arab News on Thursday during a press conference to announce SABIC’s quarterly performance.

He added: “We have shipped low-carbon ammonia to the Indian market and our Indian customers. We have a lot of strategies that we are working (on) very closely in India. And hopefully, in the future, we are going to expand in a way that we could help and support our customers and industry in India.”

In 2022, SABIC Agri-Nutrients and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. obtained the world’s first independent certification for low-carbon ammonia and clean hydrogen production from TUV Rheinland, an independent agency in systems testing, inspection, and certification services based in Germany.

Earlier in May, SABIC Agri-Nutrients, in a bourse filing, revealed that its net profit dropped by 61 percent to SR981 million in the first quarter of 2023, from SR2.51 billion in the same period of 2022. The company attributed the fall in net profit to a 40 percent decline in the average selling prices of its products.

Topics: SABIC Agri-Nutrients Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Related

SABIC’s quarterly net profit for Q1 rises 128% to $176m
Business & Economy
SABIC’s quarterly net profit for Q1 rises 128% to $176m
Update SABIC Agri-Nutrients’ net profit soars 92% to $2.67bn in 2022 
Business & Economy
SABIC Agri-Nutrients’ net profit soars 92% to $2.67bn in 2022 

Contract awarded to build private aircraft terminal at AlUla airport

Contract awarded to build private aircraft terminal at AlUla airport
Updated 50 min 26 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Contract awarded to build private aircraft terminal at AlUla airport

Contract awarded to build private aircraft terminal at AlUla airport
Updated 50 min 26 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla has awarded contracts to Egis for the development of several projects relating to a private aircraft terminal at its international airport.

The terminal, also known as a fixed-based operator, is a continuation of the collaboration between RCU and the engineering and operations company, which began in November last year with the opening of a new airport hangar for private aircraft, according to a press release.

“The first and last thing private plane passengers experience during their visit to AlUla is the FBO Terminal that will be built to the highest standards as part of our ongoing collaborations with Egis,” said RCU CEO Amr Al-Madani. 

Egis’ current scope of work comprises the expansion of the existing hangar to provide the necessary storage, maintenance, and operations space, as well as the development of a new purpose-built FBO terminal building. 

The 3,000 sq. m hangar, which was constructed in accordance with green building practices, offers long-term parking services and is equipped with ground flight and engineering teams. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 

The enlargement of the existing hangar to add the required storage, maintenance, and operations space is the first part of Egis’ scope of work.  

“Key partnerships such as this are an essential part of RCU’s journey toward growing AlUla’s tourism appeal as well as attracting investment in a range of dynamic and rapidly growing sectors that are shaping the future of northwest Arabia,” Al-Madani said. 

Ongoing development work at AlUla’s International Airport is also closely aligned with RCU’s strategic goal of increasing annual visitor numbers to more than 2 million by 2035.  

The RCU official added: “The expansion of infrastructure at AlUla’s International Airport is ongoing and in keeping with the pace of development that has transformed AlUla into a unique destination for visitors from around the world.”   

A wide range of services, including full architectural design, an engineering package, and airport operation support services, will be offered by Egis. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 

In addition, the company will provide construction and turnover support services, infrastructure and landscaping design, and airfield geometry and master planning.

Over the past two years, Egis has been actively involved in the development of AlUla’s infrastructure in multiple areas including environmental and consulting work. 

“We are proud to continue working with the Royal Commission for AlUla to support the development of its infrastructure, airports, and more,” said Alaa Abusiam, the CEO of Egis in the Middle East and South Asia.  

Topics: AlUla airport Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU)

Related

AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023
Business & Economy
AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023

Oil Updates — Crude price recovers after 3-day plunge; Shell posts $10bn profit in Q1 

Oil Updates — Crude price recovers after 3-day plunge; Shell posts $10bn profit in Q1 
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude price recovers after 3-day plunge; Shell posts $10bn profit in Q1 

Oil Updates — Crude price recovers after 3-day plunge; Shell posts $10bn profit in Q1 
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday but could not claw back the more than 9 percent decline seen during the previous three days as demand concerns in major consumers overrode signals the US may pause its interest rate increases. 

Brent futures rose $0.89, or 1.23 percent, to $73.22 a barrel at 12:10 p.m. Saudi time. 

Since Friday, however, Brent has dropped more than 9 percent and fell to as low as $71.28 earlier on Thursday. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude also rose $0.67, or 0.98 percent, to $69.27 a barrel. 

Russia sticks to its oil output cuts: Deputy PM Novak 

On Thursday, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said his country was abiding by its voluntary pledge to cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day from February until the end of the year. 

Russia is part of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, which announced a combined reduction of more than 1 million bpd in April. 

“Taking into account the unfounded speculation in the press regarding oil production levels, Russia reaffirms its full commitment to and implementation of voluntary oil production cut levels,” Novak said in a statement. 

“The target level of voluntary production cuts is 500,000 bpd from the February level until the end of 2023. Monitoring will be carried out according to independent sources.” 

He also said a two-thirds reduction in Russia’s oil pipeline exports to the EU was only partially compensated by seaborne exports. 

Shell posts $10bn profit in Q1 

Shell has posted a first-quarter net profit of $9.65 billion, topping analysts’ forecasts, as strong earnings from fuel trading and higher liquefied natural gas sales offset cooling energy prices. 

The stronger-than-expected profits followed a string of forecast-beating results from rivals, including BP and ExxonMobil, as the sector continues to benefit from strong demand and price volatility. 

Lower natural gas prices in the quarter weighed on Shell’s giant integrated gas business, with profits slumping 18 percent to $4.9 billion. This was broadly offset by a 139 percent jump in profits to $1.8 billion in its chemicals and refined products unit. 

Shell kept its dividend unchanged at $0.2875 per share and also kept the rate of its share repurchase program stable at $4 billion over the next three months, even as its cash generation fell in the quarter.  

It bought back $19 billion in shares in the year to February 2023, nearly double the total in pre-pandemic 2019. 

“In Q1, Shell delivered strong results and robust operational performance against a backdrop of ongoing volatility,” CEO Wael Sawan said in a statement. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates crude oil

Related

Oil Updates — Crude extends losses; BP pays $1bn under UK’s windfall tax 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude extends losses; BP pays $1bn under UK’s windfall tax 

SABIC’s quarterly net profit for Q1 rises 128% to $176m

SABIC’s quarterly net profit for Q1 rises 128% to $176m
Updated 04 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

SABIC’s quarterly net profit for Q1 rises 128% to $176m

SABIC’s quarterly net profit for Q1 rises 128% to $176m
Updated 04 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. reported a 127.59 percent increase in net profit in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous three months. 

The firm registered SR660 million ($176 million) in net profit in the three months to the end of March 2023 — up from SR290 million in the final quarter of 2022.

In a statement to Tadawul, the chemical manufacturing giant said improved profit margins and lower operating costs drove the quarterly net profit rise. 

However, SABIC’s net profit dipped 89.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, as the company had clocked a profit of SR6.47 billion in the same quarter of 2022.

The company noted that the slump was due to lower average selling prices, sales volumes and weak results from associates and joint ventures. 

The Tadawul statement further noted that SABIC’s total revenue for the first quarter stood at SR39.69 billion, down 24.6 percent compared to the same period a year ago. 

The firm’s total revenue in the first three months of 2023 was also down 8 percent compared to the final quarter of 2022. 

“We are closely monitoring the changes and the recovery of the global market demand. New capacities in Q1 2023 are adding more pressure on global prices, while there is limited relief on variable cost,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO of SABIC. 

He added: “We continue to keep our operating costs under control and maintain our strong balance sheet. Despite current market uncertainties, our determination to deliver on growth, innovation and sustainability remains intact.” 

Al-Fageeh further noted that the Shareek program in Saudi Arabia is pivotal in catalyzing the next phase of SABIC’s growth. 

Launched in 2021, the initiative aims to unlock SR5 trillion in domestic private sector investments by 2030 and contribute to the goals in Vision 2030, which target an increase in private sector gross domestic product contribution to 65 percent. 

“The Shareek program will play a key role in the next growth phase of SABIC. The first package of initiatives was launched during this first quarter of 2023, whereby SABIC will contribute to the transformation of Saudi Arabia into a manufacturing hub for specialized materials through a strategic project to build and manufacture catalysts,” Al-Fageeh added. 

Regarding the future outlook, SABIC said it expects an average global GDP rate of 2.1 percent for 2023, while high inflation and interest rates will continue to add to the uncertainty of global demand growth. 

Topics: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Related

Aramco and SABIC dispatch first accredited low-carbon ammonia shipment to Japan
Business & Economy
Aramco and SABIC dispatch first accredited low-carbon ammonia shipment to Japan

Latest updates

Saudi-US trade and investment volume hits $55bn, US Embassy in Riyadh reveals 
Saudi-US trade and investment volume hits $55bn, US Embassy in Riyadh reveals 
Militants in Pakistan kill six soldiers near Afghan border
Militants in Pakistan kill six soldiers near Afghan border
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister seeks to boost ties with Germany during visit
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister seeks to boost ties with Germany during visit
Pope Francis thanks Jordan’s king for his attention to region’s Christians
Pope Francis thanks Jordan’s king for his attention to region’s Christians
SABIC Agri-Nutrients dispatches first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India
SABIC Agri-Nutrients dispatches first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.