Christie's lines up modern masters from the Middle East  

Christie’s lines up modern masters from the Middle East  
‘Kurdish Women,’ Hayv Kahraman. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

Christie’s lines up modern masters from the Middle East  

Christie’s lines up modern masters from the Middle East  
  Highlights from the auction house's Modern and Contemporary Middle Easter Art sale 
Updated 20 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: After a three-year interval because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Christie’s Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art sale is back in action in Dubai. Bidding takes place online until May 16. The sale presents a diverse mix of more than 60 works by 20th-century modern masters and rising contemporary artists. The works are also on display at the Dubai International Financial Centre from May 8.   

While there has always been great interest in the auction from Middle Eastern collectors in the region and abroad, there has also been a notable upturn in bids from international clients. “It’s a very encouraging moment for the Middle East market, as much as it is for African and Southeast Asian markets. It’s been exciting,” specialist Suzy Sikorski tells Arab News. Here are some highlights of works by Arab artists in the upcoming sale.  

‘Wild’ 

Mohamed Melehi 

One of the sale’s top two highlights is this 1960s painting made by the postcolonial Moroccan modernist, famed for his ‘wave’ paintings like this one. In the Sixties, Melehi was a key leader of the Casablanca Art School, one of the main initiatives of which was to take art to the streets through urban murals. “You see a lot of his wave works do very well at auction,” Sikorski says. “This is a unique collector’s piece, because it’s difficult to source.” 

‘Icosahedron within a Dodecahedron’ 

Dana Awartani 

Made of wood, copper and glass, this tectonic sculpture was created in 2016 by the Palestinian-Saudi artist as part of her “Platonic Solid Duals” series. In a single piece, it combines the five shapes of platonic solids that have historically exemplified visual flawlessness. “The platonic solids are the most frequently studied shapes in history,” according to her artist statement. “For thousands of years, geometers have studied their mathematical properties and have been fascinated by their inherent beauty and symmetry. What makes them particularly important is that they are considered the only five ‘perfect’ shapes in three-dimensional space that derive from a sphere.” 

‘Khat wa Rasm’ 

Etel Adnan 

A rare example of the acclaimed Lebanese-American writer and artist’s foldable, accordion-like ‘leporello’ works. Created in 1986 and signed by the artist, this leporello book — of which only a portion is shown in this image — is five meters wide and contains 28 colorful pages marked by bright watercolors. The Arabic ink writings that dot its pages are a tribute to the Iraqi poet Shawqi Abdul Amir, according to Sikorski. “It’s a beautiful blend between her writing and landscape compositions, which was always something so sought after internationally,” she says.    

‘Kurdish Women’ 

Hayv Kahraman  

In this work, the Los Angeles-based Iraqi-Kurdish artist depicts five Kurdish women contemplating birds on a leafless black tree. With its Japanese sumi ink, the work contains elements of ancient Asian painting — highlighting Kahraman’s interest in art history. “It’s a beautiful work, especially with the different blocks of color, geometric shapes, and the traditional Kurdish fashion,” Sikorski says.  

‘Hajj’ 

Reem Al-Faisal 

The Saudi photographer — known for her black-and-white imagery — was reportedly the first woman to take shots of the Hajj in Makkah. A selection of Al-Faisal’s work was recently featured at the Islamic Arts Biennale that opened in Jeddah in January. “The black-and-white encourages the viewer to disassociate with the physical world and look beyond it, into the spiritual,” she previously told Arab News. This image was taken at the Hajj in 2011 and shows the crowded area around the Kaaba. “The local community has quite a strong appetite for photography,” Sikorski notes.  

‘Acrylic on Scratched Paper’ 

Mohammed Kazem  

Kazem is one of the UAE’s most important artists. This 2021 work is part of his ongoing ‘scratch’ paintings, which he began in the late Eighties. With a pair of scissors, he scratches the paper’s surface, generating “a visual representation of sound.” This practice, he has said, “has become fundamental in shaping how I experience the world by capturing light, sound and its infinite movement.” A statement from Christie’s reads: “These works are meditative in nature, the artist’s method being quite painstakingly slow. We see the introduction of vivid color, in one solid tone, creating a color field in Kazem’s world.”  

‘Kitabat A'la Jidar Raqam’ 

Shaker Hassan Al-Said 

Al-Said is considered one of the pioneers of Iraqi modernism. He co-founded the Baghdad Group for Modern Art with Jewad Selim in 1951. In the 1970s, he founded and explored his philosophy of ‘one dimension,’ meaning eternity — in which the artwork has no beginning or end. This abstract painting from 1978 was previously showcased at The Sultan Gallery in Kuwait. “It’s a gorgeous one,” remarks Sikorski. “It has more of a color scheme than others.” 

Topics: Christie’s Middle East

3 highlights from Saudi International Luxury Week

3 highlights from Saudi International Luxury Week
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

3 highlights from Saudi International Luxury Week

3 highlights from Saudi International Luxury Week
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Here are three highlights from Saudi International Luxury Week which runs from May 8-11 in Jeddah and May 16-19 in Riyadh.

Charles Oudin 

The famed Parisian watchmaker is one of more than 120 global brands participating in this month’s Saudi International Luxury Week, which will — according to the organizers — “showcase the best in exquisite gemstones, creativity, heritage and savoir-faire.” Established in 1797, Charles Oudin is one of the French capital’s oldest makers of timepieces.  

Moussaieff

As one of the world’s most famous purveyors of high jewelry, Moussaieff’s client list has included international royalty (including the Saudi royal family). The house is most well known for its diamonds, including the Moussaieff Blue Diamond (sold for $7.98 million in 2007) and the Moussaieff Red Diamond, the largest such gem on record.  

FerriFirenze 

The Italian handmade jewelry brand is hugely popular among luxury shoppers in the Gulf, winning the Best Everyday Jewelry award at the Middle East Watch and Jewelry Awards 2022 (for its yellow gold, diamond-studded Soffio Bracelet). This will be one of the event’s most-popular stalls. 

Topics: Saudi International Luxury Week

Saudi literature commission launches training program to raise cultural awareness

Saudi literature commission launches training program to raise cultural awareness
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi literature commission launches training program to raise cultural awareness

Saudi literature commission launches training program to raise cultural awareness
  • ‘ANT’ initiative for trainers, trainees, talented young people
  • Courses on translation, publishing, writing from May 14-June 22
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission launched a new training program called “ANT” on May 2, which targets trainers, trainees, amateurs and young talent in the field.

“ANT,” which means ‘You’ in English, is derived from the first letters of the three Arabic words for literature, publishing and translation.

The registration period runs until May 9, with the training courses from May 14 to June 22, and will be provided by professional trainers and experts in the field.

The program provides participants with a space to exchange experiences with specialists and experts in various fields including literary writing, technical translation, publishing and printing.

The program aims to raise cultural awareness in the field, empowering practitioners including writers, authors, publishers and translators.

There will be five diverse packages on topics including literary criticism and philosophy, publishing, creative writing, literature for children and adults, as well as translation.

Fees range from SR500 ($133) to SR850 ($226), with participants given certificates on completion.

The Ministry of Culture, represented by the commission, aims to develop the skills of Saudis in creative writing and professional translation.

The commission also provides several other accredited vocational training programs aimed at qualifying trainers in the field.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Culture Creative writing translation

Ministry of Culture, ALECSO sign agreement to establish Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Culture, ALECSO sign agreement to establish Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh
It's all in the name… how haphazard English translations have muddied the Saudi landscape
Saudi Arabia
It’s all in the name… how haphazard English translations have muddied the Saudi landscape

The UAE gets a starring role in the trailer of 'Dune: Part Two'

The UAE gets a starring role in the trailer of ‘Dune: Part Two’
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

The UAE gets a starring role in the trailer of ‘Dune: Part Two’

The UAE gets a starring role in the trailer of ‘Dune: Part Two’
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Warner Bros. on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for the sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two,” and the UAE has once again gotten a starring role in the film. 

The Abu Dhabi Film Council, supporting the production of the movie, on Thursday said on Instagram that the sequel features just under 30 locations in Abu Dhabi, including the capital city’s Liwa desert, which doubles as the fictional world of planet Arrakis.

“With a range of logistical support from ADFC and (Dubai-based film production company) Epic Films, the film was shot over 27 days. It involved a crew of 300 locals, 250 international members, and 500 extras,” the post reads. 

“It’s breathtaking,” lead actor Timothee Chalamet tells Zendaya at the start of the trailer, as they sit on sand dunes. “You see sand here, imagine water,” he adds. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Epic Films (@epicfilmsme)

Some scenes in the sequel to the Academy Award-winning film “Dune” were also shot in Jordan.

In November 2022, Chalamet shared pictures of himself in Jordan. 

“All the Dune fans (right now),” Chalamet wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a trio of eye emojis.

The film is set for release on Nov. 3. 

Written by Villeneuve along with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, the “Dune” franchise was adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 book by the same name.

Chalamet returns to lead the cast as Paul Atreides. The Golden Globe winner will once again be joined by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem, among others.

New cast additions include “Elvis” star Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub.

Topics: Dune: Part Two

'We have so many stories to tell,' breakout Saudi Netflix star Nour Alkhadra says

‘We have so many stories to tell,’ breakout Saudi Netflix star Nour Alkhadra says
Updated 04 May 2023
William Mullally

‘We have so many stories to tell,’ breakout Saudi Netflix star Nour Alkhadra says

‘We have so many stories to tell,’ breakout Saudi Netflix star Nour Alkhadra says
  The video game streamer and entrepreneur has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the film business since taking up acting during the COVID pandemic 
Updated 04 May 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: It’s a strange thing, forging an identity. For years, Saudi actress Nour Alkhadra knew exactly how to introduce herself: “Hello, I’m Nour, and I’m a streamer and gaming entrepreneur.” That’s what she studied, that’s what she had dedicated her life to—that’s what she was profiled as in the pages of this newspaper.  

How quickly things can change. With lead roles in two of the region’s most exciting new films, Netflix’s “The Matchmaker” and “HWJN,” Alkhadra will have to add another line to her bio: 2023’s breakout female Saudi star. 

All of this started during COVID-19 lockdowns. Until then, Alkhadra was living in London, focusing on her gaming company WeGeek and her popular Twitch streaming account. The path forward seemed clear.  

“Then COVID happened, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, who am I? Why am I?’ It was a lot of depressive stuff,” Alkhadra tells Arab News.  

“Then I put everything aside and started thinking about what I really felt like doing, deep down. I realized there was something I always wanted to do but had never tried: acting. So I started taking classes in London, and I fell in love with it. I wanted to start pursuing roles instantly,” she continues.  

Alkhadra had lived outside of Saudi Arabia for 11 years, and a lot had changed since she left. While she had always loved performing in front of her family growing up, acting as a career was never a possibility, so it wasn’t a dream she entertained. But as she pursued a different life for herself, her home country began to transform, and a powerful new film industry was on the brink of taking off. Alkhadra wanted to be a part of it.  

Nour Alkhadra in “The Matchmaker.” (Supplied)

“I didn’t want to act just anywhere,” she says. “I wanted to act in Saudi. We have so many stories to tell. But when I moved back to Saudi two and a half years ago, I didn’t actually know anyone in the film scene. I started scrolling online forums no one really looks at, and trying to find somewhere to post an audition.”  

Alkhadra quickly started making contacts, landing a few roles in TV series. It was all happening quite fast. So fast, in fact, that when she saw a listing for the film “HWJN,” based on the best-selling fantasy novel in Saudi history, she didn’t even have a showreel to send out, as nothing she’d filmed had been released at the time. Undeterred, she came up with a different plan. 

Nour Alkhadra shooting “The Matchmaker” in AlUla. (Supplied)

“I didn’t have anything to show, but I did have a tape of myself I’d filmed at home where I’d taken scenes from movies and reenacted them in front of my camera. I had done two scenes from (Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 classic) ‘Pulp Fiction,’ taking Uma Thurman’s role of Mia Wallace in the exchange in the dining room with John Travolta’s Vincent Vega, and Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic ‘Ezekiel 25:17’ monologue. That’s what I sent to them as a tape,” says Alkhadra. 

It never should have worked — but beneath the rough edges, that tape had a quality that Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri couldn’t deny.  

Nour Alkhadra (right) with her fellow “HWJN” cast members Alanoud Saud and Baraa Alem at the Red Sea International Film Festival in 2022. (Supplied)

“The director messaged me saying, ‘I saw your Pulp Fiction thing. I liked it. I really like the way you express things with your eyes and your face without the need for words. I was surprised he saw all that from that little video, but I played it casual. I said, ‘OK, cool.’ And that’s how I got my first movie,” says Alkhadra.  

“HWJN is a romance between a supernatural being and a human—I play the human. It was such an honor, because it’s Saudi’s first fantasy film,” she continues. “I’m so excited to be a part of it.” 

Alkhadra came back to Saudi to break ground, and followed up the Kingdom’s first fantasy with its first psychological thriller, a Netflix original entitled “The Matchmaker,” which was filmed in historic AlUla. She would once again play the love interest, but this time not one to be trusted. In it, she lures an unsuspecting man to take part in an ancient matchmaking ritual in the desert, a ritual which includes a lot less romance than he may have suspected.   

“After I was cast, I went to Riyadh to meet with the director. We sat down and started off with, ‘OK, why is she like this?’ We then started coming up with her backstory, the depths of her pain and her anger, and even her kindness. We discovered she’s not actually a bad person, she just wants things to be fair. All that character building we did made it so much deeper — and it made her really make sense to me,” says Alkhadra.  

Coming up this woman’s story, she could immediately feel, had awakened a creative impulse inside her. She started thinking of all those days and nights during lockdown when she sat in bed, making herself miserable with anxiety, She’d struggled with it for years, never able to shut her mind off, endlessly creating scenarios in her head for things that may never happen. But anxiety, she realized, might be misplaced creativity.  

“I always used to think of my wild imagination as a curse. But actually, in writing, it’s a blessing. I knew if I wrote, I would be able to put my weakness to work for me,” says Alkhadra. 

While there are more movie roles on the horizon, including another with Saudi production company Telfaz11 directed by Wael Abumansour which hasn’t been announced yet that should be hitting festivals in 2024, Alkhadra is currently writing her own film, a fantasy project inspired by both movies she likes and the many video games she’s fallen in love with over the years, a passion she hasn’t let die even though she never has the time to stream anymore.  

“At first, it wasn’t even a fantasy. I was writing something from real life, inspired by a true story. I wrote the whole outline like that, but then, as I kept working, a fantasy element started developing naturally. It’s still a human story, but there’s more going on that I’m still exploring,” she says.  

​​​​​​​

Alkhadra is emboldened, not just by her near-instant success, but by how much space is left to paint on the Saudi canvas. In a country with so many stories to tell, she’s excited to be one of those lucky enough to start telling them. 

“We’re the ones who are setting things up for the next generation. We are the generation of pioneers, and I feel extremely lucky to be able to be a part of that. Tastes in Saudi are already changing — it’s Saudi films that are at the top of the streaming charts, at the top of the box office,” she says. “It’s so beautiful to see, and I can’t wait to be a part of where this goes next.” 

Topics: Nour Alkhadra The Matchmaker

New book examines what Lebanese legend Fayrouz means to Arabs 

New book examines what Lebanese legend Fayrouz means to Arabs 
Updated 04 May 2023
Rawaa Talass

New book examines what Lebanese legend Fayrouz means to Arabs 

New book examines what Lebanese legend Fayrouz means to Arabs 
Updated 04 May 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: The emotional impact of Lebanese singing legend Fayrouz’s voice on Arabs in the diaspora, permeating their homes and hearts, is the subject of a new English-language academic book.  

“Fairouz (sic) and the Arab Diaspora: Music and Identity in the UK and Qatar” was written by media communications professor Dima Issa from the University of Balamand, Lebanon. Issa herself has lived abroad most of her life, in Canada, Qatar, and the UK. 

“I was introduced to Fayrouz through my parents. Every morning with their coffee, they listened to her. Ever since I can remember, she was always there,” Issa told Arab News. “My friends and I were listening to other types of music, but there was always something comforting about her for my parents.”  

Issa herself has lived abroad most of her life, in Canada, Qatar, and the UK. (Supplied)

She warmed up to Fayrouz’s Arabic songs as she got older. When she moved to the UK to study, and felt out of place, she found solace in Fayrouz. “When I was listening to her, there was that feeling of comfort, belonging, and home,” she said. “She kind of travelled with me.”      

Issa describes Fayrouz as an “inherited” artist who transcends time and borders. She is not just a singer for the Lebanese, but, truly, an artist for all Arabs, Issa suggests. She also notes how Fayrouz’s melancholic, emotional voice enables listerners to ‘travel,’ as she sings about the Alexandrian shore, or the pilgrims of Makkah, or the temples of Jerusalem.   

In Issa’s theory-based book, she examines the personal lives of Arabs in the diaspora through Fayrouz’s music. “People can relate to her on different levels,” said Issa. The book is divided into a number of themes, including space, absence, time and ‘Arabness.’  

During her research, people opened up to Issa about how Fayrouz’s music helped them to build relationships with their parents. She also engaged with Syrian refugees, some of whom only started listening to Fayrouz when displaced from their homes. “When people discuss her music, there is a sense of loss, whether it’s a homeland, a person, or childhood,” said Issa.  

Conversations with Arab Londoners were also held at the advent of Brexit, when many were questioning where they belonged. “It’s a very nice way to understand the timeframe of what was happening culturally, socially, politically, and economically,” Issa said. “And to understand personally what Fayrouz meant to them in their lives.”  

Topics: Fayrouz Fairouz and the Arab Diaspora: Music and Identity in the UK and Qatar

Christie’s lines up modern masters from the Middle East  
Christie’s lines up modern masters from the Middle East  
3 highlights from Saudi International Luxury Week
3 highlights from Saudi International Luxury Week
Thai parties in financial bidding war as election heats up
Thai parties in financial bidding war as election heats up
Indonesia quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar crisis – foreign minister
Indonesia quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar crisis – foreign minister
Klay Thompson scores 30, Warriors adjust to beat Lakers 127-100
Klay Thompson scores 30, Warriors adjust to beat Lakers 127-100

