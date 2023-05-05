You are here

  • Home
  • Italy seeks greater PIF investment

Italy seeks greater PIF investment

The Italian government is looking to increase investment in the country by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
1 / 4
The Italian government is looking to increase investment in the country by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
The Italian government is looking to increase investment in the country by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
2 / 4
The Italian government is looking to increase investment in the country by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
The Italian government is looking to increase investment in the country by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
3 / 4
The Italian government is looking to increase investment in the country by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
The Italian government is looking to increase investment in the country by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
4 / 4
The Italian government is looking to increase investment in the country by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mcnau

Updated 05 May 2023
Francesco Bongarra 

Italy seeks greater PIF investment

Italy seeks greater PIF investment
  • Business delegation discusses opportunities with Italian minister for economic development in Rome
  • Saudi-Italian bilateral trade worth €11.5 billion in 2022, up 41% on previous year
Updated 05 May 2023
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The Italian government is looking to increase investment in the country by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

A delegation of Saudi entrepreneurs and investors, led by the President of the Saudi-Italian Business Council Kamel Al-Munajjed, met in Rome on Thursday with the Italian Minister for Economic Development Adolfo Urso.

During the meeting, ideas for strengthening commercial and economic relations between Italy and Saudi Arabia were discussed.  

“Our bilateral economic relationship is experiencing a very positive moment. Now we must work together on a progressive consolidation of this strategic partnership,” Urso said.

“As Saudi Arabia represents a great opportunity for Italian companies, many Saudi companies now show great interest too in coming to invest in Italy. We could not be more pleased for this.”

Urso also recalled the “strong presence of Italian economic operators in Riyadh,” and praised the “fruitful cooperation with Saudi Aramco. But we can still do so much more together, as the potential could not be higher also in the fields of arts, culture and tourism.”

The minister noted that the PIF is increasing its investments in Italy, particularly in the luxury aspects of the automotive, shipbuilding and hotel sectors.

“The Italian government is committed to creating the best conditions for attracting foreign investments,” Urso said. “I trust that the Saudi sovereign fund will increase its investments in Italy by focusing in particular on the excellence of the ‘Made in Italy’ brands and products.”

Saudi-Italian bilateral trade reached €11.5 billion ($12.68 billion) in 2022, a 41 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Italy Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Update PIF’s Savvy Games to acquire gaming firm Scopely for $4.9bn
Business & Economy
PIF’s Savvy Games to acquire gaming firm Scopely for $4.9bn
Update Saudi Aramco’s 4% stakes transferred to PIF’s Sanabil Investments 
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco’s 4% stakes transferred to PIF’s Sanabil Investments 

Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders

Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders

Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders
  • Three-day conference will be The Bench’s sixth industry conference for the Saudi market
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Global investment decision-makers and leaders are set to gather at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh to exchange knowledge and explore new partnerships. The summit will be held at Al Faisaliah Hotel from May 7-9.
This year’s conference theme, “Invest in Change,” will emphasize the importance of the positive change that can be brought about by investing in time, intellect and experience to keep up with changing times and trends in order to better influence the hospitality industry’s future.
The three-day conference will be British business events firm The Bench’s sixth industry conference for the Saudi market. It will highlight how to promote the development of Saudi Arabia’s hospitality industry as a vital contributor to the Kingdom’s economic diversification and encourage investment in the tourism industry by showcasing its potential and prospects.

The summit will focus on creating job opportunities for young Saudis by fostering the development of a skilled and talented workforce for the hospitality sector. (SPA)

Furthermore, the summit will focus on creating job opportunities for young Saudis by fostering the development of a skilled and talented workforce for the hospitality sector. It will also emphasize the importance of establishing relationships between the government, business sector and academics to achieve long-term growth in the hospitality industry.
“The demand for our hospitality events in Saudi Arabia continues to grow and with the Kingdom named as the fastest-expanding tourism industry within the G20 countries in the UN World Tourism Organization Tourism Barometer, there will be so much to share about tourism and hospitality investment and development at FHS Saudi Arabia this year,” said Jonathan Worsley, chairman of The Bench.

FASTFACT

This year’s conference theme, “Invest in Change,” will emphasize the importance of the positive change that can be brought about by investing in time, intellect and experience to keep up with changing times and trends in order to better influence the hospitality industry’s future.

The event, which will also feature in-depth discussions about the Kingdom’s cultural legacy and natural assets in order to market it as a prime tourist and business travel destination, is expected to draw 750 delegates from 40 countries and 300 companies.
The official opening of the 2023 edition of FHS Saudi Arabia will take place on May 8 with welcome remarks by Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid, secretary general of the King Faisal Foundation and chairman of the board of directors of Al Khozama, Saudi Arabia’s leading hospitality, property investment, development, and management company.
“The Future Hospitality Summit is in a unique standing, as it is the only investment conference focusing on the hospitality and tourism sector in Saudi Arabia,” Jana Bader, general manager at The Bench in Riyadh, told Arab News.
She added: “FHS is a platform that brings international opportunities to the Saudi market, and Saudi market opportunities to the whole world. Of significance is also the fact that, unlike other conferences, FHS is specifically aimed at investors with a networking power to connect them with the right opportunities and to build relationships that last.”
The first day will be dedicated to the Global Restaurant Investment Forum, which focuses on food and beverage investment and development in the Kingdom and beyond.

Unlike other conferences, the summit is specifically aimed at investors with a networking power to connect them with the right opportunities and to build relationships that last.

Jana Bader, The Bench general manager

The first plenary session will cover a wide range of topics, including the evolution of the Saudi hospitality sector with a market snapshot in the FHS Intelligence Den, a panel discussion on the reinvention of hospitality space, a discussion on the use of immersive technologies such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse, and the business of luxury and well-being in a changing world.
“The Saudi market is bursting with opportunities within different sectors; be it real estate, aviation, food and beverage or hospitality. All those sectors work together and create a smart city ecosystem to cater to the next generation as well as to diversify the country’s economic revenue streams,” Bader explained.
Among others, the fully Public Investment Fund-owned Rua Al Madinah Holding’s CEO Ahmed bin Wasl Al-Juhani will join a panel discussion at FHS. “The flagship project of Rua Al Madinah Holding is the development of the area east of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah,” the curtain-raiser press release quoted Al-Juhani as saying.
He stated that the project will add 47,000 hotel rooms, ranging from five-star facilities with direct views of the mosque to two-star lodgings that accommodate a wide range of guests with varying needs and preferences.
“The project aims to enrich the experience of expected 30 million visitors by the year 2030 aligned with the Vision 2030 target,” Al-Juhani added.
A panel discussion on the conference’s core theme will also take place during which industry experts will offer their perspectives on how they are investing in transformation.

Jana Bader, The Bench general manager

Wrapping up the first day there will be a networking reception by The Radisson Hotel Group at Mansard Riyadh, which is a Radisson Collection hotel.
Future hotel development and investment will be the main topic of discussion on the last day of FHS Saudi Arabia.
Among the topics to be discussed are attracting investment in the hospitality industry to accelerate expansion and fuel a sustainable future; destination and hotel development in Saudi Arabia; the evolution of investing in holistic hospitality and activating innovation; and acceleration and investment and urbanization as well as the development of new cities.
Ian Wilson, regional director of hospitality for The Line at NEOM, will take part in a panel discussion about how the hotel, retail and F&B industries are combining to provide customers more value.
Furthermore, Aseel Bondagjy, development lead at NEOM, and Mae Al-Mozaini, founder and CEO of The Arab Institute for Women’s Empowerment, Nusf, which is a Saudi-based institute focusing on empowering women in executive positions, will be on a panel discussing how to inspire the following generation of workers, where to educate them, and where to find talent.
Additionally, two-stage case studies will be covered, underlining the Kingdom’s lifestyle funds and how the public and private sectors are cooperating to make Vision 2030 a reality.
The final stop on FHS Saudi Arabia will be Diriyah Gate, a 7 sq. km mixed-use historic, cultural and lifestyle attraction that is slated to become the historical and cultural hub of the Kingdom.
New at FHS Saudi Arabia this year is the ‘Battle of the Brands.’ A platform for innovative and sustainable hotel concepts, the event will be assessed by a distinguished team of judges, offering a special chance for hoteliers and business owners to introduce their new brands to the Saudi market.
“Research indicates that Saudi hotel owners and developers are seeking fresh brand concepts to complement existing brands that are already in the market. This will be the ultimate platform for innovative and sustainable hotel concepts to showcase their brands that have yet to launch in the exciting hospitality landscape of Saudi Arabia,” according to a curtain-raiser press release.
In 2022, the FHS drew over 500 attendees from more than 20 countries, 110 speakers, and 46 sponsors and partners. The Kingdom hosted the first FHS in October 2020, which was organized by the Ministry of Tourism and the G20 Saudi Secretariat, and attended by more than 6,000 people from around the world.

 

Topics: Future Hospitality Summit

Related

SAMA raises interest rates following US Fed’s move
Business & Economy
SAMA raises interest rates following US Fed’s move
Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries
Business & Economy
Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries

Mining and minerals trade discussed by Saudi industry minister and Swiss officials

Mining and minerals trade discussed by Saudi industry minister and Swiss officials
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

Mining and minerals trade discussed by Saudi industry minister and Swiss officials

Mining and minerals trade discussed by Saudi industry minister and Swiss officials
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Mineral exports and mining developments were discussed when Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with two leading Swiss officials in Bern.

The minister held talks with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda, and Chairwoman of the Board at Swiss Export Risk Insurance, known as SERV, Barbara Hayoz, during his visit to the European country.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, there were discussions around enhancing cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors and boosting non-oil exports between the two countries.

The officials also discussed exploiting the promising investment opportunities provided by the Kingdom’s National Strategy for Industry, and enhancing cooperation between the Saudi Export and Import Bank and SERV.

“They also discussed solutions required to enhance access to non-oil exports between the Kingdom and Switzerland, with minerals representing a large percentage of these exports, besides the promising pharmaceutical sector that enjoys strong export potential between the two countries,” according to the SPA.

The minister’s visit to Switzerland comes as the two countries seek stronger economic ties.

In January, the 13th meeting of the Saudi-Swiss Joint Economic Committee and the Saudi-Swiss Executive Investment Forum was held in Zurich.  

It examined bilateral economic ties and discussed issues related to the technology, tourism, energy, and health sectors.  

Participants emphasized the significance of broadening the scope of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Switzerland by capitalizing on opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

In 2021, the volume of the Kingdom’s non-oil exports to Switzerland amounted to more than SR3.42 billion ($911.82 million), while the volume of imports was recorded at SR7.99 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s key exports included precious metals, jewelry, building materials, and re-exports of cars.

Imports to the Kingdom from Switzerland included medicines, heavy machinery, electronics, and food products.

Topics: Switzerland Saudi Bandar Alkhorayef

Related

Saudi Arabia’s industry and mining minister seeks to boost Swiss ties during visit
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s industry and mining minister seeks to boost Swiss ties during visit

Saudi banking system to underpin Islamic finance market growth: S&P Global Ratings

Saudi banking system to underpin Islamic finance market growth: S&P Global Ratings
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi banking system to underpin Islamic finance market growth: S&P Global Ratings

Saudi banking system to underpin Islamic finance market growth: S&P Global Ratings
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic finance industry is forecast to grow in 2023-2024 thanks to Saudi Arabia’s strong banking system, according to a new report from S&P Global Ratings.

The US-based agency expects around 10 percent growth across the industry in 2023-2024 after seeing a similar expansion in 2022, with the Kingdom and Kuwait largely fueling last year’s rise.

S&P Global Ratings also believe that despite a predicted economic slowdown and a decline in sukuk issuance this year, new supplies of the product will exceed those set to mature.

The report echoes findings from US-based Fitch Ratings released in April, which claimed the global sukuk issuance for the second quarter of 2023 is building up even as it faces short-term uncertainties amid continued macro-volatilities.

In its report, S&P Global Ratings said: “We expect a material slowdown in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) economies' real GDP (gross domestic product) growth in 2023-2024, compared with 2022, largely based on lower oil production.

“However, we think that Saudi Arabia’s banking system performance will continue to underpin a large portion of the expanding Islamic finance industry. 

“In other GCC countries, growth of about 5 percent appears plausible in the absence of new major government investment cycles.”

The report argues that Islamic finance is still more of a collection of local industries than a truly globalized sector, and that it is looking at ways to “enhance its competitiveness” in order to secure a broader appeal.

However, within the countries looking to utilize the sukuk market, Egypt and Turkiye were identified as most likely to seek funding through this financial instrument.

The report said: “Egypt has established a $5 billion sukuk program and issued its first sukuk in early 2023 for a total of $1.5 billion. 

“We understand that this attracted significant investor interest, with more than $6 billion demand and a 59 percent allocation to investors from the Middle East and North Africa. 

“The profit rate of the three-year sukuk was set at 10.875 percent, which at the time was broadly in line with the yield on Egypt's conventional bond with a similar maturity date of 2026.”

The report made clear that “overall, we think that the volume of new issuances will continue to exceed maturing sukuk.”

Topics: Sukuk S&P Global Ratings

Related

UAE issues $299.5m worth of Islamic treasury sukuk in dirhams
Business & Economy
UAE issues $299.5m worth of Islamic treasury sukuk in dirhams
Global sukuk outlook for Q2 is positive despite slowdown: Fitch
Business & Economy
Global sukuk outlook for Q2 is positive despite slowdown: Fitch

Red Sea Global close to having 50% Saudi staff as it focuses on its domestic legacy

Red Sea Global close to having 50% Saudi staff as it focuses on its domestic legacy
Updated 05 May 2023
Nadin Hassan

Red Sea Global close to having 50% Saudi staff as it focuses on its domestic legacy

Red Sea Global close to having 50% Saudi staff as it focuses on its domestic legacy
Updated 05 May 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Red Sea Global has almost achieved a 50-50 split when it comes to Saudi employees as the tourist resort moves towards boosting the number of domestic workers, according to a leading executive.

Speaking on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai, Tracy Lanza, global head of brand development at RSG, talked up the importance of the giga-project training up local workers and the legacy this would leave.

The Red Sea destination will have 50 resorts by 2030, with up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential buildings spread across 22 islands and six inland areas. 

It will open three of these resorts this year, as well as welcoming domestic flights and travelers to its airport.

In March, Maryam Ficociello, chief governance officer at RSG, said 45 percent of the then-2,700 employees were Saudi nationals, and Lanza suggested the company was edging closer to half of all workers coming from the Kingdom.

Asked what the Saudization target is for the company, Lanza said: “The goal is 50-50 and we are nearly there, and I can say from a marketing standpoint, our team is at 67 percent and growing. We also have the largest percentage of Saudi women, I think, at the company.” 

She added: “We have a number of different initiatives that we've got going. Some are educational, some are vocational.

“We have programs to teach English for hospitality, we have programs that will teach people how to work at airports, how to work at our hotels. It’s one of the foundational legacies that hopefully Red Sea Global will be able to create is this education for a hospitality workforce.”

RSG has been recognized internationally for its leadership in the field of sustainable development, something which Abdulla Al-Zahrani, executive director of brand and marketing at RSG, says was a key tenet of the project from the very beginning.

Also speaking to Arab News at ATM 2023, he said: “We brought scientists, we worked with them to identify the locations within the destination that can work for building hotels and protect and enhance the environment that we inherited in the destination.”

Reflecting on the importance of preserving local culture, Al-Zahrani added: “It works hand-in-hand with sustainability. 

“The entire development and the design of the destination overall is built with a perfect harmony with the entire destination, plus celebrating the local culture of Saudi Arabia. 

“The culture is rich there and we make sure we have integrated the culture with the experiences.”

He also stated that RSG is taking measures to become the world’s first destination of this scale to be run entirely on renewable energy from the start, with no connection to a national grid. 

As a tourist resort, RSG is of course focused on providing an unparalleled experience for travelers.

Its airport will focus on smooth and hassle-free traveling, and Al-Zahrani described the goal as making the experience “seamless”, citing how a traveler’s luggage will arrive at their hotels. 

The company used ATM 2023 to launch Akun, a new adventure sports brand that will offer unique experiences for guests at RSG destinations.

Announcing the brand, RSG CEO John Pagano said it would offer a “diverse range of ‘bucket-list’ adventures,” including various types of biking, climbing, and action sports, for beginners and experts.

Topics: Red Sea Global Saudization

Related

Red Sea Global launches adventure sports brand
Saudi Arabia
Red Sea Global launches adventure sports brand
Red Sea Global takes up most ambitious horticultural endeavor ‘in human history’
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global takes up most ambitious horticultural endeavor ‘in human history’

Saudi Arabia’s domestic tourism remains strong despite return of international travel

Saudi Arabia’s domestic tourism remains strong despite return of international travel
Updated 05 May 2023
Nadin Hassan

Saudi Arabia’s domestic tourism remains strong despite return of international travel

Saudi Arabia’s domestic tourism remains strong despite return of international travel
Updated 05 May 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Despite the full resumption of international travel, domestic tourism continues to remain strong in Saudi Arabia, according to Almosafer, the Kingdom’s leading company in the sector.

The firm’s CEO made the comments to Arab News following the signing of a deal between the Saudi Tourism Authority and Almosafer, which is part of Seera Group, at Arabian Travel Market 2023 held in Dubai.

The deal aims to promote Saudi Arabia as one of the top travel destinations in the Gulf Cooperation Council. The agreement was signed between Munirah Abanomy, head of marketing partnerships for the Middle East and Africa at the STA, and Fahad Al-Obailan, chief tourism officer at Almosafer.

In an exclusive interview, Almosafer CEO Muzammil Ahussain reflected on a report published by his company that showed domestic bookings “made up 56 percent of all bookings so far this year, up from 47 percent for the same period before the pandemic in 2019.” 

He said that people are keen on traveling within the Kingdom even after the full resumption of international travel and the number of domestic tourists is steadily rising. 

As per the agreement signed at the industry event in Dubai, the travel company, through its Hajj and Umrah tour operator Mawasim and its destination management company Discover Saudi, will also help promote domestic tourism to its business customers in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

“Almosafer has several different segments that it serves. We have the consumer segment, which provides a B2C channel for customers,” Ahussain said. 

The CEO said: “We provide B2C products for people in Kuwait and the rest of the GCC. So, we provide them access to Saudi Arabia, for example, (tours to) Makkah and Madinah and other parts of the Kingdom.”

Ahussain said that Almosafer has partnered not only with the STA but also with Saudia’s Alfursan and Al Rajhi Bank’s Mokafaa loyalty programs to promote tourism in the Kingdom. 

However, the report showed that Saudis also continued to travel abroad, and since the resumption of travel to Turkiye in the summer of 2022, the destination has shot back to the top of the list for visitors from the Kingdom.

Other popular destinations include Dubai, Cairo, London, and Doha.

Topics: tourism almosafer Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Almosafer, Thai tourism body sign deal to boost cooperation
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Almosafer, Thai tourism body sign deal to boost cooperation

Latest updates

Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders
Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders
Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert
Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert
Israel in ‘secret talks’ with Palestinian Authority to extract gas from off Gaza coast
Israel in ‘secret talks’ with Palestinian Authority to extract gas from off Gaza coast
Bangladeshi evacuees trapped in Sudan running out of food, water
Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
What Are We Buying Today: Lameach
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.