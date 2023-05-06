KSrelief continues date distribution project worldwide

Saudi authorities arrest 25 in drug smuggling blitz

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s anti-drug campaign has recorded a string of successes in recent days as the Kingdom steps up its crackdown on smuggling operations.

On Saturday, 25 people were arrested in raids and anti-drug operations targeting smugglers in regions across the Kingdom.

Six Pakistani residents in Jeddah were detained by the General Directorate for Narcotics Control following an attempt to smuggle the drug methamphetamine, known as “shabu,” as well as a sum of money.

مداهمة خلية ترويج مخدرات وضبط أكثر من (1.2) مليون قرص من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر مخبأة باحترافية داخل ألواح زجاجية.#الحرب_على_المخدرات#بالمرصاد pic.twitter.com/61svu5dsvv — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) May 6, 2023

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control also arrested another six people in Badr in Madinah governorate in connection with an attempt to smuggle 50,530 amphetamine tablets and 1.4 kg of hashish.

A large sum of money was also seized.

Sami Al-Shwerikh, spokesman for the General Directorate of Public Security, said that seven people were arrested in a raid on a house in Al-Muzahimiyah in Riyadh.

Those detained included three residents of Egyptian, Syrian and Bangladeshi nationality, two residents of Yemeni nationality and two Saudi citizens.

HIGH LIGHT Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Naif said in a tweet last week: ‘Blow after blow, drug dealers and smugglers, and those who target our society and our homeland, will not escape.’

More than 1.2 million amphetamine tablets were found hidden inside glass panels in the property.

Security patrols in the Asir region also arrested a resident and a Yemeni border violator over attempts to smuggle the narcotic plant khat in Sarat Abidah governorate.

Madinah police arrested a citizen in Khyber governorate for smuggling amphetamine and hashish, and also seized firearms, ammunition and an amount of money.

Border Guard patrols in Al-Ardah governorate in the Jazan region arrested three Yemenis for breaching border security and attempting to smuggle khat.

The Kingdom is highlighting the threat posed by illicit drug operations by disseminating information on cases, size and types of seizures, and methods of smuggling.

Sermons in mosques around the Kingdom on Friday were dedicated to raising awareness of the dangers of drugs among both young and old.

Saudi security authorities have urged citizens and residents to report any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.