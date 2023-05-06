You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief continues date distribution project worldwide

KSrelief continues date distribution project worldwide

KSrelief continues date distribution project worldwide
This year, Saudi Arabia will deliver over 19,000 tons of dates, of which 4,000 tons will be provided by KSrelief’s strategic partner, the World Food Programme, at a total cost of SR136 million ($36 million), benefiting 14 million people. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/845d6

Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

KSrelief continues date distribution project worldwide

KSrelief continues date distribution project worldwide
  • Recently, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered 25 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia’s government to Thailand
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched its annual date distribution project, still ongoing, in March, with the aim of reaching 72 countries in Asia, Africa, South America and Europe.
Recently, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered 25 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia’s government to Thailand. Ambassador of the Kingdom to Thailand Abdurrahman Al-Suhaibani presented the aid on behalf of the KSrelief.
Vice President of the Central Islamic Council of Thailand Arun Boonchom, Special Secretary to Sheikhul Islam of Thailand Sheikh Mabrouk Younis, a representative of the Ministry of Finance, and a team from KSrelief attended the delivery of the aid on the premises of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Thailand.
The center also gifted 25 tons of dates to Bulgaria, delivered by Saudi Ambassador to Bulgaria Khalid Fakih. The Grand Mufti of Bulgaria Mustafa Hadzhi and a team from KSrelief attended the delivery in Sofia.
This year, Saudi Arabia will deliver over 19,000 tons of dates, of which 4,000 tons will be provided by KSrelief’s strategic partner, the World Food Programme, at a total cost of SR136 million ($36 million), benefiting 14 million people.
On Friday, KSrelief delivered 500 tons of dates to the WFP for distribution in all governorates of Jordan in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, WFP Representative and Regional Director in Jordan Alberto Correa Mendes, and KSrelief Jordan Office Director Nayef bin Saleh Al-Shammari.
WFP signed a memorandum to receive the shipment from the center’s team at the headquarters of the WFP warehouses in Jordan in preparation for distribution to over 246,000 beneficiaries, including Syrian and Palestinian refugees and Jordanian families in need.
Mendes expressed his gratitude for this generous contribution, saying: “The Kingdom is one of the largest donors to WFP in Jordan.”

Topics: King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Royal Natural Reserve (KSRNR) Dates Asia Africa

Related

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes food aid in 4 countries
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes food aid in 4 countries
KSrelief delivers thousands of Ramadan food packages to needy families
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief delivers thousands of Ramadan food packages to needy families

Saudi authorities arrest 25 in drug smuggling blitz

Saudi authorities arrest 25 in drug smuggling blitz
Updated 48 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest 25 in drug smuggling blitz

Saudi authorities arrest 25 in drug smuggling blitz
  • Illicit narcotics, weapons, money seized in raids across Kingdom
Updated 48 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s anti-drug campaign has recorded a string of successes in recent days as the Kingdom steps up its crackdown on smuggling operations.

On Saturday, 25 people were arrested in raids and anti-drug operations targeting smugglers in regions across the Kingdom.

Six Pakistani residents in Jeddah were detained by the General Directorate for Narcotics Control following an attempt to smuggle the drug methamphetamine, known as “shabu,” as well as a sum of money.

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control also arrested another six people in Badr in Madinah governorate in connection with an attempt to smuggle 50,530 amphetamine tablets and 1.4 kg of hashish.

A large sum of money was also seized.

Sami Al-Shwerikh, spokesman for the General Directorate of Public Security, said that seven people were arrested in a raid on a house in Al-Muzahimiyah in Riyadh.

Those detained included three residents of Egyptian, Syrian and Bangladeshi nationality, two residents of Yemeni nationality and two Saudi citizens.

HIGHLIGHT

Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Naif said in a tweet last week: ‘Blow after blow, drug dealers and smugglers, and those who target our society and our homeland, will not escape.’

More than 1.2 million amphetamine tablets were found hidden inside glass panels in the property.

Security patrols in the Asir region also arrested a resident and a Yemeni border violator over attempts to smuggle the narcotic plant khat in Sarat Abidah governorate.

Madinah police arrested a citizen in Khyber governorate for smuggling amphetamine and hashish, and also seized firearms, ammunition and an amount of money.

Border Guard patrols in Al-Ardah governorate in the Jazan region arrested three Yemenis for breaching border security and attempting to smuggle khat.

Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Naif said in a tweet last week: “Blow after blow, drug dealers and smugglers, and those who target our society and our homeland, will not escape.”

The Kingdom is highlighting the threat posed by illicit drug operations by disseminating information on cases, size and types of seizures, and methods of smuggling.

Sermons in mosques around the Kingdom on Friday were dedicated to raising awareness of the dangers of drugs among both young and old.

Saudi security authorities have urged citizens and residents to report any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s anti-drug campaign General Directorate for Narcotics Control war on drugs

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Narcotics Control seize over 2M amphetamine pills hidden in floor mops 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Narcotics Control seize over 2M amphetamine pills hidden in floor mops 
The smuggling of Captagon pills, narcotics, counterfeit products and other contraband threatens the security and safety of Saudi society. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi war on drugs net over 37 tons of narcotics in 2021

Saudi literary contest to discover student talent

(Twitter @MOCLiterature)
(Twitter @MOCLiterature)
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi literary contest to discover student talent

(Twitter @MOCLiterature)
  • The event will provide competition among creative writers and ignite youthful energy in literary writing across four fields: Short stories, novels, eloquent poetry and Nabati poetry
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission on Saturday announced the launch of the Literary Creativity Competition, which targets university students from across the Kingdom.

The competition aims to discover and promote distinguished people in various literary fields as part of the Human Capability Development Program.

The event will provide competition among creative writers and ignite youthful energy in literary writing across four fields: Short stories, novels, eloquent poetry and Nabati poetry.

Participants will compete for prizes amounting to SR1.2 million ($320,000); the winners of each field will receive SR150,000, while second places will receive SR100,000 and SR50,000 will go to third-place writers and poets.

Through the competition, the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission seeks to highlight literary talent, honor, celebrate and encourage Saudi writers and poets, and stimulate literary production through financial support and empowerment.

The commission also aims to promote Saudi cultural productions locally and internationally, and encourage community participation by interacting with the literary scene through voting.

 

 

Topics: literature Publishing and Translation Commission Saudi Arabia

Related

Jeddah ‘street of culture’ in honor of Saudi literary figure
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah ‘street of culture’ in honor of Saudi literary figure
Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair
books
Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair

Hajj ministry holds training program for pilgrim leaders in Indonesia

Hajj ministry holds training program for pilgrim leaders in Indonesia
Updated 06 May 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Hajj ministry holds training program for pilgrim leaders in Indonesia

Hajj ministry holds training program for pilgrim leaders in Indonesia
  • The program will improve the quality of service for pilgrims, facilitate their journeys, and enrich their religious and cultural experience
  • Latief highlighted the importance of strengthening commercial and educational relationships
Updated 06 May 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently organized a second training program to train workers to serve pilgrims from outside the Kingdom before they travel from their countries.
The program will improve the quality of service for pilgrims, facilitate their journeys, and enrich their religious and cultural experience, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
The training program includes a detailed explanation of pilgrims’ trips, and covers all aspects of performing Hajj and crowd management skills.
Hilman Latief, general director of Hajj and Umrah at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Indonesia, told Arab News: “This year there will be 221,000 pilgrims journeying to Hajj, which requires tremendous management and preparation.”
He added that “we believe there is a true partnership between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, working together to deliver a meaningful experience for Indonesian pilgrims.
“Maintaining high-quality standards from preparation to facilitation requires much planning; we have to be able to train and develop our staff, ensuring they are up to date with new regulations issued both in Indonesia and in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
“It is a great forward-thinking approach for the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to provide additional training and induction to our staff. This effort has helped bridge cultural, language, and operational gaps. Identifying where improvements can be made and how we can bridge the missing links in understanding in advance.”
Latief highlighted the importance of strengthening commercial and educational relationships.
In 2013, Indonesia received the Best Pilgrims in the World Award, issued by the World Hajj and Umrah Convention. The country also has one of the strongest training, induction and preparatory programs, “and with a greater focus from Saudi Arabia, we believe it will make us even better,” Latief said.
Diet is a huge factor in pilgrim satisfaction, he added.
“Nusantara ingredients should be used, as many of our pilgrims are from villages on different islands. In Hajj, they should consider importing authentic Indonesian ingredients; this is good for service and trade.
“We must ensure prices remain as low as possible and affordable. We understand that prices will rise due to inflation and increases in fuel and other commodities. However, we need to do our best to keep prices within a budget that is acceptable for our pilgrims.”
He said: “Hajj is important to the Indonesian community. We have a long waiting list and are thinking about how to support the 5.3 million pilgrims in the coming decades. Increased facilities and possibilities for Hajj will help us in fulfilling the needs and desires of our registered pilgrims.
“Indonesia has increased its staff capacity and officers, and improved governance and transparency policies, as well as institutional capacities. We have genuine concerns that a large part of our society is aging and the majority of our Hajj enlistees are elderly, we must make a joint concerted effort to make sure more facilities are developed to support the elderly pilgrims.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesua Makkah hajj pilgrims

Related

Saudi Film Festival opens with glamor and gratitude on the red carpet

Saudi Film Festival opens with glamor and gratitude on the red carpet
Updated 06 May 2023
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

Saudi Film Festival opens with glamor and gratitude on the red carpet

Saudi Film Festival opens with glamor and gratitude on the red carpet
  • Saudi actress Reem Al-Habib told Arab News that, as a young girl, she could never have imagined her life as it is now
  • Director Salma Murad, whose movie “Kabreet” is screening at the festival, expressed her excitement too
Updated 06 May 2023
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

DHAHRAN: The ninth Saudi Film Festival kicked off at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran on Friday with local and international film and media professionals walking the red carpet.
Many of them expressed their excitement about the industry’s future in the Kingdom.
Saudi actress Reem Al-Habib told Arab News that, as a young girl, she could never have imagined her life as it is now. “Back in the day, I would never have thought that this would happen, but (Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman made me live this moment. I have goosebumps,” she said. “Now I can stand in my country and say I’m a Saudi actress and proceed from there. The world will look at us and take us as role models.”
Director Salma Murad, whose movie “Kabreet” is screening at the festival, expressed her excitement too. “The fact that the movie is real, and Saudi, and the fact that I am with my Saudi brothers and sisters, makes me very proud and happy,” Murad said. “I think this festival in particular promotes all filmmakers very positively, and thank God I’m part of this experience. My advice to the young ones is to keep at it. No matter how difficult it gets, just keep doing it.”
After the red carpet, participants headed to Ithra’s Cinema Hall where Saudi producer Salah Al-Fawzan — founder of Shamel Productions and producer of 34 feature films since the mid-Eighties — and Bahraini screenwriter Amin Saleh were being honored by the festival for their significant impact in the film industry, which has, according to the organizers, paved the way for cinema professionals today.
The winners of this year’s festival’s awards — valued at more than SR1.5 million ($400,000) — will be announced on May 11.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Film Festival at Ithra Reem Al-Habib Salma Murad

Related

Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities
Art & Culture
Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities
Saudi Film Commission participates in Berlin International Film Festival
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Film Commission participates in Berlin International Film Festival

Saudi state minister attends King Charles reception

Saudi state minister attends King Charles reception
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi state minister attends King Charles reception

Saudi state minister attends King Charles reception
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd attended a reception held by King Charles III on Friday ahead of the coronation this weekend, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Turki, who is a representative of King Salman to the state event, conveyed the Saudi king’s greeting on the royal occasion. 
King Charles expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king and his crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
The reception was also attended by the Saudi ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar. 
“King Charles has shown leadership and understanding with an impact far beyond his own country,” Prince Khalid wrote in a column. “While, as he himself has acknowledged, his role must necessarily change following his accession to the throne, his ability to bring the nations and the peoples of the world closer together will be undiminished.”

The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey where King Charles will be anointed with holy oil and crowned with the 17th century St Edward’s Crow.

Thousands are expected to gather at the abbey and its surrounding streets in London to witness the historic event, its glorious pageantry, and to swear allegiance to their new king.

Dignitaries from around the world will be in attendance including a who’s who of Arab royalty; ruling families who have shared close bonds with the House of Windsor over seven decades during the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II and whose members the new British king knows well. 

 

Topics: King Charles Coronation Saudi Arabia United Kingdom

Related

Eyes of Middle East, Arabs on King Charles III as moment to shine arrives at last
World
Eyes of Middle East, Arabs on King Charles III as moment to shine arrives at last
Coronation puts close bonds between King Charles III and the Arab and Muslim world in the limelight
Middle-East
Coronation puts close bonds between King Charles III and the Arab and Muslim world in the limelight

Latest updates

AC Milan top Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leão
AC Milan top Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leão
Egypt steps up mobile health and food services near Sudan border
Egypt steps up mobile health and food services near Sudan border
Bayern survive Bremen scare to pile pressure back on Dortmund
Bayern survive Bremen scare to pile pressure back on Dortmund
Saudi authorities arrest 25 in drug smuggling blitz
Saudi authorities arrest 25 in drug smuggling blitz
Saudi literary contest to discover student talent
(Twitter @MOCLiterature)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.