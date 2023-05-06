RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched its annual date distribution project, still ongoing, in March, with the aim of reaching 72 countries in Asia, Africa, South America and Europe.
Recently, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered 25 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia’s government to Thailand. Ambassador of the Kingdom to Thailand Abdurrahman Al-Suhaibani presented the aid on behalf of the KSrelief.
Vice President of the Central Islamic Council of Thailand Arun Boonchom, Special Secretary to Sheikhul Islam of Thailand Sheikh Mabrouk Younis, a representative of the Ministry of Finance, and a team from KSrelief attended the delivery of the aid on the premises of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Thailand.
The center also gifted 25 tons of dates to Bulgaria, delivered by Saudi Ambassador to Bulgaria Khalid Fakih. The Grand Mufti of Bulgaria Mustafa Hadzhi and a team from KSrelief attended the delivery in Sofia.
This year, Saudi Arabia will deliver over 19,000 tons of dates, of which 4,000 tons will be provided by KSrelief’s strategic partner, the World Food Programme, at a total cost of SR136 million ($36 million), benefiting 14 million people.
On Friday, KSrelief delivered 500 tons of dates to the WFP for distribution in all governorates of Jordan in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, WFP Representative and Regional Director in Jordan Alberto Correa Mendes, and KSrelief Jordan Office Director Nayef bin Saleh Al-Shammari.
WFP signed a memorandum to receive the shipment from the center’s team at the headquarters of the WFP warehouses in Jordan in preparation for distribution to over 246,000 beneficiaries, including Syrian and Palestinian refugees and Jordanian families in need.
Mendes expressed his gratitude for this generous contribution, saying: “The Kingdom is one of the largest donors to WFP in Jordan.”
KSrelief continues date distribution project worldwide
https://arab.news/845d6
KSrelief continues date distribution project worldwide
- Recently, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered 25 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia’s government to Thailand
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched its annual date distribution project, still ongoing, in March, with the aim of reaching 72 countries in Asia, Africa, South America and Europe.