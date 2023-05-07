You are here

Sudan Unrest
KSrelief to provide $100 million of humanitarian aid for Sudanese people

Sudanese refugees wait for medical consultation at Premiere Urgence International clinic near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun. (AFP)
Sudanese refugees wait for medical consultation at Premiere Urgence International clinic near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun. (AFP)
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Sudanese refugees wait for medical consultation at Premiere Urgence International clinic near the border between Sudan and Chad.
  • Charity campaign would also be organised through the “Sahem” platform to raise funds
  • The UN’s top humanitarian official, Martin Griffiths, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for ceasefire talks between Sudan’s warring generals
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will provide humanitarian aid worth $100 million to the Sudanese people, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

In a directive issued by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a charity campaign would also be organised through the “Sahem” platform to raise funds.

Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said the assistance provided is a result of the Saudi government’s keenness to stand by the Sudanese people and mitigate the effects of the difficult crisis in their country.

Relief and humanitarian and medical aid will be provided to the displaced in Sudan as part of the initiative which comes as an extension of the humanitarian role of Saudi Arabia in standing with the needy, Al-Rabeeah said.

The UN’s top humanitarian official, Martin Griffiths, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for ceasefire talks between Sudan’s warring generals.

Gun battles and air strikes continued to flare in the Sudanese capital at the start of a fourth week of fighting.

Topics: Sudan Unrest King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Sudanese

Saudi woman driving instructor riding high as social media sensation

Rahaf Jambi

Saudi woman driving instructor riding high as social media sensation

  • Rasha Zamzami, a driving instructor and social media star, shares how getting over her phobia of cars changed her ife
RIYADH: Saudi driving instructor Rasha Zamzami turned her fear of cars into a passion following a tragic accident where her niece was almost overrun about 11 years ago, becoming a social media star in the process.

“I was sitting in the backseat with my niece on my lap. The car’s door wasn’t securely locked, so my niece opened it, and I saw a car driving over her; fortunately, she squeaked past the tires,” Zamzami told Arab News.

“The music in the car was so loud, no one could hear my screams. I jumped out of the car in the roundabout, ran to my niece and grabbed her, and I immediately took her to the hospital. Fortunately, she survived.”

With her own captivating story, Rasha Zamzami is inspiring women in the Kingdom to face their fears and be resilient in the face of obstacles. (Instagram/rasha.drive)

Since the horrific event, Zamzami developed a phobia of cars, and was left tightly gripping seats out of terror as a passenger and avoiding loud music in vehicles as well. “This affected me since I used to cover my eyes when I got into a car, but I made the decision to learn how to drive because I wanted to do my own tasks after getting divorced.”

As a single mother who wanted to become self-reliant, Zamzami overcame her fears by not only learning to drive, but also obtaining a driving instructor license in Jeddah.

Saudi driving instructor Rasha Zamzami uses her social media platforms to promote a safe driving culture. (Supplied)

She shares informative clips with her more than 128,000 followers on TikTok account Drive.Rasha. With her go-getter attitude, she also has caught the attention of the automotive industry, which frequently collaborates with the social media sensation on paid car campaigns, sponsorships and advertisements.

HIGHLIGHTS

• As a single mother who wanted to become self-reliant, Rasha Zamzami overcame her fears by not only learning to drive, but also obtaining a driving instructor license in Jeddah.

• She shares informative clips with her more than 128,000 followers on TikTok account drive.rasha.

“Fear turned into passion, and my love of vehicles opened up so many opportunities for me that, as a single mother, I can now support my three children, travel, and lead a good life relying only on myself and my abilities,” she said.

Zamzami often has to battle keyboard warriors who try to put her down for her choice of career. “I have heard so many remarks that claim women are incapable of operating a vehicle, that they are ‘queens’ in their own homes, and that driving is not appropriate for all girls, but only illiterate and uneducated people would say such things. I advise every woman to be resilient and disregard such annoying comments and continue to drive away,” Zamzami said.

“Women should fly, drive and do their own thing; they are heroes, not victims, and they should use their fears to their advantage.”

Topics: Rasha Zamzami Saudi women driving

Biotechnology helps determine quality of life, longevity, says expert

Biotech, biopharma and biomedical are a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. (Shutterstock)
Rahaf Jambi

  • Biotechnology can determine whether a person has loose stem cells, indicating an evident aging process that would require them to use more collagen-based products to maintain the health of skin.
RIYADH: Many people are unaware that genetics plays a role in both quality of life and longevity and this can be improved by diet and surroundings.

Budoor Al-Mansour, chief operating officer and co-founder of Novo Genomics, said that biotech aids the client in understanding their genes and how to strengthen them to prevent sicknesses, live longer, and even slow down the aging process.

“With the use of biotechnology, we can create a complete profile of the individual and provide suggestions for the foods they should eat or avoid, depending on their unique needs. This can slow the aging process from just a simple blood test,” Al-Mansour told Arab News.  

FASTFACTS

• Biotech aids the client in understanding their genes and how to strengthen them to prevent sicknesses, live longer, and even slow down the aging process.

• Biotechnology can also determine whether a person has loose stem cells, indicating an evident aging process that would require them to use more collagen-based products to maintain the health of skin.

“Biotechnology helped in figuring out what are the things that would help with quality of life and longevity. There is meta-genetic science that reveals that our surroundings may reflect on our genes to prolong life and stimulate skin cells, such as a green smoothie, which is a drink that not only works on enzymes, but works on the expression of genes improving skin complexion,” she said.

Biotechnology can also determine whether a person has loose stem cells, indicating an evident aging process that would require them to use more collagen-based products to maintain the health of skin.  

At the lab, customers can drop off a blood sample, which will provide them with all the information they need about their DNA, including the hereditary causes of sickness or disease carriers, and even help expectant mothers from having sick or deformed children.

“For example, we have a patient who has a disabled child because her husband is a disease carrier, but divorce is not the answer. This is why we are here because when she got pregnant again, she came and did the checkups and discovered she is pregnant with another disabled child. This is because of lack of awareness, and most of these families don’t know where to go to help them with this issue.”  

One of the earliest biotech firms in the Kingdom, Novo Genomics, has been operating for a year with a mission to raise awareness of genomics and improve public health.  

With the use of biotechnology, we can create a complete profile of the individual and provide suggestions for the foods they should eat or avoid, depending on their unique needs. This can slow the aging process from just a simple blood test.

Budoor Al-Mansour, Novo Genomics co-founder

“Due to the lack of biotech labs in the area and the need for patients to send samples to Germany, India or other nations, which raises concerns about national security, we chose to open this clinic in Saudi Arabia to save our data here. Additionally, the Kingdom has a high rate of genetic diseases — 30 percent of the population — and we are here to help families identify what they have and prevent future mutations,” Al-Mansour said.

Biotech, biopharma and biomedical are a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The Kingdom is keen on increasing awareness about genetic studies and quality of life related to it. Hevolution Foundation was launched in 2021 as a first-of-its kind non-profit organization that provides grants and early-stage investments to incentivize independent research and entrepreneurship in the emerging field of health span science.

According to forbes.com, the foundation receives funding from the Saudi Arabian government for up to $1 billion per year to fund the science of increasing healthy human lifespan.

“Instead of relying on people from other countries who might not understand our culture, we worked with the Hevolution Foundation with the aim of extending healthy lifespan for the benefit of all humanity. We brought the biotech technology and had experts in Saudi Arabia,” she said.  

Topics: Budoor Al-Mansour biotechnology

First Bangladeshis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Saudi Arabia

Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
  • More than 100 in Jeddah after days of uncertainty 
  • They are scheduled to leave for Dhaka early Monday
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A group of more than 100 Bangladeshis evacuated from Sudan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the first group from the country to be rescued since the eruption of deadly fighting.

More than 500 people have died and thousands injured since fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces on April 15.

Foreign countries began mass evacuations on April 24. However, Bangladesh started much later and left hundreds waiting for about a week before they were moved from the Sudanese capital Khartoum to Port Sudan. 

“The first batch of 135 Bangladeshi people landed in Jeddah this afternoon. They will take the next flight to Dhaka tonight,” Mohammed Javed Patwary, Bangladesh’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News. 

The group is scheduled to leave Jeddah on a six-hour flight with Biman Bangladesh Airlines early on Monday, Patwary said, adding that his team has been working closely with Saudi authorities to streamline evacuation efforts. 

Anisur Rahman, who worked as a manager in Khartoum and is president of the Bangladesh-Sudan Friendship Council, told Arab News by phone from Port Sudan that the Bangladeshi evacuees have been waiting in Port Sudan since May 2. 

“We are happy that finally the first batch of 135 stranded Bangladeshis including women, children, and people with health concerns have been able to take flight to Jeddah through a military aircraft of Saudi Arabia,” Rahman said. 

“However, around 650 remaining Bangladeshis are still waiting in uncertainty as we don’t know when the next ship or flight will be available for us.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia Sudan Bangladesh

Saudi pavilion at Tunis book fair receives 60,000 visitors

Arab News

  • Visitors learned about the Kingdom’s civilization, history and scientific heritage which have all contributed to its current position on the world stage
RIYADH: The Saudi pavilion at the 37th Tunis International Book Fair received 60,000 visitors, capturing their attention with its scientific, literary and cultural agencies and participating ministries.

The fair was held at the Palace of Exhibitions in Karam in the Tunisian capital from April 28 to May 7.

Visitors learned about the Kingdom’s civilization, history and scientific heritage which have all contributed to its current position on the world stage.

They were captivated by the participating publishing houses, ministries and universities’ diverse books and publications on offer.

Tunisian President Kais Saied visited the pavilion and reviewed the rare Qur’an manuscripts, hadith texts and scientific publications. He also received a commemorative shield from Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Tunisia Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr.

Tunisia’s Minister of Cultural Affairs Hayat Qattat also visited the pavilion, and reviewed the valuable resources offered by the 18 participating authorities.

Numerous other Arab and foreign ambassadors, poets, academics and students visited the pavilion to learn about Saudi culture. Saudi officials organized seminars and meetings in which Tunisian and Saudi professors and poets participated.

Al-Saqr stressed that the Saudi cultural scene is constantly improving and giving rise to writers and thinkers who have become renowned worldwide. He noted that the Kingdom pays great attention to culture and science, one of the most notable themes of Vision 2030.

 

Topics: 37th Tunis International Book Fair Tunis

Saudi FM meets with Kuwaiti, Jordanian counterparts

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Kuwaiti and Jordanian counterparts in Cairo. (SPA)
Arab News

  • The ministers discussed ways to enhance joint coordination in order to achieve international peace and security
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Kuwaiti and Jordanian counterparts in Cairo on Sunday.

During a gathering on the sidelines of an Arab League foreign ministers meeting on readmitting Syria to the organization, Prince Faisal discussed regional and international developments with Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Ayman Safadi.

The ministers also exchanged views on issues discussed at the Arab League meeting and ways to enhance joint coordination in order to achieve international peace and security.

The Arab League on Sunday welcomed back Syria’s government, ending a more than decade-long suspension and securing President Bashar Al-Assad’s return to the Arab fold after years of isolation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Jordan Arab League

