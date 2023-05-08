You are here

Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Saudi deputy FM receives phone call from South Sudan acting FM

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji and South Sudan’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng Malek. (File/@W_Elkhereiji/SouthSudan Foreign Ministry)
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji and South Sudan's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng Malek. (File/@W_Elkhereiji/SouthSudan Foreign Ministry)
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Deputy FM Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji and South Sudan’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng Malek.
  • The two ministers discussed efforts exerted to resolve the crisis in neighboring Sudan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji received a phone call from South Sudan’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng Malek on Monday.

They discussed the pressing regional and international issues of common interest including the efforts to resolve the crises affecting Sudan.

Fighting erupted on April 15 between Sudan’s army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

Tensions began to rise during the negotiations to integrate the Rapid Support Forces into the country's military to restore civilian rule.

South Sudan has been involved in mediation efforts between the warring generals and its foreign ministry said in a statement last Tuesday that mediation championed by its president, Salva Kiir, had led both sides to agree a weeklong truce from May 4-11 and to name envoys for peace talks.

Numerous ceasefires have been violated since conflict erupted in the country.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the opposition Rapid Support Forces commenced pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah on May 6 under a joint effort by the Kingdom and the United States.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the aim of the talks is to pave the way for dialogue and push for security and stability of Sudan.

Saudi Arabia and the US urged both sides to agree to a short-term ceasefire to help the delivery of emergency aid and restore services, with the view to negotiations on permanent cessation of hostilities.

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday said that the parties agreed that they bear a heavy responsibility to help alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.

The ministry statement said that they began to review the idea of a proposed Declaration of Commitment to Protect Civilians and facilitate and respect Humanitarian Action in Sudan.

Talks are expected to continue for the next few days.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia South Sudan

Jeddah airport served 4.4m Umrah pilgrims, visitors in Ramadan

Jeddah airport served 4.4m Umrah pilgrims, visitors in Ramadan
Jeddah airport served 4.4m Umrah pilgrims, visitors in Ramadan

Jeddah airport served 4.4m Umrah pilgrims, visitors in Ramadan
  • Jeddah airport, during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr, processed more than 4.4m passengers, aboard 28,000 flights, while handling 7.9m bags
  • Over 20,000 employees from 27 government and private sector entities served pilgrims and visitors
JEDDAH: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah served more than 4.4 million Umrah pilgrims, visitors and other passengers during the month of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr vacation.

This is according to the Jeddah Airports Co. on Monday, which also announced that it had met all its operational targets for this year’s pilgrimage season during the holy month.

Ayman Aboabah, CEO of Jeddah Airports Co., explained that new measures adopted reduced waiting times, even though there has been a rise in the number of travelers passing through the facility.

Aboabah said that during Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr vacation, the airport was able to process more than 4.4 million passengers aboard 28,000 flights, while 7.9 million bags were handled. At the same time, the total volume of air freight for the same period reached 30,000 tons.

He said the airport handled in the first quarter of 2023 nearly 11 million passengers, an increase of nearly 99 percent compared to the same operational period in 2022, which recorded 5.6 million passengers.

Aboabah said over 20,000 employees from 27 government and private sector entities served the pilgrims and visitors.

Topics: King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) Jeddah Ramadan Eid Al-Fitr

Saudi crown prince, US, UAE, India national security advisers discuss relations

Saudi crown prince, US, UAE, India national security advisers discuss relations
Saudi crown prince, US, UAE, India national security advisers discuss relations

Saudi crown prince, US, UAE, India national security advisers discuss relations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received national security advisers of the UAE, the US, and India on Sunday evening, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Crown Prince, Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jake Sullivan, and Ajit Doval discussed enhancing relations to boost regional growth and stability.

Senior US officials also attended the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Cronw Prince Mohammed bin Salman UAE India

Saudi woman driving instructor riding high as social media sensation

Saudi woman driving instructor riding high as social media sensation
Saudi woman driving instructor riding high as social media sensation

Saudi woman driving instructor riding high as social media sensation
  • Rasha Zamzami, a driving instructor and social media star, shares how getting over her phobia of cars changed her ife
RIYADH: Saudi driving instructor Rasha Zamzami turned her fear of cars into a passion following a tragic accident where her niece was almost overrun about 11 years ago, becoming a social media star in the process.

“I was sitting in the backseat with my niece on my lap. The car’s door wasn’t securely locked, so my niece opened it, and I saw a car driving over her; fortunately, she squeaked past the tires,” Zamzami told Arab News.

“The music in the car was so loud, no one could hear my screams. I jumped out of the car in the roundabout, ran to my niece and grabbed her, and I immediately took her to the hospital. Fortunately, she survived.”

With her own captivating story, Rasha Zamzami is inspiring women in the Kingdom to face their fears and be resilient in the face of obstacles. (Instagram/rasha.drive)

Since the horrific event, Zamzami developed a phobia of cars, and was left tightly gripping seats out of terror as a passenger and avoiding loud music in vehicles as well. “This affected me since I used to cover my eyes when I got into a car, but I made the decision to learn how to drive because I wanted to do my own tasks after getting divorced.”

As a single mother who wanted to become self-reliant, Zamzami overcame her fears by not only learning to drive, but also obtaining a driving instructor license in Jeddah.

Saudi driving instructor Rasha Zamzami uses her social media platforms to promote a safe driving culture. (Supplied)

She shares informative clips with her more than 128,000 followers on TikTok account Drive.Rasha. With her go-getter attitude, she also has caught the attention of the automotive industry, which frequently collaborates with the social media sensation on paid car campaigns, sponsorships and advertisements.

HIGHLIGHTS

• As a single mother who wanted to become self-reliant, Rasha Zamzami overcame her fears by not only learning to drive, but also obtaining a driving instructor license in Jeddah.

• She shares informative clips with her more than 128,000 followers on TikTok account drive.rasha.

“Fear turned into passion, and my love of vehicles opened up so many opportunities for me that, as a single mother, I can now support my three children, travel, and lead a good life relying only on myself and my abilities,” she said.

Zamzami often has to battle keyboard warriors who try to put her down for her choice of career. “I have heard so many remarks that claim women are incapable of operating a vehicle, that they are ‘queens’ in their own homes, and that driving is not appropriate for all girls, but only illiterate and uneducated people would say such things. I advise every woman to be resilient and disregard such annoying comments and continue to drive away,” Zamzami said.

“Women should fly, drive and do their own thing; they are heroes, not victims, and they should use their fears to their advantage.”

https://www.instagram.com/drive.rasha

 

 

Topics: Rasha Zamzami Saudi women driving

Biotechnology helps determine quality of life, longevity, says expert

Biotech, biopharma and biomedical are a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. (Shutterstock)
Biotech, biopharma and biomedical are a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. (Shutterstock)
Biotechnology helps determine quality of life, longevity, says expert

Biotech, biopharma and biomedical are a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. (Shutterstock)
  • Biotechnology can determine whether a person has loose stem cells, indicating an evident aging process that would require them to use more collagen-based products to maintain the health of skin.
RIYADH: Many people are unaware that genetics plays a role in both quality of life and longevity and this can be improved by diet and surroundings.

Budoor Al-Mansour, chief operating officer and co-founder of Novo Genomics, said that biotech aids the client in understanding their genes and how to strengthen them to prevent sicknesses, live longer, and even slow down the aging process.

“With the use of biotechnology, we can create a complete profile of the individual and provide suggestions for the foods they should eat or avoid, depending on their unique needs. This can slow the aging process from just a simple blood test,” Al-Mansour told Arab News.  

FASTFACTS

• Biotech aids the client in understanding their genes and how to strengthen them to prevent sicknesses, live longer, and even slow down the aging process.

• Biotechnology can also determine whether a person has loose stem cells, indicating an evident aging process that would require them to use more collagen-based products to maintain the health of skin.

“Biotechnology helped in figuring out what are the things that would help with quality of life and longevity. There is meta-genetic science that reveals that our surroundings may reflect on our genes to prolong life and stimulate skin cells, such as a green smoothie, which is a drink that not only works on enzymes, but works on the expression of genes improving skin complexion,” she said.

Biotechnology can also determine whether a person has loose stem cells, indicating an evident aging process that would require them to use more collagen-based products to maintain the health of skin.  

At the lab, customers can drop off a blood sample, which will provide them with all the information they need about their DNA, including the hereditary causes of sickness or disease carriers, and even help expectant mothers from having sick or deformed children.

“For example, we have a patient who has a disabled child because her husband is a disease carrier, but divorce is not the answer. This is why we are here because when she got pregnant again, she came and did the checkups and discovered she is pregnant with another disabled child. This is because of lack of awareness, and most of these families don’t know where to go to help them with this issue.”  

One of the earliest biotech firms in the Kingdom, Novo Genomics, has been operating for a year with a mission to raise awareness of genomics and improve public health.  

With the use of biotechnology, we can create a complete profile of the individual and provide suggestions for the foods they should eat or avoid, depending on their unique needs. This can slow the aging process from just a simple blood test.

Budoor Al-Mansour, Novo Genomics co-founder

“Due to the lack of biotech labs in the area and the need for patients to send samples to Germany, India or other nations, which raises concerns about national security, we chose to open this clinic in Saudi Arabia to save our data here. Additionally, the Kingdom has a high rate of genetic diseases — 30 percent of the population — and we are here to help families identify what they have and prevent future mutations,” Al-Mansour said.

Biotech, biopharma and biomedical are a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The Kingdom is keen on increasing awareness about genetic studies and quality of life related to it. Hevolution Foundation was launched in 2021 as a first-of-its kind non-profit organization that provides grants and early-stage investments to incentivize independent research and entrepreneurship in the emerging field of health span science.

According to forbes.com, the foundation receives funding from the Saudi Arabian government for up to $1 billion per year to fund the science of increasing healthy human lifespan.

“Instead of relying on people from other countries who might not understand our culture, we worked with the Hevolution Foundation with the aim of extending healthy lifespan for the benefit of all humanity. We brought the biotech technology and had experts in Saudi Arabia,” she said.  

https://www.instagram.com/novogenomics/

 

Topics: Budoor Al-Mansour biotechnology

First Bangladeshis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Saudi Arabia

Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
First Bangladeshis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Saudi Arabia

Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
  • More than 100 in Jeddah after days of uncertainty 
  • They are scheduled to leave for Dhaka early Monday
DHAKA: A group of more than 100 Bangladeshis evacuated from Sudan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the first group from the country to be rescued since the eruption of deadly fighting.

More than 500 people have died and thousands injured since fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces on April 15.

Foreign countries began mass evacuations on April 24. However, Bangladesh started much later and left hundreds waiting for about a week before they were moved from the Sudanese capital Khartoum to Port Sudan. 

“The first batch of 135 Bangladeshi people landed in Jeddah this afternoon. They will take the next flight to Dhaka tonight,” Mohammed Javed Patwary, Bangladesh’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News. 

The group is scheduled to leave Jeddah on a six-hour flight with Biman Bangladesh Airlines early on Monday, Patwary said, adding that his team has been working closely with Saudi authorities to streamline evacuation efforts. 

Anisur Rahman, who worked as a manager in Khartoum and is president of the Bangladesh-Sudan Friendship Council, told Arab News by phone from Port Sudan that the Bangladeshi evacuees have been waiting in Port Sudan since May 2. 

“We are happy that finally the first batch of 135 stranded Bangladeshis including women, children, and people with health concerns have been able to take flight to Jeddah through a military aircraft of Saudi Arabia,” Rahman said. 

“However, around 650 remaining Bangladeshis are still waiting in uncertainty as we don’t know when the next ship or flight will be available for us.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia Sudan Bangladesh

