KSrelief officials, UN General Assembly president discuss humanitarian affairs

RIYADH: The assistant general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for administrative and financial affairs, Dr. Salah Al Mazroui, on Monday met the president of the 77th UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi and his accompanying delegation, in Riyadh.

The meeting was attended by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN in New York, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil; the assistant general supervisor of KSrelief for planning and development, Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi; and the assistant general supervisor of the center for operations and programs, Ahmed Al-Baiz.

They discussed issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs and ways to enhance them, as well as joint projects implemented by the Kingdom through the center and the relevant UN humanitarian organizations. They also watched a visual presentation on KSrelief’s activities since it was launched in 2015.

The meeting reviewed the humanitarian and relief projects implemented by KSrelief, which amounted to 2,315 projects in 91 countries at a total cost of more than $6.1 billion. The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners.

The center’s programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, logistics, nutrition, and emergency telecommunication.

According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects were Yemen ($4.2 billion), Palestine ($369 million), Syria ($342 million) and Somalia ($232 million).

The Kingdom, represented by the center, also launched several other projects in Yemen, including the Masam project for land mine clearance, the child soldiers rehabilitation project, and the center of prosthetics for amputees.

Some of the initiatives implemented by the center were also discussed. They include relief and volunteer platforms, documentation and international registration, such as the Saudi aid platform provided to refugees in the Kingdom, and the electronic donation platform Sahem, which contributed to promoting Saudi humanitarian work, in addition to the Saudi program for the separation of conjoined twins, which was able during 32 years to conduct 55 separations and care for 127 Siamese twins from 23 countries.

Korosi praised the humanitarian efforts by KSrelief and the good reputation that the center enjoys worldwide.