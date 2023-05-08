Bank forums to focus on development issues in member countries

JEDDAH: The Islamic Development Bank group’s annual meetings will this year be held under the title “Partnerships to Fend off Crises.”

Due to take place from May 10 to 13 in Jeddah, the meetings will focus on the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges faced by the bank’s 57 member countries.

The event will serve as a platform for global leaders, policymakers, key stakeholders, and other influential figures to come together and discuss critical development issues.

Member nations will have the opportunity to present relevant development projects and initiatives to strengthen partnerships and create lasting valuable impacts.

It will also give the chance to member countries to showcase their achievements and success stories.

The forum aims to strengthen trade relations and encourage investment and trade opportunities among member nations.

As part of the meetings, several interactive panel discussions, technical symposiums, and high-level plenary sessions will be held.

Sideline events will cover a range of topics such as poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, health, education, women and youth empowerment, food security, climate change, and innovation.

In addition, the gathering will look to help identify workable solutions to major global issues in a bid to promote comprehensive, sustainable development in IDB’s member countries by providing an environment conducive to dialogue and cooperation.

The event has been designed to encourage solid and lasting partnerships among member nations, driving positive change, and facilitating economic and social progress.