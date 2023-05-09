You are here

Saudi Aramco's Q1 net profit rises 3.75% q-o-q to $32bn

Saudi Aramco’s Q1 net profit rises 3.75% q-o-q to $32bn
Saudi Aramco said that the rise in quarter-on-quarter net profit was driven by lower income taxes and zakat, lower operating costs, and higher finance and other income. (File)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. reported a net profit of SR119.54 billion ($31.88 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, up 3.75 percent from SR115.22 billion recorded in the previous quarter.   

In a statement to Tadawul, Saudi Aramco said that the rise in quarter-on-quarter net profit was driven by lower income taxes and zakat, reduced operating costs, and higher finance and other income.   

“The results reflect Aramco’s continued high reliability, focus on cost and our ability to react to market conditions as we generate strong cash flows and further strengthen the balance sheet,” said Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco.   

The energy giant’s net profit for the first quarter is more than three-quarters of the $40.5 billion in combined first-quarter profits reported by five oil majors: BP and Shell in Britain, ExxonMobil and Chevron in the US, and TotalEnergies in France. 

Aramco’s net profit, however, dipped 19.25 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, as the company clocked a profit of SR148.03 billion in the same quarter of 2022. 

“Global crude oil prices declined in the first quarter of 2023 mainly driven by macroeconomic events contributing to market volatility. Aramco believes it is well-positioned to withstand fluctuating commodity prices through its low-cost upstream production and strategically integrated downstream operations,” said the company in a statement. 

Aramco had reported profits totalling SR603.77 billion in 2022, allowing Saudi Arabia to notch up its first annual budget surplus in nearly a decade. Those earnings were supported by rising energy prices after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, with sanctions limiting the sale of Moscow’s oil and natural gas in Western markets.

Nasser further noted that oil and gas supplies are critical components as the world moves toward a sustainable future. He asserted that Aramco is working hard to develop green energy solutions that will smooth this transition.  

“Our intention is to continue to be a reliable energy supplier with the ability to provide more sustainable energy solutions, supporting efforts to achieve an orderly energy transition. By working to further reduce the carbon footprint of our operations and adding new lower-carbon energy options to our portfolio, I am confident about the contributions we will make,” added Nasser.   

The CEO further noted that Aramco has reached deals to expand its downstream business abroad in the first quarter, including investments in China and completing a $2.76 billion acquisition of Valvoline Inc’s products business. 

“Our growth strategy remains on track and we made significant progress on the strategic expansion of our downstream business during the quarter, announcing a key acquisition in the US as well as important investments and partnerships in China and South Korea,” added Nasser. 

He further noted that the downstream strategy is gaining momentum, and Aramco is leveraging cutting-edge technologies to increase its liquids-to-chemicals capacity and meet anticipated demand for petrochemical products. 

In the first quarter of 2023, Aramco continued to demonstrate its track record of reliable operations with total hydrocarbon production of 12.8 million barrels per day, the statement added. 

The statement also noted that crude oil utilized by Aramco’s downstream operations accounted for 45 percent of the company’s crude oil production. 

Meanwhile, Aramco is also planning to introduce a mechanism for performance-linked dividends on a quarterly basis in addition to the base dividends it currently distributes.   

According to the statement, Aramco intends to target these to be in the amount of 50 percent to 70 percent of the group’s annual free cash flow, net of the base dividend and other amounts including external investments, to be determined with the annual results. 

The statement added that the dividend of $19.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023 will be paid in the second quarter.  

Increasing dividends is expected to boost revenues for the Saudi Arabian as it owns more than 90 percent of Saudi Aramco shares. 

Shareholders of Aramco also approved the board’s recommendation to increase the company’s capital to SR90 billion from SR70 billion.   

According to the Tadawul statement, the capital increase will be done through the capitalization of SR15 billion from retained earnings. It added that the energy giant would distribute one bonus share for every 10 shares held. 

Earlier in April, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that a 4 percent stake in Saudi Aramco has been transferred to Sanabil Investments, the investment arm of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. 

He revealed that the state remains Aramco’s biggest shareholder, owning 90.18 percent stakes in the firm, and also noted that this transfer of stakes is a part of Saudi Arabia’s long-term initiatives to boost and diversify the national economy and expand investment opportunities in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Aramco Saudi Oil energy

Saudi Arabia's hospitality has amplified tenfold in the last few years, says award-winning Ritz-Carlton official 

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality has amplified tenfold in the last few years, says award-winning Ritz-Carlton official 
Reina Takla & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has widened the scope of its hospitality sector by 10 times in the last few years, gradually making it a global hub for international tourists, said a senior executive of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. 

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit, Mohammed Marghalani, cluster general manager of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel properties in Riyadh and Jeddah, said that Saudi Arabia has been known for its rich hospitality and generosity for years. 

“Hospitality is in the DNA of every Saudi. Even before the Kingdom opened up to the world, we hosted pilgrims and welcomed foreigners. For centuries we have been a hub of generosity and grace and that has never changed. The only difference is it was amplified tenfold,” said Marghalani. 

In March, Marghalani was recognized as the “General Manager of the Year” of the Ritz-Carlton Worldwide at the 2023 Marriott International Luxury Brands General Managers Conference. 

Talking about the recognition, Marghalani said that the honor is not just a testament to him but it is a testament to Saudi Arabia as a whole. 

“It’s an honor and a privilege to win this esteemed award, but all credit goes to our amazing team in Riyadh and Jeddah,” he said. 

Marghalani added: “These two hotels have witnessed history in the making and are the favored choice of hosting world leaders visiting the kingdom.” 

The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, is one of the region’s five-star hotels, featuring 492 guest rooms and suites, seven dining outlets, spa amenities and event spaces.  

It is built over 52 acres and surrounded by landscaped gardens.

The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah, is a luxury hotel that overlooks the Red Sea and is also home to the city’s largest convention center, with over 21 meeting rooms, making it a popular choice for business travelers. 

the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Saudi hospitality

Lifestyle Hospitality Fund reaches 'final negotiation stages' of asset purchase: officials 

Lifestyle Hospitality Fund reaches ‘final negotiation stages’ of asset purchase: officials 
Nour El Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Lifestyle Hospitality Fund is on a shopping spree with funds of $400 million to develop lifestyle properties across the Kingdom, including urban beachfront, according to one of the key figures in the organization. 

Established last November, LHF is an outcome of a tripartite partnership among the Kingdom’s Tourism Development Fund, London-based hospitality giant Ennismore and asset manager Al Rajhi Capital. 

While TDF is the anchor investor, Al Rajhi Capital manages it and Ennismore will lead the operations once the lifestyle brands are ready. 

“We’re in the final stage of negotiating the purchase of assets and reviewing several more for the fund. So, we are at that stage where we can expect to exponentially progress with the fund quite soon,” said Assem Raqaban, head of real estate at Al Rajhi Capital, while speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit held in Riyadh. 

Raqaban was part of a panel discussion that featured his counterparts at LHF, Wahdan Al-Kadi, chief business officer of Tourism Development Fund and Louis Abi Abboud, chief development officer of Ennismore. 

This partnership reflects the concerted efforts of the public and private sectors to capture good investment opportunities while realizing the objectives of Vision 2030. 

“I think the most interesting part of the partnership is that we can have a much bigger involvement in the creation and the establishment of our brands in the market because both the fund manager and the sponsor are allowing us to be active in all stages of the project which allows us to create products that are authentic,” said Ennismore’s Abi Abboud. 

Ennismore owns 14 brands, 103 operating properties and has 144 more projects in the pipeline. 

On the other hand, TDF has been launching equity and debt investment vehicles to develop the tourism sector in collaboration with private and investment banks. 

“The current capital allocated is for the first batch only and will work to deliver around 2,000 rooms in the coming years,” said TDF’s Al-Kadi, adding that it is also exploring similar projects with different value propositions to target other segments in the tourism sector. 

Lifestyle Hospitality Fund Tourism Development Fund Al Rajhi Capital

Oil Updates — Crude eases; UAE minister says OPEC+ voluntary cuts to stabilize market 

Oil Updates — Crude eases; UAE minister says OPEC+ voluntary cuts to stabilize market 
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, relinquishing some of the strong gains of the previous two sessions with the market cautious ahead of US inflation figures, which will be key to the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision. 

The Brent crude price was down 64 cents, or 0.83 percent, at $76.37 at 2:00 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 65 cents, or 0.89 percent, to trade at $72.51.  

Both contracts had settled more than 2 percent higher in the previous trading session. 

US consumer price index figures for April are due on Wednesday. 

The Fed raised rates last week in what may be the last hike of its tightening cycle. It dropped guidance about the need for future hikes, with inflationary pressure starting to ease. 

OPEC+ voluntary cuts aimed to balance oil market: UAE energy minister 

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday that additional voluntary output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, were implemented to balance the oil market. 

Mazrouei, who briefed reporters on the sidelines of the World Utilities Congress, said he was concerned about future supply shortages due to low investment. 

“I’m not that worried about the very short term, I think we can manage balancing the supply with demand. I’m more worried about the level of investment required for years to come,” he said. 

In a surprise move in early April, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced further oil output cuts of around 1.2 million barrels per day. 

The announcement helped push oil prices sharply higher, but those gains have since been erased as fears of a global economic slowdown spook investors. 

China’s April crude oil imports drop to lowest since January 

China’s crude oil imports fell in April to the lowest level since January, customs data showed on Tuesday, as high inventories, refinery maintenance and a weaker domestic economic rebound weighed on demand. 

Crude imports in April totaled 42.41 million tons, or 10.3 million barrels per day, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. That was down 1.45 percent from the 10.5 million bpd of crude imported in April last year. 

Imports in March had jumped 22.5 percent on last year to 12.3 million bpd — the highest level since June 2020. 

(With input from Reuters) 

UAE Oil OPEC

Aleph Hospitality aims to operate 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia within 3 years

Aleph Hospitality aims to operate 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia within 3 years
Reina Takla
RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia shows dramatic progress in the travel and tourism sector, Dubai-based Aleph Hospitality has revealed its plans to operate 10 hotels in the Kingdom within the next three to four years. 

During an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on May 9, Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of the group, said Saudi Arabia has tremendous opportunities in the hotel industry, not just in main cities, but also in secondary and tertiary cities.

“Last month, we announced the opening of our office in Riyadh to service our Saudi Arabian operations. And that goes a little bit with what I mentioned about being flexible and focused on our hotels. We cannot pretend to manage hotels in Saudi Arabia without having a local presence here,” said Haddad. 

He added: “We are working with some government-led initiatives, the funds to support them, to support investors, local developers in secondary and tertiary cities. Our plan is to have about 10 operating hotels in Saudi Arabia within the next three to four years.” 

Haddad added that Aleph Hospitality always wanted a Saudi national to lead the company’s operations in the Kingdom, and as a part of this, Tariq Yousef Dowidar was appointed its vice president for Saudi Arabia in March. 

As the company’s key representative in the Kingdom, Dowidar will be responsible for leading Aleph Hospitality in Saudi Arabia. 

He has 26 years of hospitality experience, most recently as area general manager for IHG hotels and general manager of InterContinental Riyadh.

Haddad further noted that Saudi Arabia is showing tremendous improvement in the tourism sector, and added that the Kingdom is opening up a whole new horizon for the hospitality industry. 

“If you look at domestic tourism in Saudi Arabia, it has reached around 30 million … these are massive numbers. Yesterday, I came to Riyadh, and for the first time in 18 years, I received a visa on arrival which is an amazing thing for tourism. It is going to open up a whole new horizon. And that is why we are excited about the secondary and tertiary cities,” he continued. 

He went on to say Aleph Hospitality is expected to announce two new hotels in Saudi Arabia by the end of this year. 

Talking about the operational style of Aleph Hospitality, Haddad said his company is an independent hotel management company that offers operations on behalf of real hotel owners. 

“We operate hotels on behalf of owners, for owners, whether on a white label basis, meaning no international brand or no brand. We also assist the owner in securing an international franchise. And we operate under the standards of this international franchise, be it Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental, or Hyatt. We provide day-to-day management services for the hotel investors,” said Haddad. 

Aleph Hospitality

PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. receives 'A-' classification with stable outlook

PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. receives ‘A-’ classification with stable outlook
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. has received an “A-” classification at the level of global credit and “KsaAAA” at the level of local credit with a stable outlook from the credit rating agency S&P Global. 

According to the rating company, an obligatory rated “A-” falls under an upper-medium category, which indicates strong creditworthiness and has good capacity to meet its financial commitments. 

On the other hand, a rating of “AAA” on the national scale means the debtor’s capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation relative to other national debtors is extremely strong. 

According to the SRC website, the real estate financing company is rated “A-” stable by Fitch Ratings and “A2-” stable by Moody’s Investors Service.

In March, SRC signed an agreement with Al Rajhi Bank to refinance more than SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) worth of real estate financing portfolio. 

“The deal is the largest of its kind in the Saudi banking industry,” said SRC in a statement.

SRC CEO Fabrice Susini described the deal as a milestone in the company’s “strategic approach to support the housing market in the Kingdom by providing flexible mortgage solutions to citizens.”

In the same month, SRC announced that it will be lowering the mortgage benchmark curve by 26 basis points for mortgage tenors from 20 to 30 years. 

By reducing the long end of the mortgage rates in a rising global interest rate environment, SRC said it continues to “support the development of a robust mortgage market and its liquidity, continuously providing affordable and accessible financing options to Saudi citizens.”

Founded in 2017 by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, SRC’s primary role is to provide banks and real estate finance companies with liquidity, enabling growth in the home financing sector to increase home ownership rates among Saudi citizens.

The company issued two sukuks in 2022, the first tranche totaling SR4 billion in April and the other tranche SR3 billion in September.

According to its annual report for 2022, SRC had access to eight short-term credit facilities worth SR7.65 billion as of Dec. 31, of which its total utilized limits was SR1.18 billion.

PIF real estate Investment

