You are here

  • Home
  • Press group calls for Israeli accountability in media deaths

Press group calls for Israeli accountability in media deaths

Press group calls for Israeli accountability in media deaths
Journalists surround the body of Shireen Abu Akleh, a colleague with Al Jazeera, in the West Bank town of Jenin. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5pqfu

Updated 09 May 2023
AP

Press group calls for Israeli accountability in media deaths

Press group calls for Israeli accountability in media deaths
  • The CPJ says the Israeli military has systematically evaded accountability in the deaths of 20 journalists over the past two decade
Updated 09 May 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military has systematically evaded accountability in the deaths of 20 journalists over the past two decades, launching slow and opaque investigations that have never resulted in prosecution or punishment, an international press-freedom group said in a report Tuesday.
The Committee to Protect Journalists issued its report ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh — a Palestinian-American journalist with the Al Jazeera satellite channel who was killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.
The army has said Abu Akleh was likely killed by Israeli fire, but said the shooting was accidental and not announced any disciplinary action.
“The killing of Shireen Abu Akleh and the failure of the army’s investigative process to hold anyone responsible is not a one-off event,” said Robert Mahoney, CPJ’s director of special projects and one of the report’s editors. “It is part of a pattern of response that seems designed to evade responsibility.”
The New York-based CPJ documented the cases of 20 journalists killed by Israeli military fire over the last 22 years. Eighteen of the dead were Palestinians, while the other two were European foreign correspondents. At least 13, including Abu Akleh, were clearly identified as journalists or traveling in vehicles marked with press insignia, it said.
“No one has ever been charged or held responsible for these deaths,” the report said. “The impunity in these cases has severely undermined the freedom of the press, leaving the rights of journalists in precarity.”
The report found a “routine sequence” in the deaths of journalists. Israeli officials typically discount evidence or witness claims while cases are still under investigation, and journalists are accused of terrorism without providing any evidence. Probes can drag on for months or years and clouded in secrecy before they are closed, and families of the dead have little legal recourse.
“Israel’s procedure for examining military killings of civilians such as journalists is a black box,” it said. “There is no policy document describing the process in detail and the results of any probe are confidential.”
It found that the army tends to launch more robust investigations in cases such as Abu Akleh’s, when the journalist holds a foreign passport, but even those do not result in prosecution.
It called for criminal investigations into three cases: Yasser Murtaja, a well-known Palestinian journalist killed while covering protests along the frontier with Israel in 2018; Ahmed Abu Hussein, another journalist killed covering Gaza protests in 2018; and Abu Akleh.
Israeli officials claimed without giving evidence that Murtaja was a militant.
In the case of Abu Akleh, the army said there was a “very high probability” that she was shot by an Israeli soldier who had misidentified her as a militant. But it held out the possibility that she had been shot by a Palestinian militant, though it gave no evidence to support that claim.
In a statement, the Israeli military said it “regrets any harm to civilians during operational activity and considers the protection of the freedom of the press and the professional work of journalists to be of great importance.”
It said it operates in a “complex security reality” and does not intentionally target noncombatants, using live fire only as a last resort. It said criminal investigations are typically opened in cases of civilian deaths, “unless the incident occurred in an active combat situation or if there is no suspicion of a crime having been committed by IDF soldiers.”
Abu Akleh, who was 51, was shot while covering an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on May 11, 2022. The area is known to be a stronghold of Palestinian militants.
The Israeli military frequently operates in the camp and said its soldiers had been involved in intense gunbattles with militants that morning. But it has provided no evidence that Palestinian gunmen were in the vicinity of Abu Akleh.
A number of independent investigations, including one by The Associated Press, concluded that Abu Akleh was almost certainly killed by Israeli fire and found no evidence of militant activity in the area. Witness accounts and amateur videos have also shown the area to be quiet before she was shot.
The United States concluded that an Israeli soldier likely killed her by mistake, but it did not explain how it reached that conclusion. A US-led analysis of the bullet last July was inconclusive as investigators said the bullet had been badly damaged.
The Palestinian Authority, Al Jazeera and her family have accused the army of intentionally killing Abu Akleh, a veteran journalist well known across the Arab world for documenting the harsh realities of life under more than half a century of Israeli military rule.
The report said the shooting has had a chilling effect on press freedom.
“Many reporters covering similar raids and tensions — which have risen markedly since Shireen’s killing — are afraid of being shot,” said Guillaume Lavallee, chairman of the Foreign Press Association at the time of the shooting, told CPJ. He said the feeling of vulnerability is especially strong among Palestinian colleagues.
The FPA represents dozens of international media organizations operating in Israel and the Palestinian territories, including The Associated Press.
In its report, the CPJ called on the Israeli military to reform its rules of engagement to prevent the targeting of journalists, to guarantee swift, independent and transparent investigations and to make their findings public.
It also called on the US to issue an update on the status of a reported FBI investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing and to put pressure on Israel to reform its rules of engagement.

Topics: Israel press freedom Shireen Abu Akleh

Related

Media
Palestinian journalists reel from attacks by Israeli forces
Two Palestinian journalists shot, injured by Israeli soldiers
Media
Two Palestinian journalists shot, injured by Israeli soldiers

Turks abroad wrap up voting in landmark election

Turks abroad wrap up voting in landmark election
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Turks abroad wrap up voting in landmark election

Turks abroad wrap up voting in landmark election
  • Polls show Erdogan locked in a tight battle with secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his powerful alliance of six parties
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Millions of Turks living abroad on Tuesday wrapped up voting in a tense election that has turned into a referendum on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s polarizing two-decade rule.

Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary ballot will pass judgment on Turkiye’s longest-serving leader and the social transformation spearheaded by his Islamic-rooted AKP party.

The vote is Turkiye’s most consequential in generations and the toughest of the 69-year-old’s tectonic career.

Polls show Erdogan locked in a tight battle with secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his powerful alliance of six parties that span Turkiye’s cultural and political divide.

The first votes were cast by Turks who moved from poorer provinces to Western Europe under job schemes aimed at combating the continent’s labor shortage in the wake of World War II.

Such voters comprise 3.4 million of Turkiye’s 64.1 million registered electorate and tend to support more conservative candidates.

Official turnout on the morning of the last day of overseas voting on Tuesday exceeded 51 percent — a touch higher than in the last general election that Erdogan won in 2018.

Kilicdaroglu’s CHP has been trying to eat into Erdogan’s traditional base of support by organizing daily buses to take voters to the Turkish Consulate in Berlin.

Germany accounts for nearly half of Turkiye’s diaspora vote.

“It’s not just a presidential election,” opposition supporter Katresu Ergez said while waiting for a CHP bus.

“It’s about voting for the future of the country, whether democracy will be restored or whether it will go further toward dictatorship,” the 29-year-old said.

Local CHP chapter co-leader Ercan Yaprak sounded confident that the opposition had finally mustered the numbers to end Erdogan’s undefeated record in national votes.

“I think people sense that it’s time for change,” he told AFP.

The close race has been accompanied by spates of violence that reflect the anger running through Turkiye’s polarized society during its deepest economic crisis since the 1990s.

Dutch police said on Sunday they had to break up a “massive brawl involving some 300 people” at a polling station in Amsterdam.

Police in the French city of Marseille used tear gas to stop a similar fight between Erdogan’s supporters and opponents last week.

That did not stop a second brawl from breaking out at the same Marseille polling station later in the day.

Tensions boiled over during a tour of Turkiye’s conservative heartland on Sunday by Istanbul’s popular opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Right-wing protesters pelted his campaign bus with rocks and bottles while he was trying to deliver a speech from its roof.

Turkiye’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had dismissed an infantry sergeant pending an investigation into his involvement in the violence.

The incident prompted Kilicdaroglu — a 74-year-old former civil servant who wants to make Imamoglu his vice president — to appeal for everyone to “please, please stay calm.”

“We are going to an election and not to war,” Kilicdaroglu said in a televised interview.

The febrile atmosphere reflects the stakes for all sides.

The opposition casts the vote as decisive for Turkiye’s democratic future.

Erdogan centralized power and unleashed sweeping purges in the second decade of his rule.

His courtship of Russia and military incursions into Syria have also chilled his once-warm relations with the West.

But the Turkish leader still commands support among poorer and more religious voters who remember corruption and hardship that blighted half a century of secular rule.

Erdogan staged a show-of-force rally in Istanbul on Sunday that drew hundreds of thousands of fervent followers.

He announced a new 45-percent hike in wages for 700,000 state workers on Tuesday — the latest in a long line of such announcement during the campaign.

“Erdogan is throwing the kitchen sink, the cooker, the washing machine and the entire contents of the Turkish house at these elections,” emerging markets economist Timothy Ash remarked.

Topics: Turkiye

Related

Kurds cautiously back Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkish election
Middle-East
Kurds cautiously back Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkish election
OSCE ‘disappointed’ after Turkiye bars two vote observers
Middle-East
OSCE ‘disappointed’ after Turkiye bars two vote observers

US strike on Al-Qaeda leader ‘killed civilian’

US strike on Al-Qaeda leader ‘killed civilian’
Updated 4 min 40 sec ago
AP

US strike on Al-Qaeda leader ‘killed civilian’

US strike on Al-Qaeda leader ‘killed civilian’
  • Relatives and neighbors of a 60-year-old man killed said that he had no involvement with armed groups
Updated 4 min 40 sec ago
AP

QORQANYA, Syria: The US military is investigating reports that it killed a civilian in a recent strike in northwest Syria that meant to target a senior Al-Qaeda leader, a military official said in a statement on Tuesday.

Relatives and neighbors of a 60-year-old man killed in the May 3 strike in the village of Qorqanya, a rural area in northern Idlib province, said that he was a farmer who raised sheep, chickens and cattle and had no involvement with armed groups.

In an initial statement released the day of the strike, US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said its forces had “conducted a unilateral strike ... targeting a senior Al Qaeda leader.” It did not provide any further details.

Maj. John Moore, a CENTCOM spokesperson, said on Tuesday that US forces “are in the process of confirming the identity of the individual killed in the strike.

“We are aware of the allegations of a civilian casualty and the outcome of the confirmation process will inform if further investigation is necessary and how it should proceed.”

The local civil defense group in northwest Syria, known as the White Helmets, said in a statement that it had responded to the site after hearing sounds of an explosion and found that a drone strike had killed 60-year-old Lutfi Hassan Masto, a local resident who was tending his sheep at the time. Three of the animals were also killed, the statement said.

Masto’s brother, Mohamed Masto, said that reports that his brother was involved in Al-Qaeda were “absolute lies” and that his killing was “an injustice and an aggression.”

“He had nothing to do with the revolution. ... He had nothing to do with the Al-Nusra Front or with Daesh” or any of the other armed groups involved in Syria’s 12-year-old uprising-turned-civil-war, Masto said.

Fayad Jamil Raji, a neighbor, said he had known Lufti Masto — or “Abu Hassan,” a nickname meaning “father of Hassan” — for many years.

“The man was a civilian. He had a farm with poultry, cows and sheep,” he said.

Moore said that CENTCOM’s missions are “meticulously planned and executed to maximize success and minimize the risk of collateral damage and harm to civilians.”

On any given day there are at least 900 US forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors, who partner with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. 

They are tasked with preventing a comeback by the Daesh group, which swept through Iraq and Syria in 2014, taking control of large swaths of territory, and sometimes also target other militant groups.

In April, CENTCOM reported it had taken part in 35 missions in Iraq and Syria, killing 13 alleged IS operatives and detaining 28.

Topics: US Syria Al-Qaeda

Related

Belgium arrests Iraqi suspected of Al-Qaeda ‘war crimes’ in Baghdad
Middle-East
Belgium arrests Iraqi suspected of Al-Qaeda ‘war crimes’ in Baghdad
Update US, Turkiye sanction 2 Al-Qaeda-linked militants in operating in Syria
Middle-East
US, Turkiye sanction 2 Al-Qaeda-linked militants in operating in Syria

Heavy floods in Yemen kill at least 24

Heavy floods in Yemen kill at least 24
Updated 36 min 1 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Heavy floods in Yemen kill at least 24

Heavy floods in Yemen kill at least 24
  • During the past two weeks, six children have perished in water-filled ditches in the provinces of Shabwa and Hajjah
Updated 36 min 1 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Torrential rain and flooding has killed at least 24 people in Yemen since the beginning of May, with the country’s National Meteorological Center on Tuesday issuing a new warning to Yemenis against traversing watercourses.

The meteorological center in Sanaa forecast rainfall across the country’s central and northern highlands in Saada, Hajjah, Dhamar and other regions, advising residents to avoid traveling through and staying in flood courses. The same center issued a similar warning about excessive rainfall, inundation and landslides in mountainous regions of the country.

The warnings come as local media and villagers claim that heavy rains triggered severe floods that killed at least 24 people and washed away farms, residences and vehicles. Other local media reports place the death toll from flooding since the beginning of the month at more than 40.

A small village, Al-Mehraq, in the Utmah District of the central province of Dhamar, was declared a disaster area after heavy rain and flooding devastated the area, killing one child and injuring several others, triggering landslides, trapping and displacing many families, and washing away farms and a flock of sheep.

Images on social media show locals attempting to recover the remains of the deceased child and her family after the collapse of their home. Another home collapsed owing to severe flooding in Taiz’s Al-Mawasit District, killing a child and injuring other family members.

Locals in Ibb province’s Al-Makhadir District discovered the remains of two women who died after being swept away by floodwaters while crossing a waterway as heavy rain wreaked havoc on fields and highways across the agricultural district.

The deadliest single flood-related incident occurred in the mountainous province of Raymah, where at least nine people were killed and three others injured when their vehicle skidded off a rain-damaged road.

During the past two weeks, six children have perished in water-filled ditches in the provinces of Shabwa and Hajjah. The tragic incidents prompted warnings to Yemeni parents to keep an eye on their children when they are swimming or venturing outside during or after a rainstorm. Floods in other provinces have also killed numerous other Yemenis.

In its regular agrometeorological early warning bulletin last week, the UN Food and Agricultural Organization said that heavy rainfall and flash flooding would continue to imperil mountainous and coastal areas, affecting thousands of residents.

Topics: Yemen floods

Related

Special Thousands homeless after Yemen floods
Middle-East
Thousands homeless after Yemen floods
Special Yemen flooding kills 5, destroys dozens of homes
Middle-East
Yemen flooding kills 5, destroys dozens of homes

Angry protesters burn ATM at bank in Beirut

Angry protesters burn ATM at bank in Beirut
Updated 09 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Angry protesters burn ATM at bank in Beirut

Angry protesters burn ATM at bank in Beirut
  • With the end of central bank Governor Riad Salameh’s term looming, the caretaker government continues to consider options for successor
  • Caretaker Prime Minister Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that he will not extend Salameh’s term as governor even if no successor can be nominated
Updated 09 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Protesters smashed and burned an ATM at a bank in Beirut on Tuesday as depositors again took to the streets to protest against Lebanese banking restrictions that have denied them full access to their foreign currency savings since 2019.
At the same time bank customers have been unable to withdraw their savings, the value of the country’s own currency has collapsed amid an ongoing economic crisis and political paralysis that has pushed many people into poverty.
Dozens of members of the Depositors’ Cry group gathered near the Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, blocked the road and targeted a nearby branch of Bank Audi, smashing and burning its ATM. Some also tried to storm the bank, throwing stones and firecrackers at the entrance. Riot police intervened and some protesters were injured.
The demonstrators, who included lawyers, retired military personnel, union activists and teachers, carried banners demanding the right to access their savings, and calling on authorities to take action to recover the billions of dollars believed to have been smuggled abroad, and hold accountable those responsible for doing so.
The protest on Tuesday was the latest in a long line of similar demonstrations, the most recent of which was in February when protesters burned the facades of four banks in Beirut. The Association of Banks in Lebanon had hinted that bank workers would resume a strike should branches or ATMs be attacked.
Some protesters headed toward association’s headquarters in Beirut, others gathered near the residence of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
Depositors who are do manage to withdraw some of their dollar deposits are paid in the national currency at the official exchange rate of 15,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar. However, the readily available exchange rate on the black market has reached 100,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.
Richard Pharaoh, the secretary of the Depositors’ Cry group, said: “We spoke to several officials but no one cared or took any action, so we had to escalate.
“Depositors face dire conditions as a result of the economic crisis and they are unable to recover. They cannot even buy medicine because the banks are withholding their money.”
Investigations by Lebanese and European judiciaries are continuing into alleged violations by some banks accused of smuggling money abroad despite an official order to freeze such transfers.
Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun, who appealed a decision to dismiss her from the Lebanese judiciary on Monday, has been investigating a number of banks for money laundering, illegal enrichment, abuse of trust, and violation of banking codes.
Aoun was due on Tuesday to question the chairman of the board of directors of Bank of Beirut, Samir Sfeir; the general manager of BLOM Bank, Saad Azhari; the chairman of the board of directors of the Societe Generale Bank, Antoun Sehnaoui; and the chairman of the board of directors of Bank Audi, Samir Hanna.
Lawyers representing some of the bankers appeared before Aoun, while others asked for more time to submit documents and written evidence.
Meanwhile, European authorities are investigating Riad Salameh, the governor of Lebanon’s central bank, Banque du Liban, his brother, Raja Salameh, and his assistant, Marianne Hoayek. The French judiciary is expected to question Riad Salameh in Paris on May 16 but a judicial source said the governor is yet to be officially notified of a date.
The Lebanese government is looking at ways to fill an imminent power vacuum at the central bank, as Salameh’s 30-year reign is due to end soon. He said in February he intends to step down when his fifth term ends this year. However, there are difficulties in appointing a new governor given that a caretaker government with limited powers remains in charge of the country, and the office of president has been empty since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October last year.
Should one of Salameh’s deputies take charge, the government risks angering Lebanese Christians because the position is traditionally reserved for a Maronite and Salameh’s first deputy is Shiite and his second deputy Sunni.
Mikati said on Monday that he would not agree to extend Salameh’s term as governor even if no successor can be nominated.
“The law protects the central bank in the event that the governor’s position becomes vacant, as the first deputy assumes his powers directly without the need for any decision from the government and no other (central bank) employee can assume this task in place of the first deputy,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon Banks Protests depositors Riad Salameh

Related

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
Middle-East
Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
Arab League move fails to allay Lebanese concerns over Syrian refugee ‘burden’
Middle-East
Arab League move fails to allay Lebanese concerns over Syrian refugee ‘burden’

Kuwait dispatches 6th aid plane to Sudan

Kuwait dispatches 6th aid plane to Sudan
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Kuwait dispatches 6th aid plane to Sudan

Kuwait dispatches 6th aid plane to Sudan
  • Yusuf Al-Mearaj, Kuwait Red Crescent Society’s emergency chief, says it forms part of the airlift, directed by the country’s political leadership
  • Help complements humanitarian efforts of KRCS to support Sudanese people
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait dispatched its sixth air force aircraft with 10 tons of supplies to violence-hit Sudan on Tuesday.
The contribution makes a total of 60 tons of food and medical aid sent to the country since the fighting began.
Yusuf Al-Mearaj, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society’s emergency chief, told the Kuwait News Agency that the aid aircraft was part of the recently announced airlift, directed by the country’s political leadership, aimed at helping the Sudanese people.
He said: “Nearly 60 tons of food and medical supplies have been sent to Sudan since the outbreak of clashes.”
The Kuwaiti Cabinet decided to dispatch urgent humanitarian aid to Sudan to help ease the situation in the country following the outbreak of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.
The KRCS official said the aid complemented the humanitarian efforts of the organization to support the Sudanese people, expressing appreciation and thanks to his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Finance for their cooperation in urgently delivering aid.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Kuwait medical aid

Related

A Saudi plane carrying relief for Sudanese people is pictured at King Khalid International Airport on Tuesday. (KSrelief)
Saudi Arabia
First two Saudi planes carrying relief for Sudan leave Riyadh
Sudan medical volunteers captured, detained by army
World
Sudan medical volunteers captured, detained by army

Latest updates

Saudi students win 41 medals in Geneva invention awards
King Abdulaziz University’s students participated in the 48th Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions. (Supplied)
What We Are Reading Today: There Will Be Fire
What We Are Reading Today: There Will Be Fire
Turks abroad wrap up voting in landmark election
Turks abroad wrap up voting in landmark election
US strike on Al-Qaeda leader ‘killed civilian’
US strike on Al-Qaeda leader ‘killed civilian’
What We Are Buying Today: Saudi clothing brand 4AG
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.