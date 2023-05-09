You are here

Madinah festival showcases world cultures

Islamic University of Madinah
Islamic University of Madinah
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

Madinah festival showcases world cultures

Islamic University of Madinah
  The festival aims to enable students to participate in a forum that promotes dialogue, coexistence, love and peace among all people
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A festival in Madinah is showcasing many of the world’s cultures with over 80 pavilions, as part of efforts to promote global peace and coexistence.

Organized by the Islamic University of Madinah, the 11th Festival of Cultures and Peoples will be held in the holy city until Saturday.

The festival aims to enable students to participate in a forum that promotes dialogue, coexistence, love and peace among all people.

It is also aimed at helping to boost communication between university students and the community.

Visitors can take part in various entertainment, educational and cultural activities.

 

Updated 10 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi students win 41 medals in Geneva invention awards

King Abdulaziz University’s students participated in the 48th Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions. (Supplied)
  King Abdulaziz University to honor the exhibition winners in a ceremony on Wednesday
Updated 10 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Students of King Abdulaziz University won 41 medals during their participation in the 48th Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions.

The recently concluded exhibition featured the participation of 825 exhibitors from 44 countries with more than 1,000 inventions.

The head of innovation at the university, Dr. Iqbal Ismail, told Arab News: “Other Saudi universities are also participating. However, the participation of King Abdulaziz University at this exhibition is the largest and has been ongoing since 2016.”

Dr. Hana Al-Naim, acting president of the university, praised the achievements of the university’s male and female students, which have contributed both to the community and the Kingdom’s ranking, regionally and globally, in the field of creativity and innovation.

The participating students came from the university’s various colleges including departments of medicine, engineering, information technology and nursing.  

Rahaf Alem and Raghad Al-Jundi won the International Federation of Inventors Association Award for the invention of a laser blood disease detector, also winning the gold medal.

A special prize from Taiwan was awarded to student Faisal Al-Subaie for inventing a cistern made from palm fronds to provide irrigation water.

Ahmed Al-Zahrani, Saleh Bakraa, Marwan Al-Jadaani, and Mohammed Al-Khamis also won the special award for their automated diagnostic platform.

The silver medal was awarded to Duaa Al-Shabani, Lama Al-Jelani, Gaitha Al-Khatami, Emtinan Yamani, and Hadeel Al-Lazori for their invention of an antimicrobial agent for dialysis patients.

Several Saudi inventions received the bronze medal. Safwan Hashim and Abdullah Abu Thyab won it for their renewable-energy car umbrella and Abdullah Al-Khotami for his work on protective glasses that shield wearers from thermal diseases.

Hala Mogarbel, Shahad Asiri, and Shatha Al-Sulami won the bronze medal for their urinary catheter holder invention.

Dina Al-Shibeeni, Marwa Bakour, and Hind Al-Rashid also won the bronze medal for the invention of an artificial intelligence gardening system.

The invention of a bedsore-proof bed earned Bateel Bajamal, Rena Al-Qahtani, Joud Hakami, Asmaa Bahmeed, and Shahad Al-Nahdi the bronze medal.

Shathar Al-Shabak, Jumana Al-Madhoun, Njoud Al-Ghamdi, and Raneem Saati were also awarded for their invention of “Minqath,” a drowning warning system.

Finally, Sumayah Baamer, Raniya Baksh, Rahaf Al-Saeed, and Deema Majashi won the bronze medal for school environment safety measures using artificial intelligence.

Ismail said: “There is no doubt that such student participation will have a great impact on raising a generation that thinks and researches in a scientific way and develops appropriate solutions to the problems facing the…community.”

He added that the exhibition constitutes an important opportunity to transform inventions into products that can be manufactured and marketed inside and outside the Kingdom.

Al-Naim will honor the exhibition’s winning students in a ceremony on Wednesday.

 

Topics: King Abdulaziz University

Saudi Arabia says work at diplomatic mission in Syria to resume

The Saudi Embassy in Damascus can be seen in this photo. (File/AFP)
The Saudi Embassy in Damascus can be seen in this photo. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia says work at diplomatic mission in Syria to resume

The Saudi Embassy in Damascus can be seen in this photo. (File/AFP)
  Decision comes after the Arab League welcomed back Syria's government on Sunday, ending a more than decade-long suspension
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The decision comes after the Arab League on Sunday welcomed back Syria’s government, ending a more than decade-long suspension.

In November 2011, the body suspended Damascus over its crackdown on peaceful protests, which had begun earlier that year and which spiralled into a war that has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions, and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.

“In the interests of contributing to the development of joint Arab action and strengthening security and stability in the region, and taking into account the decision issued by the ministerial meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Arab States that was held in Cairo,” the Kingdom has decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria, the ministry said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Syria Arab League

Saudi foreign affairs official meets UK ambassador

Sami Saleh holds talks with Neil Crompton in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Sami Saleh holds talks with Neil Crompton in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 09 May 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi foreign affairs official meets UK ambassador

Sami Saleh holds talks with Neil Crompton in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  "I took the opportunity to thank Saudi Arabia for all its efforts enabling British nationals to flee Sudan," the ambassador said
Updated 09 May 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Assistant Minister of State for African Countries Affairs Ambassador Sami Saleh met UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and UK as well as the latest developments of common interest, including Sudan.

“I had a constructive meeting with the assistant minister of state for African countries affairs in which we discussed our coordinated efforts to support agreement on a ceasefire in the short term and how to restart the political process,” the UK ambassador told Arab News.

Crompton added that in addition to efforts to support a ceasefire in Sudan, the two agreed to coordinate regarding the humanitarian situation in the North African country.

“I also took the opportunity to thank Saudi Arabia for all its efforts enabling British nationals to flee Sudan,” the ambassador said.

“The extraordinary response from Saudi Arabia to the needs of those evacuating has seen over 8,000 individuals from 110 nationalities find safety in Jeddah. We are grateful for everything Saudi Arabia has done,” Crompton added.

The Kingdom began its evacuation efforts on April 22 following an announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs starting the rescue of Saudi citizens and nationals of friendly countries, including the UK, from Sudan.

Saudi Arabia also provided many Indian evacuees with medical aid before coordinating with the embassy for their transfer home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Monday saying that the number of evacuees from Sudan had reached 8,498 people from 110 different nationalities, including 278 Saudi citizens.

On April 22, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

The two officials discussed developments in Sudan, stressing the importance of ending the military escalation in order to protect the Sudanese public.

 

Topics: Sami Saleh UK Ambassador Neil Crompton

Saudi project clears 1,133 Houthi mines in Yemen

A total of 397,214 mines have been cleared since the start of the project. (SPA)
A total of 397,214 mines have been cleared since the start of the project. (SPA)
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi project clears 1,133 Houthi mines in Yemen

A total of 397,214 mines have been cleared since the start of the project. (SPA)
  The KSrelief project is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia to help the Yemeni people
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: An ongoing Saudi program to clear landmines in Yemen saw 1,133 devices laid by the Iran-backed Houthis dismantled in the first week of May.

Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, special teams destroyed six anti-personnel mines, 194 anti-tank mines, 924 unexploded ordnance, and nine other types of explosive devices.

The KSrelief project is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia to help the Yemeni people. It clear routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting the country’s citizens.

A total of 397,214 mines have been cleared since the start of the project.

 

Topics: MASAM

Saudi air force carries out 6 evacuation flights from Sudan to the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia evacuated hundreds of people stranded due to violence in Sudan. (Twitter @modgovksa)
Saudi Arabia evacuated hundreds of people stranded due to violence in Sudan. (Twitter @modgovksa)
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi air force carries out 6 evacuation flights from Sudan to the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia evacuated hundreds of people stranded due to violence in Sudan. (Twitter @modgovksa)
  Twenty-six foreign flights arrived from Sudan at the air base, transporting 2,889 people from India, Pakistan, Sudan, Indonesia, Morocco and South Korea
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Since evacuations began, the Royal Saudi Air Force has carried out six evacuation flights from the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom.

The number of people evacuated using the air force aircraft to King Abdullah Air Base amounts to around 530, comprising citizens from Saudi Arabia and 23 other nations, including Australia, Thailand, Sweden, Nigeria, Mali, Eritrea, the US, the UK, Pakistan and South Africa.

Twenty-six foreign flights arrived from Sudan at the air base, transporting 2,889 people from India, Pakistan, Sudan, Indonesia, Morocco and South Korea.

The evacuations are part of the Kingdom’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to safeguard the citizens of ally nations who have asked for assistance and to relocate them to safe areas.

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF)

