UAE condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

DUBAI: The UAE has condemned Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday during which a number of Palestinians were killed or injured, the Emirates News Agency reported.
The Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation urged Israeli authorities to halt the escalation of violence and avoid stoking the rising tensions and growing instability in the region.
Updated 10 May 2023
Reuters
TUNIS: An attack near a synagogue in Tunisia killed two security officers and two visitors on Tuesday the government said amid an annual pilgrimage to the island of Djerba that draws hundreds of Jews from Europe and Israel.
The attack was staged by a guard at a naval installation on Djerba who used his weapon to shoot a colleague and seize his ammunition before heading toward the synagogue, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The attacker fired indiscriminately at security units located near the synagogue, killing the two visitors and another security officer, as well as injuring five security officers and four visitors. Security forces then shot him dead, the Interior Ministry said.
The Tunisian foreign ministry said one of the visitors killed was French and one was Tunisian.
Video posted on social media that Reuters was not immediately able to verify showed frightened looking people standing in a courtyard as a gunshot rang out. Residents of the island said they had heard an exchange of fire.
Authorities did not identify a motive for the attack but Islamist militants have previously targeted the pilgrimage in Djerba and have staged other attacks in the country.
Tunisia’s last significant attack was a blast targeting police outside the US embassy in 2020 that killed one officer. Two suicide blasts targeted police outside the French embassy in 2019, also killing one officer.
Islamist militants killed scores of tourists in two separate attacks at a beach resort and a Tunis museum in 2015.
The annual pilgrimage to Africa’s oldest synagogue regularly draws hundreds of Jews from Europe and Israel to Djerba, a holiday destination off the coast of southern Tunisia, 500 km (300 miles) from the capital Tunis.
The pilgrimage has had tight security since Al-Qaeda militants attacked the synagogue in 2002 with a truck bomb, killing 21 Western tourists.
Mainly Muslim Tunisia is home to one of North Africa’s largest Jewish communities. Though they now number fewer than 1,800 people, Jews have lived in Tunisia since Roman times.
US ambassador Joey Hood visited the synagogue on Monday along with the US envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, according to US embassy post on Twitter.
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News
AMMAN: Celeste Wallander, the US assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, described Jordan as an important regional ally for Washington, the Jordan News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Speaking during an official visit to the country, she said: “We see Jordan as a key and strategic partner in the region. US defense relations with it are based on cooperation that dates back for many years, and the annual joint drills are the best example of that and they are one of the reasons for my visit.”
Wallander added that as part of its relationship with Jordan, the US aims to help strengthen the institutional and military capabilities of the Jordanian Armed Forces.
“Enhancing military capabilities in joint exercises, maneuvers and operations contributes to strengthening our joint security, and Jordan’s pivotal role in regional security,” she said.
Asked about Washington’s view of Jordan’s position in a region facing various conflicts and crises, Wallander said the US is proud to cooperate with the nation. She added that her country recognizes the urgent security and regional challenges Jordan faces, including securing its borders and combating all forms of smuggling, the threat posed by Daesh, and, more recently, the actions of Iran that could undermine regional security.
“Jordan has always been, and remains, a strong partner,” said Wallander. “Jordanian cooperation is not only with our armed forces but also with many countries, regionally and internationally. Jordan is a partner you can rely on, as it thinks in a way that enables it to move forward. We are proud of this partnership.”
Jordan has demonstrated it is a valuable strategic partner and has built many international relationships, she added. The relationship between the US and Jordan is founded on mutual respect and trust among the leaders and individuals on both sides, Wallander said.
The joint military exercises that they regularly take part in mean “that we understand each other well and we will then be able to respond to the Syrian crisis and your internal challenges,” she added.
Sudanese war displaced double to more than 700,000: UN
Hundreds have been killed in the clashes so far
Foreign-led evacuations by land, sea and air have seen thousands depart
Updated 09 May 2023
AFP
KHARTOUM: The war between Sudan’s generals is having increasingly severe consequences for civilians, with a doubling over the past week of the number uprooted from their homes, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
Hundreds have been killed so far. New worries emerged as separate ethnic clashes claimed at least 16 lives in the country’s south, and a powerful group in the east — so far untouched by the war — demonstrated in support of the army.
More than 700,000 people are now internally displaced by battles since April 15, according to the International Organization for Migration.
“Last Tuesday, the figure stood at 340,000,” the UN agency’s spokesman, Paul Dillon, said in Geneva.
An increasing number are also crossing borders to escape the conflict between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Fighting has been concentrated in the capital Khartoum but other areas, particularly the western Darfur region bordering Chad, have also seen heavy fighting.
The UN refugee agency said on Monday that 150,000 Sudanese had fled to neighboring countries.
Those left behind in the war zones face shortages of water, electricity, food and medical care in a country where, according to the UN, about one-third of the population needed humanitarian assistance even before fighting began.
Foreign-led evacuations by land, sea and air have seen thousands more depart, many via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, which has so far remained peaceful.
A demonstration on Monday in support of the army, which some called on to arm civilians, raised alarms in the country already marked by a history of ethnic unrest.
“One army, one people,” hundreds of protesters belonging to the Beja people chanted.
They also called “no to negotiations,” a reference to truce talks happening across the sea in the Saudi city of Jeddah between representatives of Burhan and Daglo.
Those talks, also backed by the United States, have yielded no progress as fighting continues.
The top UN aid official, Martin Griffiths, has now left Jeddah after he “proposed a declaration of commitments for the two parties to guarantee the safe passage of humanitarian relief,” a UN spokesman in New York said.
Analysts see a protracted fight between the generals, with the potential for broader conflict.
“As the war drags on... there is a growing risk that people might start arming themselves locally, or the army might resort to raising a counter-militia to the RSF, or both,” Magdi el-Gizouli of the Rift Valley Institute told AFP.
Even before this war, Sudan suffered localized conflicts that last year killed about 900 people, according to the UN.
Those conflicts are often over access to scarce water and other resources, but they also reflected a security breakdown since Burhan and Daglo staged a coup in October 2021, derailing a transition to democracy after the toppling of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
The two generals later fell out in a power struggle, leading to the current fighting.
State media reported on Tuesday deadly clashes in Kosti, the White Nile state capital and last major town on the road from Khartoum leading to South Sudan.
The fighting on Sunday between the Hausa and Nuba ethnic groups killed 16 people, wounded scores more and prompted a regional night-time curfew, state-run SUNA news agency said.
The UN has described Sudan’s humanitarian situation as catastrophic.
Aid facilities have faced “large-scale looting,” including most recently at the World Food Programme in Khartoum over the weekend, a UN spokesperson said on Monday.
“Certain banks in Khartoum” have also been looted, Sudan’s banking federation said on Tuesday, assuring Sudanese that their savings remain unaffected.
As representatives in Saudi Arabia seemed no closer to an agreement, “various types of weapons were fired” in northern Khartoum on Tuesday, according to a resident of the Shambat area.
Another witness reported continued clashes in the capital’s south.
The Sudanese foreign ministry said army chief Burhan had received calls on Tuesday from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azali Assoumani of the Comoros, the current chairman of the African Union.
According to the ministry’s statement, Assoumani “will send a special envoy to Jeddah to help reach an agreement to end the crisis and restore stability in Sudan.”
The African Union — which suspended Sudan following the 2021 coup — and East African regional bloc IGAD have pushed for discussions mediated by South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir.
Concerns have grown over the conflict’s impact on South Sudan, whose oil is exported through its northern neighbor.
Hanna Tetteh, United Nations’ special envoy for the Horn of Africa, told the Security Council that more than 200,000 South Sudanese refugees hosted by Sudan could potentially return south, “if we do not see stability returning soon.”
Shelter and stability elude Syrians made homeless by Feb. 6 Turkiye-Syria earthquakes
Around 1,900 buildings were destroyed in Syria’s northwest and more than 8,800 others left unusable
The sheer scale of housing shortage has overwhelmed authorities, keeping many families in limbo
Updated 09 May 2023
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: Since two devastating earthquakes struck northwest Syria and southern Turkiye on February 6, survivors have been living in temporary shelters and unofficial camps awaiting news of resettlement.
The sheer scale of shortage of accommodation has overwhelmed NGOs and local authorities, keeping families who lost their homes in limbo. Many traumatized survivors of the disaster are still too afraid to return indoors.
When the tremors struck Syria’s western city of Aleppo in the early hours of the fateful day, “people took refuge in parks and cemeteries, reassuring their children it was no more than a prolonged picnic,” Fatima Mardini, who volunteers in the unofficial camps, told Arab News. “So long as nothing but the sky was over their heads.”
The earthquakes compounded an already dire situation in northwest Syria, where 12 years of civil war had reduced many homes and public buildings to rubble, with some households and communities displaced multiple times by the fighting.
The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, estimated in February that some 5.37 million people in Syria were in need of shelter assistance in the earthquakes’ aftermath.
About 1,900 buildings were destroyed in the country’s northwest and more than 8,800 others rendered unusable, according to the Global Shelter Cluster, an inter-agency standing committee that coordinates shelter responses.
The earthquakes caused an estimated $5.1 billion in direct physical damage in Syria, according to a World Bank Global Rapid Assessment report published on March 3. Residential buildings accounted for almost half of those damaged.
A recent report by the UK-based NGO Action for Humanity found that 98 percent of people now living in camps had been displaced by the earthquakes.
The report, published in March, revealed that nine out of 10 people in the northwest’s camps “had already been displaced by the conflict at least once when they were displaced by the earthquakes.”
Some 12 percent of these camp residents had been displaced once or twice, 65 percent between three to seven times, and about 23 percent forced to flee their homes eight or more times, the report added.
In rebel-controlled areas of Syria’s northwest, tents have become almost a luxury, with prices ranging from $150 to $300, and sometimes even $500, at a time when the average monthly income is $50 to $75, Yaser Alshhada, country director at SKT Welfare, told Arab News.
Meanwhile, more than four million people in Syria’s northwest continue to depend on humanitarian assistance to meet their most basic needs, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA.
The majority of these temporary shelters are schools, mosques and stadiums, where overcrowding, a lack of access to clean water and a damaged sewage system have increased the risk of disease.
FASTFACTS
More than 7,000 deaths and 10,400 injuries recorded in Syria from earthquake impact.
4.1 million people in northwest Syria were reliant on humanitarian aid.
UN has distributed more than $16.56m to 500,000 affected Syrians in the northwestern regions since January.
Recently, the World Health Organization and the UN children’s fund, UNICEF, in partnership with other international NGOs and local health authorities, launched a cholera vaccination campaign in the most hard-hit areas for fear of a new outbreak.
Things were perhaps only slightly better in government-controlled areas. Aleppo-based volunteer Mardini told Arab News that she had spoken with young women who had not been able to bathe for a month since the earthquakes.
“One of them proudly told me she showered two days ago. When I asked how, she said that, although she feared another aftershock, she had quickly washed herself in the bathroom of their half-destroyed home before running back to the shelter.”
During the weeks immediately after the earthquakes, shelter conditions were catastrophic, Mohammad Al-Jaddou, a civil activist who founded the Ammerha Foundation to provide emergency response in Jableh, south of Latakia, and Aleppo, told Arab News.
“Large numbers of people were crammed into rooms,” he said, adding that the shelters in both Jableh and Aleppo were not equipped with sufficient facilities.
In Jableh, Al-Jaddou’s team distributed meals and shelter kits to displaced families, many of whom, fearing aftershocks, were staying in mosques and parks despite the harsh winter weather.
Entire neighborhoods have vacated their homes, even those that are still intact, for weeks after the initial earthquakes given the absence of utilities and the residual trauma.
“In well-serviced parts of the capital, Damascus, we merely get two hours of power every four hours at best,” Al-Jaddou said. “But things are even worse in quake-hit areas in Jableh and Aleppo.”
Three months after the earthquakes, local associations have managed to rehouse a few families, while others have chosen to move in with relatives.
However, these associations are only able to provide housing support for six months. After that, households have to find a way to pay their rent amid tight financial conditions and a collapsed economy. Many people have been left homeless.
Al-Jaddou does not see the housing situation improving in the foreseeable future. “There are buildings that have been destroyed since 2011 with no efforts to restore them,” he said.
According to Aleppo-based volunteer Mardini, in government-controlled parts of the governorate, individual initiatives have managed to rehouse about 100 families, while those who can afford rent have resorted to cheap housing in poorer neighborhoods.
The government has also provided year-long grants to a number of households, while temporarily accommodating others in unfinished apartments, Marwan Alrez, general manager of the Mart Volunteer Team, told Arab News.
However, after an initial flurry of goodwill, state assistance soon dried up. “There used to be many shelters, including schools, to accommodate families,” Alrez said. “There were many tents. This is not the case anymore.
“Shelters inside Aleppo city have been suspended. There are now only two shelters outside the city in the countryside — in Jibrin and in another town.
“Two days ago, I visited a school on a campaign to support about 150 children, but I have been told that the facility was scheduled to shut soon,” even though many of the families sheltered there are unemployed and have lost everything.
On March 24, Action for Humanity opened the Massa Village in the Al-Bab district of northwest Syria to accommodate 500 displaced families who have been living in tents and informal shelters.
Despite local and international efforts to house people in the wake of the earthquakes, the scale of need remains massive. Yet funding from international donors has fallen far short.
In a statement issued on March 7, a group of 47 Syrian and international NGOs, including Action for Humanity, Hand in Hand and the Danish Refugee Council, said “funding for the humanitarian response in Syria has been lagging.”
The agencies said that the Syria Earthquake Flash Appeal was “only 52 percent pledged, while only a third of the $206 million pledged has been obligated to partners and is available for response.
“Syrian NGOs are disproportionately neglected in funding allocations despite providing the bulk of the response in Syria, whether directly or as partners of the UN and international NGOs.”