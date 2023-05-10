You are here

  • Home
  • Inter, Milan met in another Champions League semifinal 20 years ago

Inter, Milan met in another Champions League semifinal 20 years ago

Inter, Milan met in another Champions League semifinal 20 years ago
1 / 2
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi during training with his players on Tuesay. (Reuters)
Inter, Milan met in another Champions League semifinal 20 years ago
2 / 2
AC Milan's Italian coach Stefano Pioli gives a press conference on Tuesday at the Milanello Sports Center in Carnago, northwest of Milan, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jyxfg

Updated 10 May 2023
AP

Inter, Milan met in another Champions League semifinal 20 years ago

Inter, Milan met in another Champions League semifinal 20 years ago
  • This is Inter’s first chance to get back into the final since they won an unprecedented treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010
  • The away goals rule has been scrapped this season If the two teams are tied on aggregate at the end of the second leg, it will go to extra time and then penalties
Updated 10 May 2023
AP

MILAN: Inter Milan and AC Milan are gearing up for another “Euroderby,” almost exactly 20 years on from the last time the two storied Italian teams met in another Champions League semifinal.

Back then, Italian teams were dominating European soccer. But this is Inter’s first chance to get back into the final since they won an unprecedented treble of the league, Italian Cup and Champions League under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

Milan won the last of their seven titles in 2007.

They also won the Champions League in 2003, advancing past Inter on away goals in the semifinals and going on to beat Juventus in the final.

Both Milan teams share the iconic San Siro stadium but Inter were the nominal hosts for the second leg that time, which ended 1-1. The first match was a goalless draw.

“Those were the worst days of my long football life,” former Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta said about the period leading up to the matches. “I was already 37, I was experienced and I didn’t have to deal with performance anxiety. But it was impossible not to think constantly about those games.”

The away goals rule has been scrapped this season so if the two teams are tied on aggregate at the end of the second leg, it will go to extra time and then penalties.

The first leg is on Wednesday, with the return match the following Tuesday.

Milan also beat Inter in the 2005 quarterfinals and again made it all the way to the final in Istanbul but lost on penalties to Liverpool after leading 3-0 at halftime.

This year’s final will also be held in Istanbul.

COACHES

Inter’s coach in 2003 was Hector Cuper, while Carlo Ancelotti was in charge at Milan.

Both were in their second season at the clubs and both were under pressure.

Inter had come close to winning the league title the previous season but lost on the final day of the season and Juventus snatched the crown.

Inter also finished second in Serie A in 2003, after the Champions League semifinal loss, and Cuper was fired the following season after just eight matches.

The 67-year-old Cuper has never won a trophy since and is currently in charge of Syria’s national team. Cúper had previously steered Valencia to two successive Champions League runner-up spots, in 2000 and 2001.

In contrast, Ancelotti has had a glittering career since that 2003 semifinal and is also in the final four of this season’s Champions League as his Real Madrid team takes on Manchester City.

Ancelotti had joined Milan after two second-place finishes with Juventus in Serie A.

After leading Milan to the Champions League trophy in 2003, he steered the Rossoneri to the Serie A title the following year before more European success in 2007.

Ancelotti has won the Champions League two times since then with Real Madrid.

TEAMS

Both teams were packed with expectional players.

Milan had a star-studded midfield of Andrea Pirlo, Clarence Seedorf, Rui Costa and the tireless Gennaro Gattuso, in front of one of the best defensive units of all time in Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta and Costacurta.

Up front it had Andriy Shevchenko and Filippo Inzaghi — the brother of current Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Inter also had great players in the likes of defenders Javier Zanetti, Fabio Cannavaro, Marco Materazzi and Hernan Crespo.

Both Maldini and Zanetti are current directors of Milan and Inter.

“I cried in the dressing room afterwards,” Zanetti said. “And I remember the first ones to hug me were Maldini, Costacurta and Ancelotti.

“They were stellar derby matches.”

GOALS AND NEAR MISSES

Shevchenko scored the crucial away goal for Milan in the second leg, on the stroke of halftime.

Substitute Obafemi Martins leveled with six minutes remaining and Inter came close to snatching the victory that would have sent it through.

Mohammed Kallon, another Inter substitute, found himself with only Christian Abbiati to beat but the Milan goalkeeper somehow managed to parry his shot with a knee.

“If there is one game I would like to play again, it is that derby in 2003,” Kallon said after his retirement.

Abbiati was only playing because regular goalkeeper Dida was injured.

“The one from Kallon will remain the most important save I made in a derby in my entire career,” Abbiati said.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Inter Milan AC Milan

Related

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
Football
Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
AC Milan top Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leão
Football
AC Milan top Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leão

Alonso bids to shed ‘Neverkusen’ tag against former boss Mourinho

Alonso bids to shed ‘Neverkusen’ tag against former boss Mourinho
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

Alonso bids to shed ‘Neverkusen’ tag against former boss Mourinho

Alonso bids to shed ‘Neverkusen’ tag against former boss Mourinho
  • The game is Leverkusen’s biggest match on the European stage since the 2002 Champions League final defeat by a Zinedine Zidane-inspired Real Madrid
  • Alonso’s mind for the game was sharpened early, growing up on the same San Sebastian street as close friend and current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

BERLIN: When Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso takes on Jose Mourinho’s Roma on Thursday, he will face not only his former mentor, but the man who predicted his future coaching success.

Alonso played 151 games under Mourinho at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, winning several titles before the Portuguese returned to Chelsea.

Asked in 2019 about which of his former players could make a successful transition to coaching, Mourinho, who started his management career working with youngsters in the late 1980s, gave a clear answer.

“I would say Xabi Alonso,” Mourinho told a Top Eleven conference.

“He grew up with a father who was a player and a manager. Then he became a player; of course much better than I was.

“Then he became a player, a top player, his position on the pitch and his knowledge of the game (was) very high.

“He was coached by (Pep) Guardiola at Bayern, by myself at Real Madrid, by (Carlo) Ancelotti at Real Madrid, by (Rafael) Benitez at Liverpool.

“I think if you put all of this together, I think Xabi has the conditions to be a very good coach.”

Despite Mourinho’s predictions coming true, it is unlikely he forecast such a crucial meeting with his former protege would come around so soon.

Alonso’s mind for the game was sharpened early, growing up on the same San Sebastian street as close friend and current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

The two played against each other on local beaches and for Antiguoko, a former feeder club of La Liga team Real Sociedad, while dreaming of hitting the footballing big time.

After retiring in 2017, Alonso took over as a youth coach at Real Madrid, before moving back to his home town to manage the Real Sociedad reserves.

Since his appointment as Leverkusen manager in October, Alonso has lifted the side out of the relegation spots and into the European placings.

In this time only Bayern Munich (47) and Borussia Dortmund (46) have managed to pick up more points than the 43 Leverkusen have.

In Europe, Leverkusen’s elimination from the Champions League meant a shot at Europa League glory instead, with Alonso piloting the team past Monaco, Ferencvaros and Union Saint-Gilloise.

The game is Leverkusen’s biggest match on the European stage since the 2002 Champions League final defeat by a Zinedine Zidane-inspired Real Madrid.

Leverkusen’s 2-1 loss in Glasgow, along with their German Cup final defeat by Schalke that year and finishing second by one point in the Bundesliga after blowing a four-point lead with three games to play, cemented the side’s ‘Neverkusen’ nickname.

The club have never won a German league title, but have finished second five times, four of which came between 1997 and 2002.

Leverkusen’s sparse trophy cabinet, boasting only the 1987-88 UEFA Cup and 1992-93 German Cup, is in stark contrast with Alonso’s rich haul of silverware.

Alonso won Champions League titles with Liverpool and Real Madrid, along with league and cup titles in Germany, Spain and England.

At international level, Alonso won two European Championships with Spain, as well as the 2010 World Cup.

Almost a year after taking Roma to a Europa Conference League title in his first season in the Eternal City, Mourinho could rectify a slide in the league by winning a Europa League title.

Winless in four, Roma have dropped from fourth to seventh and are now five points outside of the Champions League spots.

Unlike Mourinho’s stuttering Roma, Alonso has Leverkusen firing, with the German side going 14 games unbeaten before a surprise 2-1 home loss to derby rivals Cologne on Friday.

After the loss, Alonso said his side would “hopefully prepare better” for the crucial away match on Thursday.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last nine away fixtures in all competitions and Alonso said he wanted his side to make the most of the rare opportunity.

“For the team and the club, it will be very nice,” Alonso said.

“To be in the semifinals in Europe has not happened often in the club’s history.

“We want to make it as good as possible.”
 

Topics: Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen Jose Mourinho Roma

De Bruyne rocket leaves Man City and Madrid level

De Bruyne rocket leaves Man City and Madrid level
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

De Bruyne rocket leaves Man City and Madrid level

De Bruyne rocket leaves Man City and Madrid level
  • Madrid managed to completely shackle lethal striker Erling Haaland but De Bruyne’s powerful effort left the tie on a knife edge ahead of the second leg in Manchester next week
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

MADRID: Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant drive earned Manchester City a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in a gripping Champions League semifinal first leg battle on Tuesday.
The Belgian slammed Pep Guardiola’s visitors level after Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for the reigning champions from distance in similarly spectacular fashion.
Madrid managed to completely shackle lethal striker Erling Haaland but De Bruyne’s powerful effort left the tie on a knife edge ahead of the second leg in Manchester next week.
The record 14-time winners knocked City out at the same stage last season despite being outplayed in both games, and took the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu against the run of play.
However when Madrid found their stride in the second half, City — still chasing their first ever Champions League trophy — hit back through De Bruyne.
“I don’t think anyone will feel stronger, it’s an open result, we knew it wasn’t going to end here, and the tie is 50-50,” Madrid midfielder Luka Modric told Movistar.
“When they had the ball, we were strong, we held our ground, after the goal we improved in pressing and on the ball, it’s a pity about their goal.”
Guardiola selected Kyle Walker at right-back to combat the pacy threat of Real Madrid winger Vinicius, while Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti opted for Toni Kroos at the base of midfield.
Rodrygo, who struck two late goals as a substitute last season against Manchester City to pave Madrid’s passage into the final, started after his Copa del Rey heroics on Saturday.
The visitors controlled much of the first half, with nearly 70 percent possession, but went in trailing at the break.
Thibaut Courtois fielded an early barrage of shots from De Bruyne, Rodri and Haaland, as City dominated and Madrid sat back, soaking up the pressure.
Guardiola’s side were issued a warning when Vinicius won the ball high up the pitch and crossed for Karim Benzema but Ruben Dias made a superb interception.
It was Madrid’s only attack of note after half an hour and even though City were peppering Courtois, it was the closest either side came, until Vinicius struck.
Madrid took the lead through a lethal counter-attack, with Eduardo Camavinga, playing at left-back, surging past Bernardo Silva, tearing into space and feeding Vinicius.
The Brazilian arrowed a strike into the top left corner from almost 25 yards, past Ederson’s helpless dive. It was Madrid’s only shot in the first half, but the game’s most effective one.
City were upset with some of Madrid’s defensive aggression, particularly Dani Carvajal’s attempts at shackling Jack Grealish, including slamming him into the advertising hoardings without punishment.
David Alaba thwarted Haaland with a fine block early in the second half, as Madrid kept the Norwegian goal machine under lock and key on his first appearance against them.
Madrid did not allow him a clear sight of goal, ensuring he could not add to his 51 goals from 46 games this season across all competitions.
Madrid’s pressing was greatly improved after the break and they pinned City back at times, showing far more initiative than they offered at the start.
However with Los Blancos ascendent, City sucker-punched them, just as Madrid did to the Premier League leaders in the first half.
De Bruyne slammed the visitors level with a shot from the same range as Vinicius’s opener, at the same end, hammered low past Courtois.
“He’s a massive player for us, he’s always been great and he helped us in the moment we most needed it,” Rodri told BT Sport.
“With this goal he gives us the confidence to keep pushing.”
Ederson palmed away a Benzema header and a vicious Aurelien Tchouameni effort in the final stages but, as Guardiola predicted before the game, the tie will be decided in Manchester.
The second leg takes place on May 17, with the winner facing Inter Milan or AC Milan in the final.

Topics: Kevin De Bruyne Man City real madrid UEFA Champions League

Related

Haaland can score 800 goals, says Man City teammate De Bruyne
Sport
Haaland can score 800 goals, says Man City teammate De Bruyne
Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna
Football
Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna

Messi’s Saudi move unconfirmed as representative denies AFP report

Messi’s Saudi move unconfirmed as representative denies AFP report
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Messi’s Saudi move unconfirmed as representative denies AFP report

Messi’s Saudi move unconfirmed as representative denies AFP report
  • Comments in AFP report suggested the Argentine’s move to Riyadh was a “done deal”
  • Rumors have been circulating recently that the World Cup winner will join Al-Hilal in Riyadh
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A report by AFP that Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season has been dismissed by one of his representatives on Tuesday.

According to the French press agency, a source with knowledge of the negotiations between Messi and a Saudi club commented that a "huge" deal had been agreed.

“Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season,” said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity and without naming the club.

Rumors have been circulating recently that the World Cup winner will join Al-Hilal in Riyadh.

“The contract is exceptional. It’s huge. We are just finalising some small details,” the source added.

A representative for Messi dismissed the comments, telling CNN that the player will decide on his future at the end of the current season. Al-Hilal did not comment on the reports.

Asked about the comments, Messi’s current club Paris Saint-Germain simply noted that he remains under contract until June 30.

A separate PSG source said: “If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier.”

The 35-year-old World Cup winner was suspended by Qatari-owned PSG last week for an unauthorised trip to Saudi, where he is a tourism ambassador.

Messi’s expected arrival in the Kingdom follows in the footsteps of his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in a massive deal in January.

Ronaldo’s agreement to June 2025 is said to total more than $439million, making him the world’s highest paid athlete according to Forbes.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lionel Messi Al-Hilal Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Messi apologizes to PSG for unapproved Saudi Arabia trip
Messi apologizes to PSG for unapproved Saudi Arabia trip
PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi
Football
PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi

I would give up my pension for an Inter win, says 100-year-old fan ready for Milan derby

I would give up my pension for an Inter win, says 100-year-old fan ready for Milan derby
Updated 09 May 2023
Reuters

I would give up my pension for an Inter win, says 100-year-old fan ready for Milan derby

I would give up my pension for an Inter win, says 100-year-old fan ready for Milan derby
  • Vanzini is now looking forward to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final showdown against city rivals AC Milan
  • "I prayed to God to give me the joy of Inter winning, and hopefully He will agree," he said, wearing an Inter t-shirt with his name inscribed on the back
Updated 09 May 2023
Reuters

PADUA, Italy: Passionate Inter Milan fan Enrico Vanzini went to the club’s San Siro stadium to watch his team play for the first time in 2022. He was 99.
“My passion began when I was seven ... I was never able to go, and I had no money,” Vanzini, now 100, told Reuters.
A Holocaust survivor, Vanzini is now looking forward to Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal showdown against city rivals AC Milan, and will follow the first leg match from the comfort of his nursing home in the northern city of Padua.
“I prayed to God to give me the joy of Inter winning, and hopefully He will agree,” he said, wearing an Inter t-shirt with his name inscribed on the back.
“I would do anything (for a win), including (giving up) my small pension.”
A soldier in the Italian army during World War Two, Vanzini was captured by the Germans as a prisoner of war after Italy surrendered to the allies in 1943 and survived the final months of the conflict in the Dachau Nazi concentration camp.
After returning home, he worked as a bus and truck driver.
Vanzini, who received his Inter t-shirt from the club to mark his 100th birthday, began testifying about his experiences of the Holocaust in the early 2000s.
He starts his mornings gazing out of the window, waiting for the postman to deliver him la Gazzetta dello Sport, Italy’s most popular sports newspaper. He also has an iPad, and has learned how to watch sports from the apps.
“In the past, I used to visit friends who had a television ... and if I was driving the bus I used to tell people: ‘Don’t shout please, I have to listen to something’.” It was the radio commentary of Inter’s games.
He admires team manager Simone Inzaghi, saying he made “very few mistakes.” But he has a suggestion to help the team defeat Milan and reach the first Champions League final since 2010.
“In the first half, we must not get too tired, everyone must be in their place,” he said.

Topics: Inter Milan champions league Milan Derby Internazionale fan

Related

Inter set up all-Italian Champions League semifinals with AC Milan
Football
Inter set up all-Italian Champions League semifinals with AC Milan
AC Milan put away Napoli, rejoin Europe’s elite in Champions League semifinals
Football
AC Milan put away Napoli, rejoin Europe’s elite in Champions League semifinals

Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter

Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter
Updated 09 May 2023
John Duerden

Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter

Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter
  • Al-Nassr needed to win to go level on points and put pressure on the Tigers
Updated 09 May 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Just hours after Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates stumbled in their title challenge with a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Al-Khaleej on Monday, Al-Ittihad comfortably defeated Abha 4-0 to move five points clear at the top of the league with only four games left to play.

The title race is not over just yet but surely few would be willing to bet against the Roshn Saudi League trophy heading to Jeddah.

Al-Nassr needed to win to go level on points and put pressure on the Tigers. In the event, however, they delivered the latest in a series of uncertain performances that have cost them seven points in the last four games. In front of an expectant home crowd, the Yellows started brightly but found themselves behind after just three minutes. Fabio Martins has been in fine form of late for Al-Khaleej, and the Portuguese forward timed his run perfectly to latch onto a delightful reverse pass from Morato and slide his shot past Agustin Rossi.

The lead did not last long, however. Abdulrahman Ghareeb floated over a free-kick from the left and Alvaro Gonzalez rose at the near post to nod his header into the opposite corner. Al-Nassr kept the pressure on, with a fierce shot from Luiz Gustavo that seemed destined for the top corner well-saved by Marwan Al-Haidari, who then got down well to keep out a low shot from Ronaldo.

The Saudi goalkeeper stayed busy and had to make a number of stops, most notably eight minutes before the break when he got down well again to block a shot from Ghareeb, who had broken free to latch on to a ball from deep.

It was not the smoothest of first-half performances from Al-Nassr, who struggled to get their star player into the game, but the expectation was that something would happen in the second half. And the 38-year-old did get the ball in the net just before the hour mark, stabbing it in from close range after Al-Haidari had saved, but he had strayed offside in the process.

He again came close with 10 minutes remaining, cutting inside the area from the left, dancing past two defenders to send a low shot just wide. There were more chances to come, with substitute Ayman Yahya heading against the crossbar in the final minutes. When the ball bounced over, it really felt that this was not to be Al-Nassr’s night, though credit should certainly go to the visitors, who fought hard for a point that will help them in their battle to avoid the drop back to the second tier.

If the post-match mood of the home fans was to change, they needed Abha to do them a massive favor against the league leaders. But it wasn’t to be. If there was a suggestion that Al-Ittihad might be wobbling after a 2-1 loss to Al-Taawoun in their previous game, there was no sign of any nerves as they went three goals up by the break.

In the 13th minute, Igor Coronado slipped a free-kick into the area and it was collected by Romarinho who flipped up the ball and volleyed it home to raise the roof at King Abdullah Sports City.

Three minutes later, Abderrazak Hamadallah added a second, running onto a lofted Coronado pass to head it past the goalkeeper from outside the area. It was the 20th time he has netted this season and moved him two goals ahead of his closest goal-scoring rival, Odion Ighalo of Al-Hilal. By the half-hour, the game was over as a contest when Romarinho grabbed his second and the team’s third. Mohammed Al-Saiari’s injury-time penalty was the icing on the cake.

It was a professional and clinical performance; the performance of champions in waiting. Al-Ittihad are not quite there yet but this was a massive step toward the title after Al-Nassr stumbled once more.
 

Topics: football soccer Al-ittihad Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Related

Al-Ittihad shocked at Al-Taawoun as title race blown wide open
Football
Al-Ittihad shocked at Al-Taawoun as title race blown wide open
Cristiano Ronaldo takes to social media to promote Spanish restaurant in Riyadh 
Lifestyle
Cristiano Ronaldo takes to social media to promote Spanish restaurant in Riyadh 

follow us

Latest updates

Aviv Clinics Dubai: A game-changer in stroke rehabilitation
Aviv Clinics Dubai: A game-changer in stroke rehabilitation
Israel kills 2 Palestinian gunmen in new West Bank violence
Israel kills 2 Palestinian gunmen in new West Bank violence
Al-Jazirah Vehicles taps XELEMENT for marketing communications
Al-Jazirah Vehicles taps XELEMENT for marketing communications
UN officials warn Security Council of major regional risks of Sudan conflict
UN officials warn Security Council of major regional risks of Sudan conflict
Petal Ads’ cutting-edge solutions target China’s growing outbound travel and tourism market
Petal Ads’ cutting-edge solutions target China’s growing outbound travel and tourism market

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.