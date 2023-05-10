SoftBank nears deal to sell Fortress to Mubadala for up to $3bn: FT 

You are here

Softbank acquired Fortress in 2017 for $3.3 billion. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 May 2023
REUTERS 

RIYADH: SoftBank Group Corp. is in late-stage talks to sell asset manager Fortress Investment Group to Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala for as much as $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. 

The talks have been going on since last year and a deal, which will help Softbank pay down its debt, could be announced later this month, the report said, citing three people briefed on the matter. 

Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son said last year that he is in discussions to sell Fortress, without commenting on a valuation. 

Son has championed the deal, hoping to get a price close to what the company paid for Fortress, the FT said. Softbank acquired Fortress in 2017 for $3.3 billion. 

Softbank, Fortress, and Mubadala did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. 

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budgeted revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was “likely” revised to be based on the Brent price of $81 per barrel, according to a report issued by Al Rajhi Capital.

The report stated that the previous budget estimates were based on oil prices at approximately $77 a barrel, which was reassessed following the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut production.

“As per our assessment, the government’s 2023 budgeted revenues are likely based on an assumption of Brent at $81 per barrel,” said Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital. 

Saudi Arabia’s total revenue is predicted to have reached SR1.13 trillion ($301 billion) in the first quarter, compared to SR1.12 trillion in the same period of 2022.  

Increased spending on the military, education, and health sectors compared to the same period last year caused the budget to slip to a deficit of SR2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023. 

This year’s spending plan is in line with earlier projections but with a fiscal surplus of SR16 billion as opposed to SR9 billion estimated earlier. 

Al-Sudairi noted that the additional expenditure “is reflective of the government’s measures to support economic growth.” 

Non-oil revenues are likely to increase slightly above last year, backed by the non-oil gross domestic product growth.  

“For 2023, we believe oil revenues could reach SR709 billion and non-oil revenue at SR421 billion,” added Al-Sudairi. 

As for expenditure, the government anticipates spending roughly SR1.1 trillion this year, a 4.32 percent annual decrease from 2022 but consistent with earlier projections.  

Since the government expects revenues to be higher than previously anticipated, a larger surplus of SR16 billion has been built in, according to the report.  

In 2022, Saudi Arabia recorded a 31 percent rise in government revenues to reach SR1.26 trillion, the Ministry of Finance said last month.  

The world’s top oil exporter recorded real GDP growth of 8.7 percent in 2022 leading to the Kingdom’s first budget surplus in almost a decade, coming in at SR103.9 billion, up from prior estimates of SR102 billion. 

Oil revenue reached SR857.3 billion, while non-oil revenue was recorded at SR410.9 billion in 2022. However, non-oil revenue surged in the fourth quarter, rising 19 percent from the prior-year period, outperforming oil revenue which increased 17 percent in the fourth quarter, according to a Ministry of Finance report. 

Total spending in 2022 rose 12 percent from the previous year to SR1.16 trillion. Saudi Arabia’s total public debt stood at just over SR990 billion at the end of 2022. 

Updated 25 min 3 sec ago

RIYADH: The Central Bank of Oman allotted government treasury bills worth 14 million Omani rials ($36.41 million) on Tuesday. 
According to a statement, the amount was raised through two tranches of 10 million Omani rials and 4 million Omani rials. 
The tranche worth 10 million Omani rials had a maturity of 28 days, and its average expected price — the price at which the central bank accepts the bid — reached 99.645 Omani rials per 100 Omani rials. 
This tranche's average discount rate and the yield reached 4.62768 percent and 4.64417 percent, respectively. 
The statement said that the second tranche, worth 4 million Omani rials, had a maturity of 91 days, and its average expected price reached 89.755 Omani rials per 100 Omani rials. 
This tranche's average discount rate and the yield reached 4.99368 percent and 5.05664 percent, respectively. 
Treasury bills are a guaranteed short-term financial instrument issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. 
The CBO acts as an issuance manager for these bills and uses them to provide ready liquidity to the market. 
Meanwhile, the central bank on May 4 raised the interest rate on repurchase operations — or repo — for local banks by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent. 
It followed a decision by the US Federal Reserve to raise its key policy rate by a similar percentage. 
It said the monetary policy target was to sustain and maintain its fixed exchange rate and is aligned with the structure and nature of the Omani economy. 
Such a policy move ensures the stability of the Omani rial, mitigates capital outflow, promotes certainty among investors and removes exchange rate risks. 

Updated 42 min ago
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Eyewear enthusiasts in the Middle East will soon find more outlets of the optical store Doctor M as Magrabi Retail Group, one of the region’s leading optical retail chains and owner of the lifestyle brand, is planning a major expansion drive.  
Launched in Saudi Arabia in 2021, Doctor M has a strong presence in the Kingdom with 27 stores spread across Riyadh, Jeddah and other cities, as well as 150 employees. 
The eyewear retailer plans to increase Doctor M stores in the Middle East to over 50 by launching branches in Egypt, Qatar and the UAE.  
“We are undertaking Magrabi Retail Group’s largest-ever investment into Doctor M to expand its presence and meet growing consumer demand in the Middle East. With a doubling of store count, we aim to broaden our offering and cater to diverse lifestyles across the region,” Yasser Taha, the group’s CEO, told Arab News. 
He added: “This strategic move reflects our vision which is re-envisioning the world of eyewear to empower the lifestyles of millions while championing inclusivity and positive social impact.”  
Furthermore, Doctor M will enable the company to reach more customer segments with its affordable price ranges, appealing to a younger generation with dynamic lifestyles.  
“Throughout this expansion, we remain dedicated to delivering and maintaining our excellent customer experience and medical services,” added Taha. 
The expansion is backed by an extensive campaign highlighting some of the influential artists, sportsmen, entertainers, fashion icons, and scientists driving Saudi Arabia’s growing urban environment.    
The campaign evokes a sense of enthusiasm and excitement by capturing the positivity and vibrancy of the new Saudi vision, which is vital to the Doctor M brand.   
“The group’s strategic investment into Doctor M, timed with our store expansions, perfectly aligns with this vision, as it enables us to broaden our reach through our lifestyle banner and further solidify our dominance in the market,” said Souha Hasan, vice president of mainstream businesses of the group.  
She added: “The ambitious Saudi 2030 vision serves as a great source of inspiration for individuals and companies alike, and I take immense pride in stating that Magrabi Retail Group is at the forefront of driving growth within our sector.” 

Updated 54 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, Egypt and Qatar were the top five countries that drove foreign direct investment in the Middle East and Africa as the region achieved the largest gain in FDI market share in 2022, a new report revealed.   

The Middle East has been the fastest-growing region for FDI since 2019, surging 13.6 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to the new report released by the Investment Monitor, which provides data, insights, and analysis on FDI.  

Africa’s FDI also increased by 17.7 percent in 2022 when compared with the previous year.   

However, despite losing global market share, Europe, Asia, and North America continue to be the top three regional markets for FDI, according to the report.    

Launched on the second day of the Annual Investment Meeting in Abu Dhabi, the report further revealed that digitalization and green energy were at the top of investors’ priorities during the year.    

Major investments in the region include British firm J.O. Steel’s $865-million integrated billet manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, said Glenn Barklie, chief economist at Investment Monitor and head of FDI services at Global Data Media.    

He disclosed that other investments include India’s ACME Cleantech’s $13 billion investment in green hydrogen in Egypt and France’s TotalEnergies and its partner China National Offshore Oil Corp.’s $10-billion crude oil production site in Uganda.   

Released under the title “Investment Monitor’s FDI Report 2023: A Focus on the Middle East & Africa,” the report also sheds light on potential opportunities for securing an even larger share of FDI as investors seek green investment.    

“On the greenfield side of things, we did see it’s effectively a lapse in the time frame, so a lot of the growth that we have seen in 2021 and 2022 is a rebound,” Barklie said.    

“There are over 1,600 ultimate parent companies that have invested in the Middle East and Africa in 2022,” he added.    

The chief economist explained that firms tended to focus on only one market, either the Middle East or Africa.    

Each of the top five countries managed to attract FDI via several sources, stated the report. For instance, while Egypt managed to attract FDI projects through its renewable programs, Qatar attracted FDI as the FIFA World Cup put the gas-rich Gulf nation under the spotlight.    

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia attracted FDI as it benefited from opening its borders to tourism. 

Updated 58 min 23 sec ago
Reina Takla

RIYADH: The company tasked with turning palaces in Saudi Arabia into boutique hotels is hopeful it will announce the next batch of destinations by the end of the year, according to its CEO. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, the head of Public Investment Fund-owned Boutique Group revealed as many as 10 palaces could be transformed over the next decade. 

Mark DeCocinis confirmed that work on turning Jeddah’s Al Hamra Palace into an ultra-luxury hotel is around “30 to 40 percent” complete, with its doors set to open for visitors by the first quarter of 2025. 

Al Hamra Palace is one of three being converted into resorts as part of the first phase of works in what is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s aim to become a global tourism hub and attract 100 million tourists annually by 2030. 

Speaking on the future plans for Boutique Group, DeCocinis said: “The vision is to identify other palaces, because there’s many historic and beautiful palaces. 

“We have other palaces that we will announce hopefully later this year that are under consideration right now. 

“I can’t announce them officially, but we will let you know as soon as that’s confirmed, but we do have plans.” 

Boutique Group was launched in January 2022 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the first three palaces identified were Al Hamra Palace, and Riyadh-based Tuwaiq Palace and Red Palace. 

DeCocinis was clear the vision from the crown prince was to see many more palaces transformed, but the company would “be very selective and careful” when it comes to selecting facilities. 

“I would say our goal, and the vision from His Royal Highness and with PIF, is we will have about 10 palaces in the next 10 years.” 

He added: “Right now, we’re in the key cities, but we will also look at if it’s time for some of the other regions, because we want to also help develop other parts of Saudi Arabia.” 

FHS Saudi Arabia took place from May 7-9 at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh under the theme of “Invest in Change,” with a focus on the importance of sustainability, innovation, start-ups and human capital development. 

