Diversification essential to future of Bahrain’s economy: industry minister

Diversification essential to future of Bahrain's economy: industry minister
Abdullah Adel Fakhro was speaking during his visit to the east Asian nation to explore new business opportunities between the two countries. (Arab News Japan)
Diversification essential to future of Bahrain’s economy: industry minister
Bahrain’s industry and commerce minister Abdullah Adel Fakhro, left, with his Japanese counterpart Yasutoshi Nishimura during a trip to Japan. (Arab News Japan)
Khaldon Azhari

  • Abdullah Adel Fakhro was speaking during his visit to the east Asian nation to explore new business opportunities between the two countries
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Diversification was essential to the future of Bahrain’s economy, the country’s industry and commerce minister said during a trip to Japan.

Abdullah Adel Fakhro was speaking during his visit to the east Asian nation to explore new business opportunities between the two countries.

He told Arab News Japan: “Bahrain’s economy cannot survive (as a single property economy). We have been seeking to become diversified. This includes the financial services sector, which for the first time has exceeded the oil sector in the GDP (gross domestic product).

“The purpose of this visit is to really grow our presence in the non-oil parts of our economy, specifically industry and the ICT (information and communications technology) sector, as well as other industries such as medicine, aluminium, and petrochemicals, and food security and tourism.

“Today, the economy has become highly diversified. In the past, 40 percent of Bahrain’s GDP was from the oil sector, whereas today it makes up almost 20 percent.

“So, we are well on our way toward diversifying into an economy that is not dependent upon the price of oil,” he said.

Fakhro arrived in Japan with a 30-strong delegation that included representatives from the private and public sectors. Six different government entities were represented along with 18 business representatives that included top executives of Bahraini companies.

“The trip has been extremely successful. From the B2B (business-to-business) side, our delegation has met with several multinational Japanese companies, and we have had very fruitful discussions.

“The purpose of the visit is to strengthen our bilateral ties with Japan on all fronts, from the economic to the diplomatic to cultural ties as well as education.

“There are a lot of opportunities for collaboration between both our countries, a lot of opportunities for investment, and we look forward to strengthening these ties.

“It was also announced that there will be a joint committee that will continue the dialogue concerning the areas and opportunities the two sides can collaborate on. So, all in all it has been an incredibly successful trip, and we hope that we will continue to grow this relationship,” the minister added.

Ties between Japan and Bahrain go back nearly 100 years after oil was discovered and Japan became the first customer for Bahraini oil.

Fakhro said: “We are very proud of this historic relation and since that time this relationship has only grown stronger.”

He pointed out that, in addition to diplomacy, relations covered educational, cultural, and economic areas.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

China’s aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might

China’s aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
Reuters

China's aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might

China’s aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
  • Shandong has been spotted in the Taiwan strait, the Bashi channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, and even as far as Guam
  • The carrier, commissioned in 2019, has featured prominently in China’s military propaganda
Reuters
BEIJING: China’s military said on Wednesday the aircraft carrier Shandong had returned to its home port in Hainan “in recent days,” after a month-long voyage that included transits around Taiwan for drills and a flex of muscles as far out as the Western Pacific.
This year, the Shandong has been spotted in the Taiwan strait, the Bashi channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, and even as far as Guam. In early April, it took part in drills that simulated attacks by fighter jets launched from an aircraft carrier on democratically governed Taiwan for the first time.
The show of force came after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, angering Beijing, which viewed the meeting as interference in China’s internal affairs and US support for Taiwan’s separate identity from China.
The Shandong took part in a security patrol around the island of Taiwan as part of the “Joint Sword” military exercise, the Southern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army said in a statement.
“The Shandong carrier group, for the first time, in a formation and of scale, went to the waters of the western Pacific,” it added.
The carrier, commissioned in 2019, has featured prominently in China’s military propaganda. During the April drills, China showed extensive images of the Shandong and its fighter jets being launched from the carrier.
Days after China ended its latest war games around the island, the US warship USS Milius sailed through the Taiwan Strait in what the US Navy described as a “routine” transit.
In March 2022, the Shandong, one of China’s two operational carriers, sailed through the Taiwan Strait just hours before the Chinese and US presidents were due to talk.
China has ramped up military pressure in recent years to try to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

ASEAN leaders condemn armed attack on aid convoy in Myanmar

ASEAN leaders condemn armed attack on aid convoy in Myanmar
AP

ASEAN leaders condemn armed attack on aid convoy in Myanmar

ASEAN leaders condemn armed attack on aid convoy in Myanmar
  • ASEAN leaders call for an immediate stop to violence and for the military government to comply with a peace plan
AP

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: Southeast Asian leaders condemned an armed attack on an aid convoy that the regional group had arranged for displaced people in Myanmar, calling Wednesday for an immediate stop to violence and for the military government to comply with a peace plan.
Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations convened in the picturesque harbor town of Labuan Bajo in southern Indonesia at the start of a two-day summit. Their host, President Joko Widodo, called for unity amid global economic headwinds and major-power rivalry that’s lashing the region.
The 10-nation bloc is also being pressed to address the crisis underway in member state Myanmar.
Over the weekend, a convoy delivering aid to displaced villagers and carrying Indonesian and Singaporean diplomats came under fire by unidentified men armed with pistols in Myanmar’s eastern Shan state. A security team with the convoy returned fire and a vehicle was damaged, but no one in the convoy was injured, state-run television MRTV reported.
Indonesia, which serves as ASEAN’s chair this year, had arranged for the delivery of the aid after a long-delayed assessment.
“We condemned the attack and underlined that the perpetrators must be held accountable,” the ASEAN leaders said in a joint statement Wednesday.
For the second year, the top general of member state Myanmar was not invited to the summit. He and his army forcibly took power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 in a power grab that degenerated into a civil strife in what has become ASEAN’s gravest crisis since its 1967 founding.
ASEAN leaders said they were “deeply concerned with ongoing violence in Myanmar and urged the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues.”
In an additional concern involving Myanmar, Indonesian officials said Sunday that 20 of their nationals, who were trafficked into Myanmar and forced to perform cyber scams, had been freed from Myanmar’s Myawaddy township and brought to the Thai border over the weekend. During the summit, ASEAN leaders planned to express their concern over such human trafficking schemes in a joint statement, a draft copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.
More than 3,450 civilians have been killed by security forces since Myanmar’s military forcibly took power, and thousands more remain imprisoned, said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which keeps tallies of casualties and arrests linked to repression by the military government.
In April, military airstrikes killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony by opponents of army rule, according to witnesses. Human Rights Watch on Tuesday described the strike as an “apparent war crime.”
Indonesia has considerably eased its fierce criticism of Myanmar’s military since assuming the rotating role as ASEAN’s leader. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said her country is taking “a non-megaphone diplomacy approach” to encourage dialogue and end violence, which are goals of a five-point peace plan Southeast Asian leaders negotiated with Myanmar’s top general in 2021.
Under international pressure to do more to address the violence, ASEAN leaders stopped inviting Myanmar’s top general to their summits after the military seized power, allowing only non-political representatives. Myanmar’s military rulers have protested the move as a violation of the bloc’s non-interference policy.
In a post-summit communique to be issued by Widodo on behalf of the ASEAN leaders, they plan to renew a call for self-restraint in the disputed South China Sea, repeating language used in previous ASEAN statements.
“Concerns were expressed by some ASEAN member states on the land reclamations, activities, and serious incidents in the area, including damage to the marine environment, which has eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions, and may undermine peace, security, and stability in the region,” said a draft of the communique, which was obtained by the AP.
The leaders will also raise alarm over the trafficking of Southeast Asian workers forced to commit online crypto currency frauds.

Thais expected to deliver heavy poll blow to military parties

Thais expected to deliver heavy poll blow to military parties
AFP

Thais expected to deliver heavy poll blow to military parties

Thais expected to deliver heavy poll blow to military parties
  • Polls suggest voters will hand in a damning verdict on nearly a decade of military-backed rule
  • Leading the polls is the Pheu Thai party fronted by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand votes Sunday in an election expected to deliver a rejection of former coup leader Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, with the opposition led by exiled billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter tipped to win the most seats.
Polls suggest voters will hand in a damning verdict on nearly a decade of military-backed rule that has brought economic stagnation and what rights groups say is a worrying crackdown on basic freedoms.
The election is the first since youth-led pro-democracy protests upended the kingdom’s politics nearly three years ago with unprecedented calls for reforms to the powers of ultra-wealthy King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Leading the polls is the Pheu Thai party fronted by 36-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin, who was ousted in a 2006 coup.
The junta-scripted constitution, however, gives the Senate, handpicked by the military, a major say in choosing the prime minister — potentially blocking Pheu Thai’s route to power.
Former army chief Prayut seized power in a 2014 coup, ousting Paetongtarn’s aunt Yingluck, before becoming prime minister at the head of a complex multi-party coalition following a controversial 2019 election.
The 69-year-old has pitched himself as the candidate with the experience required for the job, but is lagging badly in the polls, blamed for a sputtering economy and feeble recovery from the pandemic, which battered the kingdom’s crucial tourism sector.
“Look at our country — do you think our economy is good after four years?” office worker Wan Sirichai, 50, said in Bangkok.
“They don’t use quality people to rule the country, but they used nepotism to benefit their own close friends. I just want smart people to come in and change the country.”
Voters braved blistering heat on Sunday to cast early ballots a week ahead of the main voting day, with the Election Commission putting turnout at 90 percent.
Analysts said the high early turnout pointed to a strong desire for change among the 52-million-strong electorate.
The election pitches a youthful opposition against the conservative royalist-military Bangkok establishment represented by Prayut’s United Thai Nation party and the Palang Pracharath Party, which led the outgoing governing coalition.
Under Prayut’s government, lese majeste prosecutions have rocketed, contributing to what Human Rights Watch has called an “atmosphere of fear” around the election.
More than 200 people have faced royal defamation charges in the wake of the 2020 street protests, which included calls for changes to the previously untouchable monarchy.
With household debt running high and growth feeble, much campaigning has focused on the economy, which is Southeast Asia’s second-largest.
There is little new on offer in terms of policies, however, with most parties engaging in a bidding war on populist welfare promises.
Pheu Thai has pledged to give 10,000 baht ($300) in a digital wallet to every citizen over 16 years old, while others have pledged to hike the minimum wage and give cash grants to farmers.
Pheu Thai and its previous incarnations have won most seats at every election since 2001, but it has had two PMs removed by coups and two by court orders.
Paetongtarn has urged voters to deliver a landslide win to prevent the military-appointed Senate blocking the party’s route to the top job.
The wildcard in the election is the radical Move Forward Party, Pheu Thai’s closest rival in the opinion polls, which has hoovered up support from young people disaffected with the old parties and who took to the streets in 2020.
MFP rose from the ashes of the Future Forward Party, which stunned the kingdom by finishing third in the 2019 election, before being dissolved by court order.
With the 250 junta-picked senators likely to vote against a Pheu Thai candidate, the party needs to secure 376 out of 500 MPs.
While Pheu Thai is polling well, it is unlikely to secure such a landslide, suggesting it will need to find coalition partners to secure power.
An alliance with the radical MFP could raise the risk of more military intervention in a country that has already experienced a dozen coups since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932.
Political analyst Siripan Nogsuan Sawasdee of Chulalongkorn University said that despite Pheu Thai’s assertions to the contrary, a link-up with one of the outgoing military-allied parties looks possible.
“We probably will see them mix with some party from the old government side for the reason of compromise and stability,” she said.

Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5 million

Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5 million
AP

Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5 million

Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5 million
  • Jurors also rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, but found Trump liable for defaming her
  • Carroll was one of more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment
AP

NEW YORK: A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
The verdict was split: Jurors rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, finding Trump responsible for a less serious form of sexual assault. But the judgment adds to Trump’s legal woes and offers vindication to Carroll, whose allegations had been mocked and dismissed by Trump for years.
She nodded as the verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City just a few hours after deliberations had begun, then hugged supporters and smiled through tears. As the courtroom cleared, Carroll could be heard laughing and crying.
Jurors also found Trump liable for defaming Carroll after she made her allegations public. Trump chose not to attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.
Trump immediately lashed out with a statement on his social media site, claiming again that he does not know Carroll and referring to the verdict as “a disgrace” and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.” He promised to appeal.
Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, shook hands with Carroll and hugged her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, after the verdict was announced. Outside the courthouse, he told reporters the jury’s decision to rule in Trump’s favor on the rape claim, but still find him responsible for sexual assault, was “perplexing.”
“Part of me was obviously very happy that Donald Trump was not branded a rapist,” he said.
Carroll was one of more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment. She went public in 2019 with her allegation that the Republican raped her in the dressing room of a posh Manhattan department store.
Trump, 76, denied it, saying he never encountered Carroll at the store and did not know her. He has called her a “nut job” who invented “a fraudulent and false story” to sell a memoir.
Carroll, 79, had sought unspecified damages, plus a retraction of what she said were Trump’s defamatory denials of her claims.
The trial revisited the lightning-rod topic of Trump’s conduct toward women.
Carroll gave multiple days of frank, occasionally emotional testimony, buttressed by two friends who told jurors she reported the alleged attack to them in the moments and day afterward.
Jurors also heard from Jessica Leeds, a former stockbroker who testified that Trump abruptly groped her against her will on an airplane in the 1970s, and from Natasha Stoynoff, a writer who said Trump forcibly kissed her against her will while she was interviewing him for a 2005 article.
The six-man, three-woman jury also saw the well-known 2005 “Access Hollywood” hot mic recording of Trump talking about kissing and grabbing women without asking.
The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll, Leeds and Stoynoff have done.
The verdict comes as Trump is facing an accelerating swirl of legal risks.
He’s fighting a New York criminal case related to hush money payments made to a porn actor. The state attorney general has sued him, his family and his business over alleged financial wrongdoing.
Trump is also contending with investigations elsewhere into his possible mishandling of classified documents, his actions after the 2020 election and his activities during the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump denies wrongdoing in all of those matters.
Carroll, who penned an Elle magazine advice column for 27 years, has also written for magazines and “Saturday Night Live.” She and Trump were in social circles that overlapped at a 1987 party, where a photo documented them and their then-spouses interacting. Trump has said he doesn’t remember it.
According to Carroll, she ended up in a dressing room with Trump after they ran into each other at Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified Thursday evening in spring 1996.
They took an impromptu jaunt to the lingerie department so he could search for a women’s gift, and soon were teasing each other about trying on a skimpy bodysuit, Carroll testified. To her, it seemed like comedy, something like her 1986 “Saturday Night Live” sketch in which a man admires himself in a mirror.
But then, she said, Trump slammed the door, pinned her against a wall, planted his mouth on hers, yanked her tights down and raped her as she tried to break away. Carroll said she ultimately pushed him off with her knee and immediately left the store.
“I always think back to why I walked in there to get myself in that situation,” she testified, her voice breaking, “but I’m proud to say I did get out.”
She soon confided in two friends, according to her and them. But she never called police or told anyone else — or noted it in her diary — until her memoir was published in 2019.
Carroll said she kept silent out of fear that Trump would retaliate, out of shame and out of a sense that other people quietly denigrate rape victims and see them as somewhat responsible for being attacked.
Trump weighed in on the case from afar, branding it “a made up SCAM” in a social media post early in the trial. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan called the comments “entirely inappropriate” and warned that the ex-president could cause himself more legal woes if he kept it up.
Tacopina told the jury Carroll made up her claims after hearing about a 2012 “Law and Order” episode in which a woman is raped in the dressing room of the lingerie section of a Bergdorf Goodman store.
Carroll “cannot produce any objective evidence to back up her claim because it didn’t happen,” he told jurors. He accused her of “advancing a false claim of rape for money, for political reasons and for status.”
In questioning Carroll, he sought to cast doubt on her description of fighting off the far heavier Trump without dropping her handbag or ripping her tights, and without anyone around to hear or see them in the upscale retailer’s lingerie section.
The lawyer pressed her about — by her own account — not screaming, looking for help while fleeing the store, or seeking out medical attention, security video or the police.
Carroll reproached him.
“I’m telling you he raped me, whether I screamed or not,” she said.
There’s no possibility of Trump being charged with attacking Carroll, as the legal time limit has long since passed.
For similar reasons, she initially filed her civil case as a defamation lawsuit, saying Trump’s derogatory denials had subjected her to hatred, shredded her reputation and harmed her career.
Then, starting last fall, New York state gave people a chance to sue over sexual assault allegations that would otherwise be too old. Carroll was one of the first to file.

Russian army unit fled combat in Bakhmut, says Wagner boss; Britain to blacklist Russia’s Wagners

Russian army unit fled combat in Bakhmut, says Wagner boss; Britain to blacklist Russia’s Wagners
Reuters

Russian army unit fled combat in Bakhmut, says Wagner boss; Britain to blacklist Russia's Wagners

Russian army unit fled combat in Bakhmut, says Wagner boss; Britain to blacklist Russia’s Wagners
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose influence has risen hugely in Moscow's Ukraine offensive, has in recent days released a series of scathing videos attacking Russia's military leadership
  • Prigozhin said soldiers were fleeing because of the "stupidity" of Russian army commanders, who he said were giving "criminal orders".
MOSCOW: The boss of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group on Tuesday accused a Russian military unit of fleeing positions near Bakhmut in Ukraine and said the state was incapable of defending its country.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose influence has risen hugely in Moscow’s Ukraine offensive, has in recent days released a series of scathing videos attacking Russia’s military leadership.
“Today one of the units of the defense ministry fled from one of our flanks... exposing the front,” Prigozhin said in a video.
He has threatened to pull his fighters out of Bakhmut on May 10 if he did not receive badly needed ammunition.
The mercenary group has spearheaded Moscow’s fight for the eastern Ukrainian city.
Prigozhin said soldiers were fleeing because of the “stupidity” of Russian army commanders, who he said were giving “criminal orders.”
“Soldiers should not die because of the absolute stupidity of their leadership,” Prigozhin said.
He released the video on Russia’s Victory Day, when Moscow celebrates the Soviet victory over the Nazis in World War II.
Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement later in the day that “assault troops” — normally a reference to Wagner units — were “continuing to fight in the western part” of Bakhmut.
The ministry said Russian paratroopers “provided assistance,” without mentioning Prigozhin’s accusation of soldiers abandoning their posts.
In his unprecedented attack on the Russian army, Prigozhin said Tuesday that Moscow’s top generals were trying to “deceive” President Vladimir Putin over the Kremlin’s Ukraine campaign.
“If all the tasks are being carried out in such a way as to deceive the commander-in-chief (Putin), then either he will rip your arse or the Russian people will — who will be angry that the war is lost,” Prigozhin said.
As Ukraine prepares for a spring offensive, the outspoken 61-year-old questioned the Kremlin’s ability to defend the country.
“Why is the state not able to defend its country?” Prigozhin said in the video, adding that Ukraine was hitting Russian border regions “successfully.”
Prigozhin published the video as Moscow celebrated its Victory Day with a grand military parade on Red Square that was televised across the country.
He said Ukraine was preparing for an offensive “that will be on the ground, not on TV.”
“So far, in our country everyone thinks that everything needs to be done on TV.”
Russia has provided near round-the-clock coverage of its offensive, showing the army in an exclusively positive light.

Meanwhile The Times newspaper reported Tuesday that Britain is set to formally blacklist the group as a terrorist organization to increase pressure on Russia.

Wagner mercenaries have spearheaded Russia’s months-long assault on Bakhmut in the industrial Donbas region.
After two months of building a legal case, proscription or a formal blacklisting of the group was “imminent” and likely to be enacted within weeks, the newspaper reported citing a government source.
This would make it a criminal offense to belong to Wagner, attend its meetings, encourage support for it or carry its logo in public, The Times said. It would also impose financial sanctions on the group and there would be implications for Wagner’s ability to raise money if any funds went through British financial institutions, the newspaper added.
Britain’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Bakhmut has been under Russian attack for more than nine months, with Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries leading repeated attempts to advance on what was once a city of 70,000.
The group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a social media message on Monday that his troops were beginning to receive ammunition needed to press their advance. Troops had advanced a maximum of 130 meters (400 feet) amid fierce fighting, Prigozhin said.

 

