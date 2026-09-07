- Volker Turk addressed the issue at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva
- Four deaths have been recorded since June, adding to the year’s total
Geneva: The United Nations rights chief demanded Monday accountability for swelling numbers of deaths in US immigration custody, and urged Washington to halt deportations to places where people face “irreparable harm”.
“Four more people have died in US immigration custody since (June), for a total of 23 deaths in 2026 alone. There needs to be accountability for these deaths,” Volker Turk said in an opening address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.