You are here

  • Home
  • Quality of Life Program participates Saudi-Italian Business Council meetings

Quality of Life Program participates Saudi-Italian Business Council meetings

Quality of Life Program participates Saudi-Italian Business Council meetings
1 / 3
Talks concurred about growth opportunities available for Italian businessmen and investors entering the Saudi market. (Supplied)
Quality of Life Program participates Saudi-Italian Business Council meetings
2 / 3
Earlier on May 5 in Rome, the delegation met with Italian Parliament members to review joint economic developments. (Supplied)
Quality of Life Program participates Saudi-Italian Business Council meetings
3 / 3
Talks concurred about growth opportunities available for Italian businessmen and investors entering the Saudi market. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r2b4x

Updated 40 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Quality of Life Program participates Saudi-Italian Business Council meetings

Quality of Life Program participates Saudi-Italian Business Council meetings
  • QLP is one of several programs in place to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
  • Abdulrahman Al-Anbar, QLP’s director of strategic partnerships, told Arab News that the collaboration has ignited a spark of positive energy between Saudi Arabia and Italy
Updated 40 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: A delegation representing the Quality of Life Program participated in meetings held in Italy on Wednesday with the Saudi-Italian Business Council to increase trade and investment between the two countries.
During the Saudi-Italian Business Forum, organized by SIBC and the European House-Ambrosetti, the QLP delegation discussed opportunities available for Italian businesspersons and investors entering the Saudi market and the aims of the program.
QLP is one of several programs in place to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the overall quality of life by creating jobs, diversifying the economy, and advancing the position of Saudi cities in global indexes.
Abdulrahman Al-Anbar, director of strategic partnerships at the Quality of Life Program, told Arab News that the collaboration has ignited a spark of positive energy between Saudi Arabia and Italy, with a sure impact on the sports, culture, tourism and entertainment sectors.
On May 5, the delegation met in Rome with members of the Italian Parliament to review economic developments and the business environment in Saudi Arabia, as well as projects pertaining to Saudi Vision 2030.
Al-Anbar told Arab News: “The most successful meetings held, in my opinion, are those that have three major phases: a precursor in which all information and requirements are clearly set, a middle phase during which constant support and consultation occurs, and the final phase, where it all comes together.”
Al-Anbar expressed his joy at having such a dedicated delegation, from speakers to organizers.
“Not to mention the great networking opportunity that brought together a fantastic group of decision-makers from both the government and private sector,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Quality of Life Program Saudi-Italian Business Council

Related

Lego play aligned with Kingdom’s Quality of Life program: Study
Corporate News
Lego play aligned with Kingdom’s Quality of Life program: Study
Quality of Life deal to open Unified Security Operations Centers in all Saudi regions
Saudi Arabia
Quality of Life deal to open Unified Security Operations Centers in all Saudi regions

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Qatari emir, Omani sultan to Arab League meeting

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Qatari emir, Omani sultan to Arab League meeting
Updated 53 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Qatari emir, Omani sultan to Arab League meeting

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Qatari emir, Omani sultan to Arab League meeting
  • The letter inviting the two leaders to the session in Jeddah was sent through Saudi envoys to Qatar and Oman
Updated 53 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has sent invitations to the emir of Qatar and the sultan of Oman to attend the 32nd regular session of the Arab League Council’s meeting, which will take place in Jeddah on May 19.

The Saudi ambassador to Qatar Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan delivered an invitation letter to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The Kingdom’s ambassador to Oman Abdullah bin Saud Al-Enezi delivered another letter to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and it was received by the sultan’s special representative Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq Al-Said.

Bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar were discussed in Doha while Saudi-Omani relations were discussed in Muscat.

Topics: Qatar Oman Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Related

Oman and Saudi Arabia promise to boost cooperation as Sultan Haitham’s visit ends
Saudi Arabia
Oman and Saudi Arabia promise to boost cooperation as Sultan Haitham’s visit ends
Saudi economy minister meets Qatari emir in Doha
Saudi Arabia
Saudi economy minister meets Qatari emir in Doha

Saudi authorities confiscate 8m amphetamine pills 

Saudi authorities confiscate 8m amphetamine pills 
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities confiscate 8m amphetamine pills 

Saudi authorities confiscate 8m amphetamine pills 
  • Drugs concealed among containers of coffee creamer
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 8 million amphetamine tablets have been confiscated by Saudi authorities, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.  

Maj. Marwan Al-Hazmi, spokesman for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said that during a security follow-up operation on drug smuggling and distribution networks targeting the Kingdom, officials had seized 8,280,078 amphetamine pills that had been concealed among containers of coffee creamer.

Five intended recipients of the drugs were arrested in Riyadh and have been referred to the Public Prosecution. Preliminary legal measures have been taken against them.

Saudi security authorities have urged people to report any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.
 

Topics: amphetamine pills

Related

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 5m amphetamine pills
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 5m amphetamine pills
Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 12.7m amphetamine pills
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 12.7m amphetamine pills

Third Saudi plane carrying aid supplies flies to Sudan

Third Saudi plane carrying aid supplies flies to Sudan
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Third Saudi plane carrying aid supplies flies to Sudan

Third Saudi plane carrying aid supplies flies to Sudan
  • The aircraft was loaded with 10 tons of food, shelter and medical supplies to help civilians affected by the conflict between military factions in the country
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The third Saudi relief flight carrying aid supplies to Port Sudan took off from King Khalid International Airport on Wednesday. It was loaded with 10 tons of food, shelter and medical supplies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The aid is part of the Saudi humanitarian effort to help civilians affected by the ongoing conflict between rival military factions in Sudan. It was organized by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, in line with directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The first and second Saudi flights carrying aid for the Sudanese people arrived in the war-torn country on Tuesday. 

Topics: Sudan Saudi relief plane

Related

First two Saudi relief planes depart to bring aid for Afghan people photos
Saudi Arabia
First two Saudi relief planes depart to bring aid for Afghan people
A Saudi plane carrying relief for Sudanese people arrives at Port Sudan International Airport on Tuesday. (KSrelief)
Saudi Arabia
First two Saudi planes carrying relief arrive in Sudan

EU delegation celebrates Europe Day in Saudi Arabia with fervor

EU delegation celebrates Europe Day in Saudi Arabia with fervor
Updated 10 May 2023
Samia Hanifi
Rashid Hassan

EU delegation celebrates Europe Day in Saudi Arabia with fervor

EU delegation celebrates Europe Day in Saudi Arabia with fervor
  • Date is celebrated on May 9 in all member states to commemorate the founding date in 1950
  • The trading body is the Kingdom’s second-largest trading partner, accounting for 14.8 percent of trade
Updated 10 May 2023
Samia Hanifi Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The EU and the Gulf states are on course for stronger relations as the trading body in Saudi Arabia celebrates one more year of successful cooperation, said Patrick Simonnet, the EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
Simonnet said in a video message: “On behalf of the EU I would like to extend warm greetings on the occasion of Europe Day.
“As we celebrate the values of peace, democracy and unity that binds us together in Europe, we also recognize the importance of fostering strong partnership and cooperation with our global friends, partners and allies. Today we also celebrate one more year of successful cooperation in building ties with the Gulf.
“In this regard we appreciate the long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, which have grown stronger over the years. through mutual respect and shared interest.
“To build on this we aim to further enhance political and security cooperation, mutual trade and investment, cooperation on energy and climate, and increased traveling and exchanges in education and culture between Europe and the Gulf.
“Today also marks the start of a series of month-long cultural events organized by the EU delegation and our member states in Riyadh.”
Europe Day is celebrated on May 9 in all EU member states to commemorate the founding date of May 9, 1950, when French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman presented his proposal for a European organization, a new form of political cooperation and a trade group that now includes 448 million people speaking 24 languages.
This agreement, according to Schuman, was intended to make war between European nations unthinkable. The “Schuman Declaration” is therefore considered to be the birth certificate of the EU.
The day and month aim to strengthen further the sense of European identity. It symbolizes the will to overcome conflicts, promote peace and encourage solidarity and mutual understanding between people.
The EU delegation was officially created in 2004. With the Treaty of Lisbon and the establishment of a unified diplomatic service, it is now an embassy, a representative of the EU officially speaking on behalf of the member states when unanimous agreements in policy areas are signed.
This allows the EU’s official representative to discuss and deal mainly with political relations, economic and trade cooperation, energy, climate change, cultural cooperation, security, space, and above all to be a focal point for consular matters.
The EU and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed very close bilateral relations for several decades in strategic areas and sectors, including trade and investment, culture and politics.
The EU is Saudi Arabia’s second-largest trading partner, accounting for 14.8 percent of the Kingdom’s trade (China is the largest with 18.7 percent). Saudi Arabia is the EU’s 17th-largest trading partner for goods, with total trade of €40 billion ($43.8 billion).
The EU is also the world’s largest single market, a leader in research and innovation, a major player in security, and a key player on global challenges such as climate change and digitization.
An EU-Gulf Cooperation Council dialogue initiative on economic diversification was launched in 2018. The objective is to promote trade, investment and economic affairs through related policy analysis, dialogue and cooperation between the EU and the GCC at regional and national levels.
This initiative seeks to support policy dialogue, organize business forums and exchange technical expertise to assist the Kingdom in its economic diversification strategy integrated in Vision 2030.
In order to promote cultural diversity, youth creativity, exchange and multiculturalism, the EU proposes, as it does every year, a varied and attractive range of cultural activities.
One example is the organization, for the first time, of the European Food Festival by the EU Delegation in Riyadh, in cooperation with the embassies of the EU member states, the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission and the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh.
In order to create a cross-cultural interaction in the Gulf region, the EU strategy for the Gulf aims at closer cultural cooperation, youth and student mobility, as well as strengthening and broadening the cooperation and exchanges in higher education.
The EU-GCC Clean Energy Technology Network was established in 2010 and is funded by the EU to foster closer cooperation between the EU and GCC countries on clean energy policies and technologies. The network has proved to be an excellent tool to strengthen the dialogue and cooperation between the EU and Saudi Arabia in energy matters.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Europe Day gulf states EU

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: EU ambassadors in Saudi Arabia celebrate Europe Day
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: EU ambassadors in Saudi Arabia celebrate Europe Day
Expo, cultural activities to mark Europe Day gala
Saudi Arabia
Expo, cultural activities to mark Europe Day gala

Saudi Arabia, China discuss alternative energy sources

Saudi Arabia, China discuss alternative energy sources
Updated 10 May 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Arabia, China discuss alternative energy sources

Saudi Arabia, China discuss alternative energy sources
  • The four-day visit came as part of a series of meetings with officials from the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission and the SGS
  • Chief geologist at the SGS Abdullah Al-Juhani told Arab News that China is “one of the world’s leading countries” in the field of radioactive energy
Updated 10 May 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: CEO of Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Mofter Al-Shamrani received Liu Jing, vice chairman of the board of directors of the China Atomic Energy Authority, and his accompanying delegation, at SGS headquarters in Jeddah on Monday, where they discussed cooperation in geosciences and alternative terrestrial energy.
The four-day visit came as part of a series of meetings with officials from the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission and the SGS to discuss ways to improve cooperation in geosciences and make use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.
In an interview with Arab News, chief geologist at the SGS Abdullah Al-Juhani said that China is “one of the world’s leading countries” in the field of radioactive energy.
“We already have our experience with the China National Nuclear Corp., with whom the SGS cooperated in uranium exploration in the Kingdom from 2017 to 2019. Promising outcomes and technical reports were issued from the project,” he said, adding that eight databases were created following the establishment of one for uranium and thorium sources in the Kingdom.
Dr. Khaled Bankher, a leader in investment in renewable geothermal energy sources, said: “We are about to achieve the goals of this initiative, with Madinah in focus. We are exploring energy in lava fields and granitic rock areas with high radioactive content to tap into geothermal energy and produce electricity from sustainable natural sources.
“It will be expanded to cover the remaining regions of the Kingdom,” he added.
Underground energy, he explained, can be transferred to the surface and received through specialized stations to generate renewable, clean and eco-friendly energy, thus contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 goals for sustainable development.

Topics: Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) Abdullah Mofter Al-Shamrani China Atomic Energy Authority geosciences

Related

Saudi Geological Survey reports earthquake near Al-Baha
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Geological Survey reports earthquake near Al-Baha
Saudi geological program to attract investments worth over $1bn
Business & Economy
Saudi geological program to attract investments worth over $1bn

Latest updates

Quality of Life Program participates Saudi-Italian Business Council meetings
Quality of Life Program participates Saudi-Italian Business Council meetings
Israeli forces kill two in West Bank and destroy houses
Israeli forces kill two in West Bank and destroy houses
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Qatari emir, Omani sultan to Arab League meeting
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Qatari emir, Omani sultan to Arab League meeting
Houthis abduct at least 40 people from Yemeni village
Houthis abduct at least 40 people from Yemeni village
Indonesia welcomes Saudi e-visa facility as ‘important step’ in digitalization
An Indonesian pilgrim is greeted with roses and petals on arrival in Saudi Arabia. (@HajMinistry)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.