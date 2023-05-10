Quality of Life Program participates Saudi-Italian Business Council meetings

RIYADH: A delegation representing the Quality of Life Program participated in meetings held in Italy on Wednesday with the Saudi-Italian Business Council to increase trade and investment between the two countries.
During the Saudi-Italian Business Forum, organized by SIBC and the European House-Ambrosetti, the QLP delegation discussed opportunities available for Italian businesspersons and investors entering the Saudi market and the aims of the program.
QLP is one of several programs in place to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the overall quality of life by creating jobs, diversifying the economy, and advancing the position of Saudi cities in global indexes.
Abdulrahman Al-Anbar, director of strategic partnerships at the Quality of Life Program, told Arab News that the collaboration has ignited a spark of positive energy between Saudi Arabia and Italy, with a sure impact on the sports, culture, tourism and entertainment sectors.
On May 5, the delegation met in Rome with members of the Italian Parliament to review economic developments and the business environment in Saudi Arabia, as well as projects pertaining to Saudi Vision 2030.
Al-Anbar told Arab News: “The most successful meetings held, in my opinion, are those that have three major phases: a precursor in which all information and requirements are clearly set, a middle phase during which constant support and consultation occurs, and the final phase, where it all comes together.”
Al-Anbar expressed his joy at having such a dedicated delegation, from speakers to organizers.
“Not to mention the great networking opportunity that brought together a fantastic group of decision-makers from both the government and private sector,” he said.
