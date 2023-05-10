Saudi authorities launch Generative AI Hackathon

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has launched a Generative Artificial Intelligence Hackathon to help develop hi-tech ideas into successful businesses.
The event is being run jointly with the National Technology Development Program, in cooperation with the New Native accelerator, to build eligible models for the first batch of the Generative Artificial Intelligence Accelerator.
The hackathon will run from May 18 to 21 in Riyadh. The accelerator aims to support those who have an idea or a prototype in the AI field, to enable them to transform these models into startups and boost entrepreneurship. The groups will be offered courses under the supervision of experts.
The hackathon is part of an agreement between the SDAIA and the NTDP, which was signed during the LEAP 2023 conference to enable AI technical business accelerators.
The cooperation reflects a commitment to promote innovation and sustainable development in the Kingdom as part of Saudi Vision 2030.
For more information on the hackathon, visit lablab.me.
