Who’s Who: Fadi Al-Awami, fintech adviser and founder of The Consultation Center

Licensed financial adviser Fadi Al-Awami founded The Consultation Center, which supports small- and medium-sized enterprises, in 2018.
He advises on the feasibility of financial services and technology-related products and services offered in Saudi Arabia.
The center helps applicants in obtaining relevant licenses from the Saudi Central Bank, advising on strategy and operating models for local and global financial technology companies, and connecting fintech firms with banks, regulators, and government entities that support initiatives such as Fintech Saudi, and the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at).
Al-Awami was appointed a member of the Global Impact FinTech Forum for his contributions to the fintech industry.
In 2019, he worked as a training consultant for the World Bank Group on one of its projects in Saudi Arabia with Monsha’at.
From 2016 to 2018, he was the regional business development manager at the Gulf Finance Corp. in Riyadh, where his responsibilities included overseeing administrative functions, driving sales management campaigns, and leading teams in achieving business targets.
During his time there, he generated new accounts and increased the corporation’s business network through strategic sales execution and customer service.
In 2010, he co-founded Danat Al-Majd for A/C Projects in Alkhobar, monitoring daily operations and directing teams toward realizing revenue and service goals.
Between 2002 and 2009, he worked in the banking sector for various banks, gaining extensive experience in operations from retail and corporate divisions.
With more than 15 years working as a financial and business adviser to SMEs and the fintech sector, he has achieved success in designing and implementing strategic business management plans to achieve revenue expectations and ensure financial sustainability, while sharing his knowledge about SMEs and entrepreneurship through media articles.
Al-Awami is also a member of the Asharqia Chamber’s finance committee in Dammam, and the Council of Saudi Chambers’ finance and insurance national committee.
He gained a bachelor’s degree in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran and is an accredited SME consultant with the Saudi Ministry of Commerce.