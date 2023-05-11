You are here

  • Home
  • Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries

Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries

Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries
Hiba Ahmed, director-general of the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development, says the fund specializes in grants and concessional financing. (Mohammed Khayat/AN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zq32d

Updated 11 May 2023
Nada Hameed

Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries

Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries
  • $1.2bn approved, with 78% going to less-developed nations
  • IsDB has capital of $2.6bn for grants and concessional financing
Updated 11 May 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The Islamic Development Bank is continuing to prioritize poverty-alleviation projects in its most needy member countries.

This is according to Dr. Hiba Ahmed, director-general of the body’s Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development or ISFD, who spoke to Arab News on the sidelines of its annual meeting that is taking place in Jeddah from May 10 to 14.

“It’s a work fund, where we invest the capital and the return on capital is used for poverty reduction. As of now, our capital is $2.6 billion. And we only specialize in grants and concessional financing,” Ahmed told Arab News.

According to Ahmed, concessional financing is important for poor countries because it provides affordable financing models, where they can charge less than 1 percent for access. “As of now, we did approve more than $1.2 billion worth of projects, and 78 percent of it went to poor, less-developed countries.”

The ISFD was established in 2007 as a special fund within the IDB to fight poverty and promote pro-poor economic growth.

Since its inception, the ISFD has approved $1.14 billion in loans and grants supporting 321 poverty alleviation projects, and 80 percent of ISFD’s project portfolio is provided for the least-developed member countries.

To promote sustainable development and economic transformation, Ahmed said the programs focus on job creation, health, education, agriculture and community development.

“We focus on economic empowerment of youth and women and the generation of jobs ... This supports our member countries substantially in terms of achieving their own objectives. And since we focus on the poor countries, (the) least-developed countries, we provide the opportunity for these countries to catch up in the development agenda.”

Ahmed said several new projects have been earmarked for this year.

“As of now, especially in 2023, we did almost double our operations, and we did approve around ($200.5 million). All these projects are mainly in economic empowerment. (When it comes to) supporting youth and women, creating jobs, and so on, we are expecting by the end of this year to add to this maybe around $100 million. So, in total, we think that these contributions because they come in the form of grants, they come in the form of concessional financing, they do support the poor … substantially.”

Ahmed added: “We do have a focus on education. Last year 22 percent of our approvals went to education. We support the agricultural sector, we support the health sector, and so on. So, all our sectors actually are our kind of core sectors for poverty reduction.”

May 11 will mark the official opening day of the IsDB annual meeting. The four-day meeting, entitled “Partnerships to Fend off Crises,” will focus on the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges faced by the bank’s 57 member countries. The event serves as a platform for global leaders, policymakers, key stakeholders, and other influential figures to come together and discuss critical development issues.

During the meeting, member nations will have the opportunity to present relevant development projects and initiatives to strengthen partnerships and create valuable, lasting impacts.

The event will also give a chance to member countries to showcase their achievements and success stories, as well as strengthen trade relations and encourage investment.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank Saudi Arabia

Related

IsDB approves $345m for Egypt’s electric train project 
Business & Economy
IsDB approves $345m for Egypt’s electric train project 
Saudi IsDB approves $1.12bn for development projects in 9 countries
Business & Economy
Saudi IsDB approves $1.12bn for development projects in 9 countries

Yanbu forum focuses on lifelong learning in Arab cities

Yanbu forum focuses on lifelong learning in Arab cities
Updated 28 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Yanbu forum focuses on lifelong learning in Arab cities

Yanbu forum focuses on lifelong learning in Arab cities
  • The two-day convention, which ended on Thursday, was organized by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States in partnership with the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning
Updated 28 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

YANBU: The Royal Commission in Yanbu hosted the first Regional Convention for Learning Cities at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Yanbu Industrial City, aiming to promote comprehensive lifelong learning in Arab cities and strengthen their efforts toward achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The two-day convention, which ended on Thursday, was organized by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States in partnership with the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning.

This comes after UNESCO announced the adoption of Yanbu Industrial City as an international learning city last year. It is the second city to hold this title in the Kingdom, after Jubail Industrial City, which was approved in 2020 within the global network of learning cities.

The RCY said the decision came thanks to the quality of education in the Kingdom, its commitment to providing lifelong learning for all, and its introduction of policies that promote comprehensive and sustainable development in a way that contributes to achieving the goals of the Saudi Ministry of Education in preparing and qualifying globally competitive citizens, in accordance with the goals of sustainable development and Saudi Vision 2030.

The network also works to improve lifelong learning practices in cities around the world by promoting policy dialogue and peer learning among member cities, strengthening interdependence and partnerships, providing capacity development, and developing tools and means to motivate and realize the progress made in building learning cities.

SAMREF, one of the major companies in Yanbu Industrial City and a pioneer in social work in the region, was a success partner for the convention. Its contributions in the education sector since 2008 have exceeded SR10 million ($2.7 million).

The company also equipped model classrooms, computer laboratories, and provided English courses and classes for people with learning difficulties, in addition to providing training and educational programs.

Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu President Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem in his opening remarks welcomed participants.

Abdulrahman Al-Asimi, director-general of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, and Abdulhadi bin Abdulrahman Al-Juhani, CEO of the RCY, inaugurated the sessions of the convention.

A short video about the industrial city of Yanbu, and a tribute to the RCY by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States was presented.

The first session on the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities began by defining what the learning city is. The second session included a dialogue for heads of cities to discuss regional trends in learning cities in Arab countries. The third session tackled local sustainable solutions on education about climate change. The fourth session covered ways to coordinate lifelong learning in cities and communities to ensure gender equality in learning.

The fifth session contemplated the impact of lifelong learning in cities for an inclusive economy, in light of the continuous change in the skills and competencies required in jobs, the role that learning cities can play in building a competitive workforce, and the sixth session covered the role of technology and artificial intelligence in promoting lifelong learning in cities, where artificial intelligence and digital technologies are key to building a smart city for learning.

Use of technology played a key role in cities during the global pandemic to support the continuity of learning and to better understand the potential of artificial intelligence in learning. 

The session also debated the advantages and challenges of implementing artificial intelligence to enhance lifelong learning in learning cities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi authority seizes Captagon pills worth up to $115 million
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authority seizes Captagon pills worth up to $115 million
Saudi Arabia’s growing movie-industry impact on show at Cannes 
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s growing movie-industry impact on show at Cannes 

Saudi authority seizes Captagon pills worth up to $115 million

Saudi authority seizes Captagon pills worth up to $115 million
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi authority seizes Captagon pills worth up to $115 million

Saudi authority seizes Captagon pills worth up to $115 million
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle 461,164 Captagon pills through Al-Haditha port.
The drugs haul had an estimated street value of approximately between $4.6 million and $115m according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users paid in the range of $10-$25 a pill.
According to authorities, the tablets were found stashed inside shipments marked as car parts that were delivered to the kingdom on a truck.


The four consignees of the shipment were arrested and coordination has been made with General Directorate for Narcotics after the seizure operation at the port was completed.
Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade although some find their way into organized crime and terrorism.

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords
Topics: Captagon pills Saudi Arabia

Related

Special The Kingdom vs Captagon: Arab News investigates war on drug in latest Deep Dive graphic
Media
The Kingdom vs Captagon: Arab News investigates war on drug in latest Deep Dive
Special Killing of Syrian Captagon kingpin turns up the heat on drug smugglers of the Middle East photos
Middle-East
Killing of Syrian Captagon kingpin turns up the heat on drug smugglers of the Middle East

Economic integration is key for Arab nations and trade and investment can boost it, conference hears

Economic integration is key for Arab nations and trade and investment can boost it, conference hears
Updated 11 May 2023
Afshan Aziz

Economic integration is key for Arab nations and trade and investment can boost it, conference hears

Economic integration is key for Arab nations and trade and investment can boost it, conference hears
  • The 48th Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Jeddah included the launch of the group’s Integration Report for Arab Countries
  • Chairman Mohammed Al-Jasser said the group is working to overcome obstacles to integration and capitalize on available opportunities at regional and international levels
Updated 11 May 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: High-level representatives of Islamic Development Bank Group member countries, and other regional and international experts gathered in Jeddah on May 10 for the 48th Annual Meetings of the group, which included the launch of its Integration Report for Arab Countries.

In his keynote speech, the chairman of the group, Mohammed Al-Jasser, said it is working to overcome the obstacles to economic integration and capitalize on available opportunities at the regional and international levels, while helping to improve revenues across the Arab world and increase the region’s contributions to the global economy.

Trade and investment are two vital areas through which the group aims to support member countries, by effectively implementing regional agreements, he added.

The discussions revolved around the contents of the group’s latest Integration Report, which includes information about the extent of economic integration in the Arab world in a number of sectors, including trade and investment, the financial markets, IT connectivity, and logistics.

Abdul Hakim Elwaer, assistant director-general of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, said that economic integration can help improve food security in the Arab region. There are a number of challenges to achieving this, he added, some of which are political and some social or environmental.

Abdul Hakim Elwaer, assistant director-general of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. (AN photo)

“The Arab region is the most arid region in the world and with the increasing effects of climate change, coupled with scarcity of water resources, urban encroachment and overpopulation, the situation will not improve in the future but rather it will worsen and the region will have to face several challenges,” Elwaer said.

It is important to create more opportunities for economic integration in the Arab world, and river basin countries in particular, as they are better placed to supply food and water resources to countries that need them, he added.

Sami Al-Suwailem, acting director-general of the Islamic Development Bank Group Institute and its chief economist, said that economic and trade integration play a major role in building stable economies and boosting the wealth of countries.

Sami Al-Suwailem, acting director-general of the Islamic Development Bank Group Institute and its chief economist. (AN photo)

“It is important to focus more on efficiency and productivity to achieve economic integration, and on sharing best practices among the member countries through South-South Cooperation,” he said.

Bahgat Abu El-Nasr, director of the Arab League’s Arab Economic Integration Department, talked about the role of trade in regional economic integration, including the need for the political will to develop trade relationships, and highlighted the implementation of major regional integration initiatives, including the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and the Arab Customs Union.

Lilia Hachem Naas, chief officer for the Middle East and North Africa at the International Trade Centre in Geneva, discussed the effects that economic integration can have in increasing productivity in the Arab world. She said trade is a key tool for strengthening regional integration and can act as a driver for the creation of job opportunities.

Lilia Hachem Naas, chief officer for the Middle East and North Africa at the International Trade Centre in Geneva. (AN photo)

“To overcome this obstacle of regional integration, a mechanism for transparency should be established between the public and the private sectors,” Naas added.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank Group

Related

IsDB approves $345m for Egypt’s electric train project 
Business & Economy
IsDB approves $345m for Egypt’s electric train project 
Saudi IsDB approves $1.12bn for development projects in 9 countries
Business & Economy
Saudi IsDB approves $1.12bn for development projects in 9 countries

Gulf artists celebrate Saudi Vision 2030 with painting, fashion collections

Gulf artists celebrate Saudi Vision 2030 with painting, fashion collections
Updated 10 May 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Gulf artists celebrate Saudi Vision 2030 with painting, fashion collections

Gulf artists celebrate Saudi Vision 2030 with painting, fashion collections
Updated 10 May 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Gulf artists have celebrated the achievements of Saudi Vision 2030 in an event organized by the BMG Foundation and The Diplomacy of Art on Tuesday.

It featured collections by three talented artists — Rania Abulhasan, Najla Al-Saleem and Lina Al-Ali.

BMG is an NGO that aims to foster shared values in order to create links between East and West. Since its founding in 1997, it has committed to helping less fortunate and underprivileged communities worldwide by organizing high-profile cultural events, as well as supporting various charities and the artistic, musical and sporting projects of future generations.

The Diplomacy of Art is a cornerstone of the BMG Foundation’s calendar of cultural activities.

Artist Rania Abu Alhassan (R) with one of the guests. (AN photo by Basher Saleh)

Since its founding, Diplomacy of Art exhibitions have upgraded the Saudi modern art scene by giving renowned artists from around the world a platform to display their works throughout the Kingdom.

The exhibitions aim to inspire budding local artists and introduce knowledge of art across Saudi Arabia.

Al-Saleem, daughter of Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Saleem, focused on megaprojects like Diriyah, Qiddiya, The Line, Red Sea and AlUla for her works in the event.

She also highlighted the Saudi Green Initiative, another Vision 2030 project that aims to increase Saudi Arabia’s use of clean energy while reducing carbon emissions and conserving the environment.

A painting by Najla Al-Saleem showing some of AlUla’s monuments. (AN photo by Basher Saleh)

Her father’s influence as an artist motivated her to follow in his footsteps from a young age.

She has taken part in several exhibitions around the world, including for UNESCO, and in countries such as China, India and the US.

“I highlighted Vision 2030 projects in each painting. As artists, we should document the cultural changes and transformations that show environmental development. Through these efforts, we reflect the local environment to the outside world,” said Al-Saleem, who attended Eastern Michigan University in the US.

Qatari artist Lina Al-Ali’s theme was women. “I focus on their presence in my work and connect it to the future vision,” she said.

Since Saudi Vision 2030 supports Saudi women and their role in society, Al-Ali placed great emphasis on the empowerment of the Khaliji woman, particularly the Saudi lady, in her collection at the event.

Lina Alali, a Qatari artist and writer standing next to her painting ‘AlUla.’ (​​​​​AN photo by Basher Saleh)

Al-Ali is also an artist and a writer, specifically children’s literature, and has published 10 books including “The Secret of the Golden Compass” and “Yarrow Bean.”

Kuwaiti national Rania Abulhasan, a visual artist, displayed her thawb collection at the event. Her creations included traditional Khaliji garment fragments as well as the “Zai” collection and five paintings representing different locations in Saudi Arabia.

“The collection was an inspiration by the thawb collection. It’s the basic thawb and dishdasha for any person you see in Khaliji attire but making it more personal to Saudi, because you have such a beautiful culture here and such a beautiful sense of fashion and dress,” said Abulhasan, who has a background in design and art, and has worked in the field for more than 25 years.

Topics: Saudi Arabia art

Related

Artist Olafur Eliasson’s new work in Qatar spotlights climate change
Lifestyle
Artist Olafur Eliasson’s new work in Qatar spotlights climate change

Saudi authorities launch Generative AI Hackathon

Saudi authorities launch Generative AI Hackathon
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities launch Generative AI Hackathon

Saudi authorities launch Generative AI Hackathon
  • Help for those seeking to develop hi-tech businesses in the Kingdom
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has launched a Generative Artificial Intelligence Hackathon to help develop hi-tech ideas into successful businesses.
The event is being run jointly with the National Technology Development Program, in cooperation with the New Native accelerator, to build eligible models for the first batch of the Generative Artificial Intelligence Accelerator.
The hackathon will run from May 18 to 21 in Riyadh. The accelerator aims to support those who have an idea or a prototype in the AI field, to enable them to transform these models into startups and boost entrepreneurship. The groups will be offered courses under the supervision of experts.
The hackathon is part of an agreement between the SDAIA and the NTDP, which was signed during the LEAP 2023 conference to enable AI technical business accelerators.
The cooperation reflects a commitment to promote innovation and sustainable development in the Kingdom as part of Saudi Vision 2030.
For more information on the hackathon, visit lablab.me.

Topics: Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority artificial intelligence Hackathon

Related

Saudi artificial intelligence summit attracts global talents
Corporate News
Saudi artificial intelligence summit attracts global talents
Saudi universities top OXAGON’s Industrial Innovation Hackathon
Saudi Arabia
Saudi universities top OXAGON’s Industrial Innovation Hackathon

Latest updates

Barcelona can clinch first Spanish league title since Messi adiós
Barcelona can clinch first Spanish league title since Messi adiós
Aviation industry will not hit net-zero target on current trajectory, warns Emirates’ president  
Aviation industry will not hit net-zero target on current trajectory, warns Emirates’ president  
UK gives cruise missiles to Ukraine; Kyiv delays counteroffensive as it waits for more weapons
UK gives cruise missiles to Ukraine; Kyiv delays counteroffensive as it waits for more weapons
Explosion at residential building in Germany injures 12 first responders
Explosion at residential building in Germany injures 12 first responders
First dedicated e-commerce global distribution center to be built in Saudi Arabia  
First dedicated e-commerce global distribution center to be built in Saudi Arabia  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.